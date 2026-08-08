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Trent Share Price

NSE
BSE

TRENT

Tata Group | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Retail
Theme
ConsumptionPremium Consumption
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Here's the live share price of Trent along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3,000.00 Closed
-3.54₹ -110.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Trent Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,987.00₹3,111.45
₹3,000.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,185.16₹3,784.56
₹3,000.00
Open Price
₹3,110.05
Prev. Close
₹3,110.00
Volume
1,76,192

Source: Dion Global

Trent Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Trent		-0.152.464.827.85-15.1338.6037.13
Vedant Fashions		24.8031.0416.195.51-29.32-25.75-11.13
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands		-0.34-0.78-20.33-17.97-30.34-16.07-9.98
V2 Retail		0.23-4.052.1811.2229.84157.5680.05
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail		5.086.22-6.59-14.80-16.81-31.77-21.31
Raymond Lifestyle		3.41-2.27-9.71-29.25-34.95-36.38-23.77
Vaibhav Global		-9.391.753.50-6.8210.31-13.96-20.86
Kewal Kiran Clothing		3.653.453.524.55-9.47-10.1624.15
Baazar Style Retail		18.384.42-23.26-9.603.56-7.13-4.34
Cantabil Retail India		-6.96-13.29-4.62-23.54-9.744.0023.89
Go Fashion (India)		-2.06-8.0112.61-12.59-54.68-36.48-23.82
Credo Brands Marketing		5.66-0.694.60-19.34-29.72-34.86-22.68
Riyaasat Lifestyle		1.67-11.85-24.32-24.32-24.32-8.87-5.42
Kiaasa Retail		-1.44-9.56-37.72-71.33-71.33-34.06-22.11
Rajnandini Fashion India		3.67-13.78-41.64-41.64-41.64-16.43-10.21
Future Lifestyle Fashions		-5.47-12.32-29.24-6.20-26.67-38.92-53.33
Marc Loire Fashions		-8.23-16.05-22.73-10.53-42.13-23.52-14.86
Future Enterprises		0000-15.52-17.42-43.19
Davin Sons Retail		0-15.13-16.54-20.0012.00-15.37-9.53
7NR Retail		7.2310.9613.9361.1129.67-1.12-1.01

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Trent has declined 15.13% compared to peers like Vedant Fashions (-29.32%), Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (-30.34%), V2 Retail (29.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Trent has outperformed peers relative to Vedant Fashions (-11.13%) and Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (-9.98%).

Trent Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Trent Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,994.623,048.7
102,945.913,009.42
202,919.082,989.72
502,964.732,949.71
1002,786.242,889.09
2002,799.992,933.09

Source: Dion Global

Trent Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Trent remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 23.26%, FII holding fell to 15.14%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Trent Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
33,76,1861.531,108.27
24,40,6031.51801.15
21,54,2742.8707.16
18,68,0002.68613.19
18,64,9600.77612.19
16,33,6834.8536.27
16,05,0001.07526.86
14,82,5590.89486.66
14,81,1631.57486.21
14,00,1242.7459.6

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Trent Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:13 PM IST ISTTrent - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 06, 2026, 11:12 PM IST ISTTrent - Grant Of Stock Options Under 'Trent Limited - Employee Stock Option Plan 2026'.
Aug 06, 2026, 07:30 PM IST ISTTrent - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
Aug 06, 2026, 07:26 PM IST ISTTrent - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 06, 2026, 07:22 PM IST ISTTrent - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Trent

Trent Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/12/1952 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24240MH1952PLC008951 and registration number is 008951. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of readymade garments, hosiery goods, other articles of clothing and clothing accessories such as gloves, ties, braces etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19701.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Noel N Tata
    Chairman
  • Mr. Venkatesalu Palaniswamy
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jayesh Merchant
    Director
  • Mr. Ravneet Singh Gill
    Director
  • Mr. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw
    Director
  • Mr. Bahram N Vakil
    Director
  • Mr. Hema Ravichandar
    Director
  • Mr. Harish Bhat
    Director

FAQs on Trent Share Price

What is the share price of Trent?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trent is ₹3,000.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Trent?

The Trent is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Trent?

The market cap of Trent is ₹159,969.69 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Trent?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Trent are ₹3,111.45 and ₹2,987.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Trent?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Trent stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Trent is ₹3,784.56 and 52-week low of Trent is ₹2,185.16 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Trent performed historically in terms of returns?

The Trent has shown returns of -3.54% over the past day, 2.46% for the past month, 4.82% over 3 months, -15.13% over 1 year, 38.6% across 3 years, and 37.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Trent?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Trent are 88.43 and 22.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.20 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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