Here's the live share price of Mahindra Lifespace Developers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|0.42
|6.17
|14.22
|4.27
|13.54
|-5.63
|11.41
|DLF
|-2.11
|-0.94
|4.23
|-3.88
|-15.13
|9.67
|13.52
|Lodha Developers
|-2.75
|9.69
|25.12
|10.82
|-1.03
|18.50
|23.03
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-2.04
|-5.31
|6.73
|-0.51
|-2.81
|39.37
|35.03
|Phoenix Mills
|0.09
|-8.64
|3.53
|8.29
|30.12
|30.61
|34.27
|Oberoi Realty
|-2.73
|-6.76
|6.18
|13.55
|10.39
|17.34
|20.54
|Godrej Properties
|-1.60
|1.51
|10.22
|14.96
|1.03
|9.84
|5.78
|Anant Raj
|-0.66
|15.12
|11.50
|9.90
|13.43
|46.26
|56.00
|Brigade Enterprises
|0.49
|12.82
|0.32
|-3.82
|-18.69
|9.66
|17.95
|Sobha
|-2.35
|-7.78
|-7.58
|-13.47
|-14.01
|31.73
|17.93
|Signatureglobal (India)
|-2.40
|2.48
|-11.44
|-12.11
|-27.68
|20.44
|11.81
|Swan Corp
|0.41
|-6.65
|-13.24
|-26.59
|-27.37
|6.62
|18.65
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-7.00
|27.57
|26.49
|24.41
|-6.06
|-1.87
|-1.13
|Embassy Developments
|2.64
|1.40
|-9.57
|-6.83
|-36.25
|-3.23
|-15.08
|Max Estates
|1.01
|-10.47
|-5.35
|-2.24
|-11.90
|11.89
|6.98
|Ganesh Housing
|2.43
|-10.36
|8.69
|3.95
|-14.16
|20.26
|45.56
|Kalpataru
|-3.45
|-3.74
|-23.06
|-14.19
|-21.20
|-12.87
|-7.93
|Puravankara
|-0.21
|-4.39
|-4.99
|-14.22
|-22.78
|27.91
|14.96
|Raymond Realty
|7.09
|2.58
|8.38
|41.63
|7.19
|-10.53
|-6.46
|Sunteck Realty
|-1.32
|-9.22
|-14.08
|-28.49
|-21.12
|-6.87
|-5.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mahindra Lifespace Developers has gained 13.54% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Mahindra Lifespace Developers has underperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|388.82
|388.95
|10
|381.97
|386.1
|20
|377.22
|380.05
|50
|359.01
|366.51
|100
|346.62
|359.52
|200
|365.23
|360.89
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mahindra Lifespace Developers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 22.77%, FII holding fell to 7.38%, and public shareholding moved up to 17.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|89,73,058
|1.03
|328.82
|58,76,088
|1.15
|215.33
|44,46,351
|1.16
|162.94
|39,64,515
|0.74
|147.34
|32,29,761
|0.4
|118.35
|28,89,091
|0.21
|105.87
|26,70,000
|1.42
|97.84
|25,14,511
|0.32
|92.14
|20,58,145
|0.43
|75.42
|10,69,070
|1.19
|39.18
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:10 PM IST IST
|Mahindra Lifespace - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 31, 2026, 01:25 AM IST IST
|Mahindra Lifespace - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 25, 2026, 06:22 AM IST IST
|Mahindra Lifespace - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 25, 2026, 12:43 AM IST IST
|Mahindra Lifespace - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 24, 2026, 03:15 AM IST IST
|Mahindra Lifespace - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Source: Dion Global
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/03/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1999PLC118949 and registration number is 118949. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 860.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 213.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahindra Lifespace Developers is ₹394.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mahindra Lifespace Developers is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mahindra Lifespace Developers is ₹8,406.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mahindra Lifespace Developers are ₹396.45 and ₹381.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahindra Lifespace Developers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahindra Lifespace Developers is ₹428.35 and 52-week low of Mahindra Lifespace Developers is ₹288.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mahindra Lifespace Developers has shown returns of 1.87% over the past day, 6.17% for the past month, 14.22% over 3 months, 13.54% over 1 year, -5.63% across 3 years, and 11.41% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mahindra Lifespace Developers are 25.29 and 2.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.89 per annum.
Source: Dion Global