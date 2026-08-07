Here's the live share price of Hemisphere Properties India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hemisphere Properties India
|2.53
|-0.40
|-6.42
|1.96
|5.28
|6.94
|-0.36
|DLF
|-2.11
|-0.94
|4.23
|-3.88
|-15.13
|9.67
|13.52
|Lodha Developers
|-2.75
|9.69
|25.12
|10.82
|-1.03
|18.50
|23.03
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-2.04
|-5.31
|6.73
|-0.51
|-2.81
|39.37
|35.03
|Phoenix Mills
|0.09
|-8.64
|3.53
|8.29
|30.12
|30.61
|34.27
|Oberoi Realty
|-2.73
|-6.76
|6.18
|13.55
|10.39
|17.34
|20.54
|Godrej Properties
|-1.60
|1.51
|10.22
|14.96
|1.03
|9.84
|5.78
|Anant Raj
|-0.66
|15.12
|11.50
|9.90
|13.43
|46.26
|56.00
|Brigade Enterprises
|0.49
|12.82
|0.32
|-3.82
|-18.69
|9.66
|17.95
|Sobha
|-2.35
|-7.78
|-7.58
|-13.47
|-14.01
|31.73
|17.93
|Signatureglobal (India)
|-2.40
|2.48
|-11.44
|-12.11
|-27.68
|20.44
|11.81
|Swan Corp
|0.41
|-6.65
|-13.24
|-26.59
|-27.37
|6.62
|18.65
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-7.00
|27.57
|26.49
|24.41
|-6.06
|-1.87
|-1.13
|Embassy Developments
|2.64
|1.40
|-9.57
|-6.83
|-36.25
|-3.23
|-15.08
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|0.42
|6.17
|14.22
|4.27
|13.54
|-5.63
|11.41
|Max Estates
|1.01
|-10.47
|-5.35
|-2.24
|-11.90
|11.89
|6.98
|Ganesh Housing
|2.43
|-10.36
|8.69
|3.95
|-14.16
|20.26
|45.56
|Kalpataru
|-3.45
|-3.74
|-23.06
|-14.19
|-21.20
|-12.87
|-7.93
|Puravankara
|-0.21
|-4.39
|-4.99
|-14.22
|-22.78
|27.91
|14.96
|Raymond Realty
|7.09
|2.58
|8.38
|41.63
|7.19
|-10.53
|-6.46
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Hemisphere Properties India has gained 5.28% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Hemisphere Properties India has underperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|135.52
|137.51
|10
|135.25
|136.75
|20
|136.27
|136.8
|50
|138.54
|137.55
|100
|136.2
|137.52
|200
|136.66
|138.62
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Hemisphere Properties India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.29%, FII holding fell to 1.08%, and public shareholding moved up to 47.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:22 PM IST IST
|Hemisphere Propertie - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting
|Jul 10, 2026, 05:20 PM IST IST
|Hemisphere Propertie - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 30, 2026, 05:41 AM IST IST
|Hemisphere Propertie - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|May 29, 2026, 08:23 PM IST IST
|Hemisphere Propertie - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|May 20, 2026, 10:50 PM IST IST
|Hemisphere Propertie - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Hemisphere Properties India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/01/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70101DL2005GOI132162 and registration number is 132162. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 285.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hemisphere Properties India is ₹137.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hemisphere Properties India is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Hemisphere Properties India is ₹3,924.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Hemisphere Properties India are ₹138.50 and ₹137.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hemisphere Properties India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hemisphere Properties India is ₹190.85 and 52-week low of Hemisphere Properties India is ₹111.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hemisphere Properties India has shown returns of -0.18% over the past day, -0.4% for the past month, -6.42% over 3 months, 5.28% over 1 year, 6.94% across 3 years, and -0.36% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hemisphere Properties India are -350.38 and 9.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global