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Jindal Stainless Share Price

NSE
BSE

JINDAL STAINLESS

Jindal O P Group | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE CommoditiesBSE MetalBSE Select Business Groups

Here's the live share price of Jindal Stainless along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹735.00 Closed
0.40₹ 2.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Jindal Stainless Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹732.05₹736.70
₹735.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹652.45₹883.25
₹735.00
Open Price
₹732.05
Prev. Close
₹732.10
Volume
10,558

Source: Dion Global

Jindal Stainless Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jindal Stainless		0.085.69-4.06-6.891.1723.2235.67
Usha Martin		3.821.637.9517.9047.1015.1048.21
Mukand		0.508.071.9810.8614.38-5.36-0.84
Rajputana Stainless		9.1717.6211.6035.9635.9610.786.34
Panchmahal Steel		-0.88-0.03-6.94-12.7215.8834.6126.98
Shah Alloys		12.874.525.7915.2329.238.3937.34
Ashnisha Industries		-14.0421.74-19.189.8041.84-41.9939.35
Welcast Steels		-1.45-1.59-6.84-7.23-39.96-4.568.55
Inducto Steel		7.43-9.1712.355.01-9.2319.0524.53
Unison Metals		7.81-11.54-31.68-34.91-70.89-33.26-18.53
Elango Industries		-0.20-18.130.2021.26-6.0314.72-2.80

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jindal Stainless has gained 1.17% compared to peers like Usha Martin (47.10%), Mukand (14.38%), Rajputana Stainless (35.96%). From a 5 year perspective, Jindal Stainless has outperformed peers relative to Usha Martin (48.21%) and Mukand (-0.84%).

Jindal Stainless Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jindal Stainless Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5731.21736.66
10730.72733.06
20723.82726.88
50707.55721.88
100727.02729.19
200754.34733.96

Source: Dion Global

Jindal Stainless Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jindal Stainless remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 7.35%, FII holding fell to 20.45%, and public shareholding moved up to 10.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Jindal Stainless Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
31,06,7312.74215.19
30,40,3521.19210.59
26,58,9750.98184.17
25,95,2324.62179.76
24,72,3001.15171.24
21,22,3952.15147.01
18,45,1061.07127.8
17,40,0000.99120.52
5,39,6600.6137.38
3,66,9020.7325.41

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Jindal Stainless Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 02:11 AM IST ISTJindal Stainless - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 07, 2026, 02:08 AM IST ISTJindal Stainless - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 07, 2026, 02:05 AM IST ISTJindal Stainless - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 06, 2026, 01:02 AM IST ISTJindal Stainless - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 02:16 AM IST ISTJindal Stainless - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About Jindal Stainless

Jindal Stainless Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26922HR1980PLC010901 and registration number is 010901. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hot-rolled and cold-rolled products of steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 42680.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 164.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Savitri Devi Jindal
    Chairperson Emeritus
  • Mr. Ratan Jindal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Abhyuday Jindal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Tarun Kumar Khulbe
    Whole-time Director & CFO & CEO
  • Mr. Jagmohan Sood
    Whole Time Director & COO
  • Mr. Jayaram Easwaran
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Rajeev Uberoi
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Aarti Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Mankotia
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shruti Shrivastava
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Arti Luniya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jindal Stainless Share Price

What is the share price of Jindal Stainless?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jindal Stainless is ₹735.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jindal Stainless?

The Jindal Stainless is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jindal Stainless?

The market cap of Jindal Stainless is ₹60,594.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jindal Stainless?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jindal Stainless are ₹736.70 and ₹732.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jindal Stainless?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jindal Stainless stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jindal Stainless is ₹883.25 and 52-week low of Jindal Stainless is ₹652.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Jindal Stainless performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jindal Stainless has shown returns of 0.4% over the past day, 5.69% for the past month, -4.06% over 3 months, 1.17% over 1 year, 23.22% across 3 years, and 35.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jindal Stainless?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jindal Stainless are 18.65 and 3.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.54 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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