What is the share price of SBFC Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SBFC Finance is ₹94.22 as on .

What kind of stock is SBFC Finance? The SBFC Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SBFC Finance? The market cap of SBFC Finance is ₹10,441.52 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of SBFC Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of SBFC Finance are ₹95.46 and ₹93.54.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SBFC Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SBFC Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SBFC Finance is ₹123.00 and 52-week low of SBFC Finance is ₹79.61 as on .

How has the SBFC Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The SBFC Finance has shown returns of -1.17% over the past day, 1.85% for the past month, -2.52% over 3 months, -8.08% over 1 year, 0.72% across 3 years, and 0.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SBFC Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SBFC Finance are 30.25 and 3.30 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global