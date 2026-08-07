Here's the live share price of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
|4.53
|0.34
|-13.43
|2.28
|-22.98
|2.12
|1.78
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|8.26
|11.00
|20.89
|40.22
|15.50
|16.35
|12.41
|Triveni Engineering & Industries
|3.91
|-49.74
|-42.68
|-39.30
|-30.21
|-8.59
|5.70
|Shree Renuka Sugars
|1.42
|-4.81
|-22.41
|-12.55
|-23.43
|-22.37
|-3.94
|Bannari Amman Sugars
|-1.50
|-1.95
|-5.98
|-3.56
|-7.44
|8.08
|12.71
|Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries
|14.20
|10.87
|3.03
|32.06
|14.38
|3.07
|-1.15
|Avadh Sugar & Energy
|18.50
|15.86
|14.47
|72.78
|37.49
|1.52
|5.94
|Dhampur Sugar Mills
|10.29
|4.34
|-2.99
|23.65
|8.88
|-19.20
|-12.94
|Uttam Sugar Mills
|13.38
|5.34
|-0.65
|13.82
|5.03
|-11.86
|4.82
|Zuari Industries
|-0.58
|-2.41
|-7.95
|-5.56
|-19.11
|17.13
|12.11
|Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
|9.99
|-7.06
|-16.02
|13.13
|-0.41
|-23.44
|-9.95
|Dhampur Bio Organics
|15.82
|-1.41
|-5.36
|14.36
|48.34
|-11.91
|-7.76
|Magadh Sugar & Energy
|3.03
|-0.84
|-2.68
|15.19
|0.72
|2.53
|14.05
|Ugar Sugar Works
|10.41
|10.74
|-0.27
|19.92
|6.87
|-29.96
|9.36
|Mawana Sugars
|7.48
|5.50
|0.57
|42.73
|32.28
|3.83
|5.78
|DCM Shriram Industries
|9.19
|3.96
|-9.15
|5.95
|-75.08
|-31.82
|-12.58
|KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation
|-5.46
|38.00
|11.22
|33.24
|-5.75
|-0.14
|4.97
|SBEC Sugar
|0.81
|-17.26
|101.61
|100.96
|56.25
|21.32
|16.96
|Ponni Sugars (Erode)
|5.73
|-0.45
|1.86
|20.75
|15.07
|-7.97
|3.97
|KM Sugar Mills
|1.08
|1.05
|-9.24
|17.50
|5.50
|-1.34
|0.54
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar has declined 22.98% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (15.50%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-30.21%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-23.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar has underperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|16.93
|17.52
|10
|17.01
|17.35
|20
|17.18
|17.4
|50
|18.12
|17.77
|100
|17.98
|18.02
|200
|18.41
|18.91
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar saw a drop in promoter holding to 13.32%, while DII stake increased to 50.67%, FII holding unchanged at 1.14%, and public shareholding moved down to 34.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 05:19 PM IST IST
|Bajaj Hindusthan - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Approval Of Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:47 PM IST IST
|Bajaj Hindusthan - Notice For Closure Of Transfer Books For 94Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company.
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:59 PM IST IST
|Bajaj Hindusthan - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 29, 2026, 05:19 PM IST IST
|Bajaj Hindusthan - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On July 29, 2026 Regarding Recommendation Of A
|Jul 08, 2026, 08:27 PM IST IST
|Bajaj Hindusthan - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/11/1931 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15420UP1931PLC065243 and registration number is 065243. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5420.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 237.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar is ₹17.53 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar is ₹4,190.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar are ₹17.86 and ₹17.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar is ₹23.65 and 52-week low of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar is ₹14.89 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar has shown returns of -0.06% over the past day, 0.34% for the past month, -13.43% over 3 months, -22.98% over 1 year, 2.12% across 3 years, and 1.78% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar are 33.10 and 1.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global