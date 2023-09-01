Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Hemisphere Properties India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HEMISPHERE PROPERTIES INDIA LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹118.30 Closed
0.470.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Hemisphere Properties India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹116.95₹120.50
₹118.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹79.90₹126.75
₹118.30
Open Price
₹119.70
Prev. Close
₹117.75
Volume
8,62,374

Hemisphere Properties India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1120.35
  • R2122.2
  • R3123.9
  • Pivot
    118.65
  • S1116.8
  • S2115.1
  • S3113.25

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 595.11118.26
  • 1095.83117.68
  • 2095.78115.39
  • 50100.17109.67
  • 100103.28104.92
  • 200111.6103.11

Hemisphere Properties India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.123.9123.1126.4012.5728.3228.32
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46

Hemisphere Properties India Ltd. Share Holdings

Hemisphere Properties India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Hemisphere Properties India Ltd.

Hemisphere Properties India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/01/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70101DL2005GOI132162 and registration number is 132162. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 285.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. D Thara
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ravi Kumar Arora
    Director
  • Dr. Madhu Rani Teotia
    Director
  • Mr. Diwakar Kumar Barnwal
    Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Kumar Das
    Director
  • Mr. G R Kanakavidu
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Sunita Chandra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Hemisphere Properties India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Hemisphere Properties India Ltd.?

The market cap of Hemisphere Properties India Ltd. is ₹3,371.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hemisphere Properties India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Hemisphere Properties India Ltd. is -497.06 and PB ratio of Hemisphere Properties India Ltd. is 9.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Hemisphere Properties India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hemisphere Properties India Ltd. is ₹118.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hemisphere Properties India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hemisphere Properties India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hemisphere Properties India Ltd. is ₹126.75 and 52-week low of Hemisphere Properties India Ltd. is ₹79.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data