What is the share price of Hemisphere Properties India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hemisphere Properties India is ₹137.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Hemisphere Properties India? The Hemisphere Properties India is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hemisphere Properties India? The market cap of Hemisphere Properties India is ₹3,924.45 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Hemisphere Properties India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Hemisphere Properties India are ₹138.50 and ₹137.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hemisphere Properties India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hemisphere Properties India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hemisphere Properties India is ₹190.85 and 52-week low of Hemisphere Properties India is ₹111.10 as on .

How has the Hemisphere Properties India performed historically in terms of returns? The Hemisphere Properties India has shown returns of -0.18% over the past day, -0.4% for the past month, -6.42% over 3 months, 5.28% over 1 year, 6.94% across 3 years, and -0.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hemisphere Properties India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hemisphere Properties India are -350.38 and 9.05 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global