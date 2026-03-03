Here's the live share price of Ventive Hospitality along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Ventive Hospitality has gained 0.29% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 28.39%.
Ventive Hospitality’s current P/E of 51.54x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ventive Hospitality
|0.25
|-7.08
|0.41
|-4.05
|27.74
|0.49
|0.29
|Indian Hotels Company
|-3.77
|-4.40
|-11.35
|-15.82
|-10.39
|26.99
|38.55
|ITC Hotels
|-3.84
|-7.13
|-16.88
|-31.13
|6.44
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Jubilant Foodworks
|-1.84
|0.60
|-13.58
|-19.76
|-19.62
|4.87
|-4.12
|EIH
|-2.19
|-5.68
|-17.36
|-24.08
|-2.54
|24.85
|24.76
|Chalet Hotels
|-6.98
|-12.49
|-13.79
|-23.44
|4.86
|29.57
|35.19
|Travel Food Services
|-4.39
|7.06
|-10.35
|-8.51
|9.28
|3.00
|1.79
|Devyani International
|-5.40
|5.46
|-10.51
|-29.94
|-26.63
|-6.92
|-0.12
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|0.87
|-0.94
|9.16
|7.07
|1.55
|0.51
|0.31
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|-0.31
|-14.31
|-30.33
|-33.13
|-9.82
|13.10
|22.52
|Westlife Foodworld
|0.76
|2.52
|-15.61
|-33.09
|-27.46
|-9.57
|-0.60
|Sapphire Foods India
|-7.84
|4.76
|-22.62
|-38.68
|-39.08
|-7.38
|-4.01
|Valor Estate
|-3.20
|-1.18
|-13.99
|-39.61
|-8.99
|16.42
|29.71
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|-1.55
|-5.54
|-10.85
|-21.10
|-1.86
|1.17
|12.75
|Juniper Hotels
|-2.56
|-8.51
|-10.69
|-27.01
|-16.52
|-19.19
|-12.00
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|-6.76
|-7.37
|-12.22
|-11.05
|-5.13
|15.69
|8.96
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|-0.61
|-0.16
|3.37
|-22.20
|-1.00
|-12.55
|-15.61
|Samhi Hotels
|-1.66
|-6.12
|-14.02
|-26.58
|13.77
|3.57
|2.13
|Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels
|-3.23
|-5.19
|-8.82
|-23.51
|-13.58
|-15.79
|-9.80
|Brigade Hotel Ventures
|-3.58
|-3.78
|-21.37
|-30.70
|-30.56
|-11.45
|-7.04
Over the last one year, Ventive Hospitality has gained 27.74% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-10.39%), ITC Hotels (6.44%), Jubilant Foodworks (-19.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Ventive Hospitality has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.55%) and ITC Hotels (-0.68%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|707.31
|705.38
|10
|719.59
|715.89
|20
|743.64
|728.52
|50
|740.22
|735.88
|100
|733.05
|735.91
|200
|739.51
|732.06
In the latest quarter, Ventive Hospitality remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.23%, FII holding fell to 1.56%, and public shareholding moved up to 4.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|83,98,925
|2.29
|626.6
|13,88,512
|0.88
|103.59
|7,93,155
|6.17
|59.17
|7,93,155
|1.24
|59.17
|2,58,392
|9.8
|19.28
|2,15,074
|0.08
|16.05
|1,21,878
|1.45
|9.09
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 18, 2026, 12:54 AM IST
|Ventive Hospitality - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Feb 12, 2026, 11:11 PM IST
|Ventive Hospitality - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 07, 2026, 7:55 PM IST
|Ventive Hospitality - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 05, 2026, 9:48 PM IST
|Ventive Hospitality - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Feb 05, 2026, 9:35 PM IST
|Ventive Hospitality - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Ventive Hospitality Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/02/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45201PN2002PLC143638 and registration number is 143638. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 561.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ventive Hospitality is ₹714.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Ventive Hospitality is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ventive Hospitality is ₹16,697.06 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ventive Hospitality are ₹725.55 and ₹670.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ventive Hospitality stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ventive Hospitality is ₹844.75 and 52-week low of Ventive Hospitality is ₹522.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Ventive Hospitality has shown returns of 2.87% over the past day, -3.9% for the past month, -1.67% over 3 months, 28.39% over 1 year, 0.49% across 3 years, and 0.29% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ventive Hospitality are 51.54 and 3.26 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.