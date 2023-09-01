Follow Us

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CG POWER AND INDUSTRIAL SOLUTIONS LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - General | Largecap | NSE
₹423.95 Closed
-1.26-5.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹416.60₹426.00
₹423.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹212.10₹435.00
₹423.95
Open Price
₹424.90
Prev. Close
₹429.35
Volume
21,90,708

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1427.57
  • R2431.48
  • R3436.97
  • Pivot
    422.08
  • S1418.17
  • S2412.68
  • S3408.77

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5257.4417.43
  • 10255.91415.66
  • 20248.18412.56
  • 50239.15399.77
  • 100218.45376.06
  • 200199.38337.17

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.483.969.1638.2587.011,891.31626.28
1.00-5.158.6829.4625.95353.36228.37
5.384.363.5113.51-0.45122.1392.44
0.613.7110.62-2.10-24.9613.6521.01
0.0810.7824.1726.0536.7785.8542.85
5.0625.5841.85117.18145.29315.63229.39
1.121.60-2.22-14.37-8.0817.2338.30
4.564.9830.1761.0557.2092.55-10.62
-0.81-7.1152.93355.15784.623,949.302,980.36
8.9614.65147.00170.07225.14576.74196.18
-3.00-3.0676.79207.471,353.781,420.421,292.75
1.90-1.1036.5683.84440.343,423.391,576.46
-5.161.5831.2275.2095.44176.68382.73
-2.65-3.4261.9287.3970.30310.28158.92
-1.81-1.07-1.1161.29155.03828.75392.05
1.1517.2820.0656.7769.77305.91148.43
0-5.2427.5615.70-18.44284.97235.30
1.52-21.0536.26515.52643.754,768.182,085.71
3.2615.2537.4351.2235.62519.30192.08
0.2812.3823.0338.5934.43793.761,348.02

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. Share Holdings

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Axis Midcap Fund1,14,61,5802.08460.81
Axis Long Term Equity Fund76,10,3720.95305.98
Axis Growth Opportunities Fund74,19,2853.13298.29
Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund55,00,0004.22221.13
Bandhan Sterling Value Fund44,00,0002.7176.9
Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund42,50,0002.06170.87
DSP Mid Cap Fund37,86,3771.04152.23
Franklin India Prima Fund36,20,6951.68145.57
HSBC ELSS Fund24,86,3003.0399.96
Bandhan Tax Advantage (ELSS) Fund24,50,0001.9698.5
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited has informed the Exchange about Schedule of meet
    18-Aug, 2023 | 10:50 AM

About CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/04/1937 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1937PLC002641 and registration number is 002641. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5159.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 288.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vellayan Subbiah
    Chairman
  • Mr. Natarajan Srinivasan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. M A M Arunachalam
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. P S Jayakumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shailendra Roy
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sasikala Varadachari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sriram Sivaram
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kalyan Kumar Paul
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.?

The market cap of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. is ₹65,572.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. is 68.12 and PB ratio of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. is 36.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. is ₹423.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. is ₹435.00 and 52-week low of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. is ₹212.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

