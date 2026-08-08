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JK Lakshmi Cement Share Price

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BSE

JK LAKSHMI CEMENT

Singhania (HS) Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Cement
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of JK Lakshmi Cement along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹565.00 Closed
-1.06₹ -6.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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JK Lakshmi Cement Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹563.60₹578.70
₹565.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹550.55₹990.85
₹565.00
Open Price
₹578.70
Prev. Close
₹571.05
Volume
12,998

Source: Dion Global

JK Lakshmi Cement Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
JK Lakshmi Cement		0.09-1.28-15.53-22.63-38.47-4.77-3.44
UltraTech Cement		1.143.31-0.86-7.72-1.9213.799.95
Grasim Industries		7.594.6512.7014.0221.6121.7517.23
Ambuja Cements		0.43-0.48-3.84-19.95-26.79-2.901.37
Shree Cements		1.29-1.193.15-3.01-13.932.81-1.40
JK Cement		-1.25-0.40-4.39-9.83-21.8218.388.87
Dalmia Bharat		1.592.19-7.42-16.80-19.17-3.03-1.05
ACC		0.62-1.42-3.51-19.94-24.78-12.38-9.99
The Ramco Cements		-0.21-2.29-4.66-23.98-19.461.52-2.26
JSW Cement		0.68-1.547.248.50-8.25-2.83-1.71
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation		0.589.933.00-0.65-19.33-1.85-8.19
India Cements		-0.344.63-3.30-12.8311.1622.6015.71
Star Cement		-0.84-2.04-15.66-8.98-23.226.3512.47
Birla Corporation		2.95-5.44-7.18-16.54-26.94-9.08-7.78
Prism Johnson		4.47-3.73-16.79-11.41-25.18-5.03-4.44
Heidelberg Cement India		2.03-2.47-4.44-8.93-26.22-6.01-10.13
Orient Cement		-0.18-1.62-5.41-18.72-43.75-8.45-4.17
Mangalam Cement		-0.492.171.4719.3231.5240.3612.86
Sagar Cements		-1.09-1.23-10.94-9.92-25.05-9.34-10.68
Udaipur Cement Works		-0.933.4614.3439.462.4915.5429.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, JK Lakshmi Cement has declined 38.47% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-1.92%), Grasim Industries (21.61%), Ambuja Cements (-26.79%). From a 5 year perspective, JK Lakshmi Cement has underperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).

JK Lakshmi Cement Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

JK Lakshmi Cement Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5565.34569.54
10570.89569.81
20570.25572.76
50585.92587.92
100607.92619.14
200694.61674.65

Source: Dion Global

JK Lakshmi Cement Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, JK Lakshmi Cement saw a rise in promoter holding to 45.14%, while DII stake increased to 26.57%, FII holding fell to 8.64%, and public shareholding moved down to 19.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

JK Lakshmi Cement Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
52,51,1560.53318.14
50,00,0000.28302.93
43,00,7570.89260.56
31,95,8051.45193.62
19,27,3640.84116.77
14,89,7630.6390.26
13,96,7380.984.62
10,63,0540.0864.41
6,75,8040.5540.94
6,46,5000.1439.17

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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JK Lakshmi Cement Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:50 PM IST ISTJK Lakshmi Cement - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 06, 2026, 11:35 PM IST ISTJK Lakshmi Cement - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 05, 2026, 10:26 PM IST ISTJK Lakshmi Cement - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Aug 05, 2026, 10:20 PM IST ISTJK Lakshmi Cement - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 05, 2026, 10:10 PM IST ISTJK Lakshmi Cement - Unaudited Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026

Source: Dion Global

About JK Lakshmi Cement

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/08/1938 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999RJ1938PLC019511 and registration number is 019511. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cement, lime and plaster. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6762.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 62.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bharat Hari Singhania
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mrs. Vinita Singhania
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. Shrivats Singhania
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Dr. Raghupati Singhania
    Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Shukla
    Director
  • Mrs. Bhaswati Mukherjee
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S R Bansal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vimal Bhandari
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shwetambara Shardul Shroff Chopra
    Independent Director

FAQs on JK Lakshmi Cement Share Price

What is the share price of JK Lakshmi Cement?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JK Lakshmi Cement is ₹565.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is JK Lakshmi Cement?

The JK Lakshmi Cement is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of JK Lakshmi Cement?

The market cap of JK Lakshmi Cement is ₹7,014.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of JK Lakshmi Cement?

Today’s highest and lowest price of JK Lakshmi Cement are ₹578.70 and ₹563.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JK Lakshmi Cement?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JK Lakshmi Cement stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JK Lakshmi Cement is ₹990.85 and 52-week low of JK Lakshmi Cement is ₹550.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the JK Lakshmi Cement performed historically in terms of returns?

The JK Lakshmi Cement has shown returns of -1.06% over the past day, -1.28% for the past month, -15.53% over 3 months, -38.47% over 1 year, -4.77% across 3 years, and -3.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of JK Lakshmi Cement?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JK Lakshmi Cement are 18.96 and 1.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.15 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

JK Lakshmi Cement News

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