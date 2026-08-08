Here's the live share price of PDS along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|PDS
|-0.77
|-0.06
|20.10
|3.23
|9.29
|3.79
|5.11
|Crisil
|5.50
|17.06
|10.83
|-1.99
|-11.26
|6.33
|10.67
|Urban Company
|10.59
|3.29
|-2.45
|16.06
|-14.37
|-5.04
|-3.05
|Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
|3.79
|-6.50
|19.63
|61.64
|61.64
|17.36
|10.08
|National Securities Depository
|0.70
|-2.78
|-5.38
|-15.18
|-26.89
|-4.27
|-2.58
|International Gemological Institute
|0.76
|1.74
|-2.08
|7.58
|-0.22
|-8.85
|-5.41
|Indegene
|7.12
|12.26
|3.84
|12.34
|-4.24
|-1.13
|-0.68
|WeWork India Management
|0.70
|2.21
|39.47
|28.99
|20.50
|6.41
|3.80
|SIS
|3.39
|2.07
|9.67
|26.06
|17.39
|-0.42
|-1.54
|Quess Corp
|-6.72
|3.63
|36.75
|47.10
|11.81
|-9.87
|-18.45
|CMS Info Systems
|3.30
|2.02
|-5.50
|-15.32
|-39.12
|-11.21
|2.80
|TeamLease Services
|0.65
|-11.23
|-7.70
|-10.99
|-28.90
|-19.71
|-20.31
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-2.37
|6.38
|67.06
|97.77
|35.93
|11.09
|6.51
|Updater Services
|3.69
|11.61
|26.88
|34.14
|-19.25
|-9.41
|-5.76
|IIRM Holdings India
|-4.70
|6.11
|53.32
|47.61
|71.68
|91.10
|77.40
|Krystal Integrated Services
|0.28
|-0.73
|-2.37
|-2.49
|-4.73
|-5.46
|-3.32
|Innovision
|-0.37
|-1.49
|-13.19
|-23.82
|-23.82
|-8.67
|-5.30
|Majestic Auto
|13.81
|45.31
|53.07
|39.09
|66.44
|44.27
|26.63
|Qualitek Labs
|6.38
|-4.71
|31.96
|30.43
|47.11
|31.15
|17.67
|NDL Ventures
|-1.08
|-3.43
|4.19
|26.57
|93.53
|-2.97
|-21.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, PDS has gained 9.29% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, PDS has outperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|352.52
|355.39
|10
|355.06
|355.64
|20
|358.82
|355.41
|50
|340.33
|343.45
|100
|312.44
|332.22
|200
|329.32
|337.37
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, PDS remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.18%, FII holding rose to 3.78%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|28,25,658
|0.73
|103.25
|13,99,254
|0.17
|51.13
|4,12,089
|0.22
|15.06
|4,05,007
|0.03
|14.8
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:12 AM IST IST
|PDS - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:11 AM IST IST
|PDS - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:09 AM IST IST
|PDS - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:56 AM IST IST
|PDS - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results - Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:45 PM IST IST
|PDS - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Source: Dion Global
PDS Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/04/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101MH2011PLC388088 and registration number is 094125. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 257.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PDS is ₹360.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The PDS is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of PDS is ₹5,091.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of PDS are ₹370.10 and ₹354.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PDS stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PDS is ₹419.45 and 52-week low of PDS is ₹246.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The PDS has shown returns of 0.49% over the past day, -0.06% for the past month, 20.1% over 3 months, 9.29% over 1 year, 3.79% across 3 years, and 5.11% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PDS are 45.59 and 2.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.92 per annum.
Source: Dion Global