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Bajaj Electricals Share Price

NSE
BSE

BAJAJ ELECTRICALS

Bajaj Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Consumer Durables
Theme
Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Bajaj Electricals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹371.90 Closed
-2.89₹ -11.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bajaj Electricals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹366.60₹393.35
₹371.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹300.70₹653.60
₹371.90
Open Price
₹380.00
Prev. Close
₹382.95
Volume
1,50,076

Source: Dion Global

Bajaj Electricals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bajaj Electricals		11.6612.46-10.59-9.06-39.16-33.08-19.88
Amber Enterprises India		-0.32-2.68-16.115.28-3.9642.9920.74
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals		-4.07-7.00-14.11-5.04-21.83-6.08-11.33
V-Guard Industries		0.193.46-5.13-8.40-12.453.115.35
Eureka Forbes		0.58-1.66-12.68-13.93-19.91-6.49-0.82
TTK Prestige		-4.14-3.3815.346.52-2.92-7.79-7.04
Cello World		8.791.47-11.73-27.20-35.44-22.19-13.98
IFB Industries		5.7911.5515.0715.134.1218.968.46
Hawkins Cookers		-2.32-7.3711.8210.27-4.487.425.36
Orient Electric		8.307.92-2.289.55-7.02-7.85-9.88
Harsha Engineers International		7.18-1.23-2.0911.543.092.59-2.46
Borosil		2.762.22-6.81-2.42-26.26-19.411.84
Stove Kraft		1.921.4944.6047.1429.0617.230.05
Wonder Electricals		9.3125.6520.74-13.50-18.7770.0360.35
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances		-4.97-7.388.839.63-6.08-17.49-3.10
Singer India		4.00-3.19-7.93-0.79-5.13-8.102.80
Maruti Interior Products		-27.89-35.70-53.39-48.2340.1214.6929.10
Inflame Appliances		-3.77-13.46-22.81-35.78-8.01-31.78-1.27
Tokyo Plast International		-1.00-6.36-10.00-33.11-35.29-6.09-6.47
Yuvraaj Hygiene Products		1.976.28-2.876.72-43.5871.2246.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bajaj Electricals has declined 39.16% compared to peers like Amber Enterprises India (-3.96%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-21.83%), V-Guard Industries (-12.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Bajaj Electricals has underperformed peers relative to Amber Enterprises India (20.74%) and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-11.33%).

Bajaj Electricals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bajaj Electricals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5331.41341.81
10330.58337.26
20330.57333.68
50324.72335.98
100349.59355.01
200404.66408.93

Source: Dion Global

Bajaj Electricals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bajaj Electricals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 16.82%, FII holding fell to 5.37%, and public shareholding moved up to 15.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Bajaj Electricals Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
62,56,6540.49199.9
30,92,7150.1398.81
29,00,9190.5192.68
12,94,0800.641.35
11,54,7681.0136.89
8,80,3090.1828.13
7,00,0000.3322.37
4,82,9450.5815.43
2,20,8440.357.06
2,03,0450.216.49

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Bajaj Electricals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 04:06 AM IST ISTBajaj Electricals - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 07, 2026, 03:35 AM IST ISTBajaj Electricals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 07, 2026, 02:50 AM IST ISTBajaj Electricals - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 06, 2026, 09:27 PM IST ISTBajaj Electricals - Presentation On The Unaudited Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 06, 2026, 07:03 PM IST ISTBajaj Electricals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Bajaj Electricals

Bajaj Electricals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/07/1938 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31500MH1938PLC009887 and registration number is 009887. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of domestic appliances. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4462.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shekhar Bajaj
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sanjay Sachdeva
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Pooja Bajaj
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Pramod Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nirav Bajaj
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Haribhakti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sudarshan Sampathkumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Swati Salgaocar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikram Hosangady
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bajaj Electricals Share Price

What is the share price of Bajaj Electricals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bajaj Electricals is ₹371.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bajaj Electricals?

The Bajaj Electricals is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bajaj Electricals?

The market cap of Bajaj Electricals is ₹4,291.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bajaj Electricals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bajaj Electricals are ₹393.35 and ₹366.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bajaj Electricals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bajaj Electricals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bajaj Electricals is ₹653.60 and 52-week low of Bajaj Electricals is ₹300.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bajaj Electricals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bajaj Electricals has shown returns of -3.89% over the past day, 11.29% for the past month, -11.52% over 3 months, -39.79% over 1 year, -33.31% across 3 years, and -20.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bajaj Electricals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bajaj Electricals are -98.90 and 2.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.81 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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