Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.28
|7.25
|-0.40
|-6.67
|38.63
|154.57
|102.29
|2.37
|-0.23
|5.35
|13.59
|24.57
|111.17
|88.92
|1.20
|0.15
|-4.08
|-8.32
|11.83
|17.95
|26.74
|-0.16
|-5.99
|1.08
|22.71
|5.88
|103.71
|80.79
|5.98
|6.88
|-0.51
|13.21
|38.72
|180.36
|87.92
|2.48
|0.03
|11.72
|13.67
|-12.42
|50.24
|21.01
|5.20
|2.57
|4.08
|17.89
|24.15
|123.02
|315.08
|3.91
|0.58
|-2.20
|21.63
|16.90
|26.43
|30.72
|2.51
|-4.45
|0.67
|-2.05
|-5.87
|-35.15
|-35.15
|3.16
|-5.88
|2.14
|36.64
|20.07
|92.16
|53.88
|13.19
|19.26
|23.73
|34.82
|14.38
|129.91
|111.04
|-0.15
|5.19
|6.56
|23.06
|3.61
|152.90
|17.32
|2.25
|12.07
|20.35
|46.17
|71.89
|85.98
|53.70
|4.42
|-3.41
|7.96
|-1.26
|-16.54
|48.60
|-15.73
|3.56
|4.43
|13.56
|12.16
|2.07
|2.78
|15.64
|10.02
|39.07
|47.16
|77.41
|65.17
|205.81
|71.84
|3.73
|12.75
|14.20
|12.80
|15.94
|149.76
|57.95
|3.22
|25.69
|44.07
|40.37
|34.40
|12.95
|12.95
|1.18
|-1.11
|13.56
|18.99
|0.70
|94.61
|18.08
|2.64
|14.20
|17.73
|48.55
|41.73
|107.24
|475.74
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Axis Small Cap Fund
|47,95,921
|1.95
|292.26
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|24,59,775
|1.39
|149.9
|HSBC Value Fund
|21,11,600
|1.42
|128.68
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|16,48,727
|1.1
|100.47
|Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund
|14,31,226
|1.22
|87.22
|DSP Flexi Cap Fund
|14,17,326
|0.98
|86.37
|Canara Robeco Flexi Cap Fund
|11,00,000
|0.66
|67.03
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|10,63,054
|0.19
|64.78
|DSP Equity & Bond Fund
|9,58,106
|0.73
|58.39
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi-Cap Fund
|7,26,375
|1.03
|44.27
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/08/1938 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999RJ1938PLC019511 and registration number is 019511. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of clinkers and cement. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5040.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 58.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd. is ₹7,931.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd. is 22.12 and PB ratio of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd. is 2.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd. is ₹667.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd. is ₹896.90 and 52-week low of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd. is ₹465.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.