Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Ventive Hospitality Share Price

NSE
BSE

VENTIVE HOSPITALITY

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Hospitality
Theme
HotelTourism
Index
BSE 1000BSE IPOBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Ventive Hospitality along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹714.95 Closed
2.87₹ 19.95
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Ventive Hospitality Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹670.10₹725.55
₹714.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹522.65₹844.75
₹714.95
Open Price
₹690.60
Prev. Close
₹695.00
Volume
17,451

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Ventive Hospitality has gained 0.29% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 28.39%.

Ventive Hospitality’s current P/E of 51.54x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Ventive Hospitality Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ventive Hospitality		0.25-7.080.41-4.0527.740.490.29
Indian Hotels Company		-3.77-4.40-11.35-15.82-10.3926.9938.55
ITC Hotels		-3.84-7.13-16.88-31.136.44-1.13-0.68
Jubilant Foodworks		-1.840.60-13.58-19.76-19.624.87-4.12
EIH		-2.19-5.68-17.36-24.08-2.5424.8524.76
Chalet Hotels		-6.98-12.49-13.79-23.444.8629.5735.19
Travel Food Services		-4.397.06-10.35-8.519.283.001.79
Devyani International		-5.405.46-10.51-29.94-26.63-6.92-0.12
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		0.87-0.949.167.071.550.510.31
Lemon Tree Hotels		-0.31-14.31-30.33-33.13-9.8213.1022.52
Westlife Foodworld		0.762.52-15.61-33.09-27.46-9.57-0.60
Sapphire Foods India		-7.844.76-22.62-38.68-39.08-7.38-4.01
Valor Estate		-3.20-1.18-13.99-39.61-8.9916.4229.71
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		-1.55-5.54-10.85-21.10-1.861.1712.75
Juniper Hotels		-2.56-8.51-10.69-27.01-16.52-19.19-12.00
India Tourism Development Corporation		-6.76-7.37-12.22-11.05-5.1315.698.96
Restaurant Brands Asia		-0.61-0.163.37-22.20-1.00-12.55-15.61
Samhi Hotels		-1.66-6.12-14.02-26.5813.773.572.13
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels		-3.23-5.19-8.82-23.51-13.58-15.79-9.80
Brigade Hotel Ventures		-3.58-3.78-21.37-30.70-30.56-11.45-7.04

Over the last one year, Ventive Hospitality has gained 27.74% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-10.39%), ITC Hotels (6.44%), Jubilant Foodworks (-19.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Ventive Hospitality has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.55%) and ITC Hotels (-0.68%).

Ventive Hospitality Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Ventive Hospitality Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5707.31705.38
10719.59715.89
20743.64728.52
50740.22735.88
100733.05735.91
200739.51732.06

Ventive Hospitality Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ventive Hospitality remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.23%, FII holding fell to 1.56%, and public shareholding moved up to 4.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Ventive Hospitality Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
83,98,9252.29626.6
13,88,5120.88103.59
7,93,1556.1759.17
7,93,1551.2459.17
2,58,3929.819.28
2,15,0740.0816.05
1,21,8781.459.09

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Ventive Hospitality Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 18, 2026, 12:54 AM ISTVentive Hospitality - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Feb 12, 2026, 11:11 PM ISTVentive Hospitality - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 07, 2026, 7:55 PM ISTVentive Hospitality - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 05, 2026, 9:48 PM ISTVentive Hospitality - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Feb 05, 2026, 9:35 PM ISTVentive Hospitality - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

About Ventive Hospitality

Ventive Hospitality Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/02/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45201PN2002PLC143638 and registration number is 143638. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 561.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Atul I Chordia
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Tuhin Parikh
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Nipun Sahni
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Bharat Khanna
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Thilan Wijesinghe
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Punita Kumar - Sinha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Ventive Hospitality Share Price

What is the share price of Ventive Hospitality?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ventive Hospitality is ₹714.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ventive Hospitality?

The Ventive Hospitality is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ventive Hospitality?

The market cap of Ventive Hospitality is ₹16,697.06 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ventive Hospitality?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ventive Hospitality are ₹725.55 and ₹670.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ventive Hospitality?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ventive Hospitality stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ventive Hospitality is ₹844.75 and 52-week low of Ventive Hospitality is ₹522.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Ventive Hospitality performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ventive Hospitality has shown returns of 2.87% over the past day, -3.9% for the past month, -1.67% over 3 months, 28.39% over 1 year, 0.49% across 3 years, and 0.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ventive Hospitality?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ventive Hospitality are 51.54 and 3.26 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Ventive Hospitality News

More Ventive Hospitality News
icon
Market Pulse