Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|1,30,58,552
|2.51
|1,140.66
|Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|64,80,087
|1.8
|566.04
|DSP Mid Cap Fund
|57,04,808
|3.41
|498.32
|Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund
|35,41,831
|0.78
|309.38
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|32,29,623
|2.42
|282.11
|Nippon India Growth Fund
|28,43,198
|1.43
|248.35
|ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Fund
|28,10,669
|1.13
|245.51
|UTI Flexi Cap Fund
|28,05,085
|0.95
|245.02
|HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan
|24,47,056
|0.35
|213.75
|ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap Fund
|20,95,907
|2.01
|183.08
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ipca Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/10/1949 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239MH1949PLC007837 and registration number is 007837. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5399.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ipca Laboratories Ltd. is ₹22,159.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ipca Laboratories Ltd. is 47.02 and PB ratio of Ipca Laboratories Ltd. is 3.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ipca Laboratories Ltd. is ₹866.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ipca Laboratories Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ipca Laboratories Ltd. is ₹951.30 and 52-week low of Ipca Laboratories Ltd. is ₹669.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.