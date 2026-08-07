Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Havells India Share Price

NSE
BSE

HAVELLS INDIA

Largecap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Consumer Durables
Theme
ConsumptionElectronics Manufacturing (EMS)HousingManufacturingRuralSemiconductor
Index
BSE 100BSE 1000BSE 100 ESGBSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Consumer DurablesBSE Dividend Stability IndexBSE Dollex 100BSE Dollex 200BSE India 150BSE India Sector LeadersBSE SENSEX Next 50

Here's the live share price of Havells India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,285.90 Closed
0.25₹ 3.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Havells India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,278.00₹1,294.55
₹1,285.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,123.85₹1,622.70
₹1,285.90
Open Price
₹1,294.55
Prev. Close
₹1,282.65
Volume
52,675

Source: Dion Global

Havells India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Havells India		1.974.981.35-6.19-14.03-0.850.79
LG Electronics India		6.581.133.004.43-5.94-2.02-1.22
Dixon Technologies (India)		0.176.6527.6920.06-15.2744.4026.93
Voltas		-3.32-0.37-5.93-14.64-1.8915.784.59
PG Electroplast		2.858.9717.786.36-14.3157.7376.76
Avalon Technologies		8.6519.5156.5087.11105.4648.4837.65
Whirlpool of India		1.061.20-16.95-10.35-37.34-17.97-17.63
Electronics Mart India		27.1223.8936.4956.4138.2013.9314.43
Symphony		-5.61-6.70-19.67-31.89-33.28-9.75-7.10
EPACK Durables		-0.13-2.78-16.62-11.70-41.223.321.98
HPL Electric & Power		2.24-1.29-11.46-1.56-40.6818.2234.15
Virtuoso Optoelectronics		5.138.2537.7726.39-5.2128.0934.32
IKIO Technologies		1.197.2317.4128.026.16-20.72-12.82
Onida Electronics		-1.87-10.80-3.427.05124.4324.1316.72
Shree Refrigerations		5.25-8.1838.2176.30106.5823.0313.24
CWD		1.58-2.264.2311.6214.8520.9254.49
Elin Electronics		-3.74-3.78-25.95-38.04-43.80-13.13-15.77
Sharp India		03.9337.49189.57106.5429.5131.19
BPL		-0.06-4.48-9.40-9.04-30.53-8.377.34
Calcom Vision		-1.035.37-7.80-29.20-27.83-21.6116.89

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Havells India has declined 14.03% compared to peers like LG Electronics India (-5.94%), Dixon Technologies (India) (-15.27%), Voltas (-1.89%). From a 5 year perspective, Havells India has underperformed peers relative to LG Electronics India (-1.22%) and Dixon Technologies (India) (26.93%).

Havells India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Havells India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,249.291,269.01
101,234.431,252.29
201,212.881,231.28
501,189.291,216.35
1001,226.241,241.22
2001,322.731,308.77

Source: Dion Global

Havells India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Havells India saw a drop in promoter holding to 59.36%, while DII stake increased to 18.27%, FII holding fell to 15.91%, and public shareholding moved up to 6.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Havells India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
53,55,7032.27620.89
49,06,4870.53568.81
43,29,2301.29501.89
27,73,3210.4321.51
18,80,0000.95217.95
18,00,0000.93208.67
13,62,3321.26157.94
13,41,7730.77155.55
11,31,5780.49131.18
10,71,7740.79124.25

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Havells India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 06:29 AM IST ISTHavells India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 31, 2026, 06:56 PM IST ISTHavells India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Jul 30, 2026, 11:59 PM IST ISTHavells India - Intimation Of Postal Ballot/ E-Voting
Jul 21, 2026, 04:32 PM IST ISTHavells India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 18, 2026, 05:46 AM IST ISTHavells India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About Havells India

Havells India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/08/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31900DL1983PLC016304 and registration number is 016304. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables (insulated wire and cable made of steel, copper, aluminium). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22465.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 62.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anil Rai Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Gupta
    WholeTime Director & Group CFO
  • Mr. Ameet Kumar Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Siddhartha Pandit
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Surjit Kumar Gupta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Puneet Bhatia
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. T V Mohandas Pai
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ashish Bharat Ram
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Namrata Kaul
    Independent Director
  • Mr. B Prasada Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Varun Berry
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Upendra Kumar Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jalaj Ashwin Dani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subhash S Mundra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Havells India Share Price

What is the share price of Havells India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Havells India is ₹1,285.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Havells India?

The Havells India is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Havells India?

The market cap of Havells India is ₹80,618.44 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Havells India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Havells India are ₹1,294.55 and ₹1,278.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Havells India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Havells India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Havells India is ₹1,622.70 and 52-week low of Havells India is ₹1,123.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Havells India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Havells India has shown returns of 0.25% over the past day, 4.98% for the past month, 1.35% over 3 months, -14.03% over 1 year, -0.85% across 3 years, and 0.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Havells India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Havells India are 49.36 and 8.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.78 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Havells India News

More Havells India News
Market Pulse