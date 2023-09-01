Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.44
|-0.17
|5.42
|13.66
|24.66
|111.31
|89.05
|1.21
|0.17
|-4.07
|-8.31
|11.84
|17.96
|26.75
|-0.10
|-5.94
|1.14
|22.78
|5.94
|103.83
|80.90
|5.97
|6.88
|-0.52
|13.21
|38.71
|180.34
|87.90
|2.46
|0.01
|11.69
|13.64
|-12.44
|50.21
|20.98
|5.13
|2.50
|4.01
|17.82
|24.07
|122.88
|314.82
|3.99
|0.66
|-2.12
|21.73
|16.99
|26.53
|30.82
|2.41
|-4.54
|0.57
|-2.14
|-5.97
|-35.22
|-35.22
|3.06
|-5.97
|2.04
|36.51
|19.96
|91.98
|53.73
|13.03
|19.10
|23.57
|34.64
|14.22
|129.60
|110.76
|1.29
|7.26
|-0.40
|-6.66
|38.64
|154.59
|102.30
|-0.31
|5.03
|6.40
|22.87
|3.45
|152.51
|17.14
|2.44
|12.27
|20.58
|46.44
|72.21
|86.32
|53.98
|4.45
|-3.38
|7.99
|-1.23
|-16.52
|48.64
|-15.70
|3.50
|4.37
|13.50
|12.11
|2.02
|2.73
|15.58
|9.36
|38.24
|46.28
|76.34
|64.17
|203.98
|70.81
|3.62
|12.63
|14.08
|12.68
|15.82
|149.50
|57.78
|3.38
|25.88
|44.29
|40.59
|34.61
|13.13
|13.13
|1.23
|-1.07
|13.61
|19.04
|0.74
|94.70
|18.13
|2.58
|14.14
|17.66
|48.47
|41.66
|107.14
|475.44
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan
|23,25,000
|4.81
|1,933.97
|SBI Nifty 50 ETF
|21,59,707
|1.1
|1,796.48
|ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund
|19,13,823
|3.95
|1,591.95
|SBI S&P BSE Sensex ETF
|14,91,393
|1.26
|1,240.09
|Axis Bluechip Fund
|12,25,185
|3.01
|1,019.13
|SBI Blue Chip Fund
|6,41,261
|1.36
|533.41
|ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund
|6,39,326
|1.09
|531.8
|UTI Nifty 50 ETF
|5,74,015
|1.1
|477.47
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund
|5,38,621
|1.89
|448.03
|UTI S&P BSE Sensex ETF
|4,82,294
|1.26
|401.03
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|21 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|21 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
UltraTech Cement Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/08/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26940MH2000PLC128420 and registration number is 128420. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cement, lime and plaster. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 50663.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 288.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of UltraTech Cement Ltd. is ₹2,39,536.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of UltraTech Cement Ltd. is 47.3 and PB ratio of UltraTech Cement Ltd. is 4.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for UltraTech Cement Ltd. is ₹8,262.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which UltraTech Cement Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of UltraTech Cement Ltd. is ₹8,499.00 and 52-week low of UltraTech Cement Ltd. is ₹6,5.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.