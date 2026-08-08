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Mahindra Lifespace Developers Share Price

NSE
BSE

MAHINDRA LIFESPACE DEVELOPERS

Mahindra Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Mahindra Lifespace Developers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹394.00 Closed
1.87₹ 7.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mahindra Lifespace Developers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹381.15₹396.45
₹394.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹288.00₹428.35
₹394.00
Open Price
₹386.75
Prev. Close
₹386.75
Volume
8,104

Source: Dion Global

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		0.426.1714.224.2713.54-5.6311.41
DLF		-2.11-0.944.23-3.88-15.139.6713.52
Lodha Developers		-2.759.6925.1210.82-1.0318.5023.03
Prestige Estates Projects		-2.04-5.316.73-0.51-2.8139.3735.03
Phoenix Mills		0.09-8.643.538.2930.1230.6134.27
Oberoi Realty		-2.73-6.766.1813.5510.3917.3420.54
Godrej Properties		-1.601.5110.2214.961.039.845.78
Anant Raj		-0.6615.1211.509.9013.4346.2656.00
Brigade Enterprises		0.4912.820.32-3.82-18.699.6617.95
Sobha		-2.35-7.78-7.58-13.47-14.0131.7317.93
Signatureglobal (India)		-2.402.48-11.44-12.11-27.6820.4411.81
Swan Corp		0.41-6.65-13.24-26.59-27.376.6218.65
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-7.0027.5726.4924.41-6.06-1.87-1.13
Embassy Developments		2.641.40-9.57-6.83-36.25-3.23-15.08
Max Estates		1.01-10.47-5.35-2.24-11.9011.896.98
Ganesh Housing		2.43-10.368.693.95-14.1620.2645.56
Kalpataru		-3.45-3.74-23.06-14.19-21.20-12.87-7.93
Puravankara		-0.21-4.39-4.99-14.22-22.7827.9114.96
Raymond Realty		7.092.588.3841.637.19-10.53-6.46
Sunteck Realty		-1.32-9.22-14.08-28.49-21.12-6.87-5.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mahindra Lifespace Developers has gained 13.54% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Mahindra Lifespace Developers has underperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5388.82388.95
10381.97386.1
20377.22380.05
50359.01366.51
100346.62359.52
200365.23360.89

Source: Dion Global

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mahindra Lifespace Developers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 22.77%, FII holding fell to 7.38%, and public shareholding moved up to 17.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
89,73,0581.03328.82
58,76,0881.15215.33
44,46,3511.16162.94
39,64,5150.74147.34
32,29,7610.4118.35
28,89,0910.21105.87
26,70,0001.4297.84
25,14,5110.3292.14
20,58,1450.4375.42
10,69,0701.1939.18

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Mahindra Lifespace Developers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 05:10 PM IST ISTMahindra Lifespace - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 31, 2026, 01:25 AM IST ISTMahindra Lifespace - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 25, 2026, 06:22 AM IST ISTMahindra Lifespace - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 25, 2026, 12:43 AM IST ISTMahindra Lifespace - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 24, 2026, 03:15 AM IST ISTMahindra Lifespace - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Mahindra Lifespace Developers

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/03/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1999PLC118949 and registration number is 118949. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 860.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 213.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ameet Hariani
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Amit Kumar Sinha
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Milind Kulkarni
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Dr. Anish Shah
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Rucha Nanavati
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Amrita Verma Chowdhury
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anuj Puri
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mahindra Lifespace Developers Share Price

What is the share price of Mahindra Lifespace Developers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahindra Lifespace Developers is ₹394.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mahindra Lifespace Developers?

The Mahindra Lifespace Developers is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mahindra Lifespace Developers?

The market cap of Mahindra Lifespace Developers is ₹8,406.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mahindra Lifespace Developers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mahindra Lifespace Developers are ₹396.45 and ₹381.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mahindra Lifespace Developers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahindra Lifespace Developers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahindra Lifespace Developers is ₹428.35 and 52-week low of Mahindra Lifespace Developers is ₹288.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mahindra Lifespace Developers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mahindra Lifespace Developers has shown returns of 1.87% over the past day, 6.17% for the past month, 14.22% over 3 months, 13.54% over 1 year, -5.63% across 3 years, and 11.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mahindra Lifespace Developers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mahindra Lifespace Developers are 25.29 and 2.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.89 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Mahindra Lifespace Developers News

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