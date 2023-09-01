Follow Us

One97 Communications Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ONE97 COMMUNICATIONS LTD.

Sector : Services - Others | Largecap | NSE
₹857.40 Closed
0.413.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

One97 Communications Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹850.60₹874.75
₹857.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹438.35₹938.65
₹857.40
Open Price
₹855.40
Prev. Close
₹853.90
Volume
28,57,133

One97 Communications Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1871.8
  • R2885.35
  • R3895.95
  • Pivot
    861.2
  • S1847.65
  • S2837.05
  • S3823.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5642.95865.08
  • 10666.37866.47
  • 20667.64857.55
  • 50710.42831.31
  • 100699.51785.42
  • 200727.79745.84

One97 Communications Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.658.9222.1540.9617.08-45.07-45.07
2.310.7928.6233.9755.36-35.96-35.96
-0.231.152.7914.5720.26116.32123.28
0.19-8.286.7914.97-9.62179.15333.02
2.0017.5255.5175.90126.881,122.46590.43
-0.485.6413.3831.002.1926.68-11.83
1.23-1.808.1231.6529.21109.9142.33
0.08-0.213.2222.65-25.4415.74-56.23
-0.36-9.3811.0126.1837.7050.4250.42
-3.950.4216.3228.7349.93105.4353.81
5.701.7617.4137.5126.0631.5045.38
-1.1510.3230.3839.5829.5918.9418.94
0.92-0.48-0.83-2.24-1.30473.69487.28
5.395.899.11-3.53-27.313.86-3.90
-2.9611.8814.6494.1939.1793.1493.14
4.13-35.73-10.4816.099.679.679.67
0.7713.9427.4127.1363.02105.98-36.44
-0.24-4.032.9623.22-11.5017.1014.67
-0.26-3.443.24-3.00-9.01-9.01-9.01
1.959.4610.0216.18-24.28-59.42-59.42

One97 Communications Ltd. Share Holdings

One97 Communications Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund55,22,5011.23442.02
Mirae Asset Focused Fund35,06,3803.03280.65
Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund7,59,9420.2660.83
Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund7,44,6120.3459.6
Aditya Birla Sun Life Digital India Fund6,66,9181.4453.38
Motilal Oswal Focused Fund5,84,0002.7646.74
Franklin India Prima Fund5,50,0000.5144.02
HSBC Large & Mid Cap Fund5,30,0001.8442.42
HSBC ELSS Fund4,91,0001.1939.3
Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Hybrid 95 Fund3,92,2380.4331.39
View All Mutual Funds

One97 Communications Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
AGM
  • Copy of Newspaper Publication
    One 97 Communications Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication confirming dispatch of notice of 23rd AGM of the Company and E-voting information
    22-Aug, 2023 | 11:19 AM
  • Updates
    One 97 Communications Limited has informed the Exchange regarding 'Vijay Shekhar Sharma enters into an agreement to purchase 10.30% Stake in Paytm, from Antfin (Netherlands) Holding B.V.'.
    07-Aug, 2023 | 08:35 AM

About One97 Communications Ltd.

One97 Communications Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/12/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200DL2000PLC108985 and registration number is 108985. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3892.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 64.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Shekhar Sharma
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Douglas Feagin
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravi Chandra Adusumalli
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mark Schwartz
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Ms. Pallavi Shardul Shroff
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Ashit Lilani
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Arora
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Madhur Deora
    Executive Director & President

FAQs on One97 Communications Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of One97 Communications Ltd.?

The market cap of One97 Communications Ltd. is ₹54,164.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of One97 Communications Ltd.?

P/E ratio of One97 Communications Ltd. is -30.5 and PB ratio of One97 Communications Ltd. is 8.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of One97 Communications Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for One97 Communications Ltd. is ₹857.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of One97 Communications Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which One97 Communications Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of One97 Communications Ltd. is ₹938.65 and 52-week low of One97 Communications Ltd. is ₹438.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

