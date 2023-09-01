Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.92
|-0.48
|-0.83
|-2.24
|-1.30
|473.69
|487.28
|-4.65
|8.92
|22.15
|40.96
|17.08
|-45.07
|-45.07
|2.31
|0.79
|28.62
|33.97
|55.36
|-35.96
|-35.96
|-0.23
|1.15
|2.79
|14.57
|20.26
|116.32
|123.28
|0.19
|-8.28
|6.79
|14.97
|-9.62
|179.15
|333.02
|2.00
|17.52
|55.51
|75.90
|126.88
|1,122.46
|590.43
|-0.48
|5.64
|13.38
|31.00
|2.19
|26.68
|-11.83
|1.23
|-1.80
|8.12
|31.65
|29.21
|109.91
|42.33
|0.08
|-0.21
|3.22
|22.65
|-25.44
|15.74
|-56.23
|-0.36
|-9.38
|11.01
|26.18
|37.70
|50.42
|50.42
|-3.95
|0.42
|16.32
|28.73
|49.93
|105.43
|53.81
|5.70
|1.76
|17.41
|37.51
|26.06
|31.50
|45.38
|-1.15
|10.32
|30.38
|39.58
|29.59
|18.94
|18.94
|5.39
|5.89
|9.11
|-3.53
|-27.31
|3.86
|-3.90
|-2.96
|11.88
|14.64
|94.19
|39.17
|93.14
|93.14
|4.13
|-35.73
|-10.48
|16.09
|9.67
|9.67
|9.67
|0.77
|13.94
|27.41
|27.13
|63.02
|105.98
|-36.44
|-0.24
|-4.03
|2.96
|23.22
|-11.50
|17.10
|14.67
|-0.26
|-3.44
|3.24
|-3.00
|-9.01
|-9.01
|-9.01
|1.95
|9.46
|10.02
|16.18
|-24.28
|-59.42
|-59.42
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|24 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Interim Dividend
|02 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
PDS Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/04/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101MH2011PLC388088 and registration number is 094125. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Accounting, bookkeeping and auditing activities; tax consultancy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 115.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of PDS Ltd. is ₹4,231.38 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of PDS Ltd. is 49.12 and PB ratio of PDS Ltd. is 19.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PDS Ltd. is ₹322.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PDS Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PDS Ltd. is ₹384.40 and 52-week low of PDS Ltd. is ₹280.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.