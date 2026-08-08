Here's the live share price of One97 Communications along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|One97 Communications
|7.48
|15.63
|20.16
|22.18
|35.22
|19.20
|-1.63
|PB Fintech
|0.59
|0.14
|-4.36
|5.12
|-9.35
|26.37
|6.00
|AvenuesAI
|8.06
|1.78
|21.70
|-4.51
|12.16
|9.77
|-2.91
|Turtlemint Fintech Solutions
|-6.14
|-16.93
|-17.02
|-17.02
|-17.02
|-6.03
|-3.66
|DiGiSPICE Technologies
|-1.72
|-13.24
|-17.48
|-12.89
|-15.83
|-13.66
|-25.67
|WSFx Global Pay
|5.65
|13.52
|8.01
|-1.50
|5.54
|18.63
|25.64
|Suvidhaa Infoserve
|2.77
|-0.38
|-12.75
|-14.75
|-41.83
|-14.09
|-35.53
|AGS Transact Technologies
|-7.69
|-12.45
|-17.74
|-47.83
|-61.14
|-67.23
|-58.27
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, One97 Communications has gained 35.22% compared to peers like PB Fintech (-9.35%), AvenuesAI (12.16%), Turtlemint Fintech Solutions (-17.02%). From a 5 year perspective, One97 Communications has outperformed peers relative to PB Fintech (6.00%) and AvenuesAI (-2.91%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,337.63
|1,385.76
|10
|1,308.4
|1,356.87
|20
|1,317.62
|1,320.09
|50
|1,192.3
|1,245.33
|100
|1,142.04
|1,200.38
|200
|1,199.48
|1,162.02
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, One97 Communications remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 24.87%, FII holding fell to 48.09%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,41,00,476
|7.34
|2,751.07
|66,11,000
|1.53
|754.65
|61,08,974
|3.79
|697.34
|45,72,212
|1.36
|521.92
|45,65,650
|2.77
|521.17
|33,18,164
|0.86
|378.77
|30,96,920
|1.81
|353.51
|27,50,000
|1.1
|313.91
|26,21,864
|4.55
|299.29
|21,01,554
|0.95
|239.89
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 02, 2026, 02:01 PM IST IST
|One97 Communications - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Jul 29, 2026, 10:24 PM IST IST
|One97 Communications - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 29, 2026, 03:51 PM IST IST
|One97 Communications - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 27, 2026, 05:23 PM IST IST
|One97 Communications - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 22, 2026, 01:16 AM IST IST
|One97 Communications - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
One97 Communications Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/12/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200DL2000PLC108985 and registration number is 108985. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5825.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 64.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for One97 Communications is ₹1,441.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The One97 Communications is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of One97 Communications is ₹92,387.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of One97 Communications are ₹1,458.60 and ₹1,429.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which One97 Communications stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of One97 Communications is ₹1,459.00 and 52-week low of One97 Communications is ₹947.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The One97 Communications has shown returns of -0.45% over the past day, 15.63% for the past month, 20.16% over 3 months, 35.22% over 1 year, 19.2% across 3 years, and -1.63% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of One97 Communications are 142.13 and 5.76 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global