Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Finance - Term Lending Institutions | Largecap | NSE
₹55.75 Closed
11.065.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹50.10₹56.50
₹55.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.80₹52.70
₹55.75
Open Price
₹50.50
Prev. Close
₹50.20
Volume
23,59,76,530

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R158.37
  • R260.63
  • R364.77
  • Pivot
    54.23
  • S151.97
  • S247.83
  • S345.57

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 521.4249.48
  • 1021.3948.88
  • 2021.3347.04
  • 5021.5942
  • 10021.0437.73
  • 20021.6333.61

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
16.2238.8974.96106.04159.22126.81126.81
-4.46-0.3340.8372.63119.67165.02204.42
-0.3119.2869.67107.34122.11185.52166.50
1.822.5423.9958.8380.45328.70136.11
8.5315.6440.0940.0929.27132.12-8.09
13.6931.1159.9959.5377.59190.36-22.34

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan6,10,18,1130.38233.09
Parag Parikh Conservative Hybrid Fund99,76,4233.3750.73
HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan1,00,00,0000.3638.2
Baroda BNP Paribas Flexi Cap Fund40,00,0001.0915.28
HDFC Dividend Yield Fund37,71,2500.414.41
Bank of India Tax Advantage Fund30,00,0001.3611.46
Bank of India Tax Advantage Fund - Eco Plan30,00,0001.3611.46
HDFC Hybrid Debt Fund - Regular Plan14,00,0000.257.12
Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund16,00,0001.556.11
Bank of India Mid & Small Cap Equity & Debt Fund16,00,0001.386.11
View All Mutual Funds

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Shareholders meeting
    Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 22, 2023
    23-Aug, 2023 | 11:11 AM

About Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/12/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910DL1986GOI026363 and registration number is 026363. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Leasing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20299.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13068.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Amitabh Banerjee
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Shelly Verma
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mr. Baldeo Purushartha
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Bhaskar Choradia
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Vallabhbhai Maneklal Patel
    Non Official Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sheela Pandit
    Non Official Independent Director

FAQs on Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd. is ₹72,856.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd. is 11.69 and PB ratio of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd. is 1.6 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd. is ₹55.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd. is ₹52.70 and 52-week low of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd. is ₹20.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

