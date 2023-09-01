Follow Us

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD.

Sector : Auto - Cars & Jeeps | Largecap | NSE
₹10,331.25 Closed
3.27327.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9,951.35₹10,397.95
₹10,331.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8,076.05₹10,065.00
₹10,331.25
Open Price
₹9,999.00
Prev. Close
₹10,003.80
Volume
11,93,009

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R110,504.85
  • R210,674.7
  • R310,951.45
  • Pivot
    10,228.1
  • S110,058.25
  • S29,781.5
  • S39,611.65

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58,740.579,764.86
  • 108,706.429,660.67
  • 208,721.759,605.22
  • 508,862.979,549.61
  • 1008,623.249,379.71
  • 2008,247.789,101.98

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.726.3610.7917.9214.5249.6616.10
4.606.4720.5524.9821.18161.7067.75
2.073.860.685.71-9.76146.6786.16

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. Share Holdings

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Nifty 50 ETF24,86,0541.492,441.49
SBI S&P BSE Sensex ETF17,16,5971.711,685.62
ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund15,32,2023.091,504.74
Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund14,02,6443.461,377.5
ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund13,87,5463.381,362.67
SBI Equity Hybrid Fund13,00,0002.131,276.7
Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan12,25,0002.991,203.04
ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund10,13,7428.26995.57
SBI Focused Equity Fund10,00,0003.28982.08
Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund9,12,5412.5896.18
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    Maruti Suzuki India Limited has informed the Exchange about Transcript
    04-Aug, 2023 | 03:55 PM

About Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34103DL1981PLC011375 and registration number is 011375. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Sale of motor vehicle parts and accessories. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 88295.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 151.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. R C Bhargava
    Chairman
  • Mr. Kenichi Ayukawa
    Executive Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Shigetoshi Torii
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. D S Brar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R P Singh
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Lira Goswami
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Maheswar Sahu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. O Suzuki
    Director
  • Mr. T Suzuki
    Director
  • Mr. Kenichiro Toyofuku
    Director
  • Mr. Kinji Saito
    Director

FAQs on Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.?

The market cap of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. is ₹3,02,194.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. is 36.8 and PB ratio of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. is 4.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. is ₹10,331.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. is ₹10,65.00 and 52-week low of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. is ₹8,76.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

