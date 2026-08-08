What is the share price of One97 Communications? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for One97 Communications is ₹1,441.00 as on .

What kind of stock is One97 Communications? The One97 Communications is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of One97 Communications? The market cap of One97 Communications is ₹92,387.28 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of One97 Communications? Today’s highest and lowest price of One97 Communications are ₹1,458.60 and ₹1,429.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of One97 Communications? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which One97 Communications stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of One97 Communications is ₹1,459.00 and 52-week low of One97 Communications is ₹947.10 as on .

How has the One97 Communications performed historically in terms of returns? The One97 Communications has shown returns of -0.45% over the past day, 15.63% for the past month, 20.16% over 3 months, 35.22% over 1 year, 19.2% across 3 years, and -1.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of One97 Communications? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of One97 Communications are 142.13 and 5.76 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global