Here's the live share price of Tata Steel along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tata Steel
|-0.95
|-0.92
|-13.38
|-6.98
|17.72
|16.53
|5.89
|JSW Steel
|1.81
|3.70
|0.79
|3.92
|21.23
|16.75
|11.59
|Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
|4.29
|6.46
|-5.92
|11.34
|43.00
|23.29
|5.61
|Shyam Metalics and Energy
|-2.91
|4.40
|13.54
|12.39
|3.77
|35.44
|18.89
|Lloyds Engineering Works
|9.07
|13.10
|57.85
|80.02
|40.61
|31.09
|103.21
|Vedanta Iron and Steel
|9.14
|-3.66
|67.36
|67.36
|67.36
|18.73
|10.85
|NMDC Steel
|2.00
|1.43
|-0.68
|4.15
|22.26
|-2.63
|6.69
|Sunflag Iron & Steel Company
|7.06
|17.42
|-5.16
|52.50
|34.52
|17.26
|33.63
|Technocraft Industries (India)
|4.29
|5.74
|7.45
|17.43
|-12.39
|18.88
|30.48
|Bansal Wire Industries
|5.84
|-6.26
|2.10
|21.05
|-9.84
|-1.70
|-1.03
|Prakash Industries
|4.42
|0.12
|-16.09
|-2.68
|-30.52
|12.16
|10.53
|Ratnaveer Precision Engineering
|12.94
|14.84
|14.94
|32.29
|50.16
|15.12
|8.82
|Steel Exchange India
|0.27
|-11.22
|3.98
|39.98
|1.90
|-4.56
|6.54
|Beekay Steel Industries
|-1.34
|-4.02
|-7.49
|-5.21
|-19.10
|-11.08
|1.58
|Manaksia Steels
|21.56
|4.81
|27.03
|27.94
|31.00
|25.41
|20.50
|Aerpace Industries
|-0.47
|6.14
|28.98
|23.77
|42.05
|120.90
|55.62
|Vraj Iron & Steel
|-0.57
|7.58
|-8.13
|-9.02
|-23.89
|-21.47
|-13.50
|Supershakti Metaliks
|0
|0.36
|14.05
|-5.32
|-22.44
|-20.53
|-9.13
|Incredible Industries
|0.03
|4.30
|-0.09
|-9.68
|-11.12
|7.67
|1.10
|Sharda Ispat
|-1.42
|7.55
|-6.00
|-11.97
|-42.33
|20.56
|14.73
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tata Steel has gained 17.72% compared to peers like JSW Steel (21.23%), Steel Authority of India (SAIL) (43.00%), Shyam Metalics and Energy (3.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Tata Steel has underperformed peers relative to JSW Steel (11.59%) and Steel Authority of India (SAIL) (5.61%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|187.17
|189.46
|10
|186.07
|188.23
|20
|186.81
|188.28
|50
|194.7
|192.56
|100
|199.53
|194.69
|200
|191.22
|189.72
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tata Steel saw a drop in promoter holding to 32.94%, while DII stake decreased to 27.08%, FII holding rose to 18.90%, and public shareholding moved up to 21.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|6,36,26,797
|1.12
|1,196.57
|5,76,42,377
|1.36
|1,084.02
|5,20,67,300
|2.07
|979.18
|4,04,10,230
|1.83
|759.95
|3,81,00,577
|1.19
|716.52
|3,78,85,014
|0.67
|712.47
|3,48,12,247
|2.06
|654.68
|3,20,00,000
|2.2
|601.79
|2,90,03,160
|1.02
|545.43
|2,67,12,337
|0.59
|502.35
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:41 PM IST IST
|Tata Steel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:42 PM IST IST
|Tata Steel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:49 PM IST IST
|Tata Steel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:51 AM IST IST
|Tata Steel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:49 AM IST IST
|Tata Steel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Tata Steel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/08/1907 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100MH1907PLC000260 and registration number is 000260. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 139720.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1248.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tata Steel is ₹188.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tata Steel is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tata Steel is ₹234,690.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tata Steel are ₹189.60 and ₹186.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tata Steel stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tata Steel is ₹224.40 and 52-week low of Tata Steel is ₹153.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tata Steel has shown returns of -0.69% over the past day, -0.92% for the past month, -13.38% over 3 months, 17.72% over 1 year, 16.53% across 3 years, and 5.89% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tata Steel are 21.27 and 2.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.13 per annum.
Source: Dion Global