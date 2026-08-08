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Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Share Price

NSE
BSE

VIJAYA DIAGNOSTIC CENTRE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Theme
DiagnosticsHospital
Index
BSE 1000BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,352.55 Closed
-0.97₹ -13.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,334.30₹1,431.05
₹1,352.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹847.90₹1,440.00
₹1,352.55
Open Price
₹1,405.55
Prev. Close
₹1,365.85
Volume
35,934

Source: Dion Global

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		0.801.3011.8936.1027.8942.9916.91
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		0.281.6614.5824.5325.1021.4317.48
Max Healthcare Institute		-2.33-4.185.706.25-15.3322.5530.15
Manipal Health Enterprises		1.601.601.601.601.600.530.32
Fortis Healthcare		1.61-1.241.327.708.5343.6132.11
Aster DM Quality Care		6.4710.8518.5353.0347.1340.3340.61
Global Health		3.319.8719.8125.379.7628.1328.48
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-6.34-5.091.988.826.7023.4129.23
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		0.810.6914.6225.469.0629.7827.03
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		0.8714.6622.8233.1219.8217.48-0.22
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		14.2715.3021.3119.3526.4310.886.39
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		2.158.8820.2935.724.7912.8928.13
Park Medi World		-0.312.5118.8585.8397.4425.4514.57
Metropolis Healthcare		-3.24-0.2911.5112.8713.1117.31-4.17
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		-3.678.7426.2727.5514.0613.938.14
Healthcare Global Enterprises		0.594.199.6821.0610.9525.9421.49
Thyrocare Technologies		4.4313.7329.0747.2234.7646.626.19
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		6.215.115.6329.2625.6837.5721.09
Nephrocare Health Services		1.725.6026.9831.4647.0413.718.02
Kovai Medical Center and Hospital		-1.41-3.041.317.98-5.2831.3330.52

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre has gained 27.89% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,355.951,370.62
101,340.541,361.67
201,354.091,354.65
501,327.281,315.72
1001,189.741,239.27
2001,096.31,152.7

Source: Dion Global

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 31.61%, FII holding fell to 11.65%, and public shareholding moved up to 4.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
54,54,6563.95737.8
34,79,8260.86470.68
31,67,4721.06428.43
22,27,8011.69301.33
20,61,5990.95278.85
18,71,6182.8253.16
14,39,6540.87194.73
9,35,5303.6126.54
7,37,7483.0299.79
6,84,8071.4192.63

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:42 PM IST ISTVijaya Diagnostic - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 07, 2026, 05:53 AM IST ISTVijaya Diagnostic - Audit Committee And Independent Director Report Certifying The Distribution Of Proceeds To Shareholders O
Aug 07, 2026, 03:11 AM IST ISTVijaya Diagnostic - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 07, 2026, 03:00 AM IST ISTVijaya Diagnostic - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 07, 2026, 02:13 AM IST ISTVijaya Diagnostic - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Vijaya Diagnostic Centre

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/06/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85195TG2002PLC039075 and registration number is 039075. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other human health activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 765.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Sura Surendranath Reddy
    Executive Chairman
  • Ms. Sura Suprita Reddy
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sunil Chandra Kondapally
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sura Geeta Reddy
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Chavali Satyanarayana Murthy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shekhar Prasad Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr.(Ms.) Manjula Anagani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Duvvur Nageshwar Reddy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Share Price

What is the share price of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vijaya Diagnostic Centre is ₹1,352.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vijaya Diagnostic Centre?

The Vijaya Diagnostic Centre is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre?

The market cap of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre is ₹13,930.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre are ₹1,431.05 and ₹1,334.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vijaya Diagnostic Centre stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre is ₹1,440.00 and 52-week low of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre is ₹847.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vijaya Diagnostic Centre performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vijaya Diagnostic Centre has shown returns of -2.31% over the past day, -0.06% for the past month, 10.38% over 3 months, 26.17% over 1 year, 42.35% across 3 years, and 16.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre are 74.30 and 14.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.15 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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