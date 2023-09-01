What is the Market Cap of Pokarna Ltd.? The market cap of Pokarna Ltd. is ₹1,792.19 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pokarna Ltd.? P/E ratio of Pokarna Ltd. is -8257.86 and PB ratio of Pokarna Ltd. is 13.95 as on .

What is the share price of Pokarna Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pokarna Ltd. is ₹578.05 as on .