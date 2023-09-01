Follow Us

POKARNA LTD.

Sector : Granites/Marbles | Smallcap | NSE
₹578.05 Closed
16.4681.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Pokarna Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹498.95₹595.60
₹578.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹233.55₹566.00
₹578.05
Open Price
₹499.95
Prev. Close
₹496.35
Volume
15,54,971

Pokarna Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1617.55
  • R2654.9
  • R3714.2
  • Pivot
    558.25
  • S1520.9
  • S2461.6
  • S3424.25

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5466.44481.01
  • 10455.45467.99
  • 20464.75449.4
  • 50515.14420.13
  • 100504399.96
  • 200586.28404.07

Pokarna Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
28.1442.1264.9591.364.53346.31286.28
-0.22-3.08-8.865.005.005.005.00
6.7520.2328.5020.940.1990.37-16.35
8.77-2.04-37.68-35.16-33.42249.55-12.51
-0.3015.0019.0132.04-8.68105.61-3.98
-2.6523.5310.535.00-55.32-25.38-46.74

Pokarna Ltd. Share Holdings

Pokarna Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Kotak Multicap Fund13,55,6720.9653.82
Nippon India Small Cap Fund12,23,6450.1448.58
Kotak Debt Hybrid Fund - Regular Plan1,52,2900.316.15
Kotak India Growth Fund Series 462,3022.232.47

Pokarna Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Pokarna Ltd.

Pokarna Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/10/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14102TG1991PLC013299 and registration number is 013299. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wearing apparel, except fur apparel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 69.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Gautam Chand Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rahul Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Apurva Jain
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Prakash Chand Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahender Chand
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Meka Yugandhar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinayak Rao Juvvadi
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Jayshree Rajesh Sanghani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Pokarna Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Pokarna Ltd.?

The market cap of Pokarna Ltd. is ₹1,792.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pokarna Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Pokarna Ltd. is -8257.86 and PB ratio of Pokarna Ltd. is 13.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Pokarna Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pokarna Ltd. is ₹578.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pokarna Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pokarna Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pokarna Ltd. is ₹566.00 and 52-week low of Pokarna Ltd. is ₹233.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

