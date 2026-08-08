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Senco Gold Share Price

NSE
BSE

SENCO GOLD

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Gems and Jewellery
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Senco Gold along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹388.50 Closed
-0.35₹ -1.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Senco Gold Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹386.80₹405.00
₹388.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹275.70₹430.00
₹388.50
Open Price
₹386.95
Prev. Close
₹389.85
Volume
1,22,777

Source: Dion Global

Senco Gold Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Senco Gold		-3.7118.7213.079.1313.5825.4013.92
Titan Company		1.397.3914.7316.1144.7519.3922.39
Kalyan Jewellers India		-0.4571.8848.3639.353.2651.8355.59
Thangamayil Jewellery		0.81-17.2528.3642.24168.9567.2264.69
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		0.7941.6163.3383.2050.3714.568.50
Sky Gold and Diamonds		11.4024.8744.50105.44152.46201.07137.65
PC Jeweller		5.623.823.16-6.59-29.9952.7032.89
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-4.1113.15-9.908.8416.54-6.77-4.12
Goldiam International		-0.9110.1118.8221.9537.4755.9828.85
D P Abhushan		9.2651.4433.2811.27-12.709.745.74
Rajesh Exports		-0.95-13.88-31.71-53.63-53.31-45.33-32.74
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		4.271.957.45-0.5126.058.024.74
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-1.3937.4984.3562.5739.7443.5927.70
Khazanchi Jewellers		2.0719.2110.04-4.7923.3570.1537.56
Shanti Gold International		3.473.13-2.061.66-0.83-0.66-0.40
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		18.2621.539.5121.2721.276.643.93
Motisons Jewellers		-1.97-6.505.44-10.46-26.6611.306.63
Renaissance Global		3.010.758.54-3.547.206.90-2.62
Asian Star Company		-4.93-7.79-19.22-1.16-20.54-6.74-8.07
Advit Jewels		2.859.543.173.173.171.050.63

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Senco Gold has gained 13.58% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Senco Gold has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).

Senco Gold Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Senco Gold Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5405.03395.35
10398.04393.81
20378.96383.81
50355.01363.34
100335.71348.78
200329.15344.79

Source: Dion Global

Senco Gold Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Senco Gold saw a drop in promoter holding to 64.48%, while DII stake increased to 13.54%, FII holding fell to 6.88%, and public shareholding moved down to 15.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Senco Gold Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
61,41,4110.71202.79
16,39,0841.154.12
11,25,4120.9637.16
3,46,0000.4411.42
3,10,0000.410.24
1,94,6270.776.43
1,45,0000.284.79
71,0720.482.35
56,9181.651.88
46,0000.541.52

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Senco Gold Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 01:49 AM IST ISTSenco Gold - Letter To Shareholders Regarding Web-Link Of The Annual Report For The FY 2025-26
Aug 08, 2026, 01:02 AM IST ISTSenco Gold - Payment Of Final Dividend For FY 2025-26.
Aug 08, 2026, 12:50 AM IST ISTSenco Gold - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Aug 08, 2026, 12:38 AM IST ISTSenco Gold - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 08, 2026, 12:16 AM IST ISTSenco Gold - Notice Of 32Nd Annual General Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Senco Gold

Senco Gold Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36911WB1994PLC064637 and registration number is 064637. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery of gold, silver and other precious or base metal metal clad with precious metals or precious or semi-precious stones, or of combinations of precious metal and precious or semi-precious stones or of other materials. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8374.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 81.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Ranjana Sen
    Chairperson & Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Suvankar Sen
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Joita Sen
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shankar Prasad Halder
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhaskar Sen
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kumar Shankar Datta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Suman Varma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Senco Gold Share Price

What is the share price of Senco Gold?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Senco Gold is ₹388.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Senco Gold?

The Senco Gold is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Senco Gold?

The market cap of Senco Gold is ₹6,367.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Senco Gold?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Senco Gold are ₹405.00 and ₹386.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Senco Gold?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Senco Gold stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Senco Gold is ₹430.00 and 52-week low of Senco Gold is ₹275.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Senco Gold performed historically in terms of returns?

The Senco Gold has shown returns of -0.35% over the past day, 18.72% for the past month, 13.07% over 3 months, 13.58% over 1 year, 25.4% across 3 years, and 13.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Senco Gold?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Senco Gold are 11.09 and 2.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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