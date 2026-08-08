Here's the live share price of Ipca Laboratories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|-3.00
|9.24
|21.04
|27.99
|43.16
|24.30
|21.27
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ipca Laboratories has gained 24.74% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Ipca Laboratories has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,756.58
|1,741.02
|10
|1,768.04
|1,754.62
|20
|1,798.12
|1,758.69
|50
|1,686.3
|1,708.14
|100
|1,608.92
|1,638.46
|200
|1,515.43
|1,561.77
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ipca Laboratories remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 37.36%, FII holding rose to 10.72%, and public shareholding moved down to 7.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,80,96,628
|3.05
|3,078.24
|1,23,48,047
|3.11
|2,100.4
|40,05,425
|2.02
|681.32
|31,00,000
|1.07
|527.31
|29,90,278
|2.52
|508.65
|25,25,000
|1.37
|429.5
|24,97,123
|0.4
|424.76
|21,01,047
|1.82
|357.39
|18,33,465
|1.76
|311.87
|16,96,381
|8.21
|288.55
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:54 PM IST IST
|Ipca Laboratories - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 28, 2026, 02:54 PM IST IST
|Ipca Laboratories - Board Meeting Intimation for Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For 1St Quarter Ended 30Th Jun
|Jul 17, 2026, 08:51 PM IST IST
|Ipca Laboratories - Intimation Of Web Link To Non-Email Cases
|Jul 14, 2026, 09:21 PM IST IST
|Ipca Laboratories - Record Date For Dividend
|Jul 14, 2026, 09:17 PM IST IST
|Ipca Laboratories - 76Th Annual General Meeting Of Ipca Laboratories Limited To Be Held On Thursday, 13Th August, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Ipca Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/10/1949 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239MH1949PLC007837 and registration number is 007837. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7336.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ipca Laboratories is ₹1,734.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ipca Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ipca Laboratories is ₹44,015.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ipca Laboratories are ₹1,743.65 and ₹1,715.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ipca Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ipca Laboratories is ₹1,941.40 and 52-week low of Ipca Laboratories is ₹1,252.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ipca Laboratories has shown returns of 0.08% over the past day, -3.23% for the past month, 11.36% over 3 months, 24.74% over 1 year, 23.09% across 3 years, and 8.61% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ipca Laboratories are 38.57 and 5.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.35 per annum.
Source: Dion Global