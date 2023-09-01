Follow Us

SBFC Finance Ltd. Share Price

SBFC FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹86.85 Closed
-1.31-1.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
SBFC Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹86.00₹88.25
₹86.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹82.00₹95.45
₹86.85
Open Price
₹88.00
Prev. Close
₹88.00
Volume
15,17,157

SBFC Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R187.88
  • R288.67
  • R389.08
  • Pivot
    87.47
  • S186.68
  • S286.27
  • S385.48

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 518.4487.97
  • 109.2288.45
  • 204.610
  • 501.840
  • 1000.920
  • 2000.460

SBFC Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.93-6.07-6.07-6.07-6.07-6.07-6.07
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

SBFC Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

SBFC Finance Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
ICICI Prudential Banking and Financial Services52,63,1570.4230
HDFC Banking and Financial Services Fund52,63,1580.8424
SBI Retirement Benefit Fund - Aggressive Plan27,28,4200.9415.55
SBI Retirement Benefit Fund - Aggressive Hybrid Plan14,39,2100.768.2
SBI Magnum Children Benefit Plan3,00,0401.741.71
SBI Retirement Benefit Fund - Conservative Hybrid Plan1,63,5100.40.93
SBI Retirement Benefit Fund - Conservative Plan54,8250.20.31
Baroda BNP Paribas Conservative Hybrid Fund42,0790.040.24
Axis Regular Saver Fund3,54900.02

About SBFC Finance Ltd.

Finance & Investments

Management

  • Mr. Aseem Dhru
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Amol Jain
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Arjun Sakhuja
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. John Mescall
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Jonathan Tadeusz Tatur
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Mannalal Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Surekha Marandi
    Independent Director

FAQs on SBFC Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of SBFC Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of SBFC Finance Ltd. is ₹9,242.67 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SBFC Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of SBFC Finance Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of SBFC Finance Ltd. is 4.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of SBFC Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SBFC Finance Ltd. is ₹86.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SBFC Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SBFC Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SBFC Finance Ltd. is ₹95.45 and 52-week low of SBFC Finance Ltd. is ₹82.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

