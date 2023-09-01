Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.03
|6.09
|25.72
|37.90
|-4.58
|-30.39
|-59.87
|1.23
|0.42
|3.69
|18.61
|1.65
|100.34
|167.99
|0.67
|-3.71
|4.40
|12.66
|-13.02
|138.07
|127.57
|4.32
|-0.14
|8.14
|47.23
|43.03
|367.55
|273.88
|1.62
|-1.23
|4.96
|16.44
|28.02
|177.09
|141.53
|2.47
|-4.58
|-7.63
|11.88
|-9.38
|4.25
|23.42
|2.64
|3.22
|35.67
|56.62
|43.94
|170.90
|49.49
|0.83
|-5.73
|12.77
|32.22
|21.55
|9.55
|214.09
|2.42
|-6.14
|7.13
|21.12
|61.78
|200.33
|30.52
|1.48
|0.93
|1.55
|17.05
|44.36
|122.67
|0.94
|3.15
|15.40
|32.97
|33.65
|13.63
|55.00
|108.62
|-4.84
|3.61
|19.24
|40.33
|34.04
|1,030.76
|177.99
|3.99
|-4.71
|20.51
|40.08
|59.43
|104.58
|-24.59
|-0.46
|-0.99
|2.40
|12.29
|24.30
|68.70
|62.51
|1.83
|7.52
|37.86
|38.56
|5.08
|-20.44
|-64.11
|1.42
|-4.03
|34.25
|36.28
|72.74
|561.46
|-17.46
|0.05
|-4.82
|12.87
|45.91
|43.60
|101.92
|270.24
|-2.06
|0.89
|33.80
|33.32
|48.63
|48.63
|48.63
|0.74
|-1.66
|27.67
|32.59
|25.01
|29.40
|88.89
|3.29
|-0.46
|17.94
|64.29
|46.16
|119.74
|62.82
Indostar Capital Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/07/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100MH2009PLC268160 and registration number is 268160. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1042.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 136.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Indostar Capital Finance Ltd. is ₹2,490.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Indostar Capital Finance Ltd. is 14.37 and PB ratio of Indostar Capital Finance Ltd. is 0.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indostar Capital Finance Ltd. is ₹183.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indostar Capital Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indostar Capital Finance Ltd. is ₹197.25 and 52-week low of Indostar Capital Finance Ltd. is ₹103.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.