Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|ICICI Prudential Banking and Financial Services
|52,63,157
|0.42
|30
|HDFC Banking and Financial Services Fund
|52,63,158
|0.84
|24
|SBI Retirement Benefit Fund - Aggressive Plan
|27,28,420
|0.94
|15.55
|SBI Retirement Benefit Fund - Aggressive Hybrid Plan
|14,39,210
|0.76
|8.2
|SBI Magnum Children Benefit Plan
|3,00,040
|1.74
|1.71
|SBI Retirement Benefit Fund - Conservative Hybrid Plan
|1,63,510
|0.4
|0.93
|SBI Retirement Benefit Fund - Conservative Plan
|54,825
|0.2
|0.31
|Baroda BNP Paribas Conservative Hybrid Fund
|42,079
|0.04
|0.24
|Axis Regular Saver Fund
|3,549
|0
|0.02
Finance & Investments
The market cap of SBFC Finance Ltd. is ₹9,242.67 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of SBFC Finance Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of SBFC Finance Ltd. is 4.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SBFC Finance Ltd. is ₹86.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SBFC Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SBFC Finance Ltd. is ₹95.45 and 52-week low of SBFC Finance Ltd. is ₹82.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.