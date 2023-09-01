Follow Us

JINDAL STAINLESS LTD.

Sector : Steel - Alloys/Special | Largecap | NSE
₹463.65 Closed
1.999.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Jindal Stainless Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹454.40₹464.00
₹463.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹120.00₹460.00
₹463.65
Open Price
₹459.00
Prev. Close
₹454.60
Volume
5,00,993

Jindal Stainless Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1466.7
  • R2470.15
  • R3476.3
  • Pivot
    460.55
  • S1457.1
  • S2450.95
  • S3447.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5133.88438.7
  • 10131.34430.01
  • 20129.5417.16
  • 50129.68386.1
  • 100119.56349.55
  • 200152.7300.28

Jindal Stainless Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.7815.4958.5170.99256.79913.44587.40
3.016.3254.18101.21155.371,224.031,101.85
2.1415.3183.10105.68107.8698.96165.92
13.494.8849.8441.6262.97604.36203.34
-0.7148.34174.11146.68146.68146.68146.68
3.1731.9434.0157.6127.1927.1927.19
0.819.9934.8110.75-1.14629.22136.42

Jindal Stainless Ltd. Share Holdings

Jindal Stainless Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HSBC Value Fund73,79,6293.26295.89
Quant Small Cap Fund46,27,6462.74185.55
ICICI Prudential MidCap Fund24,64,7762.3498.83
ICICI Prudential Commodities Fund22,70,0008.4391.02
Quant Tax Plan18,39,9251.6673.77
Nippon India Vision Fund11,95,8061.3747.95
ITI Small Cap Fund8,65,8032.5134.71
Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund6,72,1792.526.95
Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund6,40,4661.8525.68
Bank of India Mid & Small Cap Equity & Debt Fund6,10,0005.5124.46
View All Mutual Funds

Jindal Stainless Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
  • Press Release
    Jindal Stainless Limited has informed the Exchange regarding a press release dated August 24, 2023, titled "Jindal Stainless supplied special alloy steel grade in motor casing in Chandrayaan-3".
    24-Aug, 2023 | 12:58 PM

About Jindal Stainless Ltd.

Jindal Stainless Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26922HR1980PLC010901 and registration number is 010901. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20311.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 105.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Savitri Devi Jindal
    Chairperson Emeritus
  • Mr. Ratan Jindal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Abhyuday Jindal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Tarun Kumar Khulbe
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Suman Jyoti Khaitan
    Director
  • Ms. Bhaswati Mukherjee
    Director
  • Mr. Jayaram Easwaran
    Director
  • Mrs. Arti Luniya
    Director
  • Mr. Parveen Kumar Malhotra
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Jindal Stainless Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jindal Stainless Ltd.?

The market cap of Jindal Stainless Ltd. is ₹37,433.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jindal Stainless Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jindal Stainless Ltd. is 17.7 and PB ratio of Jindal Stainless Ltd. is 3.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jindal Stainless Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jindal Stainless Ltd. is ₹463.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jindal Stainless Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jindal Stainless Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jindal Stainless Ltd. is ₹460.00 and 52-week low of Jindal Stainless Ltd. is ₹120.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

