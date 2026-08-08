What is the share price of Shoppers Stop? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shoppers Stop is ₹419.85 as on .

What kind of stock is Shoppers Stop? The Shoppers Stop is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shoppers Stop? The market cap of Shoppers Stop is ₹4,626.98 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shoppers Stop? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shoppers Stop are ₹430.85 and ₹415.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shoppers Stop? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shoppers Stop stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shoppers Stop is ₹566.70 and 52-week low of Shoppers Stop is ₹267.00 as on .

How has the Shoppers Stop performed historically in terms of returns? The Shoppers Stop has shown returns of 0.17% over the past day, 17.85% for the past month, 16.29% over 3 months, -18.36% over 1 year, -19.86% across 3 years, and 11.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shoppers Stop? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shoppers Stop are -133.77 and 15.90 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global