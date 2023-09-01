Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.28
|1.80
|20.99
|43.57
|52.36
|93.95
|93.95
|-0.52
|-3.82
|0.54
|9.66
|13.17
|189.69
|312.52
|3.86
|0.46
|7.88
|32.61
|51.28
|443.95
|414.50
|-2.71
|-6.19
|16.33
|20.59
|10.32
|146.22
|117.50
|-1.30
|0.92
|12.48
|37.87
|42.01
|228.34
|301.51
|0.39
|3.98
|20.37
|38.66
|70.18
|70.18
|70.18
|-0.15
|-6.28
|9.77
|11.74
|-11.13
|22.53
|111.65
|3.03
|3.19
|21.98
|50.66
|49.33
|158.89
|82.85
|1.03
|-4.34
|9.90
|45.21
|66.31
|134.31
|134.31
|3.07
|-1.35
|4.27
|2.52
|-4.67
|-24.87
|41.99
|2.91
|12.57
|32.70
|30.83
|39.64
|-18.53
|-18.53
|2.89
|1.70
|9.38
|27.53
|28.23
|196.24
|37.27
|-4.91
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|-0.64
|-0.38
|23.90
|39.75
|81.96
|69.14
|69.14
|0.32
|-8.90
|17.96
|19.32
|-13.18
|-28.53
|-20.28
|10.09
|23.79
|75.58
|93.33
|89.81
|199.14
|50.72
|12.66
|24.88
|14.86
|78.89
|33.99
|-34.64
|-34.64
|3.00
|-1.63
|47.67
|97.20
|95.54
|661.85
|462.57
|7.00
|39.91
|96.86
|118.23
|152.58
|260.06
|258.98
|-4.34
|25.89
|39.19
|85.52
|57.26
|438.39
|97.65
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Small Cap Fund
|24,64,798
|2.36
|471.71
|Axis Small Cap Fund
|24,29,347
|3.09
|464.93
|SBI Multicap Fund
|20,99,642
|3.12
|401.83
|ICICI Prudential Long Term Equity Fund
|13,65,436
|2.32
|261.32
|Axis Flexi Cap Fund
|13,07,838
|2.21
|250.29
|HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|11,06,968
|1.01
|211.85
|Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund
|10,89,635
|0.75
|208.53
|ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund
|10,23,989
|3.01
|195.97
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|10,06,500
|1.79
|192.62
|Axis Multicap Fund
|8,96,660
|3.93
|171.6
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101TG1973PLC040558 and registration number is 040558. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1143.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 80.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd. is ₹15,991.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd. is 47.55 and PB ratio of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd. is 9.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd. is ₹1,933.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd. is ₹2,75.00 and 52-week low of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd. is ₹1,200.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.