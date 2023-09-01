What is the Market Cap of Ipca Laboratories Ltd.? The market cap of Ipca Laboratories Ltd. is ₹22,159.79 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ipca Laboratories Ltd.? P/E ratio of Ipca Laboratories Ltd. is 47.02 and PB ratio of Ipca Laboratories Ltd. is 3.79 as on .

What is the share price of Ipca Laboratories Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ipca Laboratories Ltd. is ₹866.80 as on .