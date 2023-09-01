Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|55,45,822
|3.32
|699.72
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|30,62,071
|1.12
|386.34
|ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund
|16,31,322
|1.71
|205.82
|ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund
|6,93,015
|1.04
|87.44
|HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Equity - Regular Plan
|3,70,406
|1.31
|46.73
|HDFC Multi Cap Fund
|2,85,802
|0.47
|36.06
|ICICI Prudential Housing Opportunities Fund
|2,23,102
|1.16
|28.15
|ICICI Prudential Bharat Consumption Fund
|1,67,790
|1.03
|21.17
|ICICI Prudential Innovation Fund
|1,65,661
|0.97
|20.9
|Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund
|1,48,920
|1.74
|18.79
Bajaj Electricals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/07/1938 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31500MH1938PLC009887 and registration number is 009887. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other pumps, compressors, taps and valves. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4770.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bajaj Electricals Ltd. is ₹13,365.64 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bajaj Electricals Ltd. is 61.82 and PB ratio of Bajaj Electricals Ltd. is 7.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bajaj Electricals Ltd. is ₹1,177.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bajaj Electricals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bajaj Electricals Ltd. is ₹1,327.70 and 52-week low of Bajaj Electricals Ltd. is ₹1,3.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.