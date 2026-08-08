What is the share price of Ipca Laboratories? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ipca Laboratories is ₹1,734.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Ipca Laboratories? The Ipca Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ipca Laboratories? The market cap of Ipca Laboratories is ₹44,015.14 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ipca Laboratories? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ipca Laboratories are ₹1,743.65 and ₹1,715.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ipca Laboratories? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ipca Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ipca Laboratories is ₹1,941.40 and 52-week low of Ipca Laboratories is ₹1,252.95 as on .

How has the Ipca Laboratories performed historically in terms of returns? The Ipca Laboratories has shown returns of 0.08% over the past day, -3.23% for the past month, 11.36% over 3 months, 24.74% over 1 year, 23.09% across 3 years, and 8.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ipca Laboratories? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ipca Laboratories are 38.57 and 5.46 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.35 per annum.

Source: Dion Global