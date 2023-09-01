Follow Us

Ipca Laboratories Ltd. Share Price

IPCA LABORATORIES LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Largecap | NSE
₹866.80 Closed
-0.76-6.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Ipca Laboratories Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹863.05₹879.00
₹866.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹669.80₹951.30
₹866.80
Open Price
₹875.00
Prev. Close
₹873.45
Volume
2,88,106

Ipca Laboratories Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1874.97
  • R2884.23
  • R3889.47
  • Pivot
    869.73
  • S1860.47
  • S2855.23
  • S3845.97

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5901.06883.48
  • 10896.57884.97
  • 20904.99878.28
  • 50900.6840.14
  • 100918.8815
  • 200963.43825.27

Ipca Laboratories Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14
-0.65-5.110.200.18-10.13-17.888.05

Ipca Laboratories Ltd. Share Holdings

Ipca Laboratories Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan1,30,58,5522.511,140.66
Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan64,80,0871.8566.04
DSP Mid Cap Fund57,04,8083.41498.32
Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund35,41,8310.78309.38
DSP Small Cap Fund32,29,6232.42282.11
Nippon India Growth Fund28,43,1981.43248.35
ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Fund28,10,6691.13245.51
UTI Flexi Cap Fund28,05,0850.95245.02
HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan24,47,0560.35213.75
ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap Fund20,95,9072.01183.08
View All Mutual Funds

Ipca Laboratories Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ipca Laboratories Ltd.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/10/1949 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239MH1949PLC007837 and registration number is 007837. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5399.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Premchand Godha
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Ajit Kumar Jain
    Joint Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Pranay Godha
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Prashant Godha
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Anand T Kusre
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dev Parkash Yadava
    Independent Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Manisha Premnath
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kamal Kishore Seth
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ipca Laboratories Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ipca Laboratories Ltd.?

The market cap of Ipca Laboratories Ltd. is ₹22,159.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ipca Laboratories Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ipca Laboratories Ltd. is 47.02 and PB ratio of Ipca Laboratories Ltd. is 3.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ipca Laboratories Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ipca Laboratories Ltd. is ₹866.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ipca Laboratories Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ipca Laboratories Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ipca Laboratories Ltd. is ₹951.30 and 52-week low of Ipca Laboratories Ltd. is ₹669.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

