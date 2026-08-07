Here's the live share price of Aarti Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aarti Industries
|2.51
|4.83
|2.83
|6.69
|32.66
|1.85
|-12.01
|Pidilite Industries
|3.13
|2.59
|14.53
|11.69
|8.96
|8.39
|8.29
|Apar Industries
|15.23
|17.04
|29.32
|73.00
|90.47
|63.15
|90.63
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|3.38
|14.04
|18.95
|28.66
|25.78
|17.46
|21.29
|Aether Industries
|2.87
|19.85
|31.02
|60.80
|112.53
|15.38
|15.42
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|0.34
|-0.64
|3.64
|31.88
|46.13
|50.97
|16.08
|Anupam Rasayan India
|0.42
|-4.67
|-11.39
|-8.12
|7.20
|9.42
|11.28
|Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
|-1.94
|-2.06
|-5.19
|7.49
|-12.66
|-1.37
|-0.82
|Clean Science & Technology
|8.15
|-1.02
|-9.20
|-0.49
|-33.59
|-15.87
|-13.08
|Galaxy Surfactants
|5.87
|1.81
|6.69
|10.93
|-15.88
|-7.72
|-8.54
|Neogen Chemicals
|0.38
|3.95
|17.61
|54.28
|44.06
|9.09
|17.74
|Fineotex Chemical
|5.49
|11.38
|49.55
|71.35
|74.52
|11.42
|29.16
|Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
|-5.09
|37.25
|24.93
|38.23
|58.07
|0.24
|-3.94
|Grauer & Weil (India)
|-8.36
|-10.04
|0.46
|-2.26
|-26.22
|5.90
|16.19
|Rossari Biotech
|1.89
|-0.16
|-4.58
|-4.22
|-21.59
|-15.09
|-17.81
|Camlin Fine Sciences
|-0.98
|-6.47
|-7.26
|-24.87
|-48.20
|-6.29
|-6.65
|Thirumalai Chemicals
|-3.76
|-4.44
|-24.54
|-21.34
|-41.26
|-6.81
|-3.34
|Paushak
|11.83
|30.18
|36.37
|51.02
|-6.16
|-5.36
|-9.08
|Sunshield Chemicals
|2.47
|2.66
|41.89
|42.87
|37.52
|10.03
|25.26
|Chemcon Speciality Chemicals
|11.25
|6.16
|14.54
|4.74
|-12.63
|-9.63
|-16.77
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Aarti Industries has gained 32.66% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Aarti Industries has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|483.72
|484.72
|10
|485.58
|484.96
|20
|485.62
|484.13
|50
|476.23
|477.46
|100
|461.97
|463.48
|200
|425.92
|447.25
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Aarti Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 41.85%, while DII stake increased to 21.11%, FII holding fell to 7.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|77,31,125
|0.35
|354.32
|56,63,408
|0.33
|259.55
|40,51,639
|0.5
|185.69
|33,50,742
|0.84
|153.56
|24,86,676
|2.93
|113.96
|21,60,917
|1.43
|99.03
|19,92,871
|0.31
|91.33
|16,81,591
|1.13
|77.07
|15,24,580
|0.43
|69.87
|10,20,000
|0.16
|46.75
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:42 PM IST IST
|Aarti Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 06, 2026, 05:18 PM IST IST
|Aarti Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 03:09 AM IST IST
|Aarti Industries - Submission Of Reclassification Application To Stock Exchanges
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:33 PM IST IST
|Aarti Industries - Updates On Risk Management Committee
|Jul 31, 2026, 08:22 PM IST IST
|Aarti Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
Aarti Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/09/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1984PLC007301 and registration number is 007301. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilizer and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8422.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 181.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aarti Industries is ₹501.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aarti Industries is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aarti Industries is ₹18,203.44 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aarti Industries are ₹510.00 and ₹496.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aarti Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aarti Industries is ₹522.90 and 52-week low of Aarti Industries is ₹338.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aarti Industries has shown returns of 0.35% over the past day, 4.83% for the past month, 2.83% over 3 months, 32.66% over 1 year, 1.85% across 3 years, and -12.01% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aarti Industries are 34.28 and 3.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.20 per annum.
Source: Dion Global