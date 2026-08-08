What is the share price of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company is ₹211.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company? The Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company? The market cap of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company is ₹6,847.41 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company are ₹217.00 and ₹211.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company is ₹289.00 and 52-week low of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company is ₹108.20 as on .

How has the Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company performed historically in terms of returns? The Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company has shown returns of -2.88% over the past day, -20.78% for the past month, 26.39% over 3 months, 44.37% over 1 year, -3.29% across 3 years, and -5.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company are 4.41 and 5.11 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global