Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.41
|20.79
|32.01
|59.70
|45.87
|223.01
|472.61
|3.40
|-2.86
|-0.40
|6.25
|-1.74
|34.97
|34.97
|2.08
|-1.62
|7.23
|-7.39
|-28.72
|62.26
|9.46
|13.92
|27.69
|49.08
|36.66
|31.18
|34.03
|221.09
|-5.24
|-1.51
|35.50
|63.59
|58.08
|320.88
|123.34
|-5.67
|3.14
|38.16
|54.85
|26.83
|157.66
|-66.55
|-3.26
|-16.82
|-8.25
|-21.24
|-63.82
|-96.99
|-98.96
|6.25
|0
|21.43
|-22.73
|-51.43
|-95.76
|-98.16
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Axis Midcap Fund
|37,71,809
|2.99
|662.74
|Canara Robeco Emerging Equities
|16,69,601
|1.64
|293.37
|Nippon India Growth Fund
|13,73,477
|1.39
|241.33
|Sundaram Mid Cap Fund
|11,77,934
|2.48
|206.97
|Sundaram Mid Cap Fund - Institutional Plan
|11,77,934
|2.48
|206.97
|UTI Flexi Cap Fund
|11,29,465
|0.77
|198.46
|ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund
|10,54,540
|1.54
|185.29
|Nippon India Multi Cap Fund
|10,50,285
|0.97
|184.55
|Motilal Oswal Long Term Equity Fund
|9,84,263
|6.92
|172.94
|Franklin India Prima Fund
|9,83,937
|2
|172.89
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Trent Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/12/1952 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24240MH1952PLC008951 and registration number is 008951. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of readymade garments, hosiery goods, other articles of clothing and clothing accessories such as gloves, ties, braces etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3880.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Trent Ltd. is ₹72,825.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Trent Ltd. is 163.77 and PB ratio of Trent Ltd. is 28.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trent Ltd. is ₹2,63.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Trent Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Trent Ltd. is ₹2,79.65 and 52-week low of Trent Ltd. is ₹1,155.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.