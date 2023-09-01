What is the Market Cap of Dhanuka Agritech Ltd.? The market cap of Dhanuka Agritech Ltd. is ₹3,596.59 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Dhanuka Agritech Ltd.? P/E ratio of Dhanuka Agritech Ltd. is 16.55 and PB ratio of Dhanuka Agritech Ltd. is 3.39 as on .

What is the share price of Dhanuka Agritech Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhanuka Agritech Ltd. is ₹789.10 as on .