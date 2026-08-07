Here's the live share price of Dhanuka Agritech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dhanuka Agritech
|0.05
|-4.30
|-6.24
|-10.27
|-35.20
|10.34
|2.16
|UPL
|-5.38
|-4.73
|-12.04
|-23.11
|-18.98
|-0.59
|-5.17
|PI Industries
|0.46
|4.21
|-10.81
|-14.14
|-31.36
|-9.93
|-2.53
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|5.05
|13.19
|7.29
|26.85
|-9.10
|8.85
|4.83
|Atul
|0.62
|5.28
|-3.61
|3.85
|2.16
|-1.32
|-5.72
|Bayer Cropscience
|-1.46
|1.32
|-10.18
|-9.98
|-26.49
|-3.15
|-6.84
|Sharda Cropchem
|-0.62
|-10.98
|-28.27
|-32.26
|-18.00
|23.65
|20.60
|Epigral
|1.37
|8.06
|-19.45
|5.80
|-40.40
|6.78
|22.19
|NACL Industries
|-5.72
|-19.29
|-1.55
|29.08
|-37.22
|33.19
|21.36
|Rallis India
|-1.70
|-7.54
|-19.33
|-23.44
|-41.64
|-0.23
|-7.35
|Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries
|-0.07
|1.68
|10.90
|24.70
|-1.88
|33.80
|36.61
|GSP Crop Science
|2.52
|48.22
|38.43
|67.93
|67.93
|18.86
|10.92
|Bharat Rasayan
|6.00
|1.82
|-6.51
|-27.65
|-48.60
|-16.42
|-16.21
|Insecticides (India)
|0.86
|-1.44
|-10.06
|2.17
|-36.66
|11.78
|3.66
|Titan Biotech
|-1.96
|3.34
|-11.95
|100.82
|341.81
|72.35
|40.34
|India Pesticides
|-5.71
|-8.61
|-10.58
|-16.92
|-34.86
|-11.68
|-14.77
|Astec Lifesciences
|-6.01
|-9.85
|-13.71
|-2.88
|-25.82
|-21.55
|-14.05
|Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection
|-3.04
|3.80
|-0.60
|-4.18
|-16.55
|4.17
|-3.94
|Meghmani Organics
|-2.03
|10.86
|-11.98
|-5.32
|-39.52
|-14.09
|-11.03
|Excel Industries
|4.35
|15.73
|-0.93
|3.83
|-18.74
|4.77
|-2.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Dhanuka Agritech has declined 35.20% compared to peers like UPL (-18.98%), PI Industries (-31.36%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-9.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Dhanuka Agritech has underperformed peers relative to UPL (-5.17%) and PI Industries (-2.53%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,019.5
|1,013.06
|10
|1,014.31
|1,015.76
|20
|1,025.58
|1,024.4
|50
|1,064.97
|1,044.44
|100
|1,045.13
|1,068.73
|200
|1,122.94
|1,140.94
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Dhanuka Agritech saw a rise in promoter holding to 69.80%, while DII stake decreased to 18.71%, FII holding fell to 1.64%, and public shareholding moved up to 9.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|24,45,187
|1.31
|258.02
|16,20,631
|0.85
|171.01
|13,28,507
|0.75
|140.18
|10,29,090
|0.11
|108.59
|1,31,290
|0.05
|13.85
|98,016
|0.34
|10.34
|89,590
|0.7
|9.45
|34,920
|0.26
|3.68
|33,816
|1.27
|3.57
|16,703
|0.21
|1.76
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:40 AM IST IST
|Dhanuka Agritech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:17 PM IST IST
|Dhanuka Agritech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:45 PM IST IST
|Dhanuka Agritech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:36 PM IST IST
|Dhanuka Agritech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:50 PM IST IST
|Dhanuka Agritech - Intimation For Appointment Of Senior Management Personnel
Source: Dion Global
Dhanuka Agritech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24219HR1985PLC122802 and registration number is 122802. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides, herbicides. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2019.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhanuka Agritech is ₹1,024.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dhanuka Agritech is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dhanuka Agritech is ₹4,619.85 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhanuka Agritech are ₹1,026.60 and ₹1,010.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhanuka Agritech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhanuka Agritech is ₹1,664.00 and 52-week low of Dhanuka Agritech is ₹889.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dhanuka Agritech has shown returns of 0.69% over the past day, -4.3% for the past month, -6.24% over 3 months, -35.2% over 1 year, 10.34% across 3 years, and 2.16% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhanuka Agritech are 15.56 and 3.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.20 per annum.
Source: Dion Global