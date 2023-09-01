Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.91
|12.57
|32.70
|30.83
|39.64
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-0.52
|-3.82
|0.54
|9.66
|13.17
|189.69
|312.52
|3.86
|0.46
|7.88
|32.61
|51.28
|443.95
|414.50
|-2.71
|-6.19
|16.33
|20.59
|10.32
|146.22
|117.50
|-1.30
|0.92
|12.48
|37.87
|42.01
|228.34
|301.51
|0.39
|3.98
|20.37
|38.66
|70.18
|70.18
|70.18
|-0.15
|-6.28
|9.77
|11.74
|-11.13
|22.53
|111.65
|3.03
|3.19
|21.98
|50.66
|49.33
|158.89
|82.85
|-3.28
|1.80
|20.99
|43.57
|52.36
|93.95
|93.95
|1.03
|-4.34
|9.90
|45.21
|66.31
|134.31
|134.31
|3.07
|-1.35
|4.27
|2.52
|-4.67
|-24.87
|41.99
|2.89
|1.70
|9.38
|27.53
|28.23
|196.24
|37.27
|-4.91
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|-0.64
|-0.38
|23.90
|39.75
|81.96
|69.14
|69.14
|0.32
|-8.90
|17.96
|19.32
|-13.18
|-28.53
|-20.28
|10.09
|23.79
|75.58
|93.33
|89.81
|199.14
|50.72
|12.66
|24.88
|14.86
|78.89
|33.99
|-34.64
|-34.64
|3.00
|-1.63
|47.67
|97.20
|95.54
|661.85
|462.57
|7.00
|39.91
|96.86
|118.23
|152.58
|260.06
|258.98
|-4.34
|25.89
|39.19
|85.52
|57.26
|438.39
|97.65
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Pharma Fund
|36,41,314
|3.03
|163.64
|Nippon India Multi Cap Fund
|30,63,055
|0.73
|137.65
|ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund
|27,52,402
|1.9
|123.69
|Axis Growth Opportunities Fund
|12,85,166
|0.61
|57.76
|Axis Small Cap Fund
|10,82,451
|0.32
|48.65
|ICICI Prudential Pharma Healthcare & Diagnostics (P.H.D) Fund
|10,32,061
|1.51
|46.38
|DSP Healthcare Fund
|10,19,072
|3
|45.8
|Mirae Asset Great Consumer Fund
|8,94,946
|1.58
|40.22
|Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund
|8,00,000
|0.5
|35.95
|ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap Fund
|7,47,404
|0.37
|33.59
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/06/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85195TG2002PLC039075 and registration number is 039075. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of independent diagnostic/pathological laboratories. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 450.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd. is ₹5,328.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd. is 62.96 and PB ratio of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd. is 9.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd. is ₹505.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd. is ₹528.30 and 52-week low of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd. is ₹342.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.