What is the share price of Tega Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tega Industries is ₹1,629.65 as on .

What kind of stock is Tega Industries? The Tega Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tega Industries? The market cap of Tega Industries is ₹12,243.19 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tega Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tega Industries are ₹1,647.70 and ₹1,585.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tega Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tega Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tega Industries is ₹2,130.00 and 52-week low of Tega Industries is ₹1,474.00 as on .

How has the Tega Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Tega Industries has shown returns of 3.0% over the past day, 0.35% for the past month, -0.85% over 3 months, -11.14% over 1 year, 17.05% across 3 years, and 17.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tega Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tega Industries are 85.83 and 3.59 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.12 per annum.

Source: Dion Global