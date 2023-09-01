Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|9.78
|15.49
|58.51
|70.99
|256.79
|913.44
|587.40
|3.01
|6.32
|54.18
|101.21
|155.37
|1,224.03
|1,101.85
|2.14
|15.31
|83.10
|105.68
|107.86
|98.96
|165.92
|13.49
|4.88
|49.84
|41.62
|62.97
|604.36
|203.34
|-0.71
|48.34
|174.11
|146.68
|146.68
|146.68
|146.68
|3.17
|31.94
|34.01
|57.61
|27.19
|27.19
|27.19
|0.81
|9.99
|34.81
|10.75
|-1.14
|629.22
|136.42
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HSBC Value Fund
|73,79,629
|3.26
|295.89
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|46,27,646
|2.74
|185.55
|ICICI Prudential MidCap Fund
|24,64,776
|2.34
|98.83
|ICICI Prudential Commodities Fund
|22,70,000
|8.43
|91.02
|Quant Tax Plan
|18,39,925
|1.66
|73.77
|Nippon India Vision Fund
|11,95,806
|1.37
|47.95
|ITI Small Cap Fund
|8,65,803
|2.51
|34.71
|Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund
|6,72,179
|2.5
|26.95
|Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund
|6,40,466
|1.85
|25.68
|Bank of India Mid & Small Cap Equity & Debt Fund
|6,10,000
|5.51
|24.46
Jindal Stainless Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26922HR1980PLC010901 and registration number is 010901. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20311.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 105.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Jindal Stainless Ltd. is ₹37,433.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jindal Stainless Ltd. is 17.7 and PB ratio of Jindal Stainless Ltd. is 3.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jindal Stainless Ltd. is ₹463.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jindal Stainless Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jindal Stainless Ltd. is ₹460.00 and 52-week low of Jindal Stainless Ltd. is ₹120.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.