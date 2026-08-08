What is the share price of Maruti Suzuki India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maruti Suzuki India is ₹14,050.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Maruti Suzuki India? The Maruti Suzuki India is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Maruti Suzuki India? The market cap of Maruti Suzuki India is ₹441,735.62 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Maruti Suzuki India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Maruti Suzuki India are ₹14,050.00 and ₹13,832.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Maruti Suzuki India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maruti Suzuki India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maruti Suzuki India is ₹17,371.60 and 52-week low of Maruti Suzuki India is ₹12,202.10 as on .

How has the Maruti Suzuki India performed historically in terms of returns? The Maruti Suzuki India has shown returns of 0.38% over the past day, -3.38% for the past month, 2.06% over 3 months, 11.28% over 1 year, 13.87% across 3 years, and 14.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Maruti Suzuki India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Maruti Suzuki India are 30.82 and 4.12 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global