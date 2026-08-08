Here's the live share price of Kennametal India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
|Jash Engineering
|-1.76
|1.72
|18.12
|20.96
|-3.87
|-2.61
|-1.58
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kennametal India has gained 60.45% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Kennametal India has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,861.89
|2,955.39
|10
|2,824.5
|2,904.29
|20
|2,817.05
|2,878.63
|50
|2,892.45
|2,844.63
|100
|2,684.33
|2,721.93
|200
|2,418.9
|2,565.27
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kennametal India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 13.33%, FII holding fell to 0.23%, and public shareholding moved up to 11.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|19,51,955
|1.09
|597.36
|3,60,000
|1.75
|110.17
|2,47,910
|1.56
|75.87
|1,42,106
|1.77
|43.49
|51,621
|0.77
|15.8
|41,364
|1.7
|12.66
|38,381
|0.13
|11.75
|36,126
|0.97
|11.06
|18,000
|0.39
|5.51
|328
|0.01
|0.1
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 29, 2026, 09:33 PM IST IST
|Kennametal India - Board Meeting Intimation for The Fourth Quarter And Year Ended June 30, 2026.
|Jul 08, 2026, 05:53 AM IST IST
|Kennametal India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 23, 2026, 10:10 PM IST IST
|Kennametal India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|May 22, 2026, 05:11 PM IST IST
|Kennametal India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|May 07, 2026, 10:49 PM IST IST
|Kennametal India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Kennametal India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/09/1964 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109KA1964PLC001546 and registration number is 001546. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1170.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.00 Cr. for the Year ended 30/06/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kennametal India is ₹3,300.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kennametal India is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kennametal India is ₹7,252.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kennametal India are ₹3,344.90 and ₹3,091.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kennametal India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kennametal India is ₹3,397.20 and 52-week low of Kennametal India is ₹1,932.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kennametal India has shown returns of 5.53% over the past day, 16.12% for the past month, 16.57% over 3 months, 60.45% over 1 year, 5.5% across 3 years, and 20.95% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kennametal India are 61.94 and 11.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.61 per annum.
Source: Dion Global