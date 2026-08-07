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Dhanuka Agritech Share Price

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BSE

DHANUKA AGRITECH

Dhanuka Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals
Theme
CommoditiesDrone
Index
BSE 1000BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Dhanuka Agritech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,024.85 Closed
0.69₹ 7.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Dhanuka Agritech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,010.95₹1,026.60
₹1,024.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹889.95₹1,664.00
₹1,024.85
Open Price
₹1,020.25
Prev. Close
₹1,017.85
Volume
1,828

Source: Dion Global

Dhanuka Agritech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dhanuka Agritech		0.05-4.30-6.24-10.27-35.2010.342.16
UPL		-5.38-4.73-12.04-23.11-18.98-0.59-5.17
PI Industries		0.464.21-10.81-14.14-31.36-9.93-2.53
Sumitomo Chemical India		5.0513.197.2926.85-9.108.854.83
Atul		0.625.28-3.613.852.16-1.32-5.72
Bayer Cropscience		-1.461.32-10.18-9.98-26.49-3.15-6.84
Sharda Cropchem		-0.62-10.98-28.27-32.26-18.0023.6520.60
Epigral		1.378.06-19.455.80-40.406.7822.19
NACL Industries		-5.72-19.29-1.5529.08-37.2233.1921.36
Rallis India		-1.70-7.54-19.33-23.44-41.64-0.23-7.35
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries		-0.071.6810.9024.70-1.8833.8036.61
GSP Crop Science		2.5248.2238.4367.9367.9318.8610.92
Bharat Rasayan		6.001.82-6.51-27.65-48.60-16.42-16.21
Insecticides (India)		0.86-1.44-10.062.17-36.6611.783.66
Titan Biotech		-1.963.34-11.95100.82341.8172.3540.34
India Pesticides		-5.71-8.61-10.58-16.92-34.86-11.68-14.77
Astec Lifesciences		-6.01-9.85-13.71-2.88-25.82-21.55-14.05
Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection		-3.043.80-0.60-4.18-16.554.17-3.94
Meghmani Organics		-2.0310.86-11.98-5.32-39.52-14.09-11.03
Excel Industries		4.3515.73-0.933.83-18.744.77-2.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Dhanuka Agritech has declined 35.20% compared to peers like UPL (-18.98%), PI Industries (-31.36%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-9.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Dhanuka Agritech has underperformed peers relative to UPL (-5.17%) and PI Industries (-2.53%).

Dhanuka Agritech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Dhanuka Agritech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,019.51,013.06
101,014.311,015.76
201,025.581,024.4
501,064.971,044.44
1001,045.131,068.73
2001,122.941,140.94

Source: Dion Global

Dhanuka Agritech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dhanuka Agritech saw a rise in promoter holding to 69.80%, while DII stake decreased to 18.71%, FII holding fell to 1.64%, and public shareholding moved up to 9.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Dhanuka Agritech Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
24,45,1871.31258.02
16,20,6310.85171.01
13,28,5070.75140.18
10,29,0900.11108.59
1,31,2900.0513.85
98,0160.3410.34
89,5900.79.45
34,9200.263.68
33,8161.273.57
16,7030.211.76

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Dhanuka Agritech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 05:40 AM IST ISTDhanuka Agritech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 05, 2026, 05:17 PM IST ISTDhanuka Agritech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 03, 2026, 11:45 PM IST ISTDhanuka Agritech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 03, 2026, 11:36 PM IST ISTDhanuka Agritech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 03, 2026, 08:50 PM IST ISTDhanuka Agritech - Intimation For Appointment Of Senior Management Personnel

Source: Dion Global

About Dhanuka Agritech

Dhanuka Agritech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24219HR1985PLC122802 and registration number is 122802. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides, herbicides. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2019.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mahendra Kumar Dhanuka
    Chairman
  • Mr. Rahul Dhanuka
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Harsh Dhanuka
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashish Saraf
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Manish Dhanuka
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Saxena
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Namrata Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bajrang Lal Bajaj
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satish Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Goel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dhanuka Agritech Share Price

What is the share price of Dhanuka Agritech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhanuka Agritech is ₹1,024.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dhanuka Agritech?

The Dhanuka Agritech is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dhanuka Agritech?

The market cap of Dhanuka Agritech is ₹4,619.85 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dhanuka Agritech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhanuka Agritech are ₹1,026.60 and ₹1,010.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhanuka Agritech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhanuka Agritech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhanuka Agritech is ₹1,664.00 and 52-week low of Dhanuka Agritech is ₹889.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Dhanuka Agritech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dhanuka Agritech has shown returns of 0.69% over the past day, -4.3% for the past month, -6.24% over 3 months, -35.2% over 1 year, 10.34% across 3 years, and 2.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dhanuka Agritech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhanuka Agritech are 15.56 and 3.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.20 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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