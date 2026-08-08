Here's the live share price of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|0.81
|0.69
|14.62
|25.46
|9.06
|29.78
|27.03
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|0.28
|1.66
|14.58
|24.53
|25.10
|21.43
|17.48
|Max Healthcare Institute
|-2.33
|-4.18
|5.70
|6.25
|-15.33
|22.55
|30.15
|Manipal Health Enterprises
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|0.53
|0.32
|Fortis Healthcare
|1.61
|-1.24
|1.32
|7.70
|8.53
|43.61
|32.11
|Aster DM Quality Care
|6.47
|10.85
|18.53
|53.03
|47.13
|40.33
|40.61
|Global Health
|3.31
|9.87
|19.81
|25.37
|9.76
|28.13
|28.48
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|-6.34
|-5.09
|1.98
|8.82
|6.70
|23.41
|29.23
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|0.87
|14.66
|22.82
|33.12
|19.82
|17.48
|-0.22
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|14.27
|15.30
|21.31
|19.35
|26.43
|10.88
|6.39
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|2.15
|8.88
|20.29
|35.72
|4.79
|12.89
|28.13
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|0.80
|1.30
|11.89
|36.10
|27.89
|42.99
|16.91
|Park Medi World
|-0.31
|2.51
|18.85
|85.83
|97.44
|25.45
|14.57
|Metropolis Healthcare
|-3.24
|-0.29
|11.51
|12.87
|13.11
|17.31
|-4.17
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|-3.67
|8.74
|26.27
|27.55
|14.06
|13.93
|8.14
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|0.59
|4.19
|9.68
|21.06
|10.95
|25.94
|21.49
|Thyrocare Technologies
|4.43
|13.73
|29.07
|47.22
|34.76
|46.62
|6.19
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|6.21
|5.11
|5.63
|29.26
|25.68
|37.57
|21.09
|Nephrocare Health Services
|1.72
|5.60
|26.98
|31.46
|47.04
|13.71
|8.02
|Kovai Medical Center and Hospital
|-1.41
|-3.04
|1.31
|7.98
|-5.28
|31.33
|30.52
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences has gained 9.06% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences has outperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|805.28
|804.14
|10
|798.02
|802.58
|20
|801.6
|801.47
|50
|793.21
|786.43
|100
|737.03
|756.56
|200
|703.05
|722.38
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences saw a drop in promoter holding to 32.50%, while DII stake increased to 34.42%, FII holding rose to 14.75%, and public shareholding moved down to 18.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,23,23,990
|2.5
|1,003.91
|1,11,33,566
|2.24
|906.94
|1,01,30,828
|2.81
|825.26
|84,54,118
|3.68
|688.67
|73,83,152
|4.49
|601.43
|65,00,000
|2.23
|529.49
|61,18,377
|0.64
|498.4
|54,32,993
|3.32
|442.57
|42,00,000
|1.53
|342.13
|24,39,026
|1.78
|198.68
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 02:42 AM IST IST
|Krishna Institute - Intimation Of Receipt Of The In-Principle Approval From BSE Limited And The National Stock Exchange Of In
|Aug 06, 2026, 03:47 AM IST IST
|Krishna Institute - Letter To Shareholders Regarding Annual Report
|Aug 06, 2026, 03:37 AM IST IST
|Krishna Institute - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Aug 06, 2026, 03:26 AM IST IST
|Krishna Institute - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 06, 2026, 03:15 AM IST IST
|Krishna Institute - 24Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company Scheduled To Be Held On 27Th August 2026
Source: Dion Global
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101TG1973PLC040558 and registration number is 040558. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1701.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 80.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences is ₹811.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences is ₹34,062.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences are ₹826.65 and ₹800.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences is ₹858.15 and 52-week low of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences is ₹575.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences has shown returns of 0.39% over the past day, 0.69% for the past month, 14.62% over 3 months, 9.06% over 1 year, 29.78% across 3 years, and 27.03% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences are 166.73 and 15.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global