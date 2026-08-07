What is the share price of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar is ₹17.53 as on .

What kind of stock is Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar? The Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar? The market cap of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar is ₹4,190.84 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar are ₹17.86 and ₹17.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar is ₹23.65 and 52-week low of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar is ₹14.89 as on .

How has the Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar performed historically in terms of returns? The Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar has shown returns of -0.06% over the past day, 0.34% for the past month, -13.43% over 3 months, -22.98% over 1 year, 2.12% across 3 years, and 1.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar are 33.10 and 1.10 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global