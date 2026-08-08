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Kennametal India Share Price

NSE
BSE

KENNAMETAL INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Kennametal India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3,300.00 Closed
5.53₹ 172.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kennametal India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,091.60₹3,344.90
₹3,300.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,932.10₹3,397.20
₹3,300.00
Open Price
₹3,095.50
Prev. Close
₹3,127.15
Volume
6,669

Source: Dion Global

Kennametal India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30
Jash Engineering		-1.761.7218.1220.96-3.87-2.61-1.58

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kennametal India has gained 60.45% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Kennametal India has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

Kennametal India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kennametal India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,861.892,955.39
102,824.52,904.29
202,817.052,878.63
502,892.452,844.63
1002,684.332,721.93
2002,418.92,565.27

Source: Dion Global

Kennametal India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kennametal India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 13.33%, FII holding fell to 0.23%, and public shareholding moved up to 11.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Kennametal India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
19,51,9551.09597.36
3,60,0001.75110.17
2,47,9101.5675.87
1,42,1061.7743.49
51,6210.7715.8
41,3641.712.66
38,3810.1311.75
36,1260.9711.06
18,0000.395.51
3280.010.1

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Kennametal India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 29, 2026, 09:33 PM IST ISTKennametal India - Board Meeting Intimation for The Fourth Quarter And Year Ended June 30, 2026.
Jul 08, 2026, 05:53 AM IST ISTKennametal India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 23, 2026, 10:10 PM IST ISTKennametal India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
May 22, 2026, 05:11 PM IST ISTKennametal India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
May 07, 2026, 10:49 PM IST ISTKennametal India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Kennametal India

Kennametal India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/09/1964 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109KA1964PLC001546 and registration number is 001546. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1170.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.00 Cr. for the Year ended 30/06/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Amit Laroya
    Chairman
  • Mr. Vijaykrishnan Venkatesan
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Kelly Golden Lynch
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Keith Alan Mudge
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Faisal Saad Hamadi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Narumanchi Venkata Sivakumar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Bhavna Bindra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kennametal India Share Price

What is the share price of Kennametal India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kennametal India is ₹3,300.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kennametal India?

The Kennametal India is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kennametal India?

The market cap of Kennametal India is ₹7,252.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kennametal India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kennametal India are ₹3,344.90 and ₹3,091.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kennametal India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kennametal India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kennametal India is ₹3,397.20 and 52-week low of Kennametal India is ₹1,932.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kennametal India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kennametal India has shown returns of 5.53% over the past day, 16.12% for the past month, 16.57% over 3 months, 60.45% over 1 year, 5.5% across 3 years, and 20.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kennametal India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kennametal India are 61.94 and 11.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.61 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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