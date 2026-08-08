What is the share price of PDS? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PDS is ₹360.00 as on .

What kind of stock is PDS? The PDS is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of PDS? The market cap of PDS is ₹5,091.92 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of PDS? Today’s highest and lowest price of PDS are ₹370.10 and ₹354.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PDS? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PDS stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PDS is ₹419.45 and 52-week low of PDS is ₹246.00 as on .

How has the PDS performed historically in terms of returns? The PDS has shown returns of 0.49% over the past day, -0.06% for the past month, 20.1% over 3 months, 9.29% over 1 year, 3.79% across 3 years, and 5.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of PDS? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PDS are 45.59 and 2.89 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.92 per annum.

Source: Dion Global