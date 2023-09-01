What is the Market Cap of Shoppers Stop Ltd.? The market cap of Shoppers Stop Ltd. is ₹8,7.65 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shoppers Stop Ltd.? P/E ratio of Shoppers Stop Ltd. is 69.03 and PB ratio of Shoppers Stop Ltd. is 38.84 as on .

What is the share price of Shoppers Stop Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shoppers Stop Ltd. is ₹724.60 as on .