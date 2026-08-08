What is the share price of Indostar Capital Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indostar Capital Finance is ₹230.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Indostar Capital Finance? The Indostar Capital Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indostar Capital Finance? The market cap of Indostar Capital Finance is ₹3,716.62 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Indostar Capital Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Indostar Capital Finance are ₹235.15 and ₹229.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indostar Capital Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indostar Capital Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indostar Capital Finance is ₹292.40 and 52-week low of Indostar Capital Finance is ₹178.50 as on .

How has the Indostar Capital Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Indostar Capital Finance has shown returns of -1.27% over the past day, -10.75% for the past month, 2.09% over 3 months, -19.03% over 1 year, 11.37% across 3 years, and -8.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indostar Capital Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indostar Capital Finance are -9.44 and 0.98 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global