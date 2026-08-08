Here's the live share price of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company
|2.40
|-20.78
|26.39
|52.90
|44.37
|-3.29
|-5.79
|Suven Life Sciences
|2.33
|-1.64
|42.39
|91.85
|19.28
|70.92
|33.31
|Vimta Labs
|7.52
|18.49
|29.42
|43.78
|0.62
|41.64
|33.26
|Choksi Laboratories
|0.21
|-3.11
|18.62
|1.68
|-40.72
|26.35
|43.46
|Vanta Bioscience
|-9.49
|-14.00
|39.60
|9.35
|-16.83
|-29.09
|-31.18
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company has gained 44.37% compared to peers like Suven Life Sciences (19.28%), Vimta Labs (0.62%), Choksi Laboratories (-40.72%). From a 5 year perspective, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company has underperformed peers relative to Suven Life Sciences (33.31%) and Vimta Labs (33.26%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|208.93
|212.01
|10
|212.88
|214.71
|20
|233.94
|221.45
|50
|228.51
|217.53
|100
|184.64
|197.73
|200
|159.43
|177.94
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.09%, FII holding rose to 3.90%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|17,67,774
|0.38
|25.29
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:35 PM IST IST
|Sun Pharma Advanced - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For Th
|Jul 27, 2026, 11:57 PM IST IST
|Sun Pharma Advanced - Intimation For Receipt Of Requests For Reclassification Of Shareholder Category
|Jul 17, 2026, 02:28 AM IST IST
|Sun Pharma Advanced - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Jul 17, 2026, 02:24 AM IST IST
|Sun Pharma Advanced - Notice Of 21St Annual General Meeting To Be Held On August 10, 2026 Along With The Annual Report For FY
|Jul 17, 2026, 02:19 AM IST IST
|Sun Pharma Advanced - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/03/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L73100GJ2006PLC047837 and registration number is 047837. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1879.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company is ₹211.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company is ₹6,847.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company are ₹217.00 and ₹211.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company is ₹289.00 and 52-week low of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company is ₹108.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company has shown returns of -2.88% over the past day, -20.78% for the past month, 26.39% over 3 months, 44.37% over 1 year, -3.29% across 3 years, and -5.79% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company are 4.41 and 5.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global