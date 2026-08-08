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Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION

Public Sector | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
Theme
Railway PSU
Index
BSE 1000BSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 500BSE Central Public SectorBSE Dollex 200BSE India InfrastructureBSE MidCapBSE MomentumBSE PSUBSE Select IPO

Here's the live share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹88.60 Closed
-0.75₹ -0.67
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Indian Railway Finance Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹88.57₹89.45
₹88.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹86.09₹137.10
₹88.60
Open Price
₹89.40
Prev. Close
₹89.27
Volume
2,93,532

Source: Dion Global

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Indian Railway Finance Corporation		-0.65-1.50-16.96-22.99-30.2921.1830.34
Power Finance Corporation		-1.171.54-8.351.052.6325.3431.90
REC		-1.962.751.751.71-4.9119.9626.05
Housing and Urban Development Corporation		3.02-4.65-11.733.13-4.6546.0334.99
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency		0.33-4.12-11.47-6.83-16.9826.0014.87
IFCI		-3.43-0.7615.7814.3935.4472.1740.60
Tourism Finance Corporation of India		15.2949.1240.5172.89107.1781.9153.11
Haryana Financial Corporation		0-0.98-6.85-30.1311.7937.6621.14
Gujarat State Financial Corporation		0.48-0.29-9.57-10.58-28.3313.627.04

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Indian Railway Finance Corporation has declined 30.29% compared to peers like Power Finance Corporation (2.63%), REC (-4.91%), Housing and Urban Development Corporation (-4.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Indian Railway Finance Corporation has outperformed peers relative to Power Finance Corporation (31.90%) and REC (26.05%).

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
588.989.2
1088.388.97
2088.5689.34
5092.8992.2
10096.1796.9
200107.09104.99

Source: Dion Global

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Indian Railway Finance Corporation saw a drop in promoter holding to 82.90%, while DII stake increased to 3.98%, FII holding rose to 1.17%, and public shareholding moved up to 11.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
11,60,9500.2810.51

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Indian Railway Finance Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:58 PM IST ISTIndian Railway Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 02, 2026, 12:43 AM IST ISTIndian Railway Fin. - Regulation 53 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 02, 2026, 12:19 AM IST ISTIndian Railway Fin. - Compliances-Reg. 50 (2) - Intimation to the Exchange about meeting under 50(2)
Aug 01, 2026, 11:40 PM IST ISTIndian Railway Fin. - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Aug 01, 2026, 11:36 PM IST ISTIndian Railway Fin. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Indian Railway Finance Corporation

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/12/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910DL1986GOI026363 and registration number is 026363. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Leasing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27284.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13068.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Dubey
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Dr. Ranjay Choudhary
    Director - Finance
  • Mr. Abhishek Kumar
    Government Nominee Director
  • Ms. Laya Madduri
    Government Nominee Director

FAQs on Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Railway Finance Corporation is ₹88.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Indian Railway Finance Corporation?

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indian Railway Finance Corporation?

The market cap of Indian Railway Finance Corporation is ₹115,786.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Indian Railway Finance Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation are ₹89.45 and ₹88.57.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indian Railway Finance Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Railway Finance Corporation is ₹137.10 and 52-week low of Indian Railway Finance Corporation is ₹86.09 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Indian Railway Finance Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation has shown returns of -0.75% over the past day, -1.5% for the past month, -16.96% over 3 months, -30.29% over 1 year, 21.18% across 3 years, and 30.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indian Railway Finance Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indian Railway Finance Corporation are 16.10 and 2.04 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.37 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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