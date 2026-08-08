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Tata Steel Share Price

NSE
BSE

TATA STEEL

Tata Group | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel
Theme
CommoditiesManufacturing
Index
BSE 100BSE 1000BSE 100 ESGBSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 500BSE CommoditiesBSE Dollex 100BSE Dollex 200BSE Dollex 30BSE India 150BSE India ManufacturingBSE India Sector LeadersBSE MetalBSE MomentumBSE Select Business GroupsBSE SensexBSE Sensex 50BSE Sensex Equal WeightBSE Sensex SixtyBSE Sensex Sixty 65:35

Here's the live share price of Tata Steel along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹188.00 Closed
-0.69₹ -1.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Tata Steel Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹186.80₹189.60
₹188.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹153.00₹224.40
₹188.00
Open Price
₹189.30
Prev. Close
₹189.30
Volume
6,72,661

Source: Dion Global

Tata Steel Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tata Steel		-0.95-0.92-13.38-6.9817.7216.535.89
JSW Steel		1.813.700.793.9221.2316.7511.59
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)		4.296.46-5.9211.3443.0023.295.61
Shyam Metalics and Energy		-2.914.4013.5412.393.7735.4418.89
Lloyds Engineering Works		9.0713.1057.8580.0240.6131.09103.21
Vedanta Iron and Steel		9.14-3.6667.3667.3667.3618.7310.85
NMDC Steel		2.001.43-0.684.1522.26-2.636.69
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company		7.0617.42-5.1652.5034.5217.2633.63
Technocraft Industries (India)		4.295.747.4517.43-12.3918.8830.48
Bansal Wire Industries		5.84-6.262.1021.05-9.84-1.70-1.03
Prakash Industries		4.420.12-16.09-2.68-30.5212.1610.53
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering		12.9414.8414.9432.2950.1615.128.82
Steel Exchange India		0.27-11.223.9839.981.90-4.566.54
Beekay Steel Industries		-1.34-4.02-7.49-5.21-19.10-11.081.58
Manaksia Steels		21.564.8127.0327.9431.0025.4120.50
Aerpace Industries		-0.476.1428.9823.7742.05120.9055.62
Vraj Iron & Steel		-0.577.58-8.13-9.02-23.89-21.47-13.50
Supershakti Metaliks		00.3614.05-5.32-22.44-20.53-9.13
Incredible Industries		0.034.30-0.09-9.68-11.127.671.10
Sharda Ispat		-1.427.55-6.00-11.97-42.3320.5614.73

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tata Steel has gained 17.72% compared to peers like JSW Steel (21.23%), Steel Authority of India (SAIL) (43.00%), Shyam Metalics and Energy (3.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Tata Steel has underperformed peers relative to JSW Steel (11.59%) and Steel Authority of India (SAIL) (5.61%).

Tata Steel Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tata Steel Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5187.17189.46
10186.07188.23
20186.81188.28
50194.7192.56
100199.53194.69
200191.22189.72

Source: Dion Global

Tata Steel Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tata Steel saw a drop in promoter holding to 32.94%, while DII stake decreased to 27.08%, FII holding rose to 18.90%, and public shareholding moved up to 21.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Tata Steel Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
6,36,26,7971.121,196.57
5,76,42,3771.361,084.02
5,20,67,3002.07979.18
4,04,10,2301.83759.95
3,81,00,5771.19716.52
3,78,85,0140.67712.47
3,48,12,2472.06654.68
3,20,00,0002.2601.79
2,90,03,1601.02545.43
2,67,12,3370.59502.35

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Tata Steel Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:41 PM IST ISTTata Steel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 06, 2026, 09:42 PM IST ISTTata Steel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 31, 2026, 10:49 PM IST ISTTata Steel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 31, 2026, 12:51 AM IST ISTTata Steel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 31, 2026, 12:49 AM IST ISTTata Steel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Tata Steel

Tata Steel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/08/1907 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100MH1907PLC000260 and registration number is 000260. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 139720.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1248.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. N Chandrasekaran
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Noel Naval Tata
    Non Executive Vice Chairman
  • Mr. T V Narendran
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Koushik Chatterjee
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Saurabh Agrawal
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Shekhar C Mande
    Independent Director
  • Mr. V K Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Bharti Gupta Ramola
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pramod Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deepak Kapoor
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tata Steel Share Price

What is the share price of Tata Steel?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tata Steel is ₹188.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tata Steel?

The Tata Steel is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tata Steel?

The market cap of Tata Steel is ₹234,690.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tata Steel?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tata Steel are ₹189.60 and ₹186.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tata Steel?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tata Steel stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tata Steel is ₹224.40 and 52-week low of Tata Steel is ₹153.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Tata Steel performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tata Steel has shown returns of -0.69% over the past day, -0.92% for the past month, -13.38% over 3 months, 17.72% over 1 year, 16.53% across 3 years, and 5.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tata Steel?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tata Steel are 21.27 and 2.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.13 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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