Tips Music Share Price

NSE
BSE

TIPS MUSIC

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Service
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Tips Music along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹536.90 Closed
-0.69₹ -3.75
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Tips Music Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹501.95₹551.55
₹536.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹483.05₹717.85
₹536.90
Open Price
₹501.95
Prev. Close
₹540.65
Volume
2,754

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Tips Music has gained 64.52% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -9.04%.

Tips Music’s current P/E of 36.45x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Tips Music Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tips Music		-4.440.08-3.85-6.15-7.5552.9563.56
Sun TV Network		6.3614.9614.0011.8911.2312.634.38
Prime Focus		2.456.3656.1992.66182.9252.3931.87
Affle 3I		-3.16-17.64-17.02-28.85-3.2710.213.29
PVR INOX		-1.113.56-9.57-9.2913.99-13.08-6.38
Amagi Media Labs		-1.03-0.229.019.019.012.921.74
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-4.422.01-15.61-27.59-6.76-25.06-17.64
Latent View Analytics		-5.02-30.39-28.47-22.88-9.52-2.84-7.68
Saregama India		-0.88-0.43-12.04-33.91-27.53-0.5122.53
Network18 Media & Investments		-3.89-11.21-25.08-39.00-18.16-17.48-4.34
City Pulse Multiventures		-2.41-9.08-4.822.74133.13210.85216.39
Aqylon Nexus		-18.16-33.94-12.046.02157.56779.64282.31
Hathway Cable & Datacom		-3.92-6.79-20.34-30.03-20.65-12.18-19.65
Signpost India		2.0221.2419.86-8.9911.16-8.03-4.90
Den Networks		-4.27-5.44-14.56-25.21-11.67-3.72-14.37
Balaji Telefilms		-1.8112.93-12.06-3.2692.3331.5610.56
Panorama Studios International		0.549.28-3.73-1.62-18.19102.5080.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		-3.838.30-11.45-23.461.62-5.4516.42
New Delhi Television		-1.82-4.81-5.76-28.75-13.33-23.1413.08
TV Today Network		-3.340.33-10.69-20.27-20.45-16.62-15.06

Over the last one year, Tips Music has declined 7.55% compared to peers like Sun TV Network (11.23%), Prime Focus (182.92%), Affle 3I (-3.27%). From a 5 year perspective, Tips Music has outperformed peers relative to Sun TV Network (4.38%) and Prime Focus (31.87%).

Tips Music Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Tips Music Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5554.98548.5
10557.75552.54
20556.45552.62
50542.91546.87
100534.39550.75
200579.98571.76

Tips Music Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tips Music remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 4.97%, FII holding fell to 7.34%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Tips Music Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
10,59,4961.2757.62
5,96,7190.1332.45
5,80,9780.4731.6
5,74,7690.5631.26
4,59,5542.5324.99
4,07,6951.3222.17
2,54,6520.2913.85
1,46,7931.797.98
1,35,0821.087.35
1,12,7340.146.13

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Tips Music Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 21, 2026, 6:56 PM ISTTips Music - GST Inspection Or Search Concluded
Feb 18, 2026, 9:50 PM ISTTips Music - GST Inspection, Search And Seizure
Feb 18, 2026, 7:56 PM ISTTips Music - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 03, 2026, 10:07 PM ISTTips Music - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jan 24, 2026, 3:35 AM ISTTips Music - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript

About Tips Music

Tips Music Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/05/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92120MH1996PLC099359 and registration number is 099359. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Sound recording and music publishing activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 310.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Kumar Taurani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Taurani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Girish Taurani
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Tara Subramaniam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chandrashekar Ponnuswamy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajan Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tips Music Share Price

What is the share price of Tips Music?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tips Music is ₹536.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tips Music?

The Tips Music is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tips Music?

The market cap of Tips Music is ₹6,863.28 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tips Music?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tips Music are ₹551.55 and ₹501.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tips Music?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tips Music stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tips Music is ₹717.85 and 52-week low of Tips Music is ₹483.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Tips Music performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tips Music has shown returns of -0.69% over the past day, -2.2% for the past month, -2.95% over 3 months, -9.04% over 1 year, 52.84% across 3 years, and 64.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tips Music?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tips Music are 36.45 and 21.72 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.30 per annum.

Tips Music News

