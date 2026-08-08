What is the share price of Trent? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trent is ₹3,000.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Trent? The Trent is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Trent? The market cap of Trent is ₹159,969.69 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Trent? Today’s highest and lowest price of Trent are ₹3,111.45 and ₹2,987.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Trent? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Trent stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Trent is ₹3,784.56 and 52-week low of Trent is ₹2,185.16 as on .

How has the Trent performed historically in terms of returns? The Trent has shown returns of -3.54% over the past day, 2.46% for the past month, 4.82% over 3 months, -15.13% over 1 year, 38.6% across 3 years, and 37.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Trent? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Trent are 88.43 and 22.90 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.20 per annum.

Source: Dion Global