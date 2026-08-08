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PDS Share Price

NSE
BSE

PDS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of PDS along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹360.00 Closed
0.49₹ 1.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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PDS Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹354.95₹370.10
₹360.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹246.00₹419.45
₹360.00
Open Price
₹358.05
Prev. Close
₹358.25
Volume
10,046

Source: Dion Global

PDS Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
PDS		-0.77-0.0620.103.239.293.795.11
Crisil		5.5017.0610.83-1.99-11.266.3310.67
Urban Company		10.593.29-2.4516.06-14.37-5.04-3.05
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute		3.79-6.5019.6361.6461.6417.3610.08
National Securities Depository		0.70-2.78-5.38-15.18-26.89-4.27-2.58
International Gemological Institute		0.761.74-2.087.58-0.22-8.85-5.41
Indegene		7.1212.263.8412.34-4.24-1.13-0.68
WeWork India Management		0.702.2139.4728.9920.506.413.80
SIS		3.392.079.6726.0617.39-0.42-1.54
Quess Corp		-6.723.6336.7547.1011.81-9.87-18.45
CMS Info Systems		3.302.02-5.50-15.32-39.12-11.212.80
TeamLease Services		0.65-11.23-7.70-10.99-28.90-19.71-20.31
Bluspring Enterprises		-2.376.3867.0697.7735.9311.096.51
Updater Services		3.6911.6126.8834.14-19.25-9.41-5.76
IIRM Holdings India		-4.706.1153.3247.6171.6891.1077.40
Krystal Integrated Services		0.28-0.73-2.37-2.49-4.73-5.46-3.32
Innovision		-0.37-1.49-13.19-23.82-23.82-8.67-5.30
Majestic Auto		13.8145.3153.0739.0966.4444.2726.63
Qualitek Labs		6.38-4.7131.9630.4347.1131.1517.67
NDL Ventures		-1.08-3.434.1926.5793.53-2.97-21.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, PDS has gained 9.29% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, PDS has outperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).

PDS Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

PDS Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5352.52355.39
10355.06355.64
20358.82355.41
50340.33343.45
100312.44332.22
200329.32337.37

Source: Dion Global

PDS Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, PDS remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.18%, FII holding rose to 3.78%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

PDS Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
28,25,6580.73103.25
13,99,2540.1751.13
4,12,0890.2215.06
4,05,0070.0314.8

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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PDS Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 01:12 AM IST ISTPDS - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 08, 2026, 01:11 AM IST ISTPDS - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Aug 08, 2026, 01:09 AM IST ISTPDS - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 08, 2026, 12:56 AM IST ISTPDS - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results - Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 11:45 PM IST ISTPDS - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS

Source: Dion Global

About PDS

PDS Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/04/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101MH2011PLC388088 and registration number is 094125. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 257.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Deepak Kumar Seth
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Pallak Seth
    Executive Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Parth Gandhi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Yael Gairola
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Nishant Parikh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Robert Sinclair
    Independent Director
  • Mr. B G Srinivas
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sandra Campos
    Independent Director

FAQs on PDS Share Price

What is the share price of PDS?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PDS is ₹360.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is PDS?

The PDS is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of PDS?

The market cap of PDS is ₹5,091.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of PDS?

Today’s highest and lowest price of PDS are ₹370.10 and ₹354.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PDS?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PDS stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PDS is ₹419.45 and 52-week low of PDS is ₹246.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the PDS performed historically in terms of returns?

The PDS has shown returns of 0.49% over the past day, -0.06% for the past month, 20.1% over 3 months, 9.29% over 1 year, 3.79% across 3 years, and 5.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of PDS?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PDS are 45.59 and 2.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.92 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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