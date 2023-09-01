Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|6.47
|13.07
|28.78
|53.22
|9.46
|583.68
|277.16
|6.03
|0.84
|5.60
|41.68
|26.51
|213.18
|137.19
|5.93
|6.87
|24.14
|32.14
|33.24
|183.79
|202.56
|11.90
|10.83
|17.05
|137.01
|320.79
|555.56
|627.82
|14.21
|11.55
|32.91
|59.25
|37.71
|153.52
|174.81
|12.22
|19.76
|4.12
|5.76
|29.05
|152.18
|60.44
|1.13
|1.28
|4.28
|24.83
|15.28
|249.24
|308.00
|11.12
|8.93
|37.32
|85.20
|134.10
|401.19
|62.95
|7.33
|15.95
|21.99
|55.69
|54.09
|97.38
|-27.71
|4.25
|-5.88
|6.57
|22.10
|16.89
|92.40
|104.00
|3.15
|12.01
|10.01
|6.39
|6.56
|119.68
|131.24
|3.77
|7.92
|44.85
|104.32
|154.13
|629.52
|339.46
|3.37
|0.34
|18.73
|34.12
|8.66
|8.66
|8.66
|-5.15
|75.86
|84.74
|139.97
|115.66
|2,075.36
|431.33
|0.97
|-1.23
|-0.96
|26.32
|54.50
|356.66
|283.21
|3.70
|1.03
|9.31
|9.17
|-12.57
|136.85
|36.02
|10.20
|15.68
|65.51
|92.85
|57.06
|801.48
|387.26
|-1.49
|-0.50
|22.15
|51.60
|62.40
|175.17
|126.89
|13.70
|18.76
|21.15
|35.81
|-7.87
|31.85
|-45.46
|9.04
|42.26
|58.20
|101.74
|94.95
|394.87
|115.84
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|42,42,200
|2.04
|219.41
|Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|39,61,498
|1.77
|204.89
|ICICI Prudential Long Term Equity Fund
|35,61,471
|1.64
|184.2
|Nippon India Growth Fund
|30,65,489
|0.91
|158.55
|ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund
|28,48,630
|2.26
|147.33
|Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund
|15,25,450
|1.1
|78.9
|Kotak Balanced Advantage Fund
|15,25,167
|0.52
|78.88
|L&T Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan
|14,48,300
|2.02
|58.12
|Kotak Multicap Fund
|10,92,747
|1.01
|56.52
|Kotak Equity Hybrid Fund - Regular Plan
|10,35,574
|1.32
|53.56
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/03/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1999PLC118949 and registration number is 118949. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 252.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 154.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. is ₹8,794.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. is 86.72 and PB ratio of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. is 4.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. is ₹568.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. is ₹588.00 and 52-week low of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. is ₹316.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.