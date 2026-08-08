Here's the live share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|-0.65
|-1.50
|-16.96
|-22.99
|-30.29
|21.18
|30.34
|Power Finance Corporation
|-1.17
|1.54
|-8.35
|1.05
|2.63
|25.34
|31.90
|REC
|-1.96
|2.75
|1.75
|1.71
|-4.91
|19.96
|26.05
|Housing and Urban Development Corporation
|3.02
|-4.65
|-11.73
|3.13
|-4.65
|46.03
|34.99
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|0.33
|-4.12
|-11.47
|-6.83
|-16.98
|26.00
|14.87
|IFCI
|-3.43
|-0.76
|15.78
|14.39
|35.44
|72.17
|40.60
|Tourism Finance Corporation of India
|15.29
|49.12
|40.51
|72.89
|107.17
|81.91
|53.11
|Haryana Financial Corporation
|0
|-0.98
|-6.85
|-30.13
|11.79
|37.66
|21.14
|Gujarat State Financial Corporation
|0.48
|-0.29
|-9.57
|-10.58
|-28.33
|13.62
|7.04
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Indian Railway Finance Corporation has declined 30.29% compared to peers like Power Finance Corporation (2.63%), REC (-4.91%), Housing and Urban Development Corporation (-4.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Indian Railway Finance Corporation has outperformed peers relative to Power Finance Corporation (31.90%) and REC (26.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|88.9
|89.2
|10
|88.3
|88.97
|20
|88.56
|89.34
|50
|92.89
|92.2
|100
|96.17
|96.9
|200
|107.09
|104.99
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Indian Railway Finance Corporation saw a drop in promoter holding to 82.90%, while DII stake increased to 3.98%, FII holding rose to 1.17%, and public shareholding moved up to 11.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|11,60,950
|0.28
|10.51
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:58 PM IST IST
|Indian Railway Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 02, 2026, 12:43 AM IST IST
|Indian Railway Fin. - Regulation 53 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 02, 2026, 12:19 AM IST IST
|Indian Railway Fin. - Compliances-Reg. 50 (2) - Intimation to the Exchange about meeting under 50(2)
|Aug 01, 2026, 11:40 PM IST IST
|Indian Railway Fin. - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Aug 01, 2026, 11:36 PM IST IST
|Indian Railway Fin. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/12/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910DL1986GOI026363 and registration number is 026363. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Leasing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27284.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13068.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Railway Finance Corporation is ₹88.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Indian Railway Finance Corporation is ₹115,786.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation are ₹89.45 and ₹88.57.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Railway Finance Corporation is ₹137.10 and 52-week low of Indian Railway Finance Corporation is ₹86.09 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation has shown returns of -0.75% over the past day, -1.5% for the past month, -16.96% over 3 months, -30.29% over 1 year, 21.18% across 3 years, and 30.34% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indian Railway Finance Corporation are 16.10 and 2.04 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.37 per annum.
Source: Dion Global