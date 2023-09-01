Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Multi Cap Fund
|20,26,242
|2.98
|566.09
|SBI Magnum Global Fund
|2,77,000
|1.26
|77.39
|HSBC Infrastructure Fund
|1,67,106
|2.52
|46.69
|LIC MF Large & Mid Cap Fund
|1,25,243
|1.61
|34.99
|ICICI Prudential Innovation Fund
|69,271
|0.9
|19.35
|LIC MF Multi Cap Fund
|49,243
|2.31
|13.76
|ICICI Prudential MNC Fund
|42,375
|0.81
|11.84
|LIC MF Infrastructure Fund
|20,582
|5.19
|5.75
|Bank of India Multi Cap Fund
|17,414
|1.87
|4.87
|SBI Long Term Advantage Fund - Series III
|9,673
|4.46
|2.7
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited, Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited, Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
Kennametal India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/09/1964 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109KA1964PLC001546 and registration number is 001546. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 990.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.00 Cr. for the Year ended 30/06/2022.
The market cap of Kennametal India Ltd. is ₹6,206.87 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kennametal India Ltd. is 54.4 and PB ratio of Kennametal India Ltd. is 9.6 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kennametal India Ltd. is ₹2,822.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kennametal India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kennametal India Ltd. is ₹2,993.00 and 52-week low of Kennametal India Ltd. is ₹1,965.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.