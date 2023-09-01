Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BAJAJ HINDUSTHAN SUGAR LTD.

Sector : Sugar | Smallcap | NSE
₹25.10 Closed
4.81.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.95₹25.40
₹25.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.85₹25.35
₹25.10
Open Price
₹24.10
Prev. Close
₹23.95
Volume
3,27,60,514

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R125.68
  • R226.27
  • R327.13
  • Pivot
    24.82
  • S124.23
  • S223.37
  • S322.78

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 510.4823.76
  • 1010.6322.95
  • 2010.5921.53
  • 5010.6419.21
  • 10011.5617.41
  • 20013.7315.86

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.5854.4670.1791.60149.75321.85266.42
3.402.2812.664.89-0.95360.00297.89
0.40-3.22-2.03-6.62-11.5862.16121.18
3.02-3.001.289.1810.61154.75416.99
3.225.9815.1015.8233.00329.97729.43
-1.29-3.25-2.47-2.27-3.42108.5281.09
3.21-0.375.5718.447.76187.18508.00
0.55-6.122.1219.3810.4872.29191.55
0.62-1.641.308.64-9.65190.00374.41
4.814.8646.0257.9838.07330.41341.47
1.22-18.90-4.9317.6790.97636.52723.66
12.573.8487.78106.1045.6151.2351.23
9.66-1.2219.6534.448.47199.84226.06
8.16-1.716.7814.07-0.65-0.65-0.65
9.3812.4944.9966.6676.52330.47798.31
2.6923.7738.8052.7532.34278.50516.11
0.35-6.092.4924.89-18.53172.1715.17
7.6214.2616.9927.557.62291.97689.71
2.58-1.193.3322.5314.54228.64134.36
4.4713.7236.4635.6154.12111.9762.53

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd. Share Holdings

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/11/1931 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15420UP1931PLC065243 and registration number is 065243. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Distilling, rectifying and blending of spirits; ethyl alcohol production from fermented materials. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5569.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 124.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kushagra Bajaj
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Sharma
    Managing Director
  • Mr. D K Shukla
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shalu Bhandari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Atul Hasmukhrai Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinod C Sampat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Mukand
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Ramani Ranjan Mishra
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd.?

The market cap of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd. is ₹3,206.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd. is -19.6 and PB ratio of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd. is 0.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd. is ₹25.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd. is ₹25.35 and 52-week low of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd. is ₹9.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data