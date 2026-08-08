Here's the live share price of Indostar Capital Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Indostar Capital Finance
|-8.20
|-10.75
|2.09
|-0.17
|-19.03
|11.37
|-8.59
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Indostar Capital Finance has declined 19.03% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Indostar Capital Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|260.41
|244.61
|10
|262.65
|252.08
|20
|263.92
|256.03
|50
|250.36
|249.27
|100
|227.52
|240.23
|200
|231.1
|240.31
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Indostar Capital Finance saw a drop in promoter holding to 70.37%, while DII stake increased to 2.20%, FII holding fell to 2.56%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:13 AM IST IST
|Indostar Cap. Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:13 AM IST IST
|Indostar Cap. Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 30, 2026, 01:53 AM IST IST
|Indostar Cap. Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 30, 2026, 01:46 AM IST IST
|Indostar Cap. Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 29, 2026, 10:06 PM IST IST
|Indostar Cap. Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
Source: Dion Global
Indostar Capital Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/07/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100MH2009PLC268160 and registration number is 268160. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1392.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 161.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indostar Capital Finance is ₹230.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indostar Capital Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Indostar Capital Finance is ₹3,716.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Indostar Capital Finance are ₹235.15 and ₹229.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indostar Capital Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indostar Capital Finance is ₹292.40 and 52-week low of Indostar Capital Finance is ₹178.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indostar Capital Finance has shown returns of -1.27% over the past day, -10.75% for the past month, 2.09% over 3 months, -19.03% over 1 year, 11.37% across 3 years, and -8.59% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indostar Capital Finance are -9.44 and 0.98 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global