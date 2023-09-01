What is the Market Cap of Kennametal India Ltd.? The market cap of Kennametal India Ltd. is ₹6,206.87 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kennametal India Ltd.? P/E ratio of Kennametal India Ltd. is 54.4 and PB ratio of Kennametal India Ltd. is 9.6 as on .

What is the share price of Kennametal India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kennametal India Ltd. is ₹2,822.50 as on .