Here's the live share price of Pokarna along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Pokarna
|3.94
|-1.68
|8.43
|-12.82
|7.25
|34.67
|18.32
|Midwest
|-0.15
|-11.29
|-13.32
|-23.32
|4.72
|1.55
|0.93
|Midwest Energy
|-17.86
|-24.33
|-22.31
|-40.84
|100.93
|357.49
|178.05
|Marble City India
|0.33
|-13.48
|25.04
|0.08
|-34.69
|88.56
|89.50
|Nidhi Granites
|-1.53
|-17.86
|-9.22
|-12.33
|24.63
|102.51
|41.78
|Glittek Granites
|8.19
|51.66
|44.82
|70.27
|499.13
|182.01
|90.97
|Global Surfaces
|-0.57
|-31.49
|-52.47
|-70.60
|-75.26
|-47.46
|-30.47
|Pacific Industries
|0.11
|4.09
|-0.40
|-11.49
|-35.85
|-1.50
|-9.99
|Ravileela Granites
|5.11
|24.53
|65.21
|32.29
|90.31
|28.52
|41.32
|Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries
|-0.17
|-2.88
|-18.23
|-13.69
|-21.47
|3.65
|7.17
|Divyashakti
|0
|-1.75
|-3.31
|-5.54
|-22.90
|-10.21
|-10.35
|Aro Granite Industries
|2.20
|1.42
|-9.01
|-14.51
|-34.41
|-20.55
|-19.45
|Oriental Trimex
|2.77
|-8.29
|-24.75
|-30.20
|-46.78
|3.59
|-7.68
|Madhav Marbles & Granites
|-4.20
|-9.44
|-12.92
|-8.06
|-23.09
|-10.10
|-11.33
|Neelkanth Rock-Minerals
|14.91
|39.28
|193.28
|262.65
|234.44
|71.69
|44.49
|Inani Marbles & Industries
|0
|-14.06
|-20.64
|-48.82
|-50.46
|-24.60
|-18.08
|Shiva Granito Export
|0
|0
|10.62
|0.73
|-23.08
|17.78
|33.94
|Solid Stone Company
|-3.26
|-1.46
|-10.83
|-7.11
|-24.42
|-1.87
|-1.86
|Dhyaani Tradeventures
|5.66
|24.44
|12.82
|-26.49
|-45.63
|-37.12
|-20.50
|Mayur Floorings
|7.06
|1.25
|14.95
|9.67
|2.14
|16.68
|27.63
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Pokarna has gained 7.25% compared to peers like Midwest (4.72%), Midwest Energy (100.93%), Marble City India (-34.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Pokarna has underperformed peers relative to Midwest (0.93%) and Midwest Energy (178.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|926.46
|941.5
|10
|936.23
|942.91
|20
|969.05
|953.33
|50
|937.07
|945.28
|100
|906.9
|924.96
|200
|888.82
|914.76
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Pokarna remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 15.64%, FII holding rose to 6.91%, and public shareholding moved up to 20.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|23,92,121
|0.88
|248.11
|6,89,983
|0.09
|71.57
|67,372
|0.24
|6.76
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:49 PM IST IST
|Pokarna - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:47 PM IST IST
|Pokarna - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:33 PM IST IST
|Pokarna - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026.
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:26 PM IST IST
|Pokarna - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026.
|Jul 29, 2026, 09:06 PM IST IST
|Pokarna - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results O
Source: Dion Global
Pokarna Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/10/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14102TG1991PLC013299 and registration number is 013299. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Cutting, shaping and finishing of stone. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pokarna is ₹972.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pokarna is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Pokarna is ₹3,015.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Pokarna are ₹1,013.50 and ₹961.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pokarna stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pokarna is ₹1,147.35 and 52-week low of Pokarna is ₹692.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pokarna has shown returns of 0.55% over the past day, -1.68% for the past month, 8.43% over 3 months, 7.25% over 1 year, 34.67% across 3 years, and 18.32% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pokarna are 37.40 and 3.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.06 per annum.
Source: Dion Global