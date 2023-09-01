Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Kotak Multicap Fund
|13,55,672
|0.96
|53.82
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|12,23,645
|0.14
|48.58
|Kotak Debt Hybrid Fund - Regular Plan
|1,52,290
|0.31
|6.15
|Kotak India Growth Fund Series 4
|62,302
|2.23
|2.47
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Pokarna Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/10/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14102TG1991PLC013299 and registration number is 013299. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wearing apparel, except fur apparel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 69.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Pokarna Ltd. is ₹1,792.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Pokarna Ltd. is -8257.86 and PB ratio of Pokarna Ltd. is 13.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pokarna Ltd. is ₹578.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pokarna Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pokarna Ltd. is ₹566.00 and 52-week low of Pokarna Ltd. is ₹233.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.