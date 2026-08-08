What is the share price of Jindal Stainless? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jindal Stainless is ₹735.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Jindal Stainless? The Jindal Stainless is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jindal Stainless? The market cap of Jindal Stainless is ₹60,594.84 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jindal Stainless? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jindal Stainless are ₹736.70 and ₹732.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jindal Stainless? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jindal Stainless stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jindal Stainless is ₹883.25 and 52-week low of Jindal Stainless is ₹652.45 as on .

How has the Jindal Stainless performed historically in terms of returns? The Jindal Stainless has shown returns of 0.4% over the past day, 5.69% for the past month, -4.06% over 3 months, 1.17% over 1 year, 23.22% across 3 years, and 35.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jindal Stainless? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jindal Stainless are 18.65 and 3.06 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.54 per annum.

Source: Dion Global