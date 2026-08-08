Here's the live share price of JK Lakshmi Cement along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|JK Lakshmi Cement
|0.09
|-1.28
|-15.53
|-22.63
|-38.47
|-4.77
|-3.44
|UltraTech Cement
|1.14
|3.31
|-0.86
|-7.72
|-1.92
|13.79
|9.95
|Grasim Industries
|7.59
|4.65
|12.70
|14.02
|21.61
|21.75
|17.23
|Ambuja Cements
|0.43
|-0.48
|-3.84
|-19.95
|-26.79
|-2.90
|1.37
|Shree Cements
|1.29
|-1.19
|3.15
|-3.01
|-13.93
|2.81
|-1.40
|JK Cement
|-1.25
|-0.40
|-4.39
|-9.83
|-21.82
|18.38
|8.87
|Dalmia Bharat
|1.59
|2.19
|-7.42
|-16.80
|-19.17
|-3.03
|-1.05
|ACC
|0.62
|-1.42
|-3.51
|-19.94
|-24.78
|-12.38
|-9.99
|The Ramco Cements
|-0.21
|-2.29
|-4.66
|-23.98
|-19.46
|1.52
|-2.26
|JSW Cement
|0.68
|-1.54
|7.24
|8.50
|-8.25
|-2.83
|-1.71
|Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
|0.58
|9.93
|3.00
|-0.65
|-19.33
|-1.85
|-8.19
|India Cements
|-0.34
|4.63
|-3.30
|-12.83
|11.16
|22.60
|15.71
|Star Cement
|-0.84
|-2.04
|-15.66
|-8.98
|-23.22
|6.35
|12.47
|Birla Corporation
|2.95
|-5.44
|-7.18
|-16.54
|-26.94
|-9.08
|-7.78
|Prism Johnson
|4.47
|-3.73
|-16.79
|-11.41
|-25.18
|-5.03
|-4.44
|Heidelberg Cement India
|2.03
|-2.47
|-4.44
|-8.93
|-26.22
|-6.01
|-10.13
|Orient Cement
|-0.18
|-1.62
|-5.41
|-18.72
|-43.75
|-8.45
|-4.17
|Mangalam Cement
|-0.49
|2.17
|1.47
|19.32
|31.52
|40.36
|12.86
|Sagar Cements
|-1.09
|-1.23
|-10.94
|-9.92
|-25.05
|-9.34
|-10.68
|Udaipur Cement Works
|-0.93
|3.46
|14.34
|39.46
|2.49
|15.54
|29.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, JK Lakshmi Cement has declined 38.47% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-1.92%), Grasim Industries (21.61%), Ambuja Cements (-26.79%). From a 5 year perspective, JK Lakshmi Cement has underperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|565.34
|569.54
|10
|570.89
|569.81
|20
|570.25
|572.76
|50
|585.92
|587.92
|100
|607.92
|619.14
|200
|694.61
|674.65
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, JK Lakshmi Cement saw a rise in promoter holding to 45.14%, while DII stake increased to 26.57%, FII holding fell to 8.64%, and public shareholding moved down to 19.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|52,51,156
|0.53
|318.14
|50,00,000
|0.28
|302.93
|43,00,757
|0.89
|260.56
|31,95,805
|1.45
|193.62
|19,27,364
|0.84
|116.77
|14,89,763
|0.63
|90.26
|13,96,738
|0.9
|84.62
|10,63,054
|0.08
|64.41
|6,75,804
|0.55
|40.94
|6,46,500
|0.14
|39.17
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:50 PM IST IST
|JK Lakshmi Cement - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:35 PM IST IST
|JK Lakshmi Cement - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:26 PM IST IST
|JK Lakshmi Cement - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:20 PM IST IST
|JK Lakshmi Cement - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:10 PM IST IST
|JK Lakshmi Cement - Unaudited Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Source: Dion Global
JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/08/1938 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999RJ1938PLC019511 and registration number is 019511. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cement, lime and plaster. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6762.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 62.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JK Lakshmi Cement is ₹565.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The JK Lakshmi Cement is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of JK Lakshmi Cement is ₹7,014.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of JK Lakshmi Cement are ₹578.70 and ₹563.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JK Lakshmi Cement stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JK Lakshmi Cement is ₹990.85 and 52-week low of JK Lakshmi Cement is ₹550.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The JK Lakshmi Cement has shown returns of -1.06% over the past day, -1.28% for the past month, -15.53% over 3 months, -38.47% over 1 year, -4.77% across 3 years, and -3.44% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JK Lakshmi Cement are 18.96 and 1.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.15 per annum.
Source: Dion Global