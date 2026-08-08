What is the share price of Mahindra Lifespace Developers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahindra Lifespace Developers is ₹394.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Mahindra Lifespace Developers? The Mahindra Lifespace Developers is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mahindra Lifespace Developers? The market cap of Mahindra Lifespace Developers is ₹8,406.92 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mahindra Lifespace Developers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mahindra Lifespace Developers are ₹396.45 and ₹381.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mahindra Lifespace Developers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahindra Lifespace Developers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahindra Lifespace Developers is ₹428.35 and 52-week low of Mahindra Lifespace Developers is ₹288.00 as on .

How has the Mahindra Lifespace Developers performed historically in terms of returns? The Mahindra Lifespace Developers has shown returns of 1.87% over the past day, 6.17% for the past month, 14.22% over 3 months, 13.54% over 1 year, -5.63% across 3 years, and 11.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mahindra Lifespace Developers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mahindra Lifespace Developers are 25.29 and 2.32 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.89 per annum.

Source: Dion Global