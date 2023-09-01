Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Nifty 50 ETF
|15,09,02,083
|1.13
|1,858.36
|SBI S&P BSE Sensex ETF
|10,41,70,732
|1.3
|1,282.86
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund
|4,49,93,880
|3.18
|554.1
|UTI Nifty 50 ETF
|4,00,96,525
|1.13
|493.79
|SBI Balanced Advantage Fund
|3,94,22,711
|2.06
|485.49
|UTI S&P BSE Sensex ETF
|3,36,88,798
|1.3
|414.88
|Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund
|3,21,06,684
|1.41
|395.39
|Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund
|3,05,77,024
|1.05
|376.56
|ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund
|2,85,34,890
|0.72
|351.41
|SBI Arbitrage Opportunities Fund
|2,33,69,500
|2.01
|287.8
Tata Steel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/08/1907 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100MH1907PLC000260 and registration number is 000260. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 129021.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1222.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tata Steel Ltd. is ₹1,50,202.69 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tata Steel Ltd. is 17.15 and PB ratio of Tata Steel Ltd. is 1.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tata Steel Ltd. is ₹127.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tata Steel Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tata Steel Ltd. is ₹124.30 and 52-week low of Tata Steel Ltd. is ₹95.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.