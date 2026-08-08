What is the share price of Kennametal India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kennametal India is ₹3,300.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Kennametal India? The Kennametal India is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kennametal India? The market cap of Kennametal India is ₹7,252.82 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kennametal India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kennametal India are ₹3,344.90 and ₹3,091.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kennametal India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kennametal India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kennametal India is ₹3,397.20 and 52-week low of Kennametal India is ₹1,932.10 as on .

How has the Kennametal India performed historically in terms of returns? The Kennametal India has shown returns of 5.53% over the past day, 16.12% for the past month, 16.57% over 3 months, 60.45% over 1 year, 5.5% across 3 years, and 20.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kennametal India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kennametal India are 61.94 and 11.22 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.61 per annum.

Source: Dion Global