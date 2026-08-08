Here's the live share price of Maruti Suzuki India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Maruti Suzuki India
|-1.33
|-3.38
|2.06
|-6.21
|11.28
|13.87
|14.69
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3.09
|9.63
|3.88
|-3.03
|9.06
|31.87
|35.21
|Hyundai Motor India
|0.69
|11.12
|19.63
|0.92
|2.67
|6.47
|3.83
|Hindustan Motors
|-0.07
|-7.74
|-25.23
|-10.29
|-33.88
|3.09
|11.26
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Maruti Suzuki India has gained 11.28% compared to peers like Mahindra & Mahindra (9.06%), Hyundai Motor India (2.67%), Hindustan Motors (-33.88%). From a 5 year perspective, Maruti Suzuki India has underperformed peers relative to Mahindra & Mahindra (35.21%) and Hyundai Motor India (3.83%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|14,055.74
|14,096.6
|10
|13,798.05
|13,990.57
|20
|13,796.58
|13,883.91
|50
|13,589.36
|13,726.54
|100
|13,364.01
|13,792.22
|200
|14,598.25
|13,943.6
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Maruti Suzuki India saw a rise in promoter holding to 58.65%, while DII stake increased to 25.17%, FII holding fell to 12.82%, and public shareholding moved up to 3.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|28,88,495
|2.84
|4,077.11
|22,53,697
|2.99
|3,181.09
|18,40,675
|3.27
|2,598.11
|15,13,196
|3.55
|2,135.88
|11,42,069
|2.22
|1,612.03
|11,38,626
|1.51
|1,607.17
|10,87,496
|6.82
|1,535
|10,47,022
|1.74
|1,477.87
|10,19,684
|5.13
|1,439.28
|8,00,000
|2.02
|1,129.2
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:03 PM IST IST
|Maruti Suzuki India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:17 PM IST IST
|Maruti Suzuki India - Reference To The Consolidated Financial Results Issued By Suzuki Motor Corporation In Japan
|Aug 01, 2026, 10:44 PM IST IST
|Maruti Suzuki India - Maruti Suzuki Production Volume: July 2026
|Aug 01, 2026, 07:07 PM IST IST
|Maruti Suzuki India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 01, 2026, 04:03 AM IST IST
|Maruti Suzuki India - Audio Recording
Source: Dion Global
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34103DL1981PLC011375 and registration number is 011375. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of motor vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 183266.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 157.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maruti Suzuki India is ₹14,050.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Maruti Suzuki India is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Maruti Suzuki India is ₹441,735.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Maruti Suzuki India are ₹14,050.00 and ₹13,832.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maruti Suzuki India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maruti Suzuki India is ₹17,371.60 and 52-week low of Maruti Suzuki India is ₹12,202.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Maruti Suzuki India has shown returns of 0.38% over the past day, -3.38% for the past month, 2.06% over 3 months, 11.28% over 1 year, 13.87% across 3 years, and 14.69% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Maruti Suzuki India are 30.82 and 4.12 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global