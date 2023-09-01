Trent Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/12/1952 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24240MH1952PLC008951 and registration number is 008951. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of readymade garments, hosiery goods, other articles of clothing and clothing accessories such as gloves, ties, braces etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3880.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.