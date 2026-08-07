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Aarti Industries Share Price

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BSE

AARTI INDUSTRIES

Aarti Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals
Theme
CommoditiesSpeciality Chemicals
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE CommoditiesBSE MidCap

Here's the live share price of Aarti Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹501.85 Closed
0.35₹ 1.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Aarti Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹496.70₹510.00
₹501.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹338.20₹522.90
₹501.85
Open Price
₹504.45
Prev. Close
₹500.10
Volume
55,508

Source: Dion Global

Aarti Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aarti Industries		2.514.832.836.6932.661.85-12.01
Pidilite Industries		3.132.5914.5311.698.968.398.29
Apar Industries		15.2317.0429.3273.0090.4763.1590.63
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		3.3814.0418.9528.6625.7817.4621.29
Aether Industries		2.8719.8531.0260.80112.5315.3815.42
Privi Speciality Chemicals		0.34-0.643.6431.8846.1350.9716.08
Anupam Rasayan India		0.42-4.67-11.39-8.127.209.4211.28
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India		-1.94-2.06-5.197.49-12.66-1.37-0.82
Clean Science & Technology		8.15-1.02-9.20-0.49-33.59-15.87-13.08
Galaxy Surfactants		5.871.816.6910.93-15.88-7.72-8.54
Neogen Chemicals		0.383.9517.6154.2844.069.0917.74
Fineotex Chemical		5.4911.3849.5571.3574.5211.4229.16
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem		-5.0937.2524.9338.2358.070.24-3.94
Grauer & Weil (India)		-8.36-10.040.46-2.26-26.225.9016.19
Rossari Biotech		1.89-0.16-4.58-4.22-21.59-15.09-17.81
Camlin Fine Sciences		-0.98-6.47-7.26-24.87-48.20-6.29-6.65
Thirumalai Chemicals		-3.76-4.44-24.54-21.34-41.26-6.81-3.34
Paushak		11.8330.1836.3751.02-6.16-5.36-9.08
Sunshield Chemicals		2.472.6641.8942.8737.5210.0325.26
Chemcon Speciality Chemicals		11.256.1614.544.74-12.63-9.63-16.77

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Aarti Industries has gained 32.66% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Aarti Industries has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).

Aarti Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Aarti Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5483.72484.72
10485.58484.96
20485.62484.13
50476.23477.46
100461.97463.48
200425.92447.25

Source: Dion Global

Aarti Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aarti Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 41.85%, while DII stake increased to 21.11%, FII holding fell to 7.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Aarti Industries Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
77,31,1250.35354.32
56,63,4080.33259.55
40,51,6390.5185.69
33,50,7420.84153.56
24,86,6762.93113.96
21,60,9171.4399.03
19,92,8710.3191.33
16,81,5911.1377.07
15,24,5800.4369.87
10,20,0000.1646.75

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Aarti Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:42 PM IST ISTAarti Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 06, 2026, 05:18 PM IST ISTAarti Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 03:09 AM IST ISTAarti Industries - Submission Of Reclassification Application To Stock Exchanges
Jul 31, 2026, 11:33 PM IST ISTAarti Industries - Updates On Risk Management Committee
Jul 31, 2026, 08:22 PM IST ISTAarti Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About Aarti Industries

Aarti Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/09/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1984PLC007301 and registration number is 007301. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilizer and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8422.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 181.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chandrakant Vallabhaji Gogri
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Rajendra Vallabhaji Gogri
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rashesh Chandrakant Gogri
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Renil Rajendra Gogri
    Vice Chairman & Exe.Director
  • Mr. Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Manoj Mulji Chheda
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Gupta
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Hetal Gogri Gala
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Lalitkumar Shantaram Naik
    Independent Director
  • Prof. Aniruddha Bhalchandra Pandit
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shekhar Shreedhar Khanolkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Belur Krishnamurthy Sethuram
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Jaysinh Bhatia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Barat
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rupa Devi Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aarti Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Aarti Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aarti Industries is ₹501.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aarti Industries?

The Aarti Industries is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aarti Industries?

The market cap of Aarti Industries is ₹18,203.44 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aarti Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aarti Industries are ₹510.00 and ₹496.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aarti Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aarti Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aarti Industries is ₹522.90 and 52-week low of Aarti Industries is ₹338.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Aarti Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aarti Industries has shown returns of 0.35% over the past day, 4.83% for the past month, 2.83% over 3 months, 32.66% over 1 year, 1.85% across 3 years, and -12.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aarti Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aarti Industries are 34.28 and 3.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.20 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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