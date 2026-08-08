What is the share price of S H Kelkar & Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for S H Kelkar & Company is ₹167.80 as on .

What kind of stock is S H Kelkar & Company? The S H Kelkar & Company is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of S H Kelkar & Company? The market cap of S H Kelkar & Company is ₹2,322.70 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of S H Kelkar & Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of S H Kelkar & Company are ₹174.75 and ₹165.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of S H Kelkar & Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which S H Kelkar & Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of S H Kelkar & Company is ₹275.20 and 52-week low of S H Kelkar & Company is ₹111.70 as on .

How has the S H Kelkar & Company performed historically in terms of returns? The S H Kelkar & Company has shown returns of -3.25% over the past day, 23.54% for the past month, 6.23% over 3 months, -32.27% over 1 year, 9.11% across 3 years, and 0.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of S H Kelkar & Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of S H Kelkar & Company are 26.07 and 1.71 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.60 per annum.

Source: Dion Global