Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.20
|38.17
|48.03
|47.83
|14.71
|104.37
|-27.65
|3.09
|5.79
|-3.91
|6.54
|-10.68
|189.53
|494.53
|2.30
|1.25
|0.41
|9.55
|6.58
|135.63
|566.76
|12.99
|8.71
|1.20
|23.44
|31.49
|95.60
|151.27
|7.95
|30.37
|51.88
|88.18
|30.30
|376.76
|385.58
|12.84
|7.69
|15.16
|10.75
|-13.80
|127.54
|94.89
|4.32
|7.80
|18.81
|28.65
|-6.53
|103.79
|6.30
|3.08
|-7.85
|53.32
|66.54
|55.28
|55.28
|55.28
|3.58
|33.06
|63.00
|68.41
|102.38
|760.12
|613.58
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Tata Small Cap Fund
|16,63,248
|0.35
|19.72
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
S H Kelkar & Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/1955 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1955PLC009593 and registration number is 009593. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilizer and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 806.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 138.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of S H Kelkar & Company Ltd. is ₹2,268.02 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of S H Kelkar & Company Ltd. is 33.13 and PB ratio of S H Kelkar & Company Ltd. is 3.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for S H Kelkar & Company Ltd. is ₹163.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which S H Kelkar & Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of S H Kelkar & Company Ltd. is ₹169.20 and 52-week low of S H Kelkar & Company Ltd. is ₹81.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.