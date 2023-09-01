Follow Us

Shoppers Stop Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SHOPPERS STOP LTD.

Sector : Retail - Departmental Stores | Smallcap | NSE
₹724.60 Closed
-0.58-4.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shoppers Stop Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹720.35₹733.45
₹724.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹573.80₹888.50
₹724.60
Open Price
₹726.05
Prev. Close
₹728.80
Volume
2,65,371

Shoppers Stop Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1732.22
  • R2739.38
  • R3745.32
  • Pivot
    726.28
  • S1719.12
  • S2713.18
  • S3706.02

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5782.78732.87
  • 10773.3751.39
  • 20757.5770.63
  • 50698.46777.78
  • 100603.36756.63
  • 200506.24711.7

Shoppers Stop Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.19-10.52-5.3012.7516.43333.5115.88
6.410.557.439.35-17.6367.78134.38
3.58-1.5810.52-6.07-24.0123.55-30.19
6.4120.3947.5988.2454.09233.62192.97
2.08-1.295.86-0.16-22.28-25.67-70.95
7.7447.7997.2438.121.2770.02-67.47
3.45-10.457.14-1.64-15.49-97.95-99.48
-1.80-3.13-14.32-14.32-14.32-14.32-14.32
5.961.63-4.96-6.39-4.6032.45-76.58

Shoppers Stop Ltd. Share Holdings

Shoppers Stop Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Aditya Birla Sun Life ELSS Tax Relief 9653,47,6512.99426.42
Nippon India Multi Cap Fund45,14,1221.9359.96
Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan28,24,6331.94225.24
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan25,35,1470.96202.15
DSP Small Cap Fund18,31,2191.25146.02
Tata Small Cap Fund14,28,7012113.92
HSBC ELSS Fund5,60,4941.3544.69
L&T Large and Midcap Fund - Regular Plan5,53,8982.5641.52
HDFC Multi Cap Fund4,13,9610.4333.01
HSBC Aggressive Hybrid Fund3,62,0000.5828.87
View All Mutual Funds

Shoppers Stop Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
24 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
23 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shoppers Stop Ltd.

Shoppers Stop Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1997PLC108798 and registration number is 108798. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of other goods in specialized stores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2493.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 54.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. B S Nagesh
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Venu Nair
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Neel C Raheja
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravi C Raheja
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Arun Sirdeshmukh
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Christine Kasoulis
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nirvik Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manish Chokhani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Chhabria
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Smita Jatia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shoppers Stop Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shoppers Stop Ltd.?

The market cap of Shoppers Stop Ltd. is ₹8,7.65 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shoppers Stop Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shoppers Stop Ltd. is 69.03 and PB ratio of Shoppers Stop Ltd. is 38.84 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shoppers Stop Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shoppers Stop Ltd. is ₹724.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shoppers Stop Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shoppers Stop Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shoppers Stop Ltd. is ₹888.50 and 52-week low of Shoppers Stop Ltd. is ₹573.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

