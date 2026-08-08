Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Tega Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

TEGA INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Tega Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,629.65 Closed
3.00₹ 47.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Tega Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,585.00₹1,647.70
₹1,629.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,474.00₹2,130.00
₹1,629.65
Open Price
₹1,596.30
Prev. Close
₹1,582.25
Volume
4,356

Source: Dion Global

Tega Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30
Jash Engineering		-1.761.7218.1220.96-3.87-2.61-1.58

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tega Industries has declined 11.14% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Tega Industries has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

Tega Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tega Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,510.291,557.43
101,538.941,555.93
201,593.841,582.63
501,680.921,636.37
1001,678.481,677.63
2001,769.151,712.29

Source: Dion Global

Tega Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tega Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 18.68%, FII holding rose to 2.80%, and public shareholding moved down to 11.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Tega Industries Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
25,50,0003.45432.68
23,27,8430.98394.99
12,30,9130.2208.86
12,00,0002.58203.62
5,76,7300.1997.04
5,26,0600.8589.26
3,13,8290.8553.25
2,50,7521.1242.55
2,00,6020.4934.04
1,91,4620.6332.49

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Tega Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 12:23 AM IST ISTTega Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And
Aug 06, 2026, 06:41 PM IST ISTTega Industries - Announcement Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regula
Jul 22, 2026, 12:05 AM IST ISTTega Industries - General Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 05:41 AM IST ISTTega Industries - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Jul 08, 2026, 12:47 AM IST ISTTega Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Tega Industries

Tega Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/05/1976 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25199WB1976PLC030532 and registration number is 030532. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories for machinery/equipment used by construction and mining industries. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 789.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 75.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Madan Mohan Mohanka
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Mehul Mohanka
    Managing Director & Group CEO
  • Mr. Syed Yaver Imam
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jagdishwar Prasad Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Madhu Dubhashi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashwani Maheshwari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anand Sen
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tega Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Tega Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tega Industries is ₹1,629.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tega Industries?

The Tega Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tega Industries?

The market cap of Tega Industries is ₹12,243.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tega Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tega Industries are ₹1,647.70 and ₹1,585.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tega Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tega Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tega Industries is ₹2,130.00 and 52-week low of Tega Industries is ₹1,474.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Tega Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tega Industries has shown returns of 3.0% over the past day, 0.35% for the past month, -0.85% over 3 months, -11.14% over 1 year, 17.05% across 3 years, and 17.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tega Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tega Industries are 85.83 and 3.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.12 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Tega Industries News

More Tega Industries News
Market Pulse