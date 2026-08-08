Here's the live share price of Trent along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Trent
|-0.15
|2.46
|4.82
|7.85
|-15.13
|38.60
|37.13
|Vedant Fashions
|24.80
|31.04
|16.19
|5.51
|-29.32
|-25.75
|-11.13
|Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands
|-0.34
|-0.78
|-20.33
|-17.97
|-30.34
|-16.07
|-9.98
|V2 Retail
|0.23
|-4.05
|2.18
|11.22
|29.84
|157.56
|80.05
|Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
|5.08
|6.22
|-6.59
|-14.80
|-16.81
|-31.77
|-21.31
|Raymond Lifestyle
|3.41
|-2.27
|-9.71
|-29.25
|-34.95
|-36.38
|-23.77
|Vaibhav Global
|-9.39
|1.75
|3.50
|-6.82
|10.31
|-13.96
|-20.86
|Kewal Kiran Clothing
|3.65
|3.45
|3.52
|4.55
|-9.47
|-10.16
|24.15
|Baazar Style Retail
|18.38
|4.42
|-23.26
|-9.60
|3.56
|-7.13
|-4.34
|Cantabil Retail India
|-6.96
|-13.29
|-4.62
|-23.54
|-9.74
|4.00
|23.89
|Go Fashion (India)
|-2.06
|-8.01
|12.61
|-12.59
|-54.68
|-36.48
|-23.82
|Credo Brands Marketing
|5.66
|-0.69
|4.60
|-19.34
|-29.72
|-34.86
|-22.68
|Riyaasat Lifestyle
|1.67
|-11.85
|-24.32
|-24.32
|-24.32
|-8.87
|-5.42
|Kiaasa Retail
|-1.44
|-9.56
|-37.72
|-71.33
|-71.33
|-34.06
|-22.11
|Rajnandini Fashion India
|3.67
|-13.78
|-41.64
|-41.64
|-41.64
|-16.43
|-10.21
|Future Lifestyle Fashions
|-5.47
|-12.32
|-29.24
|-6.20
|-26.67
|-38.92
|-53.33
|Marc Loire Fashions
|-8.23
|-16.05
|-22.73
|-10.53
|-42.13
|-23.52
|-14.86
|Future Enterprises
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-15.52
|-17.42
|-43.19
|Davin Sons Retail
|0
|-15.13
|-16.54
|-20.00
|12.00
|-15.37
|-9.53
|7NR Retail
|7.23
|10.96
|13.93
|61.11
|29.67
|-1.12
|-1.01
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Trent has declined 15.13% compared to peers like Vedant Fashions (-29.32%), Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (-30.34%), V2 Retail (29.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Trent has outperformed peers relative to Vedant Fashions (-11.13%) and Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (-9.98%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,994.62
|3,048.7
|10
|2,945.91
|3,009.42
|20
|2,919.08
|2,989.72
|50
|2,964.73
|2,949.71
|100
|2,786.24
|2,889.09
|200
|2,799.99
|2,933.09
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Trent remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 23.26%, FII holding fell to 15.14%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|33,76,186
|1.53
|1,108.27
|24,40,603
|1.51
|801.15
|21,54,274
|2.8
|707.16
|18,68,000
|2.68
|613.19
|18,64,960
|0.77
|612.19
|16,33,683
|4.8
|536.27
|16,05,000
|1.07
|526.86
|14,82,559
|0.89
|486.66
|14,81,163
|1.57
|486.21
|14,00,124
|2.7
|459.6
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:13 PM IST IST
|Trent - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:12 PM IST IST
|Trent - Grant Of Stock Options Under 'Trent Limited - Employee Stock Option Plan 2026'.
|Aug 06, 2026, 07:30 PM IST IST
|Trent - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
|Aug 06, 2026, 07:26 PM IST IST
|Trent - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 06, 2026, 07:22 PM IST IST
|Trent - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Trent Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/12/1952 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24240MH1952PLC008951 and registration number is 008951. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of readymade garments, hosiery goods, other articles of clothing and clothing accessories such as gloves, ties, braces etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19701.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trent is ₹3,000.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Trent is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Trent is ₹159,969.69 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Trent are ₹3,111.45 and ₹2,987.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Trent stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Trent is ₹3,784.56 and 52-week low of Trent is ₹2,185.16 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Trent has shown returns of -3.54% over the past day, 2.46% for the past month, 4.82% over 3 months, -15.13% over 1 year, 38.6% across 3 years, and 37.13% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Trent are 88.43 and 22.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.20 per annum.
Source: Dion Global