SENCO GOLD LTD.

Sector : Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery | Smallcap | BSE
₹406.30 Closed
-0.06-0.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Senco Gold Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹404.65₹412.00
₹406.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹358.25₹443.80
₹406.30
Open Price
₹407.05
Prev. Close
₹406.55
Volume
9,041

Senco Gold Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1410.65
  • R2415
  • R3418
  • Pivot
    407.65
  • S1403.3
  • S2400.3
  • S3395.95

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 580.99408.49
  • 1040.49408.72
  • 2020.25405.11
  • 508.10
  • 1004.050
  • 2002.020

Senco Gold Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.18-0.260.330.330.330.330.33
1.623.8310.2330.8018.79177.94242.22
16.5242.34126.29112.95193.61226.36226.36
-2.70-3.25-9.69-24.27-13.8711.62-24.62
-1.388.0274.90144.68117.60592.38518.57
0.72-3.26-5.57-9.95-12.84449.13714.31
4.598.1114.7412.804.9318.02-3.50
-1.56-6.688.81-7.00-63.2665.48-70.78
7.284.1119.4820.47-14.97108.8662.45
3.3025.5559.4772.4853.45217.1256.22
21.1941.2341.2341.2341.2341.2341.23
-2.14-2.32-2.41-11.7010.27260.31820.09
-2.99-6.97-3.348.37-3.85898.26720.00
-0.637.52-29.41-13.1974.33213.41216.10
-0.1517.8215.9325.0624.4627.8260.41
-0.280.1033.8722.21100.76200.29106.08
7.05-1.2893.02105.98274.10274.10274.10
1.1812.42-6.90-7.033.37447.031,040.43
1.703.24-4.3511.442.99244.69111.30
-2.88-8.64-28.43158.24155.34578.361,584.89

Senco Gold Ltd. Share Holdings

Senco Gold Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund5,42,3330.0722.52
Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund4,00,5580.8916.63
WhiteOak Capital Flexi Cap Fund2,28,1600.589.47
Templeton India Value Fund2,26,7010.779.41
Bank of India Small Cap Fund1,85,0001.297.68
WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund1,15,9210.564.81
Sundaram Services Fund1,01,5960.154.22
Sundaram Consumption Fund91,0660.33.78
Bank of India Mid & Small Cap Equity & Debt Fund79,0000.743.28
Sundaram Dividend Yield Fund46,0000.351.91
Senco Gold Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Senco Gold Ltd.

Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery

Management

  • Mr. Suvankar Sen
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Joita Sen
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vivek Kumar Mathur
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Bhaskar Sen
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kumar Shankar Datta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Suman Varma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shankar Prasad Halder
    Independent Director

FAQs on Senco Gold Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Senco Gold Ltd.?

The market cap of Senco Gold Ltd. is ₹3,155.45 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Senco Gold Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Senco Gold Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Senco Gold Ltd. is 3.3 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Senco Gold Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Senco Gold Ltd. is ₹406.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Senco Gold Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Senco Gold Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Senco Gold Ltd. is ₹443.80 and 52-week low of Senco Gold Ltd. is ₹358.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

