Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.19
|-10.52
|-5.30
|12.75
|16.43
|333.51
|15.88
|6.41
|0.55
|7.43
|9.35
|-17.63
|67.78
|134.38
|3.58
|-1.58
|10.52
|-6.07
|-24.01
|23.55
|-30.19
|6.41
|20.39
|47.59
|88.24
|54.09
|233.62
|192.97
|2.08
|-1.29
|5.86
|-0.16
|-22.28
|-25.67
|-70.95
|7.74
|47.79
|97.24
|38.12
|1.27
|70.02
|-67.47
|3.45
|-10.45
|7.14
|-1.64
|-15.49
|-97.95
|-99.48
|-1.80
|-3.13
|-14.32
|-14.32
|-14.32
|-14.32
|-14.32
|5.96
|1.63
|-4.96
|-6.39
|-4.60
|32.45
|-76.58
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Aditya Birla Sun Life ELSS Tax Relief 96
|53,47,651
|2.99
|426.42
|Nippon India Multi Cap Fund
|45,14,122
|1.9
|359.96
|Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|28,24,633
|1.94
|225.24
|HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|25,35,147
|0.96
|202.15
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|18,31,219
|1.25
|146.02
|Tata Small Cap Fund
|14,28,701
|2
|113.92
|HSBC ELSS Fund
|5,60,494
|1.35
|44.69
|L&T Large and Midcap Fund - Regular Plan
|5,53,898
|2.56
|41.52
|HDFC Multi Cap Fund
|4,13,961
|0.43
|33.01
|HSBC Aggressive Hybrid Fund
|3,62,000
|0.58
|28.87
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|24 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|23 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Shoppers Stop Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1997PLC108798 and registration number is 108798. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of other goods in specialized stores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2493.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 54.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shoppers Stop Ltd. is ₹8,7.65 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shoppers Stop Ltd. is 69.03 and PB ratio of Shoppers Stop Ltd. is 38.84 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shoppers Stop Ltd. is ₹724.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shoppers Stop Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shoppers Stop Ltd. is ₹888.50 and 52-week low of Shoppers Stop Ltd. is ₹573.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.