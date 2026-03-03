Facebook Pixel Code
LMW Share Price

NSE
BSE

LMW

Lakshmi Group Coimbatore | Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Capital GoodsBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of LMW along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹14,480.00 Closed
-2.12₹ -314.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
LMW Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14,200.00₹14,794.00
₹14,480.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13,532.20₹18,190.00
₹14,480.00
Open Price
₹14,200.00
Prev. Close
₹14,794.00
Volume
176

Over the last 5 years, the share price of LMW has gained 17.74% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 6.11%.

LMW’s current P/E of 134.67x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

LMW Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
LMW		-6.52-7.04-3.862.610.6210.3117.41
Bharat Heavy Electricals		0.06-2.24-5.9120.8241.351.9538.73
Suzlon Energy		-7.18-16.66-22.1-29.36-17.5868.8548.94
Jyoti CNC Automation		-4.62-2.05-15.67-9.864.9823.113.28
Inox Wind		-6.14-16.04-31.38-38.33-37.2949.4937.9
Triveni Turbine		-2.96-14.16-13.7-10.81-1.5313.3833.54
TD Power Systems		0.589.4316.9862.12193.8279.5594.98
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		-2.249.770.23-26.123.4550.0828.84
Elecon Engineering Company		-2.99-8.99-15.53-27.684.9228.2171.57
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		-1.1115.898.42-15.61-9.2124.2412.59
Praj Industries		0.034.38-2.63-25.99-35.99-3.8612.16
Ajax Engineering		-1.94-6.79-23.29-30.01-18.03-6.83-4.15
GMM Pfaudler		-3.42-9.55-16.44-20.75-15.32-16.15-7.87
The Anup Engineering		-3.97-24.44-28.36-32.52-42.9242.1337.1
Standard Engineering Technology		-1.6-0.53-21.02-33.3-3.65-9.1-5.56
John Cockerill India		0.38-0.79-0.9610.5897.7749.4743.27
Concord Control Systems		-5.16-4.76-11.3187.43253.05170.01100.72
Kilburn Engineering		-0.88-8.82-15.17-9.5938.2771.2282.41
HLE Glascoat		2.56-14.95-29.82-39.5435.67-14.95-7.62
Windsor Machines		0.25-12.35-9.47-26.47-2.2879.0761.75

Over the last one year, LMW has gained 0.62% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (41.30%), Suzlon Energy (-17.58%), Jyoti CNC Automation (4.98%). From a 5 year perspective, LMW has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (38.73%) and Suzlon Energy (48.94%).

LMW Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

LMW Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
515,523.4315,251.87
1015,403.7815,332.64
2015,444.3115,281.88
5014,940.0115,122.38
10015,115.8615,132.79
20015,458.5215,291.41

LMW Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, LMW remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 9.77%, FII holding fell to 5.47%, and public shareholding moved up to 53.95% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

LMW Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,37,2680.19204.8
84,0410.19125.39
19,0000.5928.35
11,2500.9716.79
10,0001.4214.92
9,1851.0613.7
5,4151.188.08
2,9550.114.41

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

LMW Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 21, 2026, 4:41 PM ISTLMW - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - ESG Rating
Feb 12, 2026, 5:57 AM ISTLMW - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 04, 2026, 12:29 AM ISTLMW - Announcement Under Regulation 30(LODR) -Update
Feb 02, 2026, 7:04 PM ISTLMW - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 30, 2026, 2:07 PM ISTLMW - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

About LMW

LMW Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/09/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29269TZ1962PLC000463 and registration number is 000463. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of machinery for preparation of textile fibers, spinning machines, machines for preparing textile yarns, weaving machines (looms), including hand looms, knitting machines. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2909.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Jaidev Jayavarthanavelu
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. M Sankar
    Director - Operations
  • Mr. S Pathy
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Arun Alagappan
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Aroon Raman
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Venkataramani Anantharamakrishnan
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mrs. Pushya Sitaraman
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Deepali Pant Joshi
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director

FAQs on LMW Share Price

What is the share price of LMW?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for LMW is ₹14,480.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is LMW?

The LMW is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of LMW?

The market cap of LMW is ₹15,468.98 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of LMW?

Today’s highest and lowest price of LMW are ₹14,794.00 and ₹14,200.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of LMW?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which LMW stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of LMW is ₹18,190.00 and 52-week low of LMW is ₹13,532.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the LMW performed historically in terms of returns?

The LMW has shown returns of -2.12% over the past day, -0.62% for the past month, -4.11% over 3 months, 6.11% over 1 year, 10.39% across 3 years, and 17.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of LMW?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of LMW are 134.67 and 5.44 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.21 per annum.

LMW News

