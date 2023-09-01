Follow Us

Havells India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HAVELLS INDIA LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - General | Largecap | NSE
₹1,377.75 Closed
-0.49-6.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Havells India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,369.00₹1,389.65
₹1,377.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,024.50₹1,408.30
₹1,377.75
Open Price
₹1,389.65
Prev. Close
₹1,384.55
Volume
8,48,217

Havells India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,388.47
  • R21,399.38
  • R31,409.12
  • Pivot
    1,378.73
  • S11,367.82
  • S21,358.08
  • S31,347.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,211.481,350.73
  • 101,232.351,334.61
  • 201,282.341,322.54
  • 501,316.081,310.44
  • 1001,249.91,290.94
  • 2001,235.431,266.63

Havells India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.384.363.5113.51-0.45122.1392.44
1.00-5.158.6829.4625.95353.36228.37
1.483.969.1638.2587.011,891.31626.28
0.613.7110.62-2.10-24.9613.6521.01
0.0810.7824.1726.0536.7785.8542.85
5.0625.5841.85117.18145.29315.63229.39
1.121.60-2.22-14.37-8.0817.2338.30
4.564.9830.1761.0557.2092.55-10.62
-0.81-7.1152.93355.15784.623,949.302,980.36
8.9614.65147.00170.07225.14576.74196.18
-3.00-3.0676.79207.471,353.781,420.421,292.75
1.90-1.1036.5683.84440.343,423.391,576.46
-5.161.5831.2275.2095.44176.68382.73
-2.65-3.4261.9287.3970.30310.28158.92
-1.81-1.07-1.1161.29155.03828.75392.05
1.1517.2820.0656.7769.77305.91148.43
0-5.2427.5615.70-18.44284.97235.30
1.52-21.0536.26515.52643.754,768.182,085.71
3.2615.2537.4351.2235.62519.30192.08
0.2812.3823.0338.5934.43793.761,348.02

Havells India Ltd. Share Holdings

Havells India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
UTI Flexi Cap Fund26,62,4891.38355.19
Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund24,12,3720.9321.82
SBI Flexi Cap Fund13,80,0001.03184.1
UTI Mastershare11,25,0001.3150.08
Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund6,80,0000.5290.72
DSP Flexi Cap Fund6,77,2391.0290.35
Nippon India ETF Nifty Next 50 Junior BeES6,37,3432.6685.02
ICICI Prudential Nifty Next 50 Index Fund5,87,8502.6678.42
ICICI Prudential Focused Equity Fund5,39,8931.4972.02
Mirae Asset Great Consumer Fund5,15,0002.6968.7
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Havells India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
20 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
19 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
19 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Havells India Ltd.

Havells India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/08/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31900DL1983PLC016304 and registration number is 016304. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13888.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 62.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anil Rai Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Gupta
    Whole-time Director (Finance) and Group CFO
  • Mr. Ameet Kumar Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Siddhartha Pandit
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Surjit Kumar Gupta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Puneet Bhatia
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. T V Mohandas Pai
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. B Prasada Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vivek Mehra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jalaj Ashwin Dani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subhash S Mundra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Upendra Kumar Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashish Bharat Ram
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Namrata Kaul
    Independent Director

FAQs on Havells India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Havells India Ltd.?

The market cap of Havells India Ltd. is ₹86,766.20 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Havells India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Havells India Ltd. is 80.96 and PB ratio of Havells India Ltd. is 13.1 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Havells India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Havells India Ltd. is ₹1,377.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Havells India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Havells India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Havells India Ltd. is ₹1,408.30 and 52-week low of Havells India Ltd. is ₹1,24.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

