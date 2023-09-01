Follow Us

DHANUKA AGRITECH LTD.

Sector : Agro Chemicals/Pesticides | Smallcap | NSE
₹789.10 Closed
-0.21-1.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Dhanuka Agritech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹782.00₹798.90
₹789.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹605.10₹818.00
₹789.10
Open Price
₹794.75
Prev. Close
₹790.75
Volume
26,286

Dhanuka Agritech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1797.67
  • R2806.73
  • R3814.57
  • Pivot
    789.83
  • S1780.77
  • S2772.93
  • S3763.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5673.03787.77
  • 10673.59784.89
  • 20666.6780.59
  • 50690.39769.73
  • 100693.66748.13
  • 200712.99728.19

Dhanuka Agritech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.583.8010.1518.026.632.8244.62
-0.23-0.823.1415.756.0595.16371.93
3.44-3.59-11.02-15.43-20.2519.4425.56
8.557.7410.00-1.41-10.0762.42119.23
1.446.1511.4111.93-11.37-16.636.15
3.847.5723.7018.714.16-20.9914.85
13.511.567.67-1.40-29.54147.20147.20
6.182.11-8.03-5.65-13.4260.0511.47
3.883.28-3.218.84-25.371.2020.76
39.5137.3135.6834.972.30-13.73-13.73
7.559.351.101.16-27.4730.36124.85
5.231.0314.922.2521.57135.17135.17
3.720.902.14-10.58-32.46-6.27-6.27
2.94-3.86-19.05-2.559.2491.83135.19
-1.8818.1815.4014.41-23.6853.5118.48
2.91-2.7610.6311.76-34.84-55.10-55.10
-2.1928.3646.9427.90-15.17108.3670.15
0.61-7.75-26.8614.37-6.9465.9665.96
3.973.3713.042.30-33.8012.42-43.92
0.99-7.101.5116.20-23.39-19.88-19.88

Dhanuka Agritech Ltd. Share Holdings

Dhanuka Agritech Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
DSP Small Cap Fund19,18,1251.24144.94
DSP Mid Cap Fund18,72,8830.97141.52
Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan12,32,7120.893.15
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan10,53,6300.1879.62
DSP Tiger Fund3,22,4851.0424.37
Aditya Birla Sun Life Dividend Yield Fund1,82,1841.4113.77
LIC MF Small Cap Fund24,2221.121.83
Kotak ESG Opportunities Fund5,8150.040.44

Dhanuka Agritech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Buy Back of shares

About Dhanuka Agritech Ltd.

Dhanuka Agritech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24219DL1985PLC020126 and registration number is 020126. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agro Chemicals/Pesticides. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1477.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ram Gopal Agarwal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Mahendra Kumar Dhanuka
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Dhanuka
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rahul Dhanuka
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Harsh Dhanuka
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashish Saraf
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mridul Dhanuka
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sachin Kumar Bhartiya
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Priya Brat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Saxena
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Namrata Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bajrang Lal Bajaj
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Siraj Azmat Chaudhry
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dhanuka Agritech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Dhanuka Agritech Ltd.?

The market cap of Dhanuka Agritech Ltd. is ₹3,596.59 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Dhanuka Agritech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Dhanuka Agritech Ltd. is 16.55 and PB ratio of Dhanuka Agritech Ltd. is 3.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Dhanuka Agritech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhanuka Agritech Ltd. is ₹789.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhanuka Agritech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhanuka Agritech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhanuka Agritech Ltd. is ₹818.00 and 52-week low of Dhanuka Agritech Ltd. is ₹605.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

