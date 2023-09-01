Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Small Cap Fund
|37,53,760
|1.4
|281.18
|ITI Small Cap Fund
|1,67,165
|0.91
|12.52
|SBI Long Term Advantage Fund - Series IV
|1,00,000
|4.02
|7.49
|SBI Tax Advantage Fund - Series III
|15,000
|3.47
|1.12
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|21 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|23 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Rajratan Global Wire Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27106MP1988PLC004778 and registration number is 004778. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Tubes/Pipes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 539.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Rajratan Global Wire Ltd. is ₹3,780.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Rajratan Global Wire Ltd. is 61.95 and PB ratio of Rajratan Global Wire Ltd. is 12.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajratan Global Wire Ltd. is ₹744.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajratan Global Wire Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajratan Global Wire Ltd. is ₹1,409.90 and 52-week low of Rajratan Global Wire Ltd. is ₹697.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.