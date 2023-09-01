Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-4.65
|8.92
|22.15
|40.96
|17.08
|-45.07
|-45.07
|2.31
|0.79
|28.62
|33.97
|55.36
|-35.96
|-35.96
|-0.23
|1.15
|2.79
|14.57
|20.26
|116.32
|123.28
|0.19
|-8.28
|6.79
|14.97
|-9.62
|179.15
|333.02
|2.00
|17.52
|55.51
|75.90
|126.88
|1,122.46
|590.43
|-0.48
|5.64
|13.38
|31.00
|2.19
|26.68
|-11.83
|1.23
|-1.80
|8.12
|31.65
|29.21
|109.91
|42.33
|0.08
|-0.21
|3.22
|22.65
|-25.44
|15.74
|-56.23
|-0.36
|-9.38
|11.01
|26.18
|37.70
|50.42
|50.42
|-3.95
|0.42
|16.32
|28.73
|49.93
|105.43
|53.81
|5.70
|1.76
|17.41
|37.51
|26.06
|31.50
|45.38
|-1.15
|10.32
|30.38
|39.58
|29.59
|18.94
|18.94
|0.92
|-0.48
|-0.83
|-2.24
|-1.30
|473.69
|487.28
|5.39
|5.89
|9.11
|-3.53
|-27.31
|3.86
|-3.90
|-2.96
|11.88
|14.64
|94.19
|39.17
|93.14
|93.14
|4.13
|-35.73
|-10.48
|16.09
|9.67
|9.67
|9.67
|0.77
|13.94
|27.41
|27.13
|63.02
|105.98
|-36.44
|-0.24
|-4.03
|2.96
|23.22
|-11.50
|17.10
|14.67
|-0.26
|-3.44
|3.24
|-3.00
|-9.01
|-9.01
|-9.01
|1.95
|9.46
|10.02
|16.18
|-24.28
|-59.42
|-59.42
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund
|55,22,501
|1.23
|442.02
|Mirae Asset Focused Fund
|35,06,380
|3.03
|280.65
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund
|7,59,942
|0.26
|60.83
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund
|7,44,612
|0.34
|59.6
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Digital India Fund
|6,66,918
|1.44
|53.38
|Motilal Oswal Focused Fund
|5,84,000
|2.76
|46.74
|Franklin India Prima Fund
|5,50,000
|0.51
|44.02
|HSBC Large & Mid Cap Fund
|5,30,000
|1.84
|42.42
|HSBC ELSS Fund
|4,91,000
|1.19
|39.3
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Hybrid 95 Fund
|3,92,238
|0.43
|31.39
One97 Communications Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/12/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200DL2000PLC108985 and registration number is 108985. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3892.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 64.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of One97 Communications Ltd. is ₹54,164.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of One97 Communications Ltd. is -30.5 and PB ratio of One97 Communications Ltd. is 8.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for One97 Communications Ltd. is ₹857.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which One97 Communications Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of One97 Communications Ltd. is ₹938.65 and 52-week low of One97 Communications Ltd. is ₹438.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.