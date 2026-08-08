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UltraTech Cement Share Price

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BSE

ULTRATECH CEMENT

Aditya Birla Group | Largecap | BSE
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Cement
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Here's the live share price of UltraTech Cement along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹12,040.00 Closed
-0.18₹ -22.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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UltraTech Cement Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11,973.00₹12,064.20
₹12,040.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10,329.00₹13,104.00
₹12,040.00
Open Price
₹12,062.00
Prev. Close
₹12,062.00
Volume
7,766

Source: Dion Global

UltraTech Cement Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
UltraTech Cement		1.143.31-0.86-7.72-1.9213.799.95
Grasim Industries		7.594.6512.7014.0221.6121.7517.23
Ambuja Cements		0.43-0.48-3.84-19.95-26.79-2.901.37
Shree Cements		1.29-1.193.15-3.01-13.932.81-1.40
JK Cement		-1.25-0.40-4.39-9.83-21.8218.388.87
Dalmia Bharat		1.592.19-7.42-16.80-19.17-3.03-1.05
ACC		0.62-1.42-3.51-19.94-24.78-12.38-9.99
The Ramco Cements		-0.21-2.29-4.66-23.98-19.461.52-2.26
JSW Cement		0.68-1.547.248.50-8.25-2.83-1.71
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation		0.589.933.00-0.65-19.33-1.85-8.19
India Cements		-0.344.63-3.30-12.8311.1622.6015.71
Star Cement		-0.84-2.04-15.66-8.98-23.226.3512.47
Birla Corporation		2.95-5.44-7.18-16.54-26.94-9.08-7.78
JK Lakshmi Cement		0.09-1.28-15.53-22.63-38.47-4.77-3.44
Prism Johnson		4.47-3.73-16.79-11.41-25.18-5.03-4.44
Heidelberg Cement India		2.03-2.47-4.44-8.93-26.22-6.01-10.13
Orient Cement		-0.18-1.62-5.41-18.72-43.75-8.45-4.17
Mangalam Cement		-0.492.171.4719.3231.5240.3612.86
Sagar Cements		-1.09-1.23-10.94-9.92-25.05-9.34-10.68
Udaipur Cement Works		-0.933.4614.3439.462.4915.5429.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, UltraTech Cement has declined 1.92% compared to peers like Grasim Industries (21.61%), Ambuja Cements (-26.79%), Shree Cements (-13.93%). From a 5 year perspective, UltraTech Cement has outperformed peers relative to Grasim Industries (17.23%) and Ambuja Cements (1.37%).

UltraTech Cement Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

UltraTech Cement Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
511,933.8912,021.37
1011,929.2511,957.12
2011,791.1911,852.24
5011,509.7311,691.33
10011,492.0211,685.01
20011,810.9611,740.12

Source: Dion Global

UltraTech Cement Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, UltraTech Cement remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 20.19%, FII holding fell to 12.36%, and public shareholding moved up to 7.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

UltraTech Cement Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
18,95,2672.692,132.74
13,75,0002.771,547.29
7,48,0641.4841.8
6,65,0002.42748.32
6,09,0492.15685.36
5,34,3390.83601.29
4,18,0082.59470.38
4,00,3461.45450.51
3,76,2492.62423.39
3,58,7830.78403.74

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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UltraTech Cement Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 05:31 AM IST ISTUltraTech Cement - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Jul 25, 2026, 07:19 PM IST ISTUltraTech Cement - Intimation Pursuant To Regulation 36(1)(B) Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.
Jul 24, 2026, 11:53 PM IST ISTUltraTech Cement - Record Date For The Purpose Of AGM.
Jul 24, 2026, 08:45 PM IST ISTUltraTech Cement - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 24, 2026, 05:42 AM IST ISTUltraTech Cement - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)

Source: Dion Global

About UltraTech Cement

UltraTech Cement Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/08/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26940MH2000PLC128420 and registration number is 128420. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cement, lime and plaster. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 82169.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 294.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kumar Mangalam Birla
    Chairman (Non - Executive) & Non Independent Direc
  • Mr. K K Maheshwari
    Vice Chairman, Non Exe&Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. K C Jhanwar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vivek Agrawal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Rajashree Birla
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Anita Ramachandran
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Alka Bharucha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. V Chandrasekaran
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Vikas Balia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anjani Agrawal
    Independent Director

FAQs on UltraTech Cement Share Price

What is the share price of UltraTech Cement?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for UltraTech Cement is ₹12,040.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is UltraTech Cement?

The UltraTech Cement is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of UltraTech Cement?

The market cap of UltraTech Cement is ₹354,793.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of UltraTech Cement?

Today’s highest and lowest price of UltraTech Cement are ₹12,064.20 and ₹11,973.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of UltraTech Cement?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which UltraTech Cement stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of UltraTech Cement is ₹13,104.00 and 52-week low of UltraTech Cement is ₹10,329.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the UltraTech Cement performed historically in terms of returns?

The UltraTech Cement has shown returns of -0.18% over the past day, 3.31% for the past month, -0.86% over 3 months, -1.92% over 1 year, 13.79% across 3 years, and 9.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of UltraTech Cement?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of UltraTech Cement are 41.55 and 4.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.99 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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