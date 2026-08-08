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Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUN PHARMA ADVANCED RESEARCH COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹211.00 Closed
-2.88₹ -6.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹211.00₹217.00
₹211.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹108.20₹289.00
₹211.00
Open Price
₹216.05
Prev. Close
₹217.25
Volume
52,383

Source: Dion Global

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company		2.40-20.7826.3952.9044.37-3.29-5.79
Suven Life Sciences		2.33-1.6442.3991.8519.2870.9233.31
Vimta Labs		7.5218.4929.4243.780.6241.6433.26
Choksi Laboratories		0.21-3.1118.621.68-40.7226.3543.46
Vanta Bioscience		-9.49-14.0039.609.35-16.83-29.09-31.18

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company has gained 44.37% compared to peers like Suven Life Sciences (19.28%), Vimta Labs (0.62%), Choksi Laboratories (-40.72%). From a 5 year perspective, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company has underperformed peers relative to Suven Life Sciences (33.31%) and Vimta Labs (33.26%).

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5208.93212.01
10212.88214.71
20233.94221.45
50228.51217.53
100184.64197.73
200159.43177.94

Source: Dion Global

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.09%, FII holding rose to 3.90%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
17,67,7740.3825.29

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 08:35 PM IST ISTSun Pharma Advanced - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For Th
Jul 27, 2026, 11:57 PM IST ISTSun Pharma Advanced - Intimation For Receipt Of Requests For Reclassification Of Shareholder Category
Jul 17, 2026, 02:28 AM IST ISTSun Pharma Advanced - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Jul 17, 2026, 02:24 AM IST ISTSun Pharma Advanced - Notice Of 21St Annual General Meeting To Be Held On August 10, 2026 Along With The Annual Report For FY
Jul 17, 2026, 02:19 AM IST ISTSun Pharma Advanced - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/03/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L73100GJ2006PLC047837 and registration number is 047837. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1879.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dilip S Shanghvi
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Dr. T Rajamannar
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Vidhi Shanghvi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Venkateswarlu Jasti
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Robert J Spiegel
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rekha Warriar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Share Price

What is the share price of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company is ₹211.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company?

The Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company?

The market cap of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company is ₹6,847.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company are ₹217.00 and ₹211.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company is ₹289.00 and 52-week low of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company is ₹108.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company has shown returns of -2.88% over the past day, -20.78% for the past month, 26.39% over 3 months, 44.37% over 1 year, -3.29% across 3 years, and -5.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company are 4.41 and 5.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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