What is the share price of Bajaj Electricals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bajaj Electricals is ₹371.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Bajaj Electricals? The Bajaj Electricals is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bajaj Electricals? The market cap of Bajaj Electricals is ₹4,291.46 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bajaj Electricals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bajaj Electricals are ₹393.35 and ₹366.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bajaj Electricals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bajaj Electricals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bajaj Electricals is ₹653.60 and 52-week low of Bajaj Electricals is ₹300.70 as on .

How has the Bajaj Electricals performed historically in terms of returns? The Bajaj Electricals has shown returns of -3.89% over the past day, 11.29% for the past month, -11.52% over 3 months, -39.79% over 1 year, -33.31% across 3 years, and -20.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bajaj Electricals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bajaj Electricals are -98.90 and 2.69 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.81 per annum.

Source: Dion Global