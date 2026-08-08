Here's the live share price of Shoppers Stop along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shoppers Stop
|8.31
|17.85
|16.29
|4.65
|-18.36
|-19.86
|11.11
|Avenue Supermarts
|-0.80
|-4.37
|-11.29
|-0.75
|-8.74
|2.24
|2.01
|Vishal Mega Mart
|1.35
|-7.46
|-13.47
|-11.17
|-24.96
|-1.02
|-0.61
|V-Mart Retail
|0.73
|0.36
|18.06
|24.96
|1.45
|11.06
|-3.07
|Patel Retail
|-1.59
|0.38
|5.69
|6.72
|-23.04
|-8.36
|-5.10
|Spencers Retail
|-1.71
|-10.83
|-20.36
|-15.50
|-41.74
|-20.11
|-20.61
|Praxis Home Retail
|11.86
|-10.97
|-9.47
|-16.61
|-30.48
|-27.04
|-17.57
|Jay Ambe Supermarkets
|-4.96
|-15.24
|-37.16
|-46.78
|29.36
|8.96
|5.28
|Future Consumer
|0
|-12.90
|-25.00
|-27.03
|-40.00
|-32.81
|-48.21
|Aditya Consumer Marketing
|3.32
|-2.66
|-5.66
|-18.03
|-26.71
|-23.90
|-10.58
|Heads UP Ventures
|1.03
|2.54
|-13.26
|-21.93
|-29.90
|-17.22
|-18.24
|Shanti Guru Industries
|-2.60
|-10.22
|1.29
|-20.65
|-15.84
|4.89
|-6.96
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shoppers Stop has declined 18.36% compared to peers like Avenue Supermarts (-8.74%), Vishal Mega Mart (-24.96%), V-Mart Retail (1.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Shoppers Stop has outperformed peers relative to Avenue Supermarts (2.01%) and Vishal Mega Mart (-0.61%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|391.48
|400.65
|10
|386.37
|394.56
|20
|379.9
|386.19
|50
|365.99
|369.6
|100
|336.66
|362.8
|200
|376.36
|387.3
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shoppers Stop remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 25.70%, FII holding fell to 1.92%, and public shareholding moved down to 6.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|99,55,989
|0.88
|355.63
|52,72,484
|1.5
|188.33
|42,81,486
|0.82
|152.93
|41,09,700
|0.27
|146.8
|2,22,500
|0.41
|7.95
|1,59,337
|0.76
|5.69
|87,375
|0.03
|3.12
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:48 PM IST IST
|Shoppers Stop - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:16 PM IST IST
|Shoppers Stop - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 28, 2026, 09:53 PM IST IST
|Shoppers Stop - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 24, 2026, 12:37 AM IST IST
|Shoppers Stop - Disclosure Under Regulation 44(3) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,
|Jul 24, 2026, 12:33 AM IST IST
|Shoppers Stop - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Source: Dion Global
Shoppers Stop Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1997PLC108798 and registration number is 108798. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of other goods in specialized stores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4707.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 55.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shoppers Stop is ₹419.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shoppers Stop is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shoppers Stop is ₹4,626.98 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shoppers Stop are ₹430.85 and ₹415.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shoppers Stop stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shoppers Stop is ₹566.70 and 52-week low of Shoppers Stop is ₹267.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shoppers Stop has shown returns of 0.17% over the past day, 17.85% for the past month, 16.29% over 3 months, -18.36% over 1 year, -19.86% across 3 years, and 11.11% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shoppers Stop are -133.77 and 15.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global