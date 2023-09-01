Follow Us

Kennametal India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KENNAMETAL INDIA LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹2,822.50 Closed
-0.06-1.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kennametal India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,792.35₹2,845.00
₹2,822.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,965.00₹2,993.00
₹2,822.50
Open Price
₹2,845.00
Prev. Close
₹2,824.10
Volume
3,163

Kennametal India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,842.58
  • R22,865.17
  • R32,885.33
  • Pivot
    2,822.42
  • S12,799.83
  • S22,779.67
  • S32,757.08

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52,547.592,787.35
  • 102,593.412,765.65
  • 202,603.162,750.51
  • 502,535.642,686.78
  • 1002,269.172,579.28
  • 2002,104.312,451.79

Kennametal India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.06-0.4717.8439.4311.26267.97198.67
2.707.0914.4118.9723.03190.65153.67
3.9811.2718.2727.5315.62264.28175.82
4.4376.72182.86269.74352.612,263.932,727.45
10.0320.3143.14121.61183.71164.40185.22
0.195.4532.6448.4585.52241.32241.32
0.131.8644.13118.18133.11141.8316.64
20.228.4847.5667.81182.83204.35204.35
0.6635.8393.7193.7193.7193.7193.71
0.42-3.9332.0028.3525.5449.34-47.88
-0.16-0.3716.1627.3031.2415.5715.57
2.59-8.617.6156.6584.34167.1728.10
26.6534.14116.70146.46309.74450.1791.45
15.0922.5584.96119.83105.091,812.15733.44
7.5913.8625.4630.7744.94560.07644.53
1.0619.1737.2674.0499.35791.521,165.51
2.466.0723.3226.6468.32579.62260.07
11.312.7929.4777.10135.91295.36193.20
-0.3337.9111.4549.34323.40852.38667.68
-13.73-15.3820.2240.1366.04598.41118.64

Kennametal India Ltd. Share Holdings

Kennametal India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Multi Cap Fund20,26,2422.98566.09
SBI Magnum Global Fund2,77,0001.2677.39
HSBC Infrastructure Fund1,67,1062.5246.69
LIC MF Large & Mid Cap Fund1,25,2431.6134.99
ICICI Prudential Innovation Fund69,2710.919.35
LIC MF Multi Cap Fund49,2432.3113.76
ICICI Prudential MNC Fund42,3750.8111.84
LIC MF Infrastructure Fund20,5825.195.75
Bank of India Multi Cap Fund17,4141.874.87
SBI Long Term Advantage Fund - Series III9,6734.462.7
View All Mutual Funds

Kennametal India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingAudited, Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
12 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingAudited, Quarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Kennametal India Ltd.

Kennametal India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/09/1964 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109KA1964PLC001546 and registration number is 001546. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 990.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.00 Cr. for the Year ended 30/06/2022.

Management

  • Mr. B Anjani Kumar
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Vijaykrishnan Venkatesan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Franklin Gerardo Cardenas Castro
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. D Parameswar Reddy
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Kelly Marie Boyer
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Bhavna Bindra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinayak K Deshpande
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kennametal India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kennametal India Ltd.?

The market cap of Kennametal India Ltd. is ₹6,206.87 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kennametal India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kennametal India Ltd. is 54.4 and PB ratio of Kennametal India Ltd. is 9.6 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kennametal India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kennametal India Ltd. is ₹2,822.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kennametal India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kennametal India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kennametal India Ltd. is ₹2,993.00 and 52-week low of Kennametal India Ltd. is ₹1,965.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

