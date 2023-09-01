Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|8.72
|6.36
|10.79
|17.92
|14.52
|49.66
|16.10
|4.60
|6.47
|20.55
|24.98
|21.18
|161.70
|67.75
|2.07
|3.86
|0.68
|5.71
|-9.76
|146.67
|86.16
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Nifty 50 ETF
|24,86,054
|1.49
|2,441.49
|SBI S&P BSE Sensex ETF
|17,16,597
|1.71
|1,685.62
|ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund
|15,32,202
|3.09
|1,504.74
|Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund
|14,02,644
|3.46
|1,377.5
|ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund
|13,87,546
|3.38
|1,362.67
|SBI Equity Hybrid Fund
|13,00,000
|2.13
|1,276.7
|Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan
|12,25,000
|2.99
|1,203.04
|ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund
|10,13,742
|8.26
|995.57
|SBI Focused Equity Fund
|10,00,000
|3.28
|982.08
|Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund
|9,12,541
|2.5
|896.18
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34103DL1981PLC011375 and registration number is 011375. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Sale of motor vehicle parts and accessories. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 88295.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 151.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. is ₹3,02,194.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. is 36.8 and PB ratio of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. is 4.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. is ₹10,331.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. is ₹10,65.00 and 52-week low of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. is ₹8,76.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.