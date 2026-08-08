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Maruti Suzuki India Share Price

NSE
BSE

MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA

Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Automobiles
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Here's the live share price of Maruti Suzuki India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹14,050.00 Closed
0.38₹ 53.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Maruti Suzuki India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13,832.30₹14,050.00
₹14,050.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12,202.10₹17,371.60
₹14,050.00
Open Price
₹13,887.85
Prev. Close
₹13,997.00
Volume
38,522

Source: Dion Global

Maruti Suzuki India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Maruti Suzuki India		-1.33-3.382.06-6.2111.2813.8714.69
Mahindra & Mahindra		3.099.633.88-3.039.0631.8735.21
Hyundai Motor India		0.6911.1219.630.922.676.473.83
Hindustan Motors		-0.07-7.74-25.23-10.29-33.883.0911.26

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Maruti Suzuki India has gained 11.28% compared to peers like Mahindra & Mahindra (9.06%), Hyundai Motor India (2.67%), Hindustan Motors (-33.88%). From a 5 year perspective, Maruti Suzuki India has underperformed peers relative to Mahindra & Mahindra (35.21%) and Hyundai Motor India (3.83%).

Maruti Suzuki India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Maruti Suzuki India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
514,055.7414,096.6
1013,798.0513,990.57
2013,796.5813,883.91
5013,589.3613,726.54
10013,364.0113,792.22
20014,598.2513,943.6

Source: Dion Global

Maruti Suzuki India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Maruti Suzuki India saw a rise in promoter holding to 58.65%, while DII stake increased to 25.17%, FII holding fell to 12.82%, and public shareholding moved up to 3.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Maruti Suzuki India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
28,88,4952.844,077.11
22,53,6972.993,181.09
18,40,6753.272,598.11
15,13,1963.552,135.88
11,42,0692.221,612.03
11,38,6261.511,607.17
10,87,4966.821,535
10,47,0221.741,477.87
10,19,6845.131,439.28
8,00,0002.021,129.2

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Maruti Suzuki India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:03 PM IST ISTMaruti Suzuki India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 05, 2026, 05:17 PM IST ISTMaruti Suzuki India - Reference To The Consolidated Financial Results Issued By Suzuki Motor Corporation In Japan
Aug 01, 2026, 10:44 PM IST ISTMaruti Suzuki India - Maruti Suzuki Production Volume: July 2026
Aug 01, 2026, 07:07 PM IST ISTMaruti Suzuki India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 01, 2026, 04:03 AM IST ISTMaruti Suzuki India - Audio Recording

Source: Dion Global

About Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34103DL1981PLC011375 and registration number is 011375. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of motor vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 183266.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 157.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. R C Bhargava
    Chairman
  • Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Maheswar Sahu
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Lira Goswami
    Independent Director
  • Ms. A Bansal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. I Vittal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kenichi Ayukawa
    Director
  • Mr. T Suzuki
    Director
  • Mr. Kenichiro Toyofuku
    Director
  • Mr. K Yamaguchi
    Director - Production
  • Mr. S Kakkar
    Director
  • Mr. K Suzuki
    Director

FAQs on Maruti Suzuki India Share Price

What is the share price of Maruti Suzuki India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maruti Suzuki India is ₹14,050.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Maruti Suzuki India?

The Maruti Suzuki India is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Maruti Suzuki India?

The market cap of Maruti Suzuki India is ₹441,735.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Maruti Suzuki India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Maruti Suzuki India are ₹14,050.00 and ₹13,832.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Maruti Suzuki India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maruti Suzuki India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maruti Suzuki India is ₹17,371.60 and 52-week low of Maruti Suzuki India is ₹12,202.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Maruti Suzuki India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Maruti Suzuki India has shown returns of 0.38% over the past day, -3.38% for the past month, 2.06% over 3 months, 11.28% over 1 year, 13.87% across 3 years, and 14.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Maruti Suzuki India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Maruti Suzuki India are 30.82 and 4.12 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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