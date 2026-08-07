Here's the live share price of Bajaj Electricals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bajaj Electricals
|11.66
|12.46
|-10.59
|-9.06
|-39.16
|-33.08
|-19.88
|Amber Enterprises India
|-0.32
|-2.68
|-16.11
|5.28
|-3.96
|42.99
|20.74
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|-4.07
|-7.00
|-14.11
|-5.04
|-21.83
|-6.08
|-11.33
|V-Guard Industries
|0.19
|3.46
|-5.13
|-8.40
|-12.45
|3.11
|5.35
|Eureka Forbes
|0.58
|-1.66
|-12.68
|-13.93
|-19.91
|-6.49
|-0.82
|TTK Prestige
|-4.14
|-3.38
|15.34
|6.52
|-2.92
|-7.79
|-7.04
|Cello World
|8.79
|1.47
|-11.73
|-27.20
|-35.44
|-22.19
|-13.98
|IFB Industries
|5.79
|11.55
|15.07
|15.13
|4.12
|18.96
|8.46
|Hawkins Cookers
|-2.32
|-7.37
|11.82
|10.27
|-4.48
|7.42
|5.36
|Orient Electric
|8.30
|7.92
|-2.28
|9.55
|-7.02
|-7.85
|-9.88
|Harsha Engineers International
|7.18
|-1.23
|-2.09
|11.54
|3.09
|2.59
|-2.46
|Borosil
|2.76
|2.22
|-6.81
|-2.42
|-26.26
|-19.41
|1.84
|Stove Kraft
|1.92
|1.49
|44.60
|47.14
|29.06
|17.23
|0.05
|Wonder Electricals
|9.31
|25.65
|20.74
|-13.50
|-18.77
|70.03
|60.35
|Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
|-4.97
|-7.38
|8.83
|9.63
|-6.08
|-17.49
|-3.10
|Singer India
|4.00
|-3.19
|-7.93
|-0.79
|-5.13
|-8.10
|2.80
|Maruti Interior Products
|-27.89
|-35.70
|-53.39
|-48.23
|40.12
|14.69
|29.10
|Inflame Appliances
|-3.77
|-13.46
|-22.81
|-35.78
|-8.01
|-31.78
|-1.27
|Tokyo Plast International
|-1.00
|-6.36
|-10.00
|-33.11
|-35.29
|-6.09
|-6.47
|Yuvraaj Hygiene Products
|1.97
|6.28
|-2.87
|6.72
|-43.58
|71.22
|46.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bajaj Electricals has declined 39.16% compared to peers like Amber Enterprises India (-3.96%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-21.83%), V-Guard Industries (-12.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Bajaj Electricals has underperformed peers relative to Amber Enterprises India (20.74%) and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-11.33%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|331.41
|341.81
|10
|330.58
|337.26
|20
|330.57
|333.68
|50
|324.72
|335.98
|100
|349.59
|355.01
|200
|404.66
|408.93
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bajaj Electricals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 16.82%, FII holding fell to 5.37%, and public shareholding moved up to 15.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|62,56,654
|0.49
|199.9
|30,92,715
|0.13
|98.81
|29,00,919
|0.51
|92.68
|12,94,080
|0.6
|41.35
|11,54,768
|1.01
|36.89
|8,80,309
|0.18
|28.13
|7,00,000
|0.33
|22.37
|4,82,945
|0.58
|15.43
|2,20,844
|0.35
|7.06
|2,03,045
|0.21
|6.49
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:06 AM IST IST
|Bajaj Electricals - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 07, 2026, 03:35 AM IST IST
|Bajaj Electricals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:50 AM IST IST
|Bajaj Electricals - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:27 PM IST IST
|Bajaj Electricals - Presentation On The Unaudited Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 06, 2026, 07:03 PM IST IST
|Bajaj Electricals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Bajaj Electricals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/07/1938 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31500MH1938PLC009887 and registration number is 009887. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of domestic appliances. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4462.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bajaj Electricals is ₹371.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bajaj Electricals is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bajaj Electricals is ₹4,291.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bajaj Electricals are ₹393.35 and ₹366.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bajaj Electricals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bajaj Electricals is ₹653.60 and 52-week low of Bajaj Electricals is ₹300.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bajaj Electricals has shown returns of -3.89% over the past day, 11.29% for the past month, -11.52% over 3 months, -39.79% over 1 year, -33.31% across 3 years, and -20.04% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bajaj Electricals are -98.90 and 2.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.81 per annum.
Source: Dion Global