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Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Share Price

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BSE

BAJAJ HINDUSTHAN SUGAR

Bajaj Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Sugar
Theme
Ethanol
Index
BSE 1000BSE FMCGBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹17.53 Closed
-0.06₹ -0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.40₹17.86
₹17.53
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.89₹23.65
₹17.53
Open Price
₹17.50
Prev. Close
₹17.54
Volume
3,18,600

Source: Dion Global

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar		4.530.34-13.432.28-22.982.121.78
Balrampur Chini Mills		8.2611.0020.8940.2215.5016.3512.41
Triveni Engineering & Industries		3.91-49.74-42.68-39.30-30.21-8.595.70
Shree Renuka Sugars		1.42-4.81-22.41-12.55-23.43-22.37-3.94
Bannari Amman Sugars		-1.50-1.95-5.98-3.56-7.448.0812.71
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries		14.2010.873.0332.0614.383.07-1.15
Avadh Sugar & Energy		18.5015.8614.4772.7837.491.525.94
Dhampur Sugar Mills		10.294.34-2.9923.658.88-19.20-12.94
Uttam Sugar Mills		13.385.34-0.6513.825.03-11.864.82
Zuari Industries		-0.58-2.41-7.95-5.56-19.1117.1312.11
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries		9.99-7.06-16.0213.13-0.41-23.44-9.95
Dhampur Bio Organics		15.82-1.41-5.3614.3648.34-11.91-7.76
Magadh Sugar & Energy		3.03-0.84-2.6815.190.722.5314.05
Ugar Sugar Works		10.4110.74-0.2719.926.87-29.969.36
Mawana Sugars		7.485.500.5742.7332.283.835.78
DCM Shriram Industries		9.193.96-9.155.95-75.08-31.82-12.58
KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation		-5.4638.0011.2233.24-5.75-0.144.97
SBEC Sugar		0.81-17.26101.61100.9656.2521.3216.96
Ponni Sugars (Erode)		5.73-0.451.8620.7515.07-7.973.97
KM Sugar Mills		1.081.05-9.2417.505.50-1.340.54

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar has declined 22.98% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (15.50%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-30.21%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-23.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar has underperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%).

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
516.9317.52
1017.0117.35
2017.1817.4
5018.1217.77
10017.9818.02
20018.4118.91

Source: Dion Global

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar saw a drop in promoter holding to 13.32%, while DII stake increased to 50.67%, FII holding unchanged at 1.14%, and public shareholding moved down to 34.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 05:19 PM IST ISTBajaj Hindusthan - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Approval Of Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated
Aug 03, 2026, 10:47 PM IST ISTBajaj Hindusthan - Notice For Closure Of Transfer Books For 94Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company.
Aug 03, 2026, 09:59 PM IST ISTBajaj Hindusthan - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 29, 2026, 05:19 PM IST ISTBajaj Hindusthan - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On July 29, 2026 Regarding Recommendation Of A
Jul 08, 2026, 08:27 PM IST ISTBajaj Hindusthan - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/11/1931 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15420UP1931PLC065243 and registration number is 065243. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5420.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 237.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kushagra Bajaj
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Sharma
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shyam Sunder Jangid
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shalu Bhandari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Atul Hasmukhrai Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinod C Sampat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satish Kumar Nagpal
    Nominee Director
  • Dr. Anil Rishiraj
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Share Price

What is the share price of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar is ₹17.53 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar?

The Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar?

The market cap of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar is ₹4,190.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar are ₹17.86 and ₹17.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar is ₹23.65 and 52-week low of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar is ₹14.89 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar has shown returns of -0.06% over the past day, 0.34% for the past month, -13.43% over 3 months, -22.98% over 1 year, 2.12% across 3 years, and 1.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar are 33.10 and 1.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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