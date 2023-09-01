What is the Market Cap of S H Kelkar & Company Ltd.? The market cap of S H Kelkar & Company Ltd. is ₹2,268.02 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of S H Kelkar & Company Ltd.? P/E ratio of S H Kelkar & Company Ltd. is 33.13 and PB ratio of S H Kelkar & Company Ltd. is 3.53 as on .

What is the share price of S H Kelkar & Company Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for S H Kelkar & Company Ltd. is ₹163.85 as on .