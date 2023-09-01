Follow Us

Tega Industries Ltd. Share Price

TEGA INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Rubber Processing/Rubber Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹982.00 Closed
-1.35-13.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Tega Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹972.00₹994.85
₹982.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹511.80₹1,110.00
₹982.00
Open Price
₹994.85
Prev. Close
₹995.40
Volume
2,65,353

Tega Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1994
  • R21,005.85
  • R31,016.85
  • Pivot
    983
  • S1971.15
  • S2960.15
  • S3948.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5564.5959.38
  • 10551.08956.95
  • 20541.38968.65
  • 50545.69959.98
  • 100506.84894.97
  • 200493.72791.12

Tega Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.07-1.0611.2653.6572.8635.2535.25
5.827.539.9422.52-8.06260.08115.38
2.96-16.2118.5461.6530.3817.5217.52
7.4015.637.9749.23122.97494.74250.38
5.26-1.641.695.26-16.67-34.62-71.00
-4.3917.6326.8746.3542.19184.3744.44
1.16-14.67-35.57-47.51-4.67105.23105.23
14.7326.5325.5125.5125.5125.5125.51
10.2229.0869.30102.19101.09101.09101.09
-2.27-6.42-20.4580.0479.3979.3979.39

Tega Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Tega Industries Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Large & Midcap Fund16,32,8891.16160.63
HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan13,65,9490.22134.37
Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund11,83,7550.67116.45
SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund6,40,0000.7461.96
SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund - Div (Annual)6,40,0000.7461.96
SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund - Div (Monthly)6,40,0000.7461.96
HDFC Childrens Gift Fund - Regular Plan4,97,7760.6748.97
Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund4,72,5771.1246.49
SBI Infrastructure Fund4,00,0003.3839.35
Mirae Asset Midcap Fund3,30,0000.2932.46
View All Mutual Funds

Tega Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    Tega Industries Limited has informed the Exchange about Schedule of meet
    21-Aug, 2023 | 12:11 PM
  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    Tega Industries Limited has informed the Exchange about Schedule of meet
    21-Aug, 2023 | 12:07 PM

About Tega Industries Ltd.

Tega Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/05/1976 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25199WB1976PLC030532 and registration number is 030532. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric Instantaneous Or Storage Water Heaters And Immersion Heaters; Electric Space Heating Apparatus And Soil Heating Apparatus; Electro-Thermic Hair-Dressing Apparatus (For Example Hair Dryers, Hair Curlers, Curling Tong Heaters) And Hand Dryers, Electric Smoothing Irons; Other Electro-Thermic Appliances Of A Kind Used For Domestic Purposes; Electric Heating Resistors.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 591.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 66.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Madan Mohan Mohanka
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Mehul Mohanka
    Managing Director & Group CEO
  • Mr. Syed Yaver Imam
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jagdishwar Prasad Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Madhu Dubhashi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashwani Maheshwari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tega Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tega Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Tega Industries Ltd. is ₹6,525.61 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tega Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tega Industries Ltd. is 56.04 and PB ratio of Tega Industries Ltd. is 6.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tega Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tega Industries Ltd. is ₹982.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tega Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tega Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tega Industries Ltd. is ₹1,110.00 and 52-week low of Tega Industries Ltd. is ₹511.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

