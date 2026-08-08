Here's the live share price of Senco Gold along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Senco Gold
|-3.71
|18.72
|13.07
|9.13
|13.58
|25.40
|13.92
|Titan Company
|1.39
|7.39
|14.73
|16.11
|44.75
|19.39
|22.39
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-0.45
|71.88
|48.36
|39.35
|3.26
|51.83
|55.59
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|0.81
|-17.25
|28.36
|42.24
|168.95
|67.22
|64.69
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|0.79
|41.61
|63.33
|83.20
|50.37
|14.56
|8.50
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|11.40
|24.87
|44.50
|105.44
|152.46
|201.07
|137.65
|PC Jeweller
|5.62
|3.82
|3.16
|-6.59
|-29.99
|52.70
|32.89
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-4.11
|13.15
|-9.90
|8.84
|16.54
|-6.77
|-4.12
|Goldiam International
|-0.91
|10.11
|18.82
|21.95
|37.47
|55.98
|28.85
|D P Abhushan
|9.26
|51.44
|33.28
|11.27
|-12.70
|9.74
|5.74
|Rajesh Exports
|-0.95
|-13.88
|-31.71
|-53.63
|-53.31
|-45.33
|-32.74
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|4.27
|1.95
|7.45
|-0.51
|26.05
|8.02
|4.74
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-1.39
|37.49
|84.35
|62.57
|39.74
|43.59
|27.70
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|2.07
|19.21
|10.04
|-4.79
|23.35
|70.15
|37.56
|Shanti Gold International
|3.47
|3.13
|-2.06
|1.66
|-0.83
|-0.66
|-0.40
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|18.26
|21.53
|9.51
|21.27
|21.27
|6.64
|3.93
|Motisons Jewellers
|-1.97
|-6.50
|5.44
|-10.46
|-26.66
|11.30
|6.63
|Renaissance Global
|3.01
|0.75
|8.54
|-3.54
|7.20
|6.90
|-2.62
|Asian Star Company
|-4.93
|-7.79
|-19.22
|-1.16
|-20.54
|-6.74
|-8.07
|Advit Jewels
|2.85
|9.54
|3.17
|3.17
|3.17
|1.05
|0.63
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Senco Gold has gained 13.58% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Senco Gold has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|405.03
|395.35
|10
|398.04
|393.81
|20
|378.96
|383.81
|50
|355.01
|363.34
|100
|335.71
|348.78
|200
|329.15
|344.79
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Senco Gold saw a drop in promoter holding to 64.48%, while DII stake increased to 13.54%, FII holding fell to 6.88%, and public shareholding moved down to 15.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|61,41,411
|0.71
|202.79
|16,39,084
|1.1
|54.12
|11,25,412
|0.96
|37.16
|3,46,000
|0.44
|11.42
|3,10,000
|0.4
|10.24
|1,94,627
|0.77
|6.43
|1,45,000
|0.28
|4.79
|71,072
|0.48
|2.35
|56,918
|1.65
|1.88
|46,000
|0.54
|1.52
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:49 AM IST IST
|Senco Gold - Letter To Shareholders Regarding Web-Link Of The Annual Report For The FY 2025-26
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:02 AM IST IST
|Senco Gold - Payment Of Final Dividend For FY 2025-26.
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:50 AM IST IST
|Senco Gold - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:38 AM IST IST
|Senco Gold - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:16 AM IST IST
|Senco Gold - Notice Of 32Nd Annual General Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Senco Gold Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36911WB1994PLC064637 and registration number is 064637. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery of gold, silver and other precious or base metal metal clad with precious metals or precious or semi-precious stones, or of combinations of precious metal and precious or semi-precious stones or of other materials. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8374.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 81.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Senco Gold is ₹388.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Senco Gold is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Senco Gold is ₹6,367.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Senco Gold are ₹405.00 and ₹386.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Senco Gold stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Senco Gold is ₹430.00 and 52-week low of Senco Gold is ₹275.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Senco Gold has shown returns of -0.35% over the past day, 18.72% for the past month, 13.07% over 3 months, 13.58% over 1 year, 25.4% across 3 years, and 13.92% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Senco Gold are 11.09 and 2.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global