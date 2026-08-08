Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Share Price

NSE
BSE

KRISHNA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES

Midcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Theme
Hospital
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹811.00 Closed
0.39₹ 3.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹800.45₹826.65
₹811.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹575.55₹858.15
₹811.00
Open Price
₹800.45
Prev. Close
₹807.85
Volume
8,88,945

Source: Dion Global

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		0.810.6914.6225.469.0629.7827.03
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		0.281.6614.5824.5325.1021.4317.48
Max Healthcare Institute		-2.33-4.185.706.25-15.3322.5530.15
Manipal Health Enterprises		1.601.601.601.601.600.530.32
Fortis Healthcare		1.61-1.241.327.708.5343.6132.11
Aster DM Quality Care		6.4710.8518.5353.0347.1340.3340.61
Global Health		3.319.8719.8125.379.7628.1328.48
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-6.34-5.091.988.826.7023.4129.23
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		0.8714.6622.8233.1219.8217.48-0.22
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		14.2715.3021.3119.3526.4310.886.39
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		2.158.8820.2935.724.7912.8928.13
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		0.801.3011.8936.1027.8942.9916.91
Park Medi World		-0.312.5118.8585.8397.4425.4514.57
Metropolis Healthcare		-3.24-0.2911.5112.8713.1117.31-4.17
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		-3.678.7426.2727.5514.0613.938.14
Healthcare Global Enterprises		0.594.199.6821.0610.9525.9421.49
Thyrocare Technologies		4.4313.7329.0747.2234.7646.626.19
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		6.215.115.6329.2625.6837.5721.09
Nephrocare Health Services		1.725.6026.9831.4647.0413.718.02
Kovai Medical Center and Hospital		-1.41-3.041.317.98-5.2831.3330.52

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences has gained 9.06% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences has outperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5805.28804.14
10798.02802.58
20801.6801.47
50793.21786.43
100737.03756.56
200703.05722.38

Source: Dion Global

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences saw a drop in promoter holding to 32.50%, while DII stake increased to 34.42%, FII holding rose to 14.75%, and public shareholding moved down to 18.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,23,23,9902.51,003.91
1,11,33,5662.24906.94
1,01,30,8282.81825.26
84,54,1183.68688.67
73,83,1524.49601.43
65,00,0002.23529.49
61,18,3770.64498.4
54,32,9933.32442.57
42,00,0001.53342.13
24,39,0261.78198.68

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 02:42 AM IST ISTKrishna Institute - Intimation Of Receipt Of The In-Principle Approval From BSE Limited And The National Stock Exchange Of In
Aug 06, 2026, 03:47 AM IST ISTKrishna Institute - Letter To Shareholders Regarding Annual Report
Aug 06, 2026, 03:37 AM IST ISTKrishna Institute - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Aug 06, 2026, 03:26 AM IST ISTKrishna Institute - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 06, 2026, 03:15 AM IST ISTKrishna Institute - 24Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company Scheduled To Be Held On 27Th August 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101TG1973PLC040558 and registration number is 040558. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1701.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 80.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Bhaskara Rao Bollineni
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Dr. Abhinay Bollineni
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Anitha Dandamudi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Adwik Bollineni
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Saumen Chakraborty
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Venkata Ramudu Jasthi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ratna Kishore Kaza
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Prameela Rani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suresh Natwarlal Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Share Price

What is the share price of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences is ₹811.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences?

The Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences?

The market cap of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences is ₹34,062.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences are ₹826.65 and ₹800.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences is ₹858.15 and 52-week low of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences is ₹575.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences performed historically in terms of returns?

The Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences has shown returns of 0.39% over the past day, 0.69% for the past month, 14.62% over 3 months, 9.06% over 1 year, 29.78% across 3 years, and 27.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences are 166.73 and 15.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences News

More Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences News
Market Pulse