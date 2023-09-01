What is the Market Cap of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.? The market cap of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. is ₹3,02,194.85 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.? P/E ratio of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. is 36.8 and PB ratio of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. is 4.89 as on .

What is the share price of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. is ₹10,331.25 as on .