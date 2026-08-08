What is the share price of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vijaya Diagnostic Centre is ₹1,352.55 as on .

What kind of stock is Vijaya Diagnostic Centre? The Vijaya Diagnostic Centre is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre? The market cap of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre is ₹13,930.96 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre? Today’s highest and lowest price of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre are ₹1,431.05 and ₹1,334.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vijaya Diagnostic Centre stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre is ₹1,440.00 and 52-week low of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre is ₹847.90 as on .

How has the Vijaya Diagnostic Centre performed historically in terms of returns? The Vijaya Diagnostic Centre has shown returns of -2.31% over the past day, -0.06% for the past month, 10.38% over 3 months, 26.17% over 1 year, 42.35% across 3 years, and 16.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre are 74.30 and 14.55 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.15 per annum.

Source: Dion Global