Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.58
|3.80
|10.15
|18.02
|6.63
|2.82
|44.62
|-0.23
|-0.82
|3.14
|15.75
|6.05
|95.16
|371.93
|3.44
|-3.59
|-11.02
|-15.43
|-20.25
|19.44
|25.56
|8.55
|7.74
|10.00
|-1.41
|-10.07
|62.42
|119.23
|1.44
|6.15
|11.41
|11.93
|-11.37
|-16.63
|6.15
|3.84
|7.57
|23.70
|18.71
|4.16
|-20.99
|14.85
|13.51
|1.56
|7.67
|-1.40
|-29.54
|147.20
|147.20
|6.18
|2.11
|-8.03
|-5.65
|-13.42
|60.05
|11.47
|3.88
|3.28
|-3.21
|8.84
|-25.37
|1.20
|20.76
|39.51
|37.31
|35.68
|34.97
|2.30
|-13.73
|-13.73
|7.55
|9.35
|1.10
|1.16
|-27.47
|30.36
|124.85
|5.23
|1.03
|14.92
|2.25
|21.57
|135.17
|135.17
|3.72
|0.90
|2.14
|-10.58
|-32.46
|-6.27
|-6.27
|2.94
|-3.86
|-19.05
|-2.55
|9.24
|91.83
|135.19
|-1.88
|18.18
|15.40
|14.41
|-23.68
|53.51
|18.48
|2.91
|-2.76
|10.63
|11.76
|-34.84
|-55.10
|-55.10
|-2.19
|28.36
|46.94
|27.90
|-15.17
|108.36
|70.15
|0.61
|-7.75
|-26.86
|14.37
|-6.94
|65.96
|65.96
|3.97
|3.37
|13.04
|2.30
|-33.80
|12.42
|-43.92
|0.99
|-7.10
|1.51
|16.20
|-23.39
|-19.88
|-19.88
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|19,18,125
|1.24
|144.94
|DSP Mid Cap Fund
|18,72,883
|0.97
|141.52
|Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|12,32,712
|0.8
|93.15
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|10,53,630
|0.18
|79.62
|DSP Tiger Fund
|3,22,485
|1.04
|24.37
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Dividend Yield Fund
|1,82,184
|1.41
|13.77
|LIC MF Small Cap Fund
|24,222
|1.12
|1.83
|Kotak ESG Opportunities Fund
|5,815
|0.04
|0.44
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Buy Back of shares
Dhanuka Agritech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24219DL1985PLC020126 and registration number is 020126. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agro Chemicals/Pesticides. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1477.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Dhanuka Agritech Ltd. is ₹3,596.59 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Dhanuka Agritech Ltd. is 16.55 and PB ratio of Dhanuka Agritech Ltd. is 3.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhanuka Agritech Ltd. is ₹789.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhanuka Agritech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhanuka Agritech Ltd. is ₹818.00 and 52-week low of Dhanuka Agritech Ltd. is ₹605.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.