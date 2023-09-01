Follow Us

Trent Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TRENT LTD.

Sector : Retail - Apparel/Accessories | Largecap | NSE
₹2,063.10 Closed
0.7114.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Trent Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,040.00₹2,112.95
₹2,063.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,155.00₹2,079.65
₹2,063.10
Open Price
₹2,059.70
Prev. Close
₹2,048.60
Volume
7,85,499

Trent Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,105.3
  • R22,145.6
  • R32,178.25
  • Pivot
    2,072.65
  • S12,032.35
  • S21,999.7
  • S31,959.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,427.762,042.31
  • 101,414.372,014.61
  • 201,415.291,948.44
  • 501,409.851,819.99
  • 1001,285.691,692.43
  • 2001,215.211,552.79

Trent Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.4120.7932.0159.7045.87223.01472.61
3.40-2.86-0.406.25-1.7434.9734.97
2.08-1.627.23-7.39-28.7262.269.46
13.9227.6949.0836.6631.1834.03221.09
-5.24-1.5135.5063.5958.08320.88123.34
-5.673.1438.1654.8526.83157.66-66.55
-3.26-16.82-8.25-21.24-63.82-96.99-98.96
6.25021.43-22.73-51.43-95.76-98.16

Trent Ltd. Share Holdings

Trent Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Axis Midcap Fund37,71,8092.99662.74
Canara Robeco Emerging Equities16,69,6011.64293.37
Nippon India Growth Fund13,73,4771.39241.33
Sundaram Mid Cap Fund11,77,9342.48206.97
Sundaram Mid Cap Fund - Institutional Plan11,77,9342.48206.97
UTI Flexi Cap Fund11,29,4650.77198.46
ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund10,54,5401.54185.29
Nippon India Multi Cap Fund10,50,2850.97184.55
Motilal Oswal Long Term Equity Fund9,84,2636.92172.94
Franklin India Prima Fund9,83,9372172.89
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Trent Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Trent Ltd.

Trent Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/12/1952 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24240MH1952PLC008951 and registration number is 008951. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of readymade garments, hosiery goods, other articles of clothing and clothing accessories such as gloves, ties, braces etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3880.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S N Tata
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. N N Tata
    Chairman
  • Mr. P Venkatesalu
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. B Bhat
    Director
  • Mr. H Bhat
    Director
  • Mr. J Merchant
    Director
  • Mr. S Given
    Director
  • Mr. R S Gill
    Director
  • Mr. H Ravichandar
    Director
  • Mr. J Holtzhausen
    Director

FAQs on Trent Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Trent Ltd.?

The market cap of Trent Ltd. is ₹72,825.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Trent Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Trent Ltd. is 163.77 and PB ratio of Trent Ltd. is 28.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Trent Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trent Ltd. is ₹2,63.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Trent Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Trent Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Trent Ltd. is ₹2,79.65 and 52-week low of Trent Ltd. is ₹1,155.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

