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Ipca Laboratories Share Price

NSE
BSE

IPCA LABORATORIES

Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Dollex 200BSE HealthcareBSE MidCap

Here's the live share price of Ipca Laboratories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,734.90 Closed
0.08₹ 1.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ipca Laboratories Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,715.05₹1,743.65
₹1,734.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,252.95₹1,941.40
₹1,734.90
Open Price
₹1,715.05
Prev. Close
₹1,733.45
Volume
5,314

Source: Dion Global

Ipca Laboratories Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		-3.009.2421.0427.9943.1624.3021.27

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ipca Laboratories has gained 24.74% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Ipca Laboratories has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Ipca Laboratories Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ipca Laboratories Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,756.581,741.02
101,768.041,754.62
201,798.121,758.69
501,686.31,708.14
1001,608.921,638.46
2001,515.431,561.77

Source: Dion Global

Ipca Laboratories Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ipca Laboratories remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 37.36%, FII holding rose to 10.72%, and public shareholding moved down to 7.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Ipca Laboratories Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,80,96,6283.053,078.24
1,23,48,0473.112,100.4
40,05,4252.02681.32
31,00,0001.07527.31
29,90,2782.52508.65
25,25,0001.37429.5
24,97,1230.4424.76
21,01,0471.82357.39
18,33,4651.76311.87
16,96,3818.21288.55

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Ipca Laboratories Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 06:54 PM IST ISTIpca Laboratories - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 28, 2026, 02:54 PM IST ISTIpca Laboratories - Board Meeting Intimation for Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For 1St Quarter Ended 30Th Jun
Jul 17, 2026, 08:51 PM IST ISTIpca Laboratories - Intimation Of Web Link To Non-Email Cases
Jul 14, 2026, 09:21 PM IST ISTIpca Laboratories - Record Date For Dividend
Jul 14, 2026, 09:17 PM IST ISTIpca Laboratories - 76Th Annual General Meeting Of Ipca Laboratories Limited To Be Held On Thursday, 13Th August, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Ipca Laboratories

Ipca Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/10/1949 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239MH1949PLC007837 and registration number is 007837. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7336.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Premchand Godha
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Ajit Kumar Jain
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Pranay Godha
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Prashant Godha
    Executive Director
  • Dr.(Ms.) Swati Patankar
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Narendra Mairpady
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vivek Shiralkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kamal Kishore Seth
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ipca Laboratories Share Price

What is the share price of Ipca Laboratories?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ipca Laboratories is ₹1,734.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ipca Laboratories?

The Ipca Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ipca Laboratories?

The market cap of Ipca Laboratories is ₹44,015.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ipca Laboratories?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ipca Laboratories are ₹1,743.65 and ₹1,715.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ipca Laboratories?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ipca Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ipca Laboratories is ₹1,941.40 and 52-week low of Ipca Laboratories is ₹1,252.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ipca Laboratories performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ipca Laboratories has shown returns of 0.08% over the past day, -3.23% for the past month, 11.36% over 3 months, 24.74% over 1 year, 23.09% across 3 years, and 8.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ipca Laboratories?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ipca Laboratories are 38.57 and 5.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.35 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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