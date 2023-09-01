Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.38
|4.36
|3.51
|13.51
|-0.45
|122.13
|92.44
|1.00
|-5.15
|8.68
|29.46
|25.95
|353.36
|228.37
|1.48
|3.96
|9.16
|38.25
|87.01
|1,891.31
|626.28
|0.61
|3.71
|10.62
|-2.10
|-24.96
|13.65
|21.01
|0.08
|10.78
|24.17
|26.05
|36.77
|85.85
|42.85
|5.06
|25.58
|41.85
|117.18
|145.29
|315.63
|229.39
|1.12
|1.60
|-2.22
|-14.37
|-8.08
|17.23
|38.30
|4.56
|4.98
|30.17
|61.05
|57.20
|92.55
|-10.62
|-0.81
|-7.11
|52.93
|355.15
|784.62
|3,949.30
|2,980.36
|8.96
|14.65
|147.00
|170.07
|225.14
|576.74
|196.18
|-3.00
|-3.06
|76.79
|207.47
|1,353.78
|1,420.42
|1,292.75
|1.90
|-1.10
|36.56
|83.84
|440.34
|3,423.39
|1,576.46
|-5.16
|1.58
|31.22
|75.20
|95.44
|176.68
|382.73
|-2.65
|-3.42
|61.92
|87.39
|70.30
|310.28
|158.92
|-1.81
|-1.07
|-1.11
|61.29
|155.03
|828.75
|392.05
|1.15
|17.28
|20.06
|56.77
|69.77
|305.91
|148.43
|0
|-5.24
|27.56
|15.70
|-18.44
|284.97
|235.30
|1.52
|-21.05
|36.26
|515.52
|643.75
|4,768.18
|2,085.71
|3.26
|15.25
|37.43
|51.22
|35.62
|519.30
|192.08
|0.28
|12.38
|23.03
|38.59
|34.43
|793.76
|1,348.02
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|UTI Flexi Cap Fund
|26,62,489
|1.38
|355.19
|Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund
|24,12,372
|0.9
|321.82
|SBI Flexi Cap Fund
|13,80,000
|1.03
|184.1
|UTI Mastershare
|11,25,000
|1.3
|150.08
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund
|6,80,000
|0.52
|90.72
|DSP Flexi Cap Fund
|6,77,239
|1.02
|90.35
|Nippon India ETF Nifty Next 50 Junior BeES
|6,37,343
|2.66
|85.02
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Next 50 Index Fund
|5,87,850
|2.66
|78.42
|ICICI Prudential Focused Equity Fund
|5,39,893
|1.49
|72.02
|Mirae Asset Great Consumer Fund
|5,15,000
|2.69
|68.7
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|20 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|19 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|19 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Havells India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/08/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31900DL1983PLC016304 and registration number is 016304. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other electronic and electric wires and cables. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13888.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 62.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Havells India Ltd. is ₹86,766.20 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Havells India Ltd. is 80.96 and PB ratio of Havells India Ltd. is 13.1 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Havells India Ltd. is ₹1,377.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Havells India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Havells India Ltd. is ₹1,408.30 and 52-week low of Havells India Ltd. is ₹1,24.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.