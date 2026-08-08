Here's the live share price of Jindal Stainless along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jindal Stainless
|0.08
|5.69
|-4.06
|-6.89
|1.17
|23.22
|35.67
|Usha Martin
|3.82
|1.63
|7.95
|17.90
|47.10
|15.10
|48.21
|Mukand
|0.50
|8.07
|1.98
|10.86
|14.38
|-5.36
|-0.84
|Rajputana Stainless
|9.17
|17.62
|11.60
|35.96
|35.96
|10.78
|6.34
|Panchmahal Steel
|-0.88
|-0.03
|-6.94
|-12.72
|15.88
|34.61
|26.98
|Shah Alloys
|12.87
|4.52
|5.79
|15.23
|29.23
|8.39
|37.34
|Ashnisha Industries
|-14.04
|21.74
|-19.18
|9.80
|41.84
|-41.99
|39.35
|Welcast Steels
|-1.45
|-1.59
|-6.84
|-7.23
|-39.96
|-4.56
|8.55
|Inducto Steel
|7.43
|-9.17
|12.35
|5.01
|-9.23
|19.05
|24.53
|Unison Metals
|7.81
|-11.54
|-31.68
|-34.91
|-70.89
|-33.26
|-18.53
|Elango Industries
|-0.20
|-18.13
|0.20
|21.26
|-6.03
|14.72
|-2.80
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jindal Stainless has gained 1.17% compared to peers like Usha Martin (47.10%), Mukand (14.38%), Rajputana Stainless (35.96%). From a 5 year perspective, Jindal Stainless has outperformed peers relative to Usha Martin (48.21%) and Mukand (-0.84%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|731.21
|736.66
|10
|730.72
|733.06
|20
|723.82
|726.88
|50
|707.55
|721.88
|100
|727.02
|729.19
|200
|754.34
|733.96
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jindal Stainless remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 7.35%, FII holding fell to 20.45%, and public shareholding moved up to 10.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|31,06,731
|2.74
|215.19
|30,40,352
|1.19
|210.59
|26,58,975
|0.98
|184.17
|25,95,232
|4.62
|179.76
|24,72,300
|1.15
|171.24
|21,22,395
|2.15
|147.01
|18,45,106
|1.07
|127.8
|17,40,000
|0.99
|120.52
|5,39,660
|0.61
|37.38
|3,66,902
|0.73
|25.41
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:11 AM IST IST
|Jindal Stainless - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:08 AM IST IST
|Jindal Stainless - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:05 AM IST IST
|Jindal Stainless - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:02 AM IST IST
|Jindal Stainless - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 02:16 AM IST IST
|Jindal Stainless - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
Jindal Stainless Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26922HR1980PLC010901 and registration number is 010901. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hot-rolled and cold-rolled products of steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 42680.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 164.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jindal Stainless is ₹735.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jindal Stainless is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jindal Stainless is ₹60,594.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jindal Stainless are ₹736.70 and ₹732.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jindal Stainless stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jindal Stainless is ₹883.25 and 52-week low of Jindal Stainless is ₹652.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jindal Stainless has shown returns of 0.4% over the past day, 5.69% for the past month, -4.06% over 3 months, 1.17% over 1 year, 23.22% across 3 years, and 35.67% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jindal Stainless are 18.65 and 3.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.54 per annum.
Source: Dion Global