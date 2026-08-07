What is the share price of Aarti Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aarti Industries is ₹501.85 as on .

What kind of stock is Aarti Industries? The Aarti Industries is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aarti Industries? The market cap of Aarti Industries is ₹18,203.44 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Aarti Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Aarti Industries are ₹510.00 and ₹496.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aarti Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aarti Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aarti Industries is ₹522.90 and 52-week low of Aarti Industries is ₹338.20 as on .

How has the Aarti Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Aarti Industries has shown returns of 0.35% over the past day, 4.83% for the past month, 2.83% over 3 months, 32.66% over 1 year, 1.85% across 3 years, and -12.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aarti Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aarti Industries are 34.28 and 3.06 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.20 per annum.

Source: Dion Global