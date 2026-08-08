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One97 Communications Share Price

NSE
BSE

ONE97 COMMUNICATIONS

Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology
Theme
DigitalInternet & E-Commerce
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Diversified Financials Revenue GrowthBSE Dollex 200BSE India 150BSE Internet EconomyBSE MomentumBSE Select IPO

Here's the live share price of One97 Communications along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,441.00 Closed
-0.45₹ -6.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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One97 Communications Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,429.80₹1,458.60
₹1,441.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹947.10₹1,459.00
₹1,441.00
Open Price
₹1,429.85
Prev. Close
₹1,447.50
Volume
2,65,853

Source: Dion Global

One97 Communications Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
One97 Communications		7.4815.6320.1622.1835.2219.20-1.63
PB Fintech		0.590.14-4.365.12-9.3526.376.00
AvenuesAI		8.061.7821.70-4.5112.169.77-2.91
Turtlemint Fintech Solutions		-6.14-16.93-17.02-17.02-17.02-6.03-3.66
DiGiSPICE Technologies		-1.72-13.24-17.48-12.89-15.83-13.66-25.67
WSFx Global Pay		5.6513.528.01-1.505.5418.6325.64
Suvidhaa Infoserve		2.77-0.38-12.75-14.75-41.83-14.09-35.53
AGS Transact Technologies		-7.69-12.45-17.74-47.83-61.14-67.23-58.27

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, One97 Communications has gained 35.22% compared to peers like PB Fintech (-9.35%), AvenuesAI (12.16%), Turtlemint Fintech Solutions (-17.02%). From a 5 year perspective, One97 Communications has outperformed peers relative to PB Fintech (6.00%) and AvenuesAI (-2.91%).

One97 Communications Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

One97 Communications Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,337.631,385.76
101,308.41,356.87
201,317.621,320.09
501,192.31,245.33
1001,142.041,200.38
2001,199.481,162.02

Source: Dion Global

One97 Communications Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, One97 Communications remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 24.87%, FII holding fell to 48.09%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

One97 Communications Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,41,00,4767.342,751.07
66,11,0001.53754.65
61,08,9743.79697.34
45,72,2121.36521.92
45,65,6502.77521.17
33,18,1640.86378.77
30,96,9201.81353.51
27,50,0001.1313.91
26,21,8644.55299.29
21,01,5540.95239.89

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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One97 Communications Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 02, 2026, 02:01 PM IST ISTOne97 Communications - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Jul 29, 2026, 10:24 PM IST ISTOne97 Communications - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 29, 2026, 03:51 PM IST ISTOne97 Communications - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 27, 2026, 05:23 PM IST ISTOne97 Communications - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 22, 2026, 01:16 AM IST ISTOne97 Communications - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About One97 Communications

One97 Communications Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/12/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200DL2000PLC108985 and registration number is 108985. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5825.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 64.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Shekhar Sharma
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Madhur Deora
    Executive Director & President
  • Ms. Urvashi Sahai
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravi Chandra Adusumalli
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Krishnamuralilal Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Pallavi Shardul Shroff
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Gopalasamudram Srinivasaraghavan Sundararajan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashit Ranjit Lilani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on One97 Communications Share Price

What is the share price of One97 Communications?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for One97 Communications is ₹1,441.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is One97 Communications?

The One97 Communications is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of One97 Communications?

The market cap of One97 Communications is ₹92,387.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of One97 Communications?

Today’s highest and lowest price of One97 Communications are ₹1,458.60 and ₹1,429.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of One97 Communications?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which One97 Communications stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of One97 Communications is ₹1,459.00 and 52-week low of One97 Communications is ₹947.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the One97 Communications performed historically in terms of returns?

The One97 Communications has shown returns of -0.45% over the past day, 15.63% for the past month, 20.16% over 3 months, 35.22% over 1 year, 19.2% across 3 years, and -1.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of One97 Communications?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of One97 Communications are 142.13 and 5.76 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

One97 Communications News

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