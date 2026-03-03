Here's the live share price of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services has gained 7.25% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -35.51%.
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services’s current P/E of 23.48x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
|0.16
|-25.27
|-38.54
|-43.89
|-35.25
|12.38
|7.25
|L&T Technology Services
|9.91
|-9.19
|-23.26
|-17.51
|-24.13
|-2.67
|5.03
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|-7.55
|-17.67
|-19.05
|-14.22
|-24.48
|-11.74
|-7.22
|Netweb Technologies India
|4.16
|15.59
|15.49
|46.65
|161.29
|59.70
|32.43
|Sagility
|-8.39
|-21.91
|-22.18
|-12.68
|-7.41
|9.79
|5.76
|eClerx Services
|-6.97
|-37.06
|-36.82
|-29.39
|18.84
|29.59
|36.36
|Firstsource Solutions
|-7.52
|-31.90
|-39.38
|-42.90
|-40.05
|24.27
|15.72
|eMudhra
|-2.12
|-23.27
|-30.12
|-40.16
|-46.15
|18.70
|10.90
|Route Mobile
|-0.97
|-17.12
|-30.57
|-42.41
|-49.33
|-28.12
|-22.50
|Protean eGov Technologies
|-4.10
|-7.32
|-30.36
|-37.42
|-55.43
|-13.56
|-8.37
|RPSG Ventures
|-2.08
|-9.27
|-17.50
|-27.40
|-12.36
|15.72
|15.73
|Hinduja Global Solutions
|-5.15
|-12.52
|-23.13
|-30.97
|-30.61
|-35.66
|-8.81
|Aurum Proptech
|-7.01
|-7.66
|1.19
|-5.33
|5.67
|13.70
|13.02
|BLS E-Services
|-10.35
|-13.70
|-33.68
|-19.75
|-5.84
|-27.38
|-17.46
|Alldigi Tech
|-2.73
|-18.06
|-2.97
|-16.85
|-11.18
|17.09
|19.02
|Creative Newtech
|0.26
|-3.63
|-11.99
|-11.99
|-11.99
|-4.17
|-2.52
|Kellton Tech Solutions
|-9.67
|11.23
|-5.90
|-29.65
|-16.02
|20.25
|4.17
|IRIS RegTech Solutions
|0.42
|-15.15
|-20.53
|-26.73
|-33.80
|47.27
|45.91
|Bartronics India
|-9.07
|-11.92
|-15.77
|-18.49
|-26.81
|9.15
|31.92
|ACS Technologies
|-0.61
|-5.75
|9.03
|39.77
|1,044.19
|125.34
|62.82
Over the last one year, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services has declined 35.25% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-24.13%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-24.48%), Netweb Technologies India (161.29%). From a 5 year perspective, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services has underperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (5.03%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-7.22%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|228.95
|230.69
|10
|246.16
|241.23
|20
|268.77
|258.24
|50
|301.08
|290.29
|100
|333.14
|319.22
|200
|366.84
|345.8
In the latest quarter, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services saw a drop in promoter holding to 44.14%, while DII stake decreased to 7.75%, FII holding fell to 7.61%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|9,16,699
|1.2
|25.98
|7,02,001
|1.09
|19.89
|5,60,000
|1.16
|15.87
|4,94,802
|1.05
|14.02
|3,60,616
|0.61
|10.22
|2,80,000
|0.8
|7.94
|2,26,954
|0.85
|6.43
|2,23,051
|1.53
|6.32
|87,698
|0.56
|2.49
|14,438
|1.34
|0.41
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 27, 2026, 3:39 AM IST
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Feb 27, 2026, 3:33 AM IST
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Feb 27, 2026, 3:30 AM IST
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Feb 26, 2026, 5:42 AM IST
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Acquisition
|Feb 13, 2026, 9:56 PM IST
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U65999TG2011PLC074795 and registration number is 074795. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other support services to organizations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1302.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services is ₹224.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services is ₹3,020.61 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services are ₹229.20 and ₹216.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services is ₹470.00 and 52-week low of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services is ₹215.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services has shown returns of -1.23% over the past day, -23.12% for the past month, -42.81% over 3 months, -35.51% over 1 year, 12.38% across 3 years, and 7.25% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services are 23.48 and 2.24 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.