Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Aarti Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AARTI INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Speciality - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹491.05 Closed
-0.15-0.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Aarti Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹490.00₹498.35
₹491.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹445.00₹924.40
₹491.05
Open Price
₹495.00
Prev. Close
₹491.80
Volume
17,87,693

Aarti Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1495.8
  • R2501.2
  • R3504.05
  • Pivot
    492.95
  • S1487.55
  • S2484.7
  • S3479.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5695.96479.91
  • 10736.59472.32
  • 20754.17468.82
  • 50807.62476.33
  • 100770.89498.28
  • 200844.21552.39

Aarti Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.002.84-4.68-8.85-41.26-6.3144.82
-1.11-5.12-5.728.34-11.3675.80114.46
5.0410.34-8.33-4.16-8.98464.13330.21
1.138.520.011.65-20.12-10.95-10.95
-5.57-9.369.4913.457.5527.9627.96
-0.884.80-9.8148.7131.7190.9590.95
22.4567.6886.40164.42134.45353.0083.55
-0.71-1.668.4011.52-18.3857.52108.94
8.978.843.7024.68-15.86114.60206.80
11.679.3210.5733.3413.60159.84558.70
-1.343.643.79-10.09-30.34-25.74-25.74
12.016.366.2537.231.37929.90529.04
-2.0516.9426.2833.14100.59114.00114.00
3.5411.0926.1624.11-1.25228.0448.32
9.5013.0116.075.85-1.17523.11133.69
-0.584.394.7916.28-1.59366.56329.03
5.033.795.194.39-32.26-52.18-52.18
2.7214.8326.6868.6716.9961.1561.15
7.496.1142.4842.45-8.6914.8914.89
26.4740.9845.7611.69-17.31-73.710.31

Aarti Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Aarti Industries Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan88,62,9830.91414.34
Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund51,03,9671.37238.61
Aditya Birla Sun Life Midcap Fund12,12,3901.3556.68
UTI Mid Cap Fund10,73,9440.5850.21
HSBC Midcap Fund10,55,6320.6249.35
Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Advantage Fund10,23,5810.9147.85
Aditya Birla Sun Life Business Cycle Fund9,03,8842.4642.26
Invesco India Arbitrage Fund8,13,0000.6438.01
Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Hybrid 95 Fund7,29,4700.4734.1
HDFC Multi Cap Fund5,15,3390.3124.09
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Aarti Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
  • Shareholders meeting
    Aarti Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on August 04, 2023
    04-Aug, 2023 | 03:23 PM

About Aarti Industries Ltd.

Aarti Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/09/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1984PLC007301 and registration number is 007301. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilizer and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6865.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 181.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Chandrakant V Gogri
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Rajendra V Gogri
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rashesh C Gogri
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Parimal H Desai
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Manoj M Chheda
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Kirit R Mehta
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Renil R Gogri
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Gupta
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Hetal Gogri Gala
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Narendra Jagannath Salvi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhavesh R Vora
    Independent Director
  • Padmashri Ganapati D Yadav
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Priti Paras Savla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinay Gopal Nayak
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Lalitkumar Shantaram Naik
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Natasha Kersi Treasurywala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Premchandra Amolak Sethi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K V S Shyamsunder Rammurthy
    Independent Director
  • Prof. Aniruddha Pandit
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shekhar Khanolkar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aarti Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Aarti Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Aarti Industries Ltd. is ₹17,827.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aarti Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Aarti Industries Ltd. is 32.7 and PB ratio of Aarti Industries Ltd. is 3.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Aarti Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aarti Industries Ltd. is ₹491.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aarti Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aarti Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aarti Industries Ltd. is ₹924.40 and 52-week low of Aarti Industries Ltd. is ₹445.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data