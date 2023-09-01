What is the Market Cap of Bajaj Electricals Ltd.? The market cap of Bajaj Electricals Ltd. is ₹13,365.64 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bajaj Electricals Ltd.? P/E ratio of Bajaj Electricals Ltd. is 61.82 and PB ratio of Bajaj Electricals Ltd. is 7.72 as on .

What is the share price of Bajaj Electricals Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bajaj Electricals Ltd. is ₹1,177.60 as on .