Tata Steel Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TATA STEEL LTD.

Sector : Steel | Largecap | NSE
₹127.05 Closed
3.384.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tata Steel Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹123.40₹128.70
₹127.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹95.00₹124.30
₹127.05
Open Price
₹123.50
Prev. Close
₹122.90
Volume
7,64,31,742

Tata Steel Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1129.23
  • R2131.62
  • R3134.53
  • Pivot
    126.32
  • S1123.93
  • S2121.02
  • S3118.63

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5100.6120.65
  • 10100.36119.53
  • 20100.1118.78
  • 50104.46116.73
  • 100100.13114.24
  • 200110.96112.13

Tata Steel Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.683.1219.9220.4319.41196.40111.49
4.30-1.7716.2219.1721.89181.17103.12
13.191.4117.9413.7219.77141.7721.26
1.0022.1662.5373.4960.4727.8727.87
0.7823.3336.2497.28130.76578.89291.75
1.78-10.8184.12113.97186.005,262.503,200.00
-1.1131.0797.69117.42100.67163.88-20.40
-8.37-20.31-30.90-34.18-26.24185.71270.11
7.8315.3735.0117.4223.87447.5199.40
0-4.6728.8332.414.76134.4310.85
-3.756.4938.4143.1023.1340.71-57.94
-0.31-14.211.27-5.8895.12350.70122.22
32.2234.4640.0018.8018.8018.8018.80

Tata Steel Ltd. Share Holdings

Tata Steel Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Nifty 50 ETF15,09,02,0831.131,858.36
SBI S&P BSE Sensex ETF10,41,70,7321.31,282.86
Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund4,49,93,8803.18554.1
UTI Nifty 50 ETF4,00,96,5251.13493.79
SBI Balanced Advantage Fund3,94,22,7112.06485.49
UTI S&P BSE Sensex ETF3,36,88,7981.3414.88
Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund3,21,06,6841.41395.39
Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund3,05,77,0241.05376.56
ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund2,85,34,8900.72351.41
SBI Arbitrage Opportunities Fund2,33,69,5002.01287.8
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Tata Steel Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
  • Loss of Share Certificates
    Tata Steel Limited has informed the Exchange about Loss of Share Certificates
    22-Aug, 2023 | 11:22 AM
  • Loss of Share Certificates
    Tata Steel Limited has informed the Exchange about Loss of Share Certificates
    22-Aug, 2023 | 11:22 AM

About Tata Steel Ltd.

Tata Steel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/08/1907 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100MH1907PLC000260 and registration number is 000260. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 129021.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1222.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ratan N Tata
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. N Chandrasekaran
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Noel Naval Tata
    Non Executive Vice Chairman
  • Mr. T V Narendran
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Koushik Chatterjee
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Saurabh Agrawal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. V K Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Bharti Gupta Ramola
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Farida Khambata
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deepak Kapoor
    Independent Director
  • Mr. O P Bhatt
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shekhar Mande
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tata Steel Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tata Steel Ltd.?

The market cap of Tata Steel Ltd. is ₹1,50,202.69 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tata Steel Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tata Steel Ltd. is 17.15 and PB ratio of Tata Steel Ltd. is 1.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tata Steel Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tata Steel Ltd. is ₹127.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tata Steel Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tata Steel Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tata Steel Ltd. is ₹124.30 and 52-week low of Tata Steel Ltd. is ₹95.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

