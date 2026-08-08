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Rajratan Global Wire Share Price

NSE
BSE

RAJRATAN GLOBAL WIRE

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Iron and Steel
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Rajratan Global Wire along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹524.35 Closed
0.35₹ 1.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Rajratan Global Wire Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹519.95₹530.75
₹524.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹305.60₹563.80
₹524.35
Open Price
₹519.95
Prev. Close
₹522.50
Volume
9,019

Source: Dion Global

Rajratan Global Wire Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rajratan Global Wire		5.879.4016.0510.1649.81-10.654.30
APL Apollo Tubes		7.987.93-0.45-12.0823.189.9417.51
Welspun Corp		11.4019.5241.73121.50111.2378.5569.90
Jindal Saw		5.003.1211.1542.2728.5318.7732.68
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes		-4.98-13.52-20.7811.93-3.57-4.8410.10
Surya Roshni		5.96-3.20-6.76-4.15-20.277.1111.90
Goodluck India		-0.282.148.9031.9747.3246.7838.00
Man Industries (India)		3.77-1.803.0244.0930.2355.7034.14
Sambhv Steel Tubes		-3.912.39-10.2819.71-7.225.813.45
Venus Pipes & Tubes		-3.41-12.7513.4035.6222.426.6635.55
JTL Industries		2.92-6.24-5.8017.9611.08-8.1712.81
Hi-Tech Pipes		-0.90-6.38-8.54-1.21-4.501.258.03
Aeroflex Enterprises		6.234.3114.3754.8831.674.1228.89
Hariom Pipe Industries		3.034.4623.284.36-8.82-10.6212.39
Gandhi Special Tubes		1.753.013.1311.3822.1712.2112.56
Scoda Tubes		-2.53-5.12-3.94-1.14-21.86-0.99-0.59
Rama Steel Tubes		15.593.88-17.32-39.67-55.37-29.559.18
Suraj		-0.401.42-9.42-1.51-33.8210.1028.33
Remi Edelstahl Tubulars		10.2818.5631.9861.7241.8463.0952.64
Riddhi Steel and Tube		-4.98-25.8915.539.11177.27101.5263.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rajratan Global Wire has gained 49.81% compared to peers like APL Apollo Tubes (23.18%), Welspun Corp (111.23%), Jindal Saw (28.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Rajratan Global Wire has underperformed peers relative to APL Apollo Tubes (17.51%) and Welspun Corp (69.90%).

Rajratan Global Wire Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rajratan Global Wire Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5495.32520.64
10497.5509.4
20488.86496.14
50458.6471.21
100430.32452
200436.01438.22

Source: Dion Global

Rajratan Global Wire Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rajratan Global Wire remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 8.35%, FII holding rose to 0.83%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Rajratan Global Wire Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
37,53,7600.41165.69

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Rajratan Global Wire Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 11:21 PM IST ISTRajratan Global Wire - Re-Appointment Of Mr. Yashovardhan Chordia
Jul 28, 2026, 09:41 PM IST ISTRajratan Global Wire - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 25, 2026, 01:00 AM IST ISTRajratan Global Wire - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 24, 2026, 09:30 PM IST ISTRajratan Global Wire - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 24, 2026, 05:27 PM IST ISTRajratan Global Wire - Results - Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results

Source: Dion Global

About Rajratan Global Wire

Rajratan Global Wire Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27106MP1988PLC004778 and registration number is 004778. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 721.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Chordia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Yashovardhan Chordia
    Dy.Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Abhishek Dalmia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Alka Arora Misra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Sood
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Mahajan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rajratan Global Wire Share Price

What is the share price of Rajratan Global Wire?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajratan Global Wire is ₹524.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rajratan Global Wire?

The Rajratan Global Wire is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rajratan Global Wire?

The market cap of Rajratan Global Wire is ₹2,662.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rajratan Global Wire?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rajratan Global Wire are ₹530.75 and ₹519.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rajratan Global Wire?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajratan Global Wire stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajratan Global Wire is ₹563.80 and 52-week low of Rajratan Global Wire is ₹305.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Rajratan Global Wire performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rajratan Global Wire has shown returns of -0.48% over the past day, 8.49% for the past month, 15.08% over 3 months, 48.57% over 1 year, -10.9% across 3 years, and 4.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rajratan Global Wire?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rajratan Global Wire are 33.43 and 4.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.38 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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