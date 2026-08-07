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CG Power and Industrial Solutions Share Price

NSE
BSE

CG POWER AND INDUSTRIAL SOLUTIONS

Murugappa Group | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Electric Equipment
Theme
Electric VehiclesEnergyManufacturingSemiconductor
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Capital GoodsBSE Dollex 200BSE Focused MidcapBSE India 150BSE MidCapBSE Power

Here's the live share price of CG Power and Industrial Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹882.00 Closed
0.23₹ 2.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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CG Power and Industrial Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹870.00₹882.00
₹882.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹525.50₹981.15
₹882.00
Open Price
₹872.60
Prev. Close
₹880.00
Volume
1,00,761

Source: Dion Global

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		2.18-3.082.6427.8129.4329.6560.86
ABB India		4.318.925.7130.7448.5418.8535.79
Siemens Energy India		12.968.3216.2435.3414.7110.045.91
Waaree Energies		0.95-4.85-16.21-13.39-14.514.982.96
Premier Energies		2.552.022.7629.565.417.604.49
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		-0.53-9.660.2375.5336.9468.1460.05
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		0.38-2.7020.4257.3645.6513.357.81
Fujiyama Power Systems		2.4716.1536.2484.1087.2823.2613.37
Waaree Renewable Technologies		-0.47-10.07-13.66-0.94-11.5949.6994.91
Genus Power Infrastructures		-1.45-0.56-6.9615.32-19.9419.3337.87
Saatvik Green Energy		-2.37-0.25-11.530.32-3.79-1.28-0.77
Kernex Microsystems (India)		7.8912.8063.02108.92138.8292.35101.46
Websol Energy Systems		-0.18-5.13-15.9634.88-22.39107.3071.86
Spectrum Electrical Industries		2.7724.84107.6986.8364.365.783.43
Ravindra Energy		-1.84-9.6120.4312.7416.8854.0026.25
Rishabh Instruments		4.731.6127.0243.60121.4913.057.64
Modern Insulators		9.691.6436.54106.97423.9398.9153.38
Insolation Energy Ltd		-1.08-1.56-20.43-17.70-50.5266.5469.08
MV Electrosystems		-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-0.61-0.37
Igarashi Motors India		3.58-1.2216.9912.61-16.78-5.29-1.03

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, CG Power and Industrial Solutions has gained 29.43% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%), Waaree Energies (-14.51%). From a 5 year perspective, CG Power and Industrial Solutions has outperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and Siemens Energy India (5.91%).

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5843.74869.19
10867.23870.48
20890.27882.77
50911.75884.82
100837.84847.63
200757.79792.81

Source: Dion Global

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, CG Power and Industrial Solutions saw a rise in promoter holding to 112.67%, while DII stake increased to 18.30%, FII holding fell to 11.97%, and public shareholding moved down to 13.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
97,06,0275.02924.16
93,00,0006.66885.5
70,53,9302.11671.64
53,09,6670.93505.56
51,01,6050.99485.75
40,00,0001.43380.86
35,53,7901338.37
34,67,5231.07330.16
33,53,6314.81319.32
33,24,8542.86316.58

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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CG Power and Industrial Solutions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 02:28 AM IST ISTCG Power and Indl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Jul 31, 2026, 01:00 AM IST ISTCG Power and Indl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 30, 2026, 06:00 AM IST ISTCG Power and Indl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Jul 26, 2026, 12:48 AM IST ISTCG Power and Indl. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 25, 2026, 12:46 AM IST ISTCG Power and Indl. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source: Dion Global

About CG Power and Industrial Solutions

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/04/1937 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1937PLC002641 and registration number is 002641. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors (except internal combustion engine starting motors). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11330.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 314.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vellayan Subbiah
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Amar Kaul
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. M A M Arunachalam
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sriram Sivaram
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Vijayalakshmi R Iyer
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mammen Chally
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. P S Jayakumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on CG Power and Industrial Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of CG Power and Industrial Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CG Power and Industrial Solutions is ₹882.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is CG Power and Industrial Solutions?

The CG Power and Industrial Solutions is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of CG Power and Industrial Solutions?

The market cap of CG Power and Industrial Solutions is ₹138,935.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of CG Power and Industrial Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of CG Power and Industrial Solutions are ₹882.00 and ₹870.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CG Power and Industrial Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CG Power and Industrial Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CG Power and Industrial Solutions is ₹981.15 and 52-week low of CG Power and Industrial Solutions is ₹525.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the CG Power and Industrial Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The CG Power and Industrial Solutions has shown returns of 0.23% over the past day, -3.08% for the past month, 2.64% over 3 months, 29.43% over 1 year, 29.65% across 3 years, and 60.86% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of CG Power and Industrial Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CG Power and Industrial Solutions are 111.14 and 17.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.15 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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