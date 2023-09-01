Follow Us

Rajratan Global Wire Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RAJRATAN GLOBAL WIRE LTD.

Sector : Steel - Tubes/Pipes | Smallcap | NSE
₹744.55 Closed
0.050.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Rajratan Global Wire Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹742.15₹753.85
₹744.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹697.00₹1,409.90
₹744.55
Open Price
₹749.00
Prev. Close
₹744.20
Volume
23,005

Rajratan Global Wire Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1750.43
  • R2757.87
  • R3761.88
  • Pivot
    746.42
  • S1738.98
  • S2734.97
  • S3727.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,102.95740.51
  • 101,155.48738.07
  • 201,187.19742.27
  • 501,179.05762.88
  • 100972.12780.55
  • 200766.42794.34

Rajratan Global Wire Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.38-1.24-2.952.77-33.851,110.261,897.18
2.058.9751.3337.2168.23620.84972.39
1.41-2.1412.7920.4242.84229.90340.31
15.638.9746.42141.19314.12484.60282.91
6.543.8730.2175.4448.61213.2393.10
14.4820.7227.9246.32102.12495.03203.06
5.737.3526.5530.69106.5580.3080.30
2.1423.1040.19113.21278.75333.26333.26
1.97-11.42-4.4316.5259.542,683.36805.27
0.778.32-5.1555.16134.18172.90172.90
0.6313.3225.6037.9234.071,366.75647.61
15.4028.0823.61106.7697.63226.1475.80
2.46-8.101.58-8.4926.35543.72165.44
7.8410.4632.5443.6872.97228.8680.74
-3.18-16.3418.4211.3234.0534.0534.05
-1.01-3.92-11.71553.33476.47708.25268.08
-0.8825.8428.7430.23-5.88600.003,633.33
-7.42-16.1834.8034.34121.67386.597.84
-2.47-1.25-3.66-8.14-35.25259.09426.67

Rajratan Global Wire Ltd. Share Holdings

Rajratan Global Wire Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Small Cap Fund37,53,7601.4281.18
ITI Small Cap Fund1,67,1650.9112.52
SBI Long Term Advantage Fund - Series IV1,00,0004.027.49
SBI Tax Advantage Fund - Series III15,0003.471.12

Rajratan Global Wire Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
21 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
23 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Rajratan Global Wire Ltd.

Rajratan Global Wire Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27106MP1988PLC004778 and registration number is 004778. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Tubes/Pipes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 539.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Chordia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Yashovardhan Chordia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Dalmia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Mittal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Sood
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Alka Arora Misra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rajratan Global Wire Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rajratan Global Wire Ltd.?

The market cap of Rajratan Global Wire Ltd. is ₹3,780.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rajratan Global Wire Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rajratan Global Wire Ltd. is 61.95 and PB ratio of Rajratan Global Wire Ltd. is 12.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Rajratan Global Wire Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajratan Global Wire Ltd. is ₹744.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rajratan Global Wire Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajratan Global Wire Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajratan Global Wire Ltd. is ₹1,409.90 and 52-week low of Rajratan Global Wire Ltd. is ₹697.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

