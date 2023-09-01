Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Axis Midcap Fund
|1,14,61,580
|2.08
|460.81
|Axis Long Term Equity Fund
|76,10,372
|0.95
|305.98
|Axis Growth Opportunities Fund
|74,19,285
|3.13
|298.29
|Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund
|55,00,000
|4.22
|221.13
|Bandhan Sterling Value Fund
|44,00,000
|2.7
|176.9
|Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund
|42,50,000
|2.06
|170.87
|DSP Mid Cap Fund
|37,86,377
|1.04
|152.23
|Franklin India Prima Fund
|36,20,695
|1.68
|145.57
|HSBC ELSS Fund
|24,86,300
|3.03
|99.96
|Bandhan Tax Advantage (ELSS) Fund
|24,50,000
|1.96
|98.5
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/04/1937 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1937PLC002641 and registration number is 002641. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5159.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 288.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. is ₹65,572.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. is 68.12 and PB ratio of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. is 36.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. is ₹423.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. is ₹435.00 and 52-week low of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. is ₹212.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.