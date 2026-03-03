Facebook Pixel Code
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

ZAGGLE PREPAID OCEAN SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Information Technology
Index
BSE 1000BSE Information TechnologyBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹224.65 Closed
-1.23₹ -2.80
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹216.70₹229.20
₹224.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹215.40₹470.00
₹224.65
Open Price
₹216.70
Prev. Close
₹227.45
Volume
57,685

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services has gained 7.25% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -35.51%.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services’s current P/E of 23.48x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services		0.16-25.27-38.54-43.89-35.2512.387.25
L&T Technology Services		9.91-9.19-23.26-17.51-24.13-2.675.03
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		-7.55-17.67-19.05-14.22-24.48-11.74-7.22
Netweb Technologies India		4.1615.5915.4946.65161.2959.7032.43
Sagility		-8.39-21.91-22.18-12.68-7.419.795.76
eClerx Services		-6.97-37.06-36.82-29.3918.8429.5936.36
Firstsource Solutions		-7.52-31.90-39.38-42.90-40.0524.2715.72
eMudhra		-2.12-23.27-30.12-40.16-46.1518.7010.90
Route Mobile		-0.97-17.12-30.57-42.41-49.33-28.12-22.50
Protean eGov Technologies		-4.10-7.32-30.36-37.42-55.43-13.56-8.37
RPSG Ventures		-2.08-9.27-17.50-27.40-12.3615.7215.73
Hinduja Global Solutions		-5.15-12.52-23.13-30.97-30.61-35.66-8.81
Aurum Proptech		-7.01-7.661.19-5.335.6713.7013.02
BLS E-Services		-10.35-13.70-33.68-19.75-5.84-27.38-17.46
Alldigi Tech		-2.73-18.06-2.97-16.85-11.1817.0919.02
Creative Newtech		0.26-3.63-11.99-11.99-11.99-4.17-2.52
Kellton Tech Solutions		-9.6711.23-5.90-29.65-16.0220.254.17
IRIS RegTech Solutions		0.42-15.15-20.53-26.73-33.8047.2745.91
Bartronics India		-9.07-11.92-15.77-18.49-26.819.1531.92
ACS Technologies		-0.61-5.759.0339.771,044.19125.3462.82

Over the last one year, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services has declined 35.25% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-24.13%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-24.48%), Netweb Technologies India (161.29%). From a 5 year perspective, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services has underperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (5.03%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-7.22%).

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5228.95230.69
10246.16241.23
20268.77258.24
50301.08290.29
100333.14319.22
200366.84345.8

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services saw a drop in promoter holding to 44.14%, while DII stake decreased to 7.75%, FII holding fell to 7.61%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
9,16,6991.225.98
7,02,0011.0919.89
5,60,0001.1615.87
4,94,8021.0514.02
3,60,6160.6110.22
2,80,0000.87.94
2,26,9540.856.43
2,23,0511.536.32
87,6980.562.49
14,4381.340.41

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 27, 2026, 3:39 AM ISTZaggle Prepaid Ocean - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Feb 27, 2026, 3:33 AM ISTZaggle Prepaid Ocean - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Feb 27, 2026, 3:30 AM ISTZaggle Prepaid Ocean - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Feb 26, 2026, 5:42 AM ISTZaggle Prepaid Ocean - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Acquisition
Feb 13, 2026, 9:56 PM ISTZaggle Prepaid Ocean - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report

About Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U65999TG2011PLC074795 and registration number is 074795. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other support services to organizations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1302.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Dr. Raj P Narayanam
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Avinash Ramesh Godkhindi
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Virat Sunil Diwanji
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Aravamudan Krishna Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhay Deshpande Raosaheb
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Prerna Tandon
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Vijaykumar Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Share Price

What is the share price of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services is ₹224.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services?

The Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services?

The market cap of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services is ₹3,020.61 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services are ₹229.20 and ₹216.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services is ₹470.00 and 52-week low of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services is ₹215.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services has shown returns of -1.23% over the past day, -23.12% for the past month, -42.81% over 3 months, -35.51% over 1 year, 12.38% across 3 years, and 7.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services are 23.48 and 2.24 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services News

