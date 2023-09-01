Follow Us

PDS LTD.

Sector : Services - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹322.30 Closed
0.471.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
PDS Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹318.00₹324.00
₹322.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹280.00₹384.40
₹322.30
Open Price
₹323.95
Prev. Close
₹320.80
Volume
88,834

PDS Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1325.1
  • R2327.55
  • R3331.1
  • Pivot
    321.55
  • S1319.1
  • S2315.55
  • S3313.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5302.32320.16
  • 10299.31321
  • 20299.49323.64
  • 50317.9330.79
  • 100326.22335.1
  • 200333.29334.89

PDS Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.92-0.48-0.83-2.24-1.30473.69487.28
-4.658.9222.1540.9617.08-45.07-45.07
2.310.7928.6233.9755.36-35.96-35.96
-0.231.152.7914.5720.26116.32123.28
0.19-8.286.7914.97-9.62179.15333.02
2.0017.5255.5175.90126.881,122.46590.43
-0.485.6413.3831.002.1926.68-11.83
1.23-1.808.1231.6529.21109.9142.33
0.08-0.213.2222.65-25.4415.74-56.23
-0.36-9.3811.0126.1837.7050.4250.42
-3.950.4216.3228.7349.93105.4353.81
5.701.7617.4137.5126.0631.5045.38
-1.1510.3230.3839.5829.5918.9418.94
5.395.899.11-3.53-27.313.86-3.90
-2.9611.8814.6494.1939.1793.1493.14
4.13-35.73-10.4816.099.679.679.67
0.7713.9427.4127.1363.02105.98-36.44
-0.24-4.032.9623.22-11.5017.1014.67
-0.26-3.443.24-3.00-9.01-9.01-9.01
1.959.4610.0216.18-24.28-59.42-59.42

PDS Ltd. Share Holdings

PDS Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingInterim Dividend
02 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About PDS Ltd.

PDS Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/04/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101MH2011PLC388088 and registration number is 094125. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Accounting, bookkeeping and auditing activities; tax consultancy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 115.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Deepak Seth
    Chairman
  • Mrs. Payel Seth
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Pallak Seth
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Parth Gandhi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Robert Sinclair
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mungo Park
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Yael Gairola
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nishant Parikh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bangalore Gangaiah Srinivas
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on PDS Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of PDS Ltd.?

The market cap of PDS Ltd. is ₹4,231.38 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of PDS Ltd.?

P/E ratio of PDS Ltd. is 49.12 and PB ratio of PDS Ltd. is 19.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of PDS Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PDS Ltd. is ₹322.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PDS Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PDS Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PDS Ltd. is ₹384.40 and 52-week low of PDS Ltd. is ₹280.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

