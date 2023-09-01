Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

UltraTech Cement Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ULTRATECH CEMENT LTD.

Sector : Cement | Largecap | NSE
₹8,262.40 Closed
-0.42-35.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

UltraTech Cement Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8,249.00₹8,345.00
₹8,262.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6,005.00₹8,499.00
₹8,262.40
Open Price
₹8,300.00
Prev. Close
₹8,297.45
Volume
2,15,567

UltraTech Cement Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R18,321.58
  • R28,375.17
  • R38,405.33
  • Pivot
    8,291.42
  • S18,237.83
  • S28,207.67
  • S38,154.08

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56,360.998,229.88
  • 106,270.478,205.55
  • 206,243.478,200.07
  • 506,450.868,163.85
  • 1006,172.277,987.54
  • 2006,441.717,649.02

UltraTech Cement Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.44-0.175.4213.6624.66111.3189.05
1.210.17-4.07-8.3111.8417.9626.75
-0.10-5.941.1422.785.94103.8380.90
5.976.88-0.5213.2138.71180.3487.90
2.460.0111.6913.64-12.4450.2120.98
5.132.504.0117.8224.07122.88314.82
3.990.66-2.1221.7316.9926.5330.82
2.41-4.540.57-2.14-5.97-35.22-35.22
3.06-5.972.0436.5119.9691.9853.73
13.0319.1023.5734.6414.22129.60110.76
1.297.26-0.40-6.6638.64154.59102.30
-0.315.036.4022.873.45152.5117.14
2.4412.2720.5846.4472.2186.3253.98
4.45-3.387.99-1.23-16.5248.64-15.70
3.504.3713.5012.112.022.7315.58
9.3638.2446.2876.3464.17203.9870.81
3.6212.6314.0812.6815.82149.5057.78
3.3825.8844.2940.5934.6113.1313.13
1.23-1.0713.6119.040.7494.7018.13
2.5814.1417.6648.4741.66107.14475.44

UltraTech Cement Ltd. Share Holdings

UltraTech Cement Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan23,25,0004.811,933.97
SBI Nifty 50 ETF21,59,7071.11,796.48
ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund19,13,8233.951,591.95
SBI S&P BSE Sensex ETF14,91,3931.261,240.09
Axis Bluechip Fund12,25,1853.011,019.13
SBI Blue Chip Fund6,41,2611.36533.41
ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund6,39,3261.09531.8
UTI Nifty 50 ETF5,74,0151.1477.47
Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund5,38,6211.89448.03
UTI S&P BSE Sensex ETF4,82,2941.26401.03
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

UltraTech Cement Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
21 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
21 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About UltraTech Cement Ltd.

UltraTech Cement Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/08/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26940MH2000PLC128420 and registration number is 128420. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cement, lime and plaster. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 50663.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 288.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kumar Mangalam Birla
    Chairman
  • Mr. K K Maheshwari
    Vice Chairman & Non Exe.Dire
  • Mr. K C Jhanwar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Atul Daga
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Rajashree Birla
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Duggal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Adhikari
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sukanya Kripalu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S B Mathur
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Alka Bharucha
    Independent Director

FAQs on UltraTech Cement Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of UltraTech Cement Ltd.?

The market cap of UltraTech Cement Ltd. is ₹2,39,536.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of UltraTech Cement Ltd.?

P/E ratio of UltraTech Cement Ltd. is 47.3 and PB ratio of UltraTech Cement Ltd. is 4.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of UltraTech Cement Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for UltraTech Cement Ltd. is ₹8,262.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of UltraTech Cement Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which UltraTech Cement Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of UltraTech Cement Ltd. is ₹8,499.00 and 52-week low of UltraTech Cement Ltd. is ₹6,5.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data