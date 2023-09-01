Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|9.07
|-1.06
|11.26
|53.65
|72.86
|35.25
|35.25
|5.82
|7.53
|9.94
|22.52
|-8.06
|260.08
|115.38
|2.96
|-16.21
|18.54
|61.65
|30.38
|17.52
|17.52
|7.40
|15.63
|7.97
|49.23
|122.97
|494.74
|250.38
|5.26
|-1.64
|1.69
|5.26
|-16.67
|-34.62
|-71.00
|-4.39
|17.63
|26.87
|46.35
|42.19
|184.37
|44.44
|1.16
|-14.67
|-35.57
|-47.51
|-4.67
|105.23
|105.23
|14.73
|26.53
|25.51
|25.51
|25.51
|25.51
|25.51
|10.22
|29.08
|69.30
|102.19
|101.09
|101.09
|101.09
|-2.27
|-6.42
|-20.45
|80.04
|79.39
|79.39
|79.39
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Large & Midcap Fund
|16,32,889
|1.16
|160.63
|HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan
|13,65,949
|0.22
|134.37
|Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund
|11,83,755
|0.67
|116.45
|SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund
|6,40,000
|0.74
|61.96
|SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund - Div (Annual)
|6,40,000
|0.74
|61.96
|SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund - Div (Monthly)
|6,40,000
|0.74
|61.96
|HDFC Childrens Gift Fund - Regular Plan
|4,97,776
|0.67
|48.97
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund
|4,72,577
|1.12
|46.49
|SBI Infrastructure Fund
|4,00,000
|3.38
|39.35
|Mirae Asset Midcap Fund
|3,30,000
|0.29
|32.46
Tega Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/05/1976 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25199WB1976PLC030532 and registration number is 030532. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric Instantaneous Or Storage Water Heaters And Immersion Heaters; Electric Space Heating Apparatus And Soil Heating Apparatus; Electro-Thermic Hair-Dressing Apparatus (For Example Hair Dryers, Hair Curlers, Curling Tong Heaters) And Hand Dryers, Electric Smoothing Irons; Other Electro-Thermic Appliances Of A Kind Used For Domestic Purposes; Electric Heating Resistors.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 591.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 66.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tega Industries Ltd. is ₹6,525.61 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tega Industries Ltd. is 56.04 and PB ratio of Tega Industries Ltd. is 6.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tega Industries Ltd. is ₹982.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tega Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tega Industries Ltd. is ₹1,110.00 and 52-week low of Tega Industries Ltd. is ₹511.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.