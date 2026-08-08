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S H Kelkar & Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

S H KELKAR & COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Personal Care
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of S H Kelkar & Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹167.80 Closed
-1.79₹ -3.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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S H Kelkar & Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹165.30₹174.75
₹167.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹111.70₹275.20
₹167.80
Open Price
₹167.40
Prev. Close
₹170.85
Volume
82,572

Source: Dion Global

S H Kelkar & Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
S H Kelkar & Company		1.9425.417.84-5.68-31.249.660.61
Hindustan Unilever		-0.97-5.87-8.47-14.53-17.36-6.78-2.68
Godrej Consumer Products		-1.99-4.421.25-12.36-14.090.591.48
Dabur India		-2.49-9.28-12.56-20.17-20.59-10.08-6.72
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		-2.69-2.75-6.78-6.21-9.840.454.12
Godrej Industries		-0.967.626.3225.2017.5440.4417.40
Cupid		13.7518.6199.96211.76680.74350.70155.11
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare		-0.86-5.40-13.92-28.73-35.56-18.11-7.60
Gillette India		1.01-2.05-3.00-12.00-27.7111.485.43
Emami		3.43-1.07-9.35-18.77-29.26-3.74-6.18
Honasa Consumer		5.872.4434.3361.9981.0212.187.14
Jyothy Labs		3.898.84-20.00-17.33-36.84-13.573.94
Bajaj Consumer Care		2.01-13.712.4240.47137.7232.5815.07
Ganesh Consumer Products		-9.34-17.66-23.51-17.87-45.04-18.09-11.28
Kaya		-2.4910.753.61-22.37-38.69-11.12-10.64
Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech		-5.48-6.11-50.04-55.55-75.42-34.5356.37
Recode Studios		0.5815.341.011.011.010.330.20
Radix Industries (India)		-3.34-13.46-19.45-25.88-22.6810.8926.97
H. R. Hygiene Products		-9.73-9.73-9.73-9.73-9.73-3.35-2.03
Amwill Health Care		-3.49-1.7118.9116.25-31.27-23.65-14.95

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, S H Kelkar & Company has declined 31.24% compared to peers like Hindustan Unilever (-17.36%), Godrej Consumer Products (-14.09%), Dabur India (-20.59%). From a 5 year perspective, S H Kelkar & Company has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Unilever (-2.68%) and Godrej Consumer Products (1.48%).

S H Kelkar & Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

S H Kelkar & Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5161.88164.24
10152.01158.17
20141.02149.81
50135.3141.77
100135.23143.31
200155.85157.27

Source: Dion Global

S H Kelkar & Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, S H Kelkar & Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 6.01%, FII holding fell to 5.92%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

S H Kelkar & Company Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
75,47,1890.3496.85
1,50,0000.581.93

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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S H Kelkar & Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 07:58 PM IST ISTS H Kelkar & Company - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 01, 2026, 10:19 PM IST ISTS H Kelkar & Company - Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 01, 2026, 01:13 AM IST ISTS H Kelkar & Company - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 30, 2026, 12:41 AM IST ISTS H Kelkar & Company - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 29, 2026, 01:10 AM IST ISTS H Kelkar & Company - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About S H Kelkar & Company

S H Kelkar & Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/1955 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1955PLC009593 and registration number is 009593. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1280.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 138.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ramesh Vaze
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Kedar Vaze
    WholeTime Director & Group CEO
  • Mrs. Prabha Vaze
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Deepak Raj Bindra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shrikant Oka
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vasant Gujarathi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Neela Bhattacherjee
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Pallavi Gokhale
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on S H Kelkar & Company Share Price

What is the share price of S H Kelkar & Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for S H Kelkar & Company is ₹167.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is S H Kelkar & Company?

The S H Kelkar & Company is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of S H Kelkar & Company?

The market cap of S H Kelkar & Company is ₹2,322.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of S H Kelkar & Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of S H Kelkar & Company are ₹174.75 and ₹165.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of S H Kelkar & Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which S H Kelkar & Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of S H Kelkar & Company is ₹275.20 and 52-week low of S H Kelkar & Company is ₹111.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the S H Kelkar & Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The S H Kelkar & Company has shown returns of -3.25% over the past day, 23.54% for the past month, 6.23% over 3 months, -32.27% over 1 year, 9.11% across 3 years, and 0.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of S H Kelkar & Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of S H Kelkar & Company are 26.07 and 1.71 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.60 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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