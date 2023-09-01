What is the Market Cap of One97 Communications Ltd.? The market cap of One97 Communications Ltd. is ₹54,164.70 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of One97 Communications Ltd.? P/E ratio of One97 Communications Ltd. is -30.5 and PB ratio of One97 Communications Ltd. is 8.86 as on .

What is the share price of One97 Communications Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for One97 Communications Ltd. is ₹857.40 as on .