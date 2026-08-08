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Indostar Capital Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDOSTAR CAPITAL FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Indostar Capital Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹230.00 Closed
-1.27₹ -2.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Indostar Capital Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹229.00₹235.15
₹230.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹178.50₹292.40
₹230.00
Open Price
₹232.95
Prev. Close
₹232.95
Volume
1,721

Source: Dion Global

Indostar Capital Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Indostar Capital Finance		-8.20-10.752.09-0.17-19.0311.37-8.59
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Indostar Capital Finance has declined 19.03% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Indostar Capital Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Indostar Capital Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Indostar Capital Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5260.41244.61
10262.65252.08
20263.92256.03
50250.36249.27
100227.52240.23
200231.1240.31

Source: Dion Global

Indostar Capital Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Indostar Capital Finance saw a drop in promoter holding to 70.37%, while DII stake increased to 2.20%, FII holding fell to 2.56%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Indostar Capital Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 12:13 AM IST ISTIndostar Cap. Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 31, 2026, 12:13 AM IST ISTIndostar Cap. Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 30, 2026, 01:53 AM IST ISTIndostar Cap. Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 30, 2026, 01:46 AM IST ISTIndostar Cap. Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 29, 2026, 10:06 PM IST ISTIndostar Cap. Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s

Source: Dion Global

About Indostar Capital Finance

Indostar Capital Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/07/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100MH2009PLC268160 and registration number is 268160. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1392.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 161.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Naina Krishna Murthy
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Randhir Singh
    Exec. Vice Chairman & Mang Dir
  • Mr. Vishal Goenka
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Devdutt Marathe
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Aditya Joshi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Bobby Parikh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Hemant Kaul
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Sujatha Mohan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Indostar Capital Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Indostar Capital Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indostar Capital Finance is ₹230.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Indostar Capital Finance?

The Indostar Capital Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indostar Capital Finance?

The market cap of Indostar Capital Finance is ₹3,716.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Indostar Capital Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Indostar Capital Finance are ₹235.15 and ₹229.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indostar Capital Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indostar Capital Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indostar Capital Finance is ₹292.40 and 52-week low of Indostar Capital Finance is ₹178.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Indostar Capital Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Indostar Capital Finance has shown returns of -1.27% over the past day, -10.75% for the past month, 2.09% over 3 months, -19.03% over 1 year, 11.37% across 3 years, and -8.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indostar Capital Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indostar Capital Finance are -9.44 and 0.98 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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