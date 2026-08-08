What is the share price of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences is ₹811.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences? The Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences? The market cap of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences is ₹34,062.53 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences? Today’s highest and lowest price of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences are ₹826.65 and ₹800.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences is ₹858.15 and 52-week low of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences is ₹575.55 as on .

How has the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences performed historically in terms of returns? The Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences has shown returns of 0.39% over the past day, 0.69% for the past month, 14.62% over 3 months, 9.06% over 1 year, 29.78% across 3 years, and 27.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences are 166.73 and 15.13 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global