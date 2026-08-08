Here's the live share price of Tega Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
|Jash Engineering
|-1.76
|1.72
|18.12
|20.96
|-3.87
|-2.61
|-1.58
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tega Industries has declined 11.14% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Tega Industries has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,510.29
|1,557.43
|10
|1,538.94
|1,555.93
|20
|1,593.84
|1,582.63
|50
|1,680.92
|1,636.37
|100
|1,678.48
|1,677.63
|200
|1,769.15
|1,712.29
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tega Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 18.68%, FII holding rose to 2.80%, and public shareholding moved down to 11.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|25,50,000
|3.45
|432.68
|23,27,843
|0.98
|394.99
|12,30,913
|0.2
|208.86
|12,00,000
|2.58
|203.62
|5,76,730
|0.19
|97.04
|5,26,060
|0.85
|89.26
|3,13,829
|0.85
|53.25
|2,50,752
|1.12
|42.55
|2,00,602
|0.49
|34.04
|1,91,462
|0.63
|32.49
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:23 AM IST IST
|Tega Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:41 PM IST IST
|Tega Industries - Announcement Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regula
|Jul 22, 2026, 12:05 AM IST IST
|Tega Industries - General Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 05:41 AM IST IST
|Tega Industries - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Jul 08, 2026, 12:47 AM IST IST
|Tega Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Tega Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/05/1976 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25199WB1976PLC030532 and registration number is 030532. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories for machinery/equipment used by construction and mining industries. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 789.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 75.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tega Industries is ₹1,629.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tega Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tega Industries is ₹12,243.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tega Industries are ₹1,647.70 and ₹1,585.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tega Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tega Industries is ₹2,130.00 and 52-week low of Tega Industries is ₹1,474.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tega Industries has shown returns of 3.0% over the past day, 0.35% for the past month, -0.85% over 3 months, -11.14% over 1 year, 17.05% across 3 years, and 17.57% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tega Industries are 85.83 and 3.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.12 per annum.
Source: Dion Global