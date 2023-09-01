Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KRISHNA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES LTD.

Sector : Hospitals & Medical Services | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,933.55 Closed
-3.24-64.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,926.50₹2,003.60
₹1,933.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,200.50₹2,075.00
₹1,933.55
Open Price
₹2,003.60
Prev. Close
₹1,998.30
Volume
51,217

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,982.4
  • R22,028.8
  • R32,054
  • Pivot
    1,957.2
  • S11,910.8
  • S21,885.6
  • S31,839.2

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,4381,974.65
  • 101,448.451,960.97
  • 201,447.51,934.89
  • 501,330.381,858.77
  • 1001,268.611,750.17
  • 2001,304.841,622.61

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.281.8020.9943.5752.3693.9593.95
-0.52-3.820.549.6613.17189.69312.52
3.860.467.8832.6151.28443.95414.50
-2.71-6.1916.3320.5910.32146.22117.50
-1.300.9212.4837.8742.01228.34301.51
0.393.9820.3738.6670.1870.1870.18
-0.15-6.289.7711.74-11.1322.53111.65
3.033.1921.9850.6649.33158.8982.85
1.03-4.349.9045.2166.31134.31134.31
3.07-1.354.272.52-4.67-24.8741.99
2.9112.5732.7030.8339.64-18.53-18.53
2.891.709.3827.5328.23196.2437.27
-4.9111.9411.9411.9411.9411.9411.94
-0.64-0.3823.9039.7581.9669.1469.14
0.32-8.9017.9619.32-13.18-28.53-20.28
10.0923.7975.5893.3389.81199.1450.72
12.6624.8814.8678.8933.99-34.64-34.64
3.00-1.6347.6797.2095.54661.85462.57
7.0039.9196.86118.23152.58260.06258.98
-4.3425.8939.1985.5257.26438.3997.65

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd. Share Holdings

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Small Cap Fund24,64,7982.36471.71
Axis Small Cap Fund24,29,3473.09464.93
SBI Multicap Fund20,99,6423.12401.83
ICICI Prudential Long Term Equity Fund13,65,4362.32261.32
Axis Flexi Cap Fund13,07,8382.21250.29
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan11,06,9681.01211.85
Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund10,89,6350.75208.53
ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund10,23,9893.01195.97
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan10,06,5001.79192.62
Axis Multicap Fund8,96,6603.93171.6
View All Mutual Funds

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101TG1973PLC040558 and registration number is 040558. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1143.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 80.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Bhaskara Rao Bollineni
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Dr. Abhinay Bollineni
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Anitha Dandamudi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shantanu Rastogi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajeswara Rao Gandu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kaza Ratna Kishore
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Saumen Chakraborty
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Venkata Ramudu Jasthi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Vaish
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Prameela Rani Yalamanchili
    Independent Director

FAQs on Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd.?

The market cap of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd. is ₹15,991.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd. is 47.55 and PB ratio of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd. is 9.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd. is ₹1,933.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd. is ₹2,75.00 and 52-week low of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd. is ₹1,200.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data