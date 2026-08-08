What is the share price of Senco Gold? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Senco Gold is ₹388.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Senco Gold? The Senco Gold is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Senco Gold? The market cap of Senco Gold is ₹6,367.55 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Senco Gold? Today’s highest and lowest price of Senco Gold are ₹405.00 and ₹386.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Senco Gold? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Senco Gold stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Senco Gold is ₹430.00 and 52-week low of Senco Gold is ₹275.70 as on .

How has the Senco Gold performed historically in terms of returns? The Senco Gold has shown returns of -0.35% over the past day, 18.72% for the past month, 13.07% over 3 months, 13.58% over 1 year, 25.4% across 3 years, and 13.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Senco Gold? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Senco Gold are 11.09 and 2.53 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global