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Pokarna Share Price

NSE
BSE

POKARNA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Mining
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Pokarna along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹972.50 Closed
0.55₹ 5.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Pokarna Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹961.10₹1,013.50
₹972.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹692.55₹1,147.35
₹972.50
Open Price
₹961.10
Prev. Close
₹967.20
Volume
15,956

Source: Dion Global

Pokarna Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Pokarna		3.94-1.688.43-12.827.2534.6718.32
Midwest		-0.15-11.29-13.32-23.324.721.550.93
Midwest Energy		-17.86-24.33-22.31-40.84100.93357.49178.05
Marble City India		0.33-13.4825.040.08-34.6988.5689.50
Nidhi Granites		-1.53-17.86-9.22-12.3324.63102.5141.78
Glittek Granites		8.1951.6644.8270.27499.13182.0190.97
Global Surfaces		-0.57-31.49-52.47-70.60-75.26-47.46-30.47
Pacific Industries		0.114.09-0.40-11.49-35.85-1.50-9.99
Ravileela Granites		5.1124.5365.2132.2990.3128.5241.32
Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries		-0.17-2.88-18.23-13.69-21.473.657.17
Divyashakti		0-1.75-3.31-5.54-22.90-10.21-10.35
Aro Granite Industries		2.201.42-9.01-14.51-34.41-20.55-19.45
Oriental Trimex		2.77-8.29-24.75-30.20-46.783.59-7.68
Madhav Marbles & Granites		-4.20-9.44-12.92-8.06-23.09-10.10-11.33
Neelkanth Rock-Minerals		14.9139.28193.28262.65234.4471.6944.49
Inani Marbles & Industries		0-14.06-20.64-48.82-50.46-24.60-18.08
Shiva Granito Export		0010.620.73-23.0817.7833.94
Solid Stone Company		-3.26-1.46-10.83-7.11-24.42-1.87-1.86
Dhyaani Tradeventures		5.6624.4412.82-26.49-45.63-37.12-20.50
Mayur Floorings		7.061.2514.959.672.1416.6827.63

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Pokarna has gained 7.25% compared to peers like Midwest (4.72%), Midwest Energy (100.93%), Marble City India (-34.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Pokarna has underperformed peers relative to Midwest (0.93%) and Midwest Energy (178.05%).

Pokarna Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Pokarna Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5926.46941.5
10936.23942.91
20969.05953.33
50937.07945.28
100906.9924.96
200888.82914.76

Source: Dion Global

Pokarna Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Pokarna remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 15.64%, FII holding rose to 6.91%, and public shareholding moved up to 20.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Pokarna Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
23,92,1210.88248.11
6,89,9830.0971.57
67,3720.246.76

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Pokarna Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:49 PM IST ISTPokarna - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Aug 07, 2026, 09:47 PM IST ISTPokarna - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Aug 07, 2026, 09:33 PM IST ISTPokarna - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026.
Aug 07, 2026, 09:26 PM IST ISTPokarna - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026.
Jul 29, 2026, 09:06 PM IST ISTPokarna - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results O

Source: Dion Global

About Pokarna

Pokarna Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/10/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14102TG1991PLC013299 and registration number is 013299. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Cutting, shaping and finishing of stone. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gautam Chand Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rahul Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Apurva Jain
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Prakash Chand Jain
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Paulomi Romi Dhawan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Agnihotra Dakshina Murty Chavali
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prashanth Nandigala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gautam Damodar Sawang
    Independent Director

FAQs on Pokarna Share Price

What is the share price of Pokarna?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pokarna is ₹972.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Pokarna?

The Pokarna is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pokarna?

The market cap of Pokarna is ₹3,015.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Pokarna?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Pokarna are ₹1,013.50 and ₹961.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pokarna?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pokarna stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pokarna is ₹1,147.35 and 52-week low of Pokarna is ₹692.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Pokarna performed historically in terms of returns?

The Pokarna has shown returns of 0.55% over the past day, -1.68% for the past month, 8.43% over 3 months, 7.25% over 1 year, 34.67% across 3 years, and 18.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pokarna?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pokarna are 37.40 and 3.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.06 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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