What is the share price of Tata Steel? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tata Steel is ₹188.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Tata Steel? The Tata Steel is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tata Steel? The market cap of Tata Steel is ₹234,690.39 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tata Steel? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tata Steel are ₹189.60 and ₹186.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tata Steel? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tata Steel stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tata Steel is ₹224.40 and 52-week low of Tata Steel is ₹153.00 as on .

How has the Tata Steel performed historically in terms of returns? The Tata Steel has shown returns of -0.69% over the past day, -0.92% for the past month, -13.38% over 3 months, 17.72% over 1 year, 16.53% across 3 years, and 5.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tata Steel? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tata Steel are 21.27 and 2.30 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.13 per annum.

Source: Dion Global