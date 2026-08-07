Here's the live share price of Havells India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Havells India
|1.97
|4.98
|1.35
|-6.19
|-14.03
|-0.85
|0.79
|LG Electronics India
|6.58
|1.13
|3.00
|4.43
|-5.94
|-2.02
|-1.22
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|0.17
|6.65
|27.69
|20.06
|-15.27
|44.40
|26.93
|Voltas
|-3.32
|-0.37
|-5.93
|-14.64
|-1.89
|15.78
|4.59
|PG Electroplast
|2.85
|8.97
|17.78
|6.36
|-14.31
|57.73
|76.76
|Avalon Technologies
|8.65
|19.51
|56.50
|87.11
|105.46
|48.48
|37.65
|Whirlpool of India
|1.06
|1.20
|-16.95
|-10.35
|-37.34
|-17.97
|-17.63
|Electronics Mart India
|27.12
|23.89
|36.49
|56.41
|38.20
|13.93
|14.43
|Symphony
|-5.61
|-6.70
|-19.67
|-31.89
|-33.28
|-9.75
|-7.10
|EPACK Durables
|-0.13
|-2.78
|-16.62
|-11.70
|-41.22
|3.32
|1.98
|HPL Electric & Power
|2.24
|-1.29
|-11.46
|-1.56
|-40.68
|18.22
|34.15
|Virtuoso Optoelectronics
|5.13
|8.25
|37.77
|26.39
|-5.21
|28.09
|34.32
|IKIO Technologies
|1.19
|7.23
|17.41
|28.02
|6.16
|-20.72
|-12.82
|Onida Electronics
|-1.87
|-10.80
|-3.42
|7.05
|124.43
|24.13
|16.72
|Shree Refrigerations
|5.25
|-8.18
|38.21
|76.30
|106.58
|23.03
|13.24
|CWD
|1.58
|-2.26
|4.23
|11.62
|14.85
|20.92
|54.49
|Elin Electronics
|-3.74
|-3.78
|-25.95
|-38.04
|-43.80
|-13.13
|-15.77
|Sharp India
|0
|3.93
|37.49
|189.57
|106.54
|29.51
|31.19
|BPL
|-0.06
|-4.48
|-9.40
|-9.04
|-30.53
|-8.37
|7.34
|Calcom Vision
|-1.03
|5.37
|-7.80
|-29.20
|-27.83
|-21.61
|16.89
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Havells India has declined 14.03% compared to peers like LG Electronics India (-5.94%), Dixon Technologies (India) (-15.27%), Voltas (-1.89%). From a 5 year perspective, Havells India has underperformed peers relative to LG Electronics India (-1.22%) and Dixon Technologies (India) (26.93%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,249.29
|1,269.01
|10
|1,234.43
|1,252.29
|20
|1,212.88
|1,231.28
|50
|1,189.29
|1,216.35
|100
|1,226.24
|1,241.22
|200
|1,322.73
|1,308.77
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Havells India saw a drop in promoter holding to 59.36%, while DII stake increased to 18.27%, FII holding fell to 15.91%, and public shareholding moved up to 6.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|53,55,703
|2.27
|620.89
|49,06,487
|0.53
|568.81
|43,29,230
|1.29
|501.89
|27,73,321
|0.4
|321.51
|18,80,000
|0.95
|217.95
|18,00,000
|0.93
|208.67
|13,62,332
|1.26
|157.94
|13,41,773
|0.77
|155.55
|11,31,578
|0.49
|131.18
|10,71,774
|0.79
|124.25
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 06:29 AM IST IST
|Havells India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 31, 2026, 06:56 PM IST IST
|Havells India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:59 PM IST IST
|Havells India - Intimation Of Postal Ballot/ E-Voting
|Jul 21, 2026, 04:32 PM IST IST
|Havells India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 18, 2026, 05:46 AM IST IST
|Havells India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
Havells India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/08/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31900DL1983PLC016304 and registration number is 016304. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables (insulated wire and cable made of steel, copper, aluminium). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22465.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 62.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Havells India is ₹1,285.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Havells India is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Havells India is ₹80,618.44 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Havells India are ₹1,294.55 and ₹1,278.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Havells India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Havells India is ₹1,622.70 and 52-week low of Havells India is ₹1,123.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Havells India has shown returns of 0.25% over the past day, 4.98% for the past month, 1.35% over 3 months, -14.03% over 1 year, -0.85% across 3 years, and 0.79% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Havells India are 49.36 and 8.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.78 per annum.
Source: Dion Global