Here's the live share price of CG Power and Industrial Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|2.18
|-3.08
|2.64
|27.81
|29.43
|29.65
|60.86
|ABB India
|4.31
|8.92
|5.71
|30.74
|48.54
|18.85
|35.79
|Siemens Energy India
|12.96
|8.32
|16.24
|35.34
|14.71
|10.04
|5.91
|Waaree Energies
|0.95
|-4.85
|-16.21
|-13.39
|-14.51
|4.98
|2.96
|Premier Energies
|2.55
|2.02
|2.76
|29.56
|5.41
|7.60
|4.49
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|-0.53
|-9.66
|0.23
|75.53
|36.94
|68.14
|60.05
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|0.38
|-2.70
|20.42
|57.36
|45.65
|13.35
|7.81
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|2.47
|16.15
|36.24
|84.10
|87.28
|23.26
|13.37
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|-0.47
|-10.07
|-13.66
|-0.94
|-11.59
|49.69
|94.91
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|-1.45
|-0.56
|-6.96
|15.32
|-19.94
|19.33
|37.87
|Saatvik Green Energy
|-2.37
|-0.25
|-11.53
|0.32
|-3.79
|-1.28
|-0.77
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|7.89
|12.80
|63.02
|108.92
|138.82
|92.35
|101.46
|Websol Energy Systems
|-0.18
|-5.13
|-15.96
|34.88
|-22.39
|107.30
|71.86
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|2.77
|24.84
|107.69
|86.83
|64.36
|5.78
|3.43
|Ravindra Energy
|-1.84
|-9.61
|20.43
|12.74
|16.88
|54.00
|26.25
|Rishabh Instruments
|4.73
|1.61
|27.02
|43.60
|121.49
|13.05
|7.64
|Modern Insulators
|9.69
|1.64
|36.54
|106.97
|423.93
|98.91
|53.38
|Insolation Energy Ltd
|-1.08
|-1.56
|-20.43
|-17.70
|-50.52
|66.54
|69.08
|MV Electrosystems
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-0.61
|-0.37
|Igarashi Motors India
|3.58
|-1.22
|16.99
|12.61
|-16.78
|-5.29
|-1.03
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, CG Power and Industrial Solutions has gained 29.43% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%), Waaree Energies (-14.51%). From a 5 year perspective, CG Power and Industrial Solutions has outperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and Siemens Energy India (5.91%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|843.74
|869.19
|10
|867.23
|870.48
|20
|890.27
|882.77
|50
|911.75
|884.82
|100
|837.84
|847.63
|200
|757.79
|792.81
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, CG Power and Industrial Solutions saw a rise in promoter holding to 112.67%, while DII stake increased to 18.30%, FII holding fell to 11.97%, and public shareholding moved down to 13.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|97,06,027
|5.02
|924.16
|93,00,000
|6.66
|885.5
|70,53,930
|2.11
|671.64
|53,09,667
|0.93
|505.56
|51,01,605
|0.99
|485.75
|40,00,000
|1.43
|380.86
|35,53,790
|1
|338.37
|34,67,523
|1.07
|330.16
|33,53,631
|4.81
|319.32
|33,24,854
|2.86
|316.58
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:28 AM IST IST
|CG Power and Indl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Jul 31, 2026, 01:00 AM IST IST
|CG Power and Indl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 30, 2026, 06:00 AM IST IST
|CG Power and Indl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Jul 26, 2026, 12:48 AM IST IST
|CG Power and Indl. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 25, 2026, 12:46 AM IST IST
|CG Power and Indl. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Source: Dion Global
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/04/1937 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1937PLC002641 and registration number is 002641. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors (except internal combustion engine starting motors). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11330.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 314.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CG Power and Industrial Solutions is ₹882.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The CG Power and Industrial Solutions is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of CG Power and Industrial Solutions is ₹138,935.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of CG Power and Industrial Solutions are ₹882.00 and ₹870.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CG Power and Industrial Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CG Power and Industrial Solutions is ₹981.15 and 52-week low of CG Power and Industrial Solutions is ₹525.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The CG Power and Industrial Solutions has shown returns of 0.23% over the past day, -3.08% for the past month, 2.64% over 3 months, 29.43% over 1 year, 29.65% across 3 years, and 60.86% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CG Power and Industrial Solutions are 111.14 and 17.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.15 per annum.
Source: Dion Global