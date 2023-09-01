Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|88,62,983
|0.91
|414.34
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund
|51,03,967
|1.37
|238.61
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Midcap Fund
|12,12,390
|1.35
|56.68
|UTI Mid Cap Fund
|10,73,944
|0.58
|50.21
|HSBC Midcap Fund
|10,55,632
|0.62
|49.35
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Advantage Fund
|10,23,581
|0.91
|47.85
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Business Cycle Fund
|9,03,884
|2.46
|42.26
|Invesco India Arbitrage Fund
|8,13,000
|0.64
|38.01
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Hybrid 95 Fund
|7,29,470
|0.47
|34.1
|HDFC Multi Cap Fund
|5,15,339
|0.31
|24.09
Aarti Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/09/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1984PLC007301 and registration number is 007301. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilizer and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6865.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 181.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Aarti Industries Ltd. is ₹17,827.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Aarti Industries Ltd. is 32.7 and PB ratio of Aarti Industries Ltd. is 3.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aarti Industries Ltd. is ₹491.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aarti Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aarti Industries Ltd. is ₹924.40 and 52-week low of Aarti Industries Ltd. is ₹445.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.