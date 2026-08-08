Here's the live share price of Rajratan Global Wire along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rajratan Global Wire
|5.87
|9.40
|16.05
|10.16
|49.81
|-10.65
|4.30
|APL Apollo Tubes
|7.98
|7.93
|-0.45
|-12.08
|23.18
|9.94
|17.51
|Welspun Corp
|11.40
|19.52
|41.73
|121.50
|111.23
|78.55
|69.90
|Jindal Saw
|5.00
|3.12
|11.15
|42.27
|28.53
|18.77
|32.68
|Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
|-4.98
|-13.52
|-20.78
|11.93
|-3.57
|-4.84
|10.10
|Surya Roshni
|5.96
|-3.20
|-6.76
|-4.15
|-20.27
|7.11
|11.90
|Goodluck India
|-0.28
|2.14
|8.90
|31.97
|47.32
|46.78
|38.00
|Man Industries (India)
|3.77
|-1.80
|3.02
|44.09
|30.23
|55.70
|34.14
|Sambhv Steel Tubes
|-3.91
|2.39
|-10.28
|19.71
|-7.22
|5.81
|3.45
|Venus Pipes & Tubes
|-3.41
|-12.75
|13.40
|35.62
|22.42
|6.66
|35.55
|JTL Industries
|2.92
|-6.24
|-5.80
|17.96
|11.08
|-8.17
|12.81
|Hi-Tech Pipes
|-0.90
|-6.38
|-8.54
|-1.21
|-4.50
|1.25
|8.03
|Aeroflex Enterprises
|6.23
|4.31
|14.37
|54.88
|31.67
|4.12
|28.89
|Hariom Pipe Industries
|3.03
|4.46
|23.28
|4.36
|-8.82
|-10.62
|12.39
|Gandhi Special Tubes
|1.75
|3.01
|3.13
|11.38
|22.17
|12.21
|12.56
|Scoda Tubes
|-2.53
|-5.12
|-3.94
|-1.14
|-21.86
|-0.99
|-0.59
|Rama Steel Tubes
|15.59
|3.88
|-17.32
|-39.67
|-55.37
|-29.55
|9.18
|Suraj
|-0.40
|1.42
|-9.42
|-1.51
|-33.82
|10.10
|28.33
|Remi Edelstahl Tubulars
|10.28
|18.56
|31.98
|61.72
|41.84
|63.09
|52.64
|Riddhi Steel and Tube
|-4.98
|-25.89
|15.53
|9.11
|177.27
|101.52
|63.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rajratan Global Wire has gained 49.81% compared to peers like APL Apollo Tubes (23.18%), Welspun Corp (111.23%), Jindal Saw (28.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Rajratan Global Wire has underperformed peers relative to APL Apollo Tubes (17.51%) and Welspun Corp (69.90%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|495.32
|520.64
|10
|497.5
|509.4
|20
|488.86
|496.14
|50
|458.6
|471.21
|100
|430.32
|452
|200
|436.01
|438.22
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rajratan Global Wire remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 8.35%, FII holding rose to 0.83%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|37,53,760
|0.41
|165.69
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:21 PM IST IST
|Rajratan Global Wire - Re-Appointment Of Mr. Yashovardhan Chordia
|Jul 28, 2026, 09:41 PM IST IST
|Rajratan Global Wire - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 25, 2026, 01:00 AM IST IST
|Rajratan Global Wire - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 24, 2026, 09:30 PM IST IST
|Rajratan Global Wire - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 24, 2026, 05:27 PM IST IST
|Rajratan Global Wire - Results - Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results
Source: Dion Global
Rajratan Global Wire Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27106MP1988PLC004778 and registration number is 004778. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 721.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajratan Global Wire is ₹524.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rajratan Global Wire is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rajratan Global Wire is ₹2,662.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rajratan Global Wire are ₹530.75 and ₹519.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajratan Global Wire stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajratan Global Wire is ₹563.80 and 52-week low of Rajratan Global Wire is ₹305.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rajratan Global Wire has shown returns of -0.48% over the past day, 8.49% for the past month, 15.08% over 3 months, 48.57% over 1 year, -10.9% across 3 years, and 4.13% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rajratan Global Wire are 33.43 and 4.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.38 per annum.
Source: Dion Global