What is the share price of Havells India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Havells India is ₹1,285.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Havells India? The Havells India is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Havells India? The market cap of Havells India is ₹80,618.44 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Havells India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Havells India are ₹1,294.55 and ₹1,278.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Havells India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Havells India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Havells India is ₹1,622.70 and 52-week low of Havells India is ₹1,123.85 as on .

How has the Havells India performed historically in terms of returns? The Havells India has shown returns of 0.25% over the past day, 4.98% for the past month, 1.35% over 3 months, -14.03% over 1 year, -0.85% across 3 years, and 0.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Havells India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Havells India are 49.36 and 8.53 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.78 per annum.

Source: Dion Global