JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

JK LAKSHMI CEMENT LTD.

Sector : Cement | Smallcap | NSE
₹667.35 Closed
-0.99-6.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹664.20₹686.00
₹667.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹465.10₹896.90
₹667.35
Open Price
₹678.20
Prev. Close
₹674.05
Volume
4,13,230

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1680.87
  • R2694.33
  • R3702.67
  • Pivot
    672.53
  • S1659.07
  • S2650.73
  • S3637.27

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5538.03661.3
  • 10542.97657.75
  • 20557.73656.24
  • 50536.43670.78
  • 100483.56689.89
  • 200481.01683.89

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.287.25-0.40-6.6738.63154.57102.29
2.37-0.235.3513.5924.57111.1788.92
1.200.15-4.08-8.3211.8317.9526.74
-0.16-5.991.0822.715.88103.7180.79
5.986.88-0.5113.2138.72180.3687.92
2.480.0311.7213.67-12.4250.2421.01
5.202.574.0817.8924.15123.02315.08
3.910.58-2.2021.6316.9026.4330.72
2.51-4.450.67-2.05-5.87-35.15-35.15
3.16-5.882.1436.6420.0792.1653.88
13.1919.2623.7334.8214.38129.91111.04
-0.155.196.5623.063.61152.9017.32
2.2512.0720.3546.1771.8985.9853.70
4.42-3.417.96-1.26-16.5448.60-15.73
3.564.4313.5612.162.072.7815.64
10.0239.0747.1677.4165.17205.8171.84
3.7312.7514.2012.8015.94149.7657.95
3.2225.6944.0740.3734.4012.9512.95
1.18-1.1113.5618.990.7094.6118.08
2.6414.2017.7348.5541.73107.24475.74

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd. Share Holdings

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Axis Small Cap Fund47,95,9211.95292.26
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan24,59,7751.39149.9
HSBC Value Fund21,11,6001.42128.68
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund16,48,7271.1100.47
Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund14,31,2261.2287.22
DSP Flexi Cap Fund14,17,3260.9886.37
Canara Robeco Flexi Cap Fund11,00,0000.6667.03
Nippon India Small Cap Fund10,63,0540.1964.78
DSP Equity & Bond Fund9,58,1060.7358.39
Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi-Cap Fund7,26,3751.0344.27
JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd.

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/08/1938 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999RJ1938PLC019511 and registration number is 019511. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of clinkers and cement. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5040.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 58.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Bharat Hari Singhania
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Vinita Singhania
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Dr. Raghupati Singhania
    Director
  • Mr. Sadhu Ram Bansal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. N G Khaitan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Bhaswati Mukherjee
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Shukla
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravi Jhunjhunwala
    Independent Director

FAQs on JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd.?

The market cap of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd. is ₹7,931.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd.?

P/E ratio of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd. is 22.12 and PB ratio of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd. is 2.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd. is ₹667.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd. is ₹896.90 and 52-week low of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd. is ₹465.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

