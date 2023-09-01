Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SUN PHARMA ADVANCED RESEARCH COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Miscellaneous | Smallcap | NSE
₹250.35 Closed
-2.47-6.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹248.75₹258.80
₹250.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹162.10₹265.85
₹250.35
Open Price
₹258.00
Prev. Close
₹256.70
Volume
12,77,154

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1256.82
  • R2262.83
  • R3266.87
  • Pivot
    252.78
  • S1246.77
  • S2242.73
  • S3236.72

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5229.76240.72
  • 10229.75234.37
  • 20224.06230.95
  • 50226.52223.24
  • 100218.91214.87
  • 200249.67213.33

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
14.072.6732.4929.288.5041.21-36.85
-0.944.409.1532.71-4.63129.09107.84
3.77-6.243.4824.342.5332.16162.81
1.79-3.247.3632.9230.0165.11160.21
1.87-7.92-24.58-6.91-12.4366.26-32.23
3.9137.7763.5353.9266.7572.879.93
-3.8411.8658.4054.1845.3714.6114.61
9.6811.1814.3720.3315.4386.4488.13
5.40-8.15-33.566.5528.5128.51-87.35
-8.89-14.58-31.67-65.06-3.914.24-83.75

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Quant Small Cap Fund5,95,8690.2114.32
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund37,8510.150.91
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund24,5720.150.59
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund15,5530.150.37
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund8,8390.150.21
HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF4,0390.150.1
Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund2,7060.010.07
HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund2,5210.160.06
Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF6810.220.02
Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund5610.150.01
View All Mutual Funds

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others

About Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/03/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L73100GJ2006PLC047837 and registration number is 047837. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 137.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dilip S Shanghvi
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Dr. T Rajamannar
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Robert J Spiegel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sudhir V Valia
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Bhavna Doshi
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Ferzaan Engineer
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd. is ₹8,124.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd. is -34.49 and PB ratio of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd. is 15.84 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd. is ₹250.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd. is ₹265.85 and 52-week low of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd. is ₹162.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data