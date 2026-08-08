Here's the live share price of UltraTech Cement along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|UltraTech Cement
|1.14
|3.31
|-0.86
|-7.72
|-1.92
|13.79
|9.95
|Grasim Industries
|7.59
|4.65
|12.70
|14.02
|21.61
|21.75
|17.23
|Ambuja Cements
|0.43
|-0.48
|-3.84
|-19.95
|-26.79
|-2.90
|1.37
|Shree Cements
|1.29
|-1.19
|3.15
|-3.01
|-13.93
|2.81
|-1.40
|JK Cement
|-1.25
|-0.40
|-4.39
|-9.83
|-21.82
|18.38
|8.87
|Dalmia Bharat
|1.59
|2.19
|-7.42
|-16.80
|-19.17
|-3.03
|-1.05
|ACC
|0.62
|-1.42
|-3.51
|-19.94
|-24.78
|-12.38
|-9.99
|The Ramco Cements
|-0.21
|-2.29
|-4.66
|-23.98
|-19.46
|1.52
|-2.26
|JSW Cement
|0.68
|-1.54
|7.24
|8.50
|-8.25
|-2.83
|-1.71
|Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
|0.58
|9.93
|3.00
|-0.65
|-19.33
|-1.85
|-8.19
|India Cements
|-0.34
|4.63
|-3.30
|-12.83
|11.16
|22.60
|15.71
|Star Cement
|-0.84
|-2.04
|-15.66
|-8.98
|-23.22
|6.35
|12.47
|Birla Corporation
|2.95
|-5.44
|-7.18
|-16.54
|-26.94
|-9.08
|-7.78
|JK Lakshmi Cement
|0.09
|-1.28
|-15.53
|-22.63
|-38.47
|-4.77
|-3.44
|Prism Johnson
|4.47
|-3.73
|-16.79
|-11.41
|-25.18
|-5.03
|-4.44
|Heidelberg Cement India
|2.03
|-2.47
|-4.44
|-8.93
|-26.22
|-6.01
|-10.13
|Orient Cement
|-0.18
|-1.62
|-5.41
|-18.72
|-43.75
|-8.45
|-4.17
|Mangalam Cement
|-0.49
|2.17
|1.47
|19.32
|31.52
|40.36
|12.86
|Sagar Cements
|-1.09
|-1.23
|-10.94
|-9.92
|-25.05
|-9.34
|-10.68
|Udaipur Cement Works
|-0.93
|3.46
|14.34
|39.46
|2.49
|15.54
|29.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, UltraTech Cement has declined 1.92% compared to peers like Grasim Industries (21.61%), Ambuja Cements (-26.79%), Shree Cements (-13.93%). From a 5 year perspective, UltraTech Cement has outperformed peers relative to Grasim Industries (17.23%) and Ambuja Cements (1.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|11,933.89
|12,021.37
|10
|11,929.25
|11,957.12
|20
|11,791.19
|11,852.24
|50
|11,509.73
|11,691.33
|100
|11,492.02
|11,685.01
|200
|11,810.96
|11,740.12
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, UltraTech Cement remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 20.19%, FII holding fell to 12.36%, and public shareholding moved up to 7.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|18,95,267
|2.69
|2,132.74
|13,75,000
|2.77
|1,547.29
|7,48,064
|1.4
|841.8
|6,65,000
|2.42
|748.32
|6,09,049
|2.15
|685.36
|5,34,339
|0.83
|601.29
|4,18,008
|2.59
|470.38
|4,00,346
|1.45
|450.51
|3,76,249
|2.62
|423.39
|3,58,783
|0.78
|403.74
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 05:31 AM IST IST
|UltraTech Cement - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Jul 25, 2026, 07:19 PM IST IST
|UltraTech Cement - Intimation Pursuant To Regulation 36(1)(B) Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.
|Jul 24, 2026, 11:53 PM IST IST
|UltraTech Cement - Record Date For The Purpose Of AGM.
|Jul 24, 2026, 08:45 PM IST IST
|UltraTech Cement - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 24, 2026, 05:42 AM IST IST
|UltraTech Cement - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Source: Dion Global
UltraTech Cement Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/08/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26940MH2000PLC128420 and registration number is 128420. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cement, lime and plaster. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 82169.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 294.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for UltraTech Cement is ₹12,040.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The UltraTech Cement is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of UltraTech Cement is ₹354,793.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of UltraTech Cement are ₹12,064.20 and ₹11,973.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which UltraTech Cement stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of UltraTech Cement is ₹13,104.00 and 52-week low of UltraTech Cement is ₹10,329.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The UltraTech Cement has shown returns of -0.18% over the past day, 3.31% for the past month, -0.86% over 3 months, -1.92% over 1 year, 13.79% across 3 years, and 9.95% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of UltraTech Cement are 41.55 and 4.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.99 per annum.
Source: Dion Global