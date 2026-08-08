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SBFC Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

SBFC FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of SBFC Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹94.22 Closed
-1.17₹ -1.12
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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SBFC Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹93.54₹95.46
₹94.22
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹79.61₹123.00
₹94.22
Open Price
₹95.46
Prev. Close
₹95.34
Volume
1,29,001

Source: Dion Global

SBFC Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78
Fedbank Financial Services		-2.86-4.23-1.191.8717.492.211.32

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, SBFC Finance has declined 8.08% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, SBFC Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

SBFC Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

SBFC Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
590.692.16
1091.291.81
2091.8891.81
5091.9492.03
10091.6593.06
20097.5395.37

Source: Dion Global

SBFC Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, SBFC Finance saw a drop in promoter holding to 52.31%, while DII stake decreased to 20.72%, FII holding rose to 7.22%, and public shareholding moved up to 19.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

SBFC Finance Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
8,93,18,1802.02810.74
2,20,00,0000.75199.69
2,12,91,3891.34193.26
63,90,7340.258.01
45,77,3541.2841.55
43,44,7050.9239.44
39,44,9080.6235.81
34,79,6300.8631.58
31,11,2430.5428.24
30,00,0000.5927.23

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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SBFC Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 11:58 PM IST ISTSBFC Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Jul 31, 2026, 08:48 PM IST ISTSBFC Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 26, 2026, 04:34 AM IST ISTSBFC Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 25, 2026, 09:21 PM IST ISTSBFC Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 25, 2026, 09:07 PM IST ISTSBFC Finance - Results - Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About SBFC Finance

SBFC Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U67190MH2008PLC178270 and registration number is 178270. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1678.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1105.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Neeraj Swaroop
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. Aseem Dhru
    Executive Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Mahesh Dayani
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ravi Venkatraman
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Surekha Marandi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Koni Uttam Nayak
    Independent Director
  • Mr. John Mescall
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Jonathan Tadeusz Tatur
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Leroy James Langeveld
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director

FAQs on SBFC Finance Share Price

What is the share price of SBFC Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SBFC Finance is ₹94.22 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is SBFC Finance?

The SBFC Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SBFC Finance?

The market cap of SBFC Finance is ₹10,441.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of SBFC Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of SBFC Finance are ₹95.46 and ₹93.54.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SBFC Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SBFC Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SBFC Finance is ₹123.00 and 52-week low of SBFC Finance is ₹79.61 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the SBFC Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The SBFC Finance has shown returns of -1.17% over the past day, 1.85% for the past month, -2.52% over 3 months, -8.08% over 1 year, 0.72% across 3 years, and 0.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SBFC Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SBFC Finance are 30.25 and 3.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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