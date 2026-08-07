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Hemisphere Properties India Share Price

NSE
BSE

HEMISPHERE PROPERTIES INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction
Index
BSE 1000BSE Central Public SectorBSE ServicesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Hemisphere Properties India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹137.70 Closed
-0.18₹ -0.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Hemisphere Properties India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹137.25₹138.50
₹137.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹111.10₹190.85
₹137.70
Open Price
₹137.25
Prev. Close
₹137.95
Volume
11,893

Source: Dion Global

Hemisphere Properties India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hemisphere Properties India		2.53-0.40-6.421.965.286.94-0.36
DLF		-2.11-0.944.23-3.88-15.139.6713.52
Lodha Developers		-2.759.6925.1210.82-1.0318.5023.03
Prestige Estates Projects		-2.04-5.316.73-0.51-2.8139.3735.03
Phoenix Mills		0.09-8.643.538.2930.1230.6134.27
Oberoi Realty		-2.73-6.766.1813.5510.3917.3420.54
Godrej Properties		-1.601.5110.2214.961.039.845.78
Anant Raj		-0.6615.1211.509.9013.4346.2656.00
Brigade Enterprises		0.4912.820.32-3.82-18.699.6617.95
Sobha		-2.35-7.78-7.58-13.47-14.0131.7317.93
Signatureglobal (India)		-2.402.48-11.44-12.11-27.6820.4411.81
Swan Corp		0.41-6.65-13.24-26.59-27.376.6218.65
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-7.0027.5726.4924.41-6.06-1.87-1.13
Embassy Developments		2.641.40-9.57-6.83-36.25-3.23-15.08
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		0.426.1714.224.2713.54-5.6311.41
Max Estates		1.01-10.47-5.35-2.24-11.9011.896.98
Ganesh Housing		2.43-10.368.693.95-14.1620.2645.56
Kalpataru		-3.45-3.74-23.06-14.19-21.20-12.87-7.93
Puravankara		-0.21-4.39-4.99-14.22-22.7827.9114.96
Raymond Realty		7.092.588.3841.637.19-10.53-6.46

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Hemisphere Properties India has gained 5.28% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Hemisphere Properties India has underperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).

Hemisphere Properties India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Hemisphere Properties India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5135.52137.51
10135.25136.75
20136.27136.8
50138.54137.55
100136.2137.52
200136.66138.62

Source: Dion Global

Hemisphere Properties India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Hemisphere Properties India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.29%, FII holding fell to 1.08%, and public shareholding moved up to 47.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Hemisphere Properties India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 08:22 PM IST ISTHemisphere Propertie - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting
Jul 10, 2026, 05:20 PM IST ISTHemisphere Propertie - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 30, 2026, 05:41 AM IST ISTHemisphere Propertie - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
May 29, 2026, 08:23 PM IST ISTHemisphere Propertie - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
May 20, 2026, 10:50 PM IST ISTHemisphere Propertie - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Hemisphere Properties India

Hemisphere Properties India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/01/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70101DL2005GOI132162 and registration number is 132162. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 285.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. D Thara
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ravi Kumar Arora
    Director
  • Mrs. Manasi Sahay Thakur
    Director
  • Ms. Tanvi Garg
    Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Kumar Das
    Director

FAQs on Hemisphere Properties India Share Price

What is the share price of Hemisphere Properties India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hemisphere Properties India is ₹137.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Hemisphere Properties India?

The Hemisphere Properties India is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hemisphere Properties India?

The market cap of Hemisphere Properties India is ₹3,924.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Hemisphere Properties India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Hemisphere Properties India are ₹138.50 and ₹137.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hemisphere Properties India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hemisphere Properties India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hemisphere Properties India is ₹190.85 and 52-week low of Hemisphere Properties India is ₹111.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Hemisphere Properties India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Hemisphere Properties India has shown returns of -0.18% over the past day, -0.4% for the past month, -6.42% over 3 months, 5.28% over 1 year, 6.94% across 3 years, and -0.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hemisphere Properties India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hemisphere Properties India are -350.38 and 9.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Hemisphere Properties India News

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