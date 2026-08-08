Here's the live share price of S H Kelkar & Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|S H Kelkar & Company
|1.94
|25.41
|7.84
|-5.68
|-31.24
|9.66
|0.61
|Hindustan Unilever
|-0.97
|-5.87
|-8.47
|-14.53
|-17.36
|-6.78
|-2.68
|Godrej Consumer Products
|-1.99
|-4.42
|1.25
|-12.36
|-14.09
|0.59
|1.48
|Dabur India
|-2.49
|-9.28
|-12.56
|-20.17
|-20.59
|-10.08
|-6.72
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|-2.69
|-2.75
|-6.78
|-6.21
|-9.84
|0.45
|4.12
|Godrej Industries
|-0.96
|7.62
|6.32
|25.20
|17.54
|40.44
|17.40
|Cupid
|13.75
|18.61
|99.96
|211.76
|680.74
|350.70
|155.11
|Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare
|-0.86
|-5.40
|-13.92
|-28.73
|-35.56
|-18.11
|-7.60
|Gillette India
|1.01
|-2.05
|-3.00
|-12.00
|-27.71
|11.48
|5.43
|Emami
|3.43
|-1.07
|-9.35
|-18.77
|-29.26
|-3.74
|-6.18
|Honasa Consumer
|5.87
|2.44
|34.33
|61.99
|81.02
|12.18
|7.14
|Jyothy Labs
|3.89
|8.84
|-20.00
|-17.33
|-36.84
|-13.57
|3.94
|Bajaj Consumer Care
|2.01
|-13.71
|2.42
|40.47
|137.72
|32.58
|15.07
|Ganesh Consumer Products
|-9.34
|-17.66
|-23.51
|-17.87
|-45.04
|-18.09
|-11.28
|Kaya
|-2.49
|10.75
|3.61
|-22.37
|-38.69
|-11.12
|-10.64
|Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech
|-5.48
|-6.11
|-50.04
|-55.55
|-75.42
|-34.53
|56.37
|Recode Studios
|0.58
|15.34
|1.01
|1.01
|1.01
|0.33
|0.20
|Radix Industries (India)
|-3.34
|-13.46
|-19.45
|-25.88
|-22.68
|10.89
|26.97
|H. R. Hygiene Products
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-3.35
|-2.03
|Amwill Health Care
|-3.49
|-1.71
|18.91
|16.25
|-31.27
|-23.65
|-14.95
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, S H Kelkar & Company has declined 31.24% compared to peers like Hindustan Unilever (-17.36%), Godrej Consumer Products (-14.09%), Dabur India (-20.59%). From a 5 year perspective, S H Kelkar & Company has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Unilever (-2.68%) and Godrej Consumer Products (1.48%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|161.88
|164.24
|10
|152.01
|158.17
|20
|141.02
|149.81
|50
|135.3
|141.77
|100
|135.23
|143.31
|200
|155.85
|157.27
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, S H Kelkar & Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 6.01%, FII holding fell to 5.92%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|75,47,189
|0.34
|96.85
|1,50,000
|0.58
|1.93
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:58 PM IST IST
|S H Kelkar & Company - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 01, 2026, 10:19 PM IST IST
|S H Kelkar & Company - Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 01, 2026, 01:13 AM IST IST
|S H Kelkar & Company - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:41 AM IST IST
|S H Kelkar & Company - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 29, 2026, 01:10 AM IST IST
|S H Kelkar & Company - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
S H Kelkar & Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/1955 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1955PLC009593 and registration number is 009593. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1280.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 138.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for S H Kelkar & Company is ₹167.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The S H Kelkar & Company is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of S H Kelkar & Company is ₹2,322.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of S H Kelkar & Company are ₹174.75 and ₹165.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which S H Kelkar & Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of S H Kelkar & Company is ₹275.20 and 52-week low of S H Kelkar & Company is ₹111.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The S H Kelkar & Company has shown returns of -3.25% over the past day, 23.54% for the past month, 6.23% over 3 months, -32.27% over 1 year, 9.11% across 3 years, and 0.31% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of S H Kelkar & Company are 26.07 and 1.71 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.60 per annum.
Source: Dion Global