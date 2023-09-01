Follow Us

S H KELKAR & COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹163.85 Closed
0.580.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
S H Kelkar & Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹160.20₹167.70
₹163.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹81.65₹169.20
₹163.85
Open Price
₹164.15
Prev. Close
₹162.90
Volume
7,12,623

S H Kelkar & Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1168.07
  • R2171.63
  • R3175.57
  • Pivot
    164.13
  • S1160.57
  • S2156.63
  • S3153.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5139.35161.14
  • 10139.69156.97
  • 20141.13148.58
  • 50143.68134.33
  • 100139.76126.42
  • 200144.27125.62

S H Kelkar & Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.2038.1748.0347.8314.71104.37-27.65
3.095.79-3.916.54-10.68189.53494.53
2.301.250.419.556.58135.63566.76
12.998.711.2023.4431.4995.60151.27
7.9530.3751.8888.1830.30376.76385.58
12.847.6915.1610.75-13.80127.5494.89
4.327.8018.8128.65-6.53103.796.30
3.08-7.8553.3266.5455.2855.2855.28
3.5833.0663.0068.41102.38760.12613.58

S H Kelkar & Company Ltd. Share Holdings

S H Kelkar & Company Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Tata Small Cap Fund16,63,2480.3519.72

S H Kelkar & Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About S H Kelkar & Company Ltd.

S H Kelkar & Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/1955 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1955PLC009593 and registration number is 009593. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilizer and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 806.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 138.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ramesh Vaze
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Kedar Vaze
    WholeTime Director & Group CEO
  • Mrs. Prabha Vaze
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Deepak Raj Bindra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shrikant Oka
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vasant Gujarathi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mark Elliott
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Neela Bhattacherjee
    Independent Director

FAQs on S H Kelkar & Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of S H Kelkar & Company Ltd.?

The market cap of S H Kelkar & Company Ltd. is ₹2,268.02 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of S H Kelkar & Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of S H Kelkar & Company Ltd. is 33.13 and PB ratio of S H Kelkar & Company Ltd. is 3.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of S H Kelkar & Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for S H Kelkar & Company Ltd. is ₹163.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of S H Kelkar & Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which S H Kelkar & Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of S H Kelkar & Company Ltd. is ₹169.20 and 52-week low of S H Kelkar & Company Ltd. is ₹81.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

