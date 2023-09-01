Follow Us

VIJAYA DIAGNOSTIC CENTRE LTD.

Sector : Hospitals & Medical Services | Smallcap | NSE
₹505.20 Closed
-3.03-15.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹500.00₹529.00
₹505.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹342.85₹528.30
₹505.20
Open Price
₹529.00
Prev. Close
₹521.00
Volume
1,61,890

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1522.23
  • R2539.22
  • R3549.43
  • Pivot
    512.02
  • S1495.03
  • S2484.82
  • S3467.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5447.8506.52
  • 10438.74496.19
  • 20441.69484.52
  • 50409.53463.82
  • 100373.04443.64
  • 200413.1432.82

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.9112.5732.7030.8339.64-18.53-18.53
-0.52-3.820.549.6613.17189.69312.52
3.860.467.8832.6151.28443.95414.50
-2.71-6.1916.3320.5910.32146.22117.50
-1.300.9212.4837.8742.01228.34301.51
0.393.9820.3738.6670.1870.1870.18
-0.15-6.289.7711.74-11.1322.53111.65
3.033.1921.9850.6649.33158.8982.85
-3.281.8020.9943.5752.3693.9593.95
1.03-4.349.9045.2166.31134.31134.31
3.07-1.354.272.52-4.67-24.8741.99
2.891.709.3827.5328.23196.2437.27
-4.9111.9411.9411.9411.9411.9411.94
-0.64-0.3823.9039.7581.9669.1469.14
0.32-8.9017.9619.32-13.18-28.53-20.28
10.0923.7975.5893.3389.81199.1450.72
12.6624.8814.8678.8933.99-34.64-34.64
3.00-1.6347.6797.2095.54661.85462.57
7.0039.9196.86118.23152.58260.06258.98
-4.3425.8939.1985.5257.26438.3997.65

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd. Share Holdings

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Pharma Fund36,41,3143.03163.64
Nippon India Multi Cap Fund30,63,0550.73137.65
ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund27,52,4021.9123.69
Axis Growth Opportunities Fund12,85,1660.6157.76
Axis Small Cap Fund10,82,4510.3248.65
ICICI Prudential Pharma Healthcare & Diagnostics (P.H.D) Fund10,32,0611.5146.38
DSP Healthcare Fund10,19,072345.8
Mirae Asset Great Consumer Fund8,94,9461.5840.22
Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund8,00,0000.535.95
ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap Fund7,47,4040.3733.59
View All Mutual Funds

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/06/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85195TG2002PLC039075 and registration number is 039075. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of independent diagnostic/pathological laboratories. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 450.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. S Surendranath Reddy
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Sunil Chandra Kondapally
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Sura Geeta Reddy
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Dr. D Nageshwar Reddy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shekhar Prasad Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Satyanaryana Murthy Chavali
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Manjula Anagani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd.?

The market cap of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd. is ₹5,328.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd. is 62.96 and PB ratio of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd. is 9.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd. is ₹505.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd. is ₹528.30 and 52-week low of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd. is ₹342.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

