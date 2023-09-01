Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|16.22
|38.89
|74.96
|106.04
|159.22
|126.81
|126.81
|-4.46
|-0.33
|40.83
|72.63
|119.67
|165.02
|204.42
|-0.31
|19.28
|69.67
|107.34
|122.11
|185.52
|166.50
|1.82
|2.54
|23.99
|58.83
|80.45
|328.70
|136.11
|8.53
|15.64
|40.09
|40.09
|29.27
|132.12
|-8.09
|13.69
|31.11
|59.99
|59.53
|77.59
|190.36
|-22.34
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan
|6,10,18,113
|0.38
|233.09
|Parag Parikh Conservative Hybrid Fund
|99,76,423
|3.37
|50.73
|HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|1,00,00,000
|0.36
|38.2
|Baroda BNP Paribas Flexi Cap Fund
|40,00,000
|1.09
|15.28
|HDFC Dividend Yield Fund
|37,71,250
|0.4
|14.41
|Bank of India Tax Advantage Fund
|30,00,000
|1.36
|11.46
|Bank of India Tax Advantage Fund - Eco Plan
|30,00,000
|1.36
|11.46
|HDFC Hybrid Debt Fund - Regular Plan
|14,00,000
|0.25
|7.12
|Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund
|16,00,000
|1.55
|6.11
|Bank of India Mid & Small Cap Equity & Debt Fund
|16,00,000
|1.38
|6.11
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/12/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910DL1986GOI026363 and registration number is 026363. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Leasing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20299.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13068.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd. is ₹72,856.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd. is 11.69 and PB ratio of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd. is 1.6 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd. is ₹55.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd. is ₹52.70 and 52-week low of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd. is ₹20.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.