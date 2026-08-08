Here's the live share price of SBFC Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
|Fedbank Financial Services
|-2.86
|-4.23
|-1.19
|1.87
|17.49
|2.21
|1.32
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, SBFC Finance has declined 8.08% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, SBFC Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|90.6
|92.16
|10
|91.2
|91.81
|20
|91.88
|91.81
|50
|91.94
|92.03
|100
|91.65
|93.06
|200
|97.53
|95.37
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, SBFC Finance saw a drop in promoter holding to 52.31%, while DII stake decreased to 20.72%, FII holding rose to 7.22%, and public shareholding moved up to 19.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|8,93,18,180
|2.02
|810.74
|2,20,00,000
|0.75
|199.69
|2,12,91,389
|1.34
|193.26
|63,90,734
|0.2
|58.01
|45,77,354
|1.28
|41.55
|43,44,705
|0.92
|39.44
|39,44,908
|0.62
|35.81
|34,79,630
|0.86
|31.58
|31,11,243
|0.54
|28.24
|30,00,000
|0.59
|27.23
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:58 PM IST IST
|SBFC Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Jul 31, 2026, 08:48 PM IST IST
|SBFC Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 26, 2026, 04:34 AM IST IST
|SBFC Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 25, 2026, 09:21 PM IST IST
|SBFC Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 25, 2026, 09:07 PM IST IST
|SBFC Finance - Results - Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Source: Dion Global
SBFC Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U67190MH2008PLC178270 and registration number is 178270. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1678.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1105.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SBFC Finance is ₹94.22 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SBFC Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of SBFC Finance is ₹10,441.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of SBFC Finance are ₹95.46 and ₹93.54.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SBFC Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SBFC Finance is ₹123.00 and 52-week low of SBFC Finance is ₹79.61 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SBFC Finance has shown returns of -1.17% over the past day, 1.85% for the past month, -2.52% over 3 months, -8.08% over 1 year, 0.72% across 3 years, and 0.43% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SBFC Finance are 30.25 and 3.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global