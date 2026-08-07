What is the share price of Dhanuka Agritech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhanuka Agritech is ₹1,024.85 as on .

What kind of stock is Dhanuka Agritech? The Dhanuka Agritech is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dhanuka Agritech? The market cap of Dhanuka Agritech is ₹4,619.85 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Dhanuka Agritech? Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhanuka Agritech are ₹1,026.60 and ₹1,010.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhanuka Agritech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhanuka Agritech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhanuka Agritech is ₹1,664.00 and 52-week low of Dhanuka Agritech is ₹889.95 as on .

How has the Dhanuka Agritech performed historically in terms of returns? The Dhanuka Agritech has shown returns of 0.69% over the past day, -4.3% for the past month, -6.24% over 3 months, -35.2% over 1 year, 10.34% across 3 years, and 2.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dhanuka Agritech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhanuka Agritech are 15.56 and 3.63 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.20 per annum.

Source: Dion Global