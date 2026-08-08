Here's the live share price of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|0.80
|1.30
|11.89
|36.10
|27.89
|42.99
|16.91
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|0.28
|1.66
|14.58
|24.53
|25.10
|21.43
|17.48
|Max Healthcare Institute
|-2.33
|-4.18
|5.70
|6.25
|-15.33
|22.55
|30.15
|Manipal Health Enterprises
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|0.53
|0.32
|Fortis Healthcare
|1.61
|-1.24
|1.32
|7.70
|8.53
|43.61
|32.11
|Aster DM Quality Care
|6.47
|10.85
|18.53
|53.03
|47.13
|40.33
|40.61
|Global Health
|3.31
|9.87
|19.81
|25.37
|9.76
|28.13
|28.48
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|-6.34
|-5.09
|1.98
|8.82
|6.70
|23.41
|29.23
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|0.81
|0.69
|14.62
|25.46
|9.06
|29.78
|27.03
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|0.87
|14.66
|22.82
|33.12
|19.82
|17.48
|-0.22
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|14.27
|15.30
|21.31
|19.35
|26.43
|10.88
|6.39
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|2.15
|8.88
|20.29
|35.72
|4.79
|12.89
|28.13
|Park Medi World
|-0.31
|2.51
|18.85
|85.83
|97.44
|25.45
|14.57
|Metropolis Healthcare
|-3.24
|-0.29
|11.51
|12.87
|13.11
|17.31
|-4.17
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|-3.67
|8.74
|26.27
|27.55
|14.06
|13.93
|8.14
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|0.59
|4.19
|9.68
|21.06
|10.95
|25.94
|21.49
|Thyrocare Technologies
|4.43
|13.73
|29.07
|47.22
|34.76
|46.62
|6.19
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|6.21
|5.11
|5.63
|29.26
|25.68
|37.57
|21.09
|Nephrocare Health Services
|1.72
|5.60
|26.98
|31.46
|47.04
|13.71
|8.02
|Kovai Medical Center and Hospital
|-1.41
|-3.04
|1.31
|7.98
|-5.28
|31.33
|30.52
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre has gained 27.89% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,355.95
|1,370.62
|10
|1,340.54
|1,361.67
|20
|1,354.09
|1,354.65
|50
|1,327.28
|1,315.72
|100
|1,189.74
|1,239.27
|200
|1,096.3
|1,152.7
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 31.61%, FII holding fell to 11.65%, and public shareholding moved up to 4.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|54,54,656
|3.95
|737.8
|34,79,826
|0.86
|470.68
|31,67,472
|1.06
|428.43
|22,27,801
|1.69
|301.33
|20,61,599
|0.95
|278.85
|18,71,618
|2.8
|253.16
|14,39,654
|0.87
|194.73
|9,35,530
|3.6
|126.54
|7,37,748
|3.02
|99.79
|6,84,807
|1.41
|92.63
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:42 PM IST IST
|Vijaya Diagnostic - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:53 AM IST IST
|Vijaya Diagnostic - Audit Committee And Independent Director Report Certifying The Distribution Of Proceeds To Shareholders O
|Aug 07, 2026, 03:11 AM IST IST
|Vijaya Diagnostic - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 07, 2026, 03:00 AM IST IST
|Vijaya Diagnostic - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:13 AM IST IST
|Vijaya Diagnostic - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/06/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85195TG2002PLC039075 and registration number is 039075. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other human health activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 765.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vijaya Diagnostic Centre is ₹1,352.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vijaya Diagnostic Centre is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre is ₹13,930.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre are ₹1,431.05 and ₹1,334.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vijaya Diagnostic Centre stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre is ₹1,440.00 and 52-week low of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre is ₹847.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vijaya Diagnostic Centre has shown returns of -2.31% over the past day, -0.06% for the past month, 10.38% over 3 months, 26.17% over 1 year, 42.35% across 3 years, and 16.59% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre are 74.30 and 14.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.15 per annum.
Source: Dion Global