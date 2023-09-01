Follow Us

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MAHINDRA LIFESPACE DEVELOPERS LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹568.25 Closed
0.130.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹565.00₹575.00
₹568.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹316.00₹588.00
₹568.25
Open Price
₹568.00
Prev. Close
₹567.50
Volume
2,41,848

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1573.87
  • R2577.93
  • R3580.87
  • Pivot
    570.93
  • S1566.87
  • S2563.93
  • S3559.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5411.36549.35
  • 10420.57538.28
  • 20442.06525.7
  • 50473498.76
  • 100443.27466.16
  • 200382.45433.28

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46
9.0442.2658.20101.7494.95394.87115.84

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. Share Holdings

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan42,42,2002.04219.41
Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan39,61,4981.77204.89
ICICI Prudential Long Term Equity Fund35,61,4711.64184.2
Nippon India Growth Fund30,65,4890.91158.55
ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund28,48,6302.26147.33
Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund15,25,4501.178.9
Kotak Balanced Advantage Fund15,25,1670.5278.88
L&T Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan14,48,3002.0258.12
Kotak Multicap Fund10,92,7471.0156.52
Kotak Equity Hybrid Fund - Regular Plan10,35,5741.3253.56
View All Mutual Funds

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/03/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1999PLC118949 and registration number is 118949. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 252.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 154.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ameet Hariani
    Chairman
  • Mr. Amit Kumar Sinha
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Anuj Puri
    Director
  • Ms. Amrita Chowdhury
    Director
  • Dr. Anish Shah
    Director
  • Ms. Asha Kharga
    Director
  • Ms. Rucha Nanavati
    Director

FAQs on Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd.?

The market cap of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. is ₹8,794.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. is 86.72 and PB ratio of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. is 4.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. is ₹568.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. is ₹588.00 and 52-week low of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. is ₹316.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

