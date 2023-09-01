Tega Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/05/1976 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25199WB1976PLC030532 and registration number is 030532. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric Instantaneous Or Storage Water Heaters And Immersion Heaters; Electric Space Heating Apparatus And Soil Heating Apparatus; Electro-Thermic Hair-Dressing Apparatus (For Example Hair Dryers, Hair Curlers, Curling Tong Heaters) And Hand Dryers, Electric Smoothing Irons; Other Electro-Thermic Appliances Of A Kind Used For Domestic Purposes; Electric Heating Resistors.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 591.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 66.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.