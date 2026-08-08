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Shoppers Stop Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHOPPERS STOP

Raheja Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Retail
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Shoppers Stop along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹419.85 Closed
0.17₹ 0.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shoppers Stop Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹415.10₹430.85
₹419.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹267.00₹566.70
₹419.85
Open Price
₹420.00
Prev. Close
₹419.15
Volume
4,811

Source: Dion Global

Shoppers Stop Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shoppers Stop		8.3117.8516.294.65-18.36-19.8611.11
Avenue Supermarts		-0.80-4.37-11.29-0.75-8.742.242.01
Vishal Mega Mart		1.35-7.46-13.47-11.17-24.96-1.02-0.61
V-Mart Retail		0.730.3618.0624.961.4511.06-3.07
Patel Retail		-1.590.385.696.72-23.04-8.36-5.10
Spencers Retail		-1.71-10.83-20.36-15.50-41.74-20.11-20.61
Praxis Home Retail		11.86-10.97-9.47-16.61-30.48-27.04-17.57
Jay Ambe Supermarkets		-4.96-15.24-37.16-46.7829.368.965.28
Future Consumer		0-12.90-25.00-27.03-40.00-32.81-48.21
Aditya Consumer Marketing		3.32-2.66-5.66-18.03-26.71-23.90-10.58
Heads UP Ventures		1.032.54-13.26-21.93-29.90-17.22-18.24
Shanti Guru Industries		-2.60-10.221.29-20.65-15.844.89-6.96

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shoppers Stop has declined 18.36% compared to peers like Avenue Supermarts (-8.74%), Vishal Mega Mart (-24.96%), V-Mart Retail (1.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Shoppers Stop has outperformed peers relative to Avenue Supermarts (2.01%) and Vishal Mega Mart (-0.61%).

Shoppers Stop Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shoppers Stop Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5391.48400.65
10386.37394.56
20379.9386.19
50365.99369.6
100336.66362.8
200376.36387.3

Source: Dion Global

Shoppers Stop Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shoppers Stop remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 25.70%, FII holding fell to 1.92%, and public shareholding moved down to 6.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Shoppers Stop Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
99,55,9890.88355.63
52,72,4841.5188.33
42,81,4860.82152.93
41,09,7000.27146.8
2,22,5000.417.95
1,59,3370.765.69
87,3750.033.12

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Shoppers Stop Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 11:48 PM IST ISTShoppers Stop - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 30, 2026, 08:16 PM IST ISTShoppers Stop - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 28, 2026, 09:53 PM IST ISTShoppers Stop - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 24, 2026, 12:37 AM IST ISTShoppers Stop - Disclosure Under Regulation 44(3) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,
Jul 24, 2026, 12:33 AM IST ISTShoppers Stop - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source: Dion Global

About Shoppers Stop

Shoppers Stop Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1997PLC108798 and registration number is 108798. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of other goods in specialized stores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4707.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 55.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nirvik Singh
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Kavindra Mishra
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ravi C Raheja
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Neel C Raheja
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Arun Sirdeshmukh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Chhabria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashish Hemrajani
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Purvi Sheth
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shoppers Stop Share Price

What is the share price of Shoppers Stop?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shoppers Stop is ₹419.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shoppers Stop?

The Shoppers Stop is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shoppers Stop?

The market cap of Shoppers Stop is ₹4,626.98 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shoppers Stop?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shoppers Stop are ₹430.85 and ₹415.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shoppers Stop?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shoppers Stop stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shoppers Stop is ₹566.70 and 52-week low of Shoppers Stop is ₹267.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shoppers Stop performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shoppers Stop has shown returns of 0.17% over the past day, 17.85% for the past month, 16.29% over 3 months, -18.36% over 1 year, -19.86% across 3 years, and 11.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shoppers Stop?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shoppers Stop are -133.77 and 15.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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