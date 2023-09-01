Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|6.58
|54.46
|70.17
|91.60
|149.75
|321.85
|266.42
|3.40
|2.28
|12.66
|4.89
|-0.95
|360.00
|297.89
|0.40
|-3.22
|-2.03
|-6.62
|-11.58
|62.16
|121.18
|3.02
|-3.00
|1.28
|9.18
|10.61
|154.75
|416.99
|3.22
|5.98
|15.10
|15.82
|33.00
|329.97
|729.43
|-1.29
|-3.25
|-2.47
|-2.27
|-3.42
|108.52
|81.09
|3.21
|-0.37
|5.57
|18.44
|7.76
|187.18
|508.00
|0.55
|-6.12
|2.12
|19.38
|10.48
|72.29
|191.55
|0.62
|-1.64
|1.30
|8.64
|-9.65
|190.00
|374.41
|4.81
|4.86
|46.02
|57.98
|38.07
|330.41
|341.47
|1.22
|-18.90
|-4.93
|17.67
|90.97
|636.52
|723.66
|12.57
|3.84
|87.78
|106.10
|45.61
|51.23
|51.23
|9.66
|-1.22
|19.65
|34.44
|8.47
|199.84
|226.06
|8.16
|-1.71
|6.78
|14.07
|-0.65
|-0.65
|-0.65
|9.38
|12.49
|44.99
|66.66
|76.52
|330.47
|798.31
|2.69
|23.77
|38.80
|52.75
|32.34
|278.50
|516.11
|0.35
|-6.09
|2.49
|24.89
|-18.53
|172.17
|15.17
|7.62
|14.26
|16.99
|27.55
|7.62
|291.97
|689.71
|2.58
|-1.19
|3.33
|22.53
|14.54
|228.64
|134.36
|4.47
|13.72
|36.46
|35.61
|54.12
|111.97
|62.53
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|31 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/11/1931 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15420UP1931PLC065243 and registration number is 065243. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Distilling, rectifying and blending of spirits; ethyl alcohol production from fermented materials. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5569.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 124.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd. is ₹3,206.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd. is -19.6 and PB ratio of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd. is 0.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd. is ₹25.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd. is ₹25.35 and 52-week low of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd. is ₹9.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.