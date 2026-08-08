What is the share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Railway Finance Corporation is ₹88.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Indian Railway Finance Corporation? The Indian Railway Finance Corporation is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indian Railway Finance Corporation? The market cap of Indian Railway Finance Corporation is ₹115,786.96 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Indian Railway Finance Corporation? Today’s highest and lowest price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation are ₹89.45 and ₹88.57.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indian Railway Finance Corporation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Railway Finance Corporation is ₹137.10 and 52-week low of Indian Railway Finance Corporation is ₹86.09 as on .

How has the Indian Railway Finance Corporation performed historically in terms of returns? The Indian Railway Finance Corporation has shown returns of -0.75% over the past day, -1.5% for the past month, -16.96% over 3 months, -30.29% over 1 year, 21.18% across 3 years, and 30.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indian Railway Finance Corporation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indian Railway Finance Corporation are 16.10 and 2.04 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.37 per annum.

Source: Dion Global