What is the share price of CG Power and Industrial Solutions? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CG Power and Industrial Solutions is ₹882.00 as on .

What kind of stock is CG Power and Industrial Solutions? The CG Power and Industrial Solutions is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of CG Power and Industrial Solutions? The market cap of CG Power and Industrial Solutions is ₹138,935.47 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of CG Power and Industrial Solutions? Today’s highest and lowest price of CG Power and Industrial Solutions are ₹882.00 and ₹870.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CG Power and Industrial Solutions? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CG Power and Industrial Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CG Power and Industrial Solutions is ₹981.15 and 52-week low of CG Power and Industrial Solutions is ₹525.50 as on .

How has the CG Power and Industrial Solutions performed historically in terms of returns? The CG Power and Industrial Solutions has shown returns of 0.23% over the past day, -3.08% for the past month, 2.64% over 3 months, 29.43% over 1 year, 29.65% across 3 years, and 60.86% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of CG Power and Industrial Solutions? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CG Power and Industrial Solutions are 111.14 and 17.43 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.15 per annum.

Source: Dion Global