Bajaj Electricals Ltd. Share Price

BAJAJ ELECTRICALS LTD.

Sector : Domestic Appliances | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,177.60 Closed
1.4116.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Bajaj Electricals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,168.25₹1,196.05
₹1,177.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,003.00₹1,327.70
₹1,177.60
Open Price
₹1,180.00
Prev. Close
₹1,161.20
Volume
1,00,821

Bajaj Electricals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,193.22
  • R21,208.53
  • R31,221.02
  • Pivot
    1,180.73
  • S11,165.42
  • S21,152.93
  • S31,137.62

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,162.831,141.77
  • 101,161.811,144.77
  • 201,157.261,164.63
  • 501,176.791,188.75
  • 1001,112.791,182.64
  • 2001,108.871,163.92

Bajaj Electricals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.18-6.961.776.71-2.67145.51111.53
3.072.0718.624.20-15.2237.0236.67
2.543.343.9827.74-8.15-8.15-8.15
3.4113.7221.5216.08-5.48104.90-18.44
-0.232.978.55-8.79-21.02514.91308.94
-2.179.6419.7124.89-16.1917.8717.87
4.093.559.657.940.4067.8173.60

Bajaj Electricals Ltd. Share Holdings

Bajaj Electricals Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan55,45,8223.32699.72
Nippon India Small Cap Fund30,62,0711.12386.34
ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund16,31,3221.71205.82
ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund6,93,0151.0487.44
HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Equity - Regular Plan3,70,4061.3146.73
HDFC Multi Cap Fund2,85,8020.4736.06
ICICI Prudential Housing Opportunities Fund2,23,1021.1628.15
ICICI Prudential Bharat Consumption Fund1,67,7901.0321.17
ICICI Prudential Innovation Fund1,65,6610.9720.9
Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund1,48,9201.7418.79
Bajaj Electricals Ltd. Corporate Actions

  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    Bajaj Electricals Limited has informed the Exchange about Presentation
    21-Aug, 2023 | 12:28 PM

About Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

Bajaj Electricals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/07/1938 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31500MH1938PLC009887 and registration number is 009887. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other pumps, compressors, taps and valves. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4770.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shekhar Bajaj
    Chairman
  • Mr. Anuj Poddar
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Pooja Bajaj
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Bajaj
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Madhur Bajaj
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Haribhakti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harsh Vardhan Goenka
    Independent Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Indu Shahani
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Rajendra Prasad Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Munish Khetrapal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sudarshan Sampathkumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bajaj Electricals Ltd.?

The market cap of Bajaj Electricals Ltd. is ₹13,365.64 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bajaj Electricals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bajaj Electricals Ltd. is 61.82 and PB ratio of Bajaj Electricals Ltd. is 7.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bajaj Electricals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bajaj Electricals Ltd. is ₹1,177.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bajaj Electricals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bajaj Electricals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bajaj Electricals Ltd. is ₹1,327.70 and 52-week low of Bajaj Electricals Ltd. is ₹1,3.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

