Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|14.07
|2.67
|32.49
|29.28
|8.50
|41.21
|-36.85
|-0.94
|4.40
|9.15
|32.71
|-4.63
|129.09
|107.84
|3.77
|-6.24
|3.48
|24.34
|2.53
|32.16
|162.81
|1.79
|-3.24
|7.36
|32.92
|30.01
|65.11
|160.21
|1.87
|-7.92
|-24.58
|-6.91
|-12.43
|66.26
|-32.23
|3.91
|37.77
|63.53
|53.92
|66.75
|72.87
|9.93
|-3.84
|11.86
|58.40
|54.18
|45.37
|14.61
|14.61
|9.68
|11.18
|14.37
|20.33
|15.43
|86.44
|88.13
|5.40
|-8.15
|-33.56
|6.55
|28.51
|28.51
|-87.35
|-8.89
|-14.58
|-31.67
|-65.06
|-3.91
|4.24
|-83.75
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|5,95,869
|0.21
|14.32
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|37,851
|0.15
|0.91
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|24,572
|0.15
|0.59
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|15,553
|0.15
|0.37
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|8,839
|0.15
|0.21
|HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF
|4,039
|0.15
|0.1
|Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund
|2,706
|0.01
|0.07
|HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|2,521
|0.16
|0.06
|Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF
|681
|0.22
|0.02
|Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|561
|0.15
|0.01
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Others
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/03/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L73100GJ2006PLC047837 and registration number is 047837. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 137.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd. is ₹8,124.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd. is -34.49 and PB ratio of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd. is 15.84 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd. is ₹250.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd. is ₹265.85 and 52-week low of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd. is ₹162.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.