Indostar Capital Finance Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

INDOSTAR CAPITAL FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹183.00 Closed
-1.43-2.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Indostar Capital Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹182.10₹186.90
₹183.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹103.15₹197.25
₹183.00
Open Price
₹186.00
Prev. Close
₹185.65
Volume
1,05,437

Indostar Capital Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1185.68
  • R2188.37
  • R3189.83
  • Pivot
    184.22
  • S1181.53
  • S2180.07
  • S3177.38

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5167.47182.34
  • 10168.91179.75
  • 20163.53175.57
  • 50166.46166.37
  • 100151.67157.95
  • 200187.72156.63

Indostar Capital Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.036.0925.7237.90-4.58-30.39-59.87
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Indostar Capital Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Indostar Capital Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Copy of Newspaper Publication
    IndoStar Capital Finance Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication of the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2023
    04-Aug, 2023 | 04:58 PM

About Indostar Capital Finance Ltd.

Indostar Capital Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/07/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100MH2009PLC268160 and registration number is 268160. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1042.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 136.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Bobby Parikh
    Non Exe.Ind.Chairman
  • Mr. Deep Jaggi
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Dhanpal Jhaveri
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Aditya Joshi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vibhor Kumar Talreja
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Munish Dayal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Hemant Kaul
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Naina Krishna Murthy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Indostar Capital Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Indostar Capital Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Indostar Capital Finance Ltd. is ₹2,490.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indostar Capital Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Indostar Capital Finance Ltd. is 14.37 and PB ratio of Indostar Capital Finance Ltd. is 0.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Indostar Capital Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indostar Capital Finance Ltd. is ₹183.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indostar Capital Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indostar Capital Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indostar Capital Finance Ltd. is ₹197.25 and 52-week low of Indostar Capital Finance Ltd. is ₹103.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

