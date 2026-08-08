What is the share price of Rajratan Global Wire? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajratan Global Wire is ₹524.35 as on .

What kind of stock is Rajratan Global Wire? The Rajratan Global Wire is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rajratan Global Wire? The market cap of Rajratan Global Wire is ₹2,662.18 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Rajratan Global Wire? Today’s highest and lowest price of Rajratan Global Wire are ₹530.75 and ₹519.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rajratan Global Wire? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajratan Global Wire stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajratan Global Wire is ₹563.80 and 52-week low of Rajratan Global Wire is ₹305.60 as on .

How has the Rajratan Global Wire performed historically in terms of returns? The Rajratan Global Wire has shown returns of -0.48% over the past day, 8.49% for the past month, 15.08% over 3 months, 48.57% over 1 year, -10.9% across 3 years, and 4.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rajratan Global Wire? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rajratan Global Wire are 33.43 and 4.09 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.38 per annum.

Source: Dion Global