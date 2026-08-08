What is the share price of Pokarna? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pokarna is ₹972.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Pokarna? The Pokarna is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pokarna? The market cap of Pokarna is ₹3,015.14 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Pokarna? Today’s highest and lowest price of Pokarna are ₹1,013.50 and ₹961.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pokarna? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pokarna stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pokarna is ₹1,147.35 and 52-week low of Pokarna is ₹692.55 as on .

How has the Pokarna performed historically in terms of returns? The Pokarna has shown returns of 0.55% over the past day, -1.68% for the past month, 8.43% over 3 months, 7.25% over 1 year, 34.67% across 3 years, and 18.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pokarna? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pokarna are 37.40 and 3.52 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.06 per annum.

Source: Dion Global