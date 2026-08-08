What is the share price of JK Lakshmi Cement? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JK Lakshmi Cement is ₹565.00 as on .

What kind of stock is JK Lakshmi Cement? The JK Lakshmi Cement is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of JK Lakshmi Cement? The market cap of JK Lakshmi Cement is ₹7,014.16 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of JK Lakshmi Cement? Today’s highest and lowest price of JK Lakshmi Cement are ₹578.70 and ₹563.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JK Lakshmi Cement? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JK Lakshmi Cement stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JK Lakshmi Cement is ₹990.85 and 52-week low of JK Lakshmi Cement is ₹550.55 as on .

How has the JK Lakshmi Cement performed historically in terms of returns? The JK Lakshmi Cement has shown returns of -1.06% over the past day, -1.28% for the past month, -15.53% over 3 months, -38.47% over 1 year, -4.77% across 3 years, and -3.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of JK Lakshmi Cement? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JK Lakshmi Cement are 18.96 and 1.81 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.15 per annum.

Source: Dion Global