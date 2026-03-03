Here's the live share price of Tips Music along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Tips Music has gained 64.52% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -9.04%.
Tips Music’s current P/E of 36.45x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tips Music
|-4.44
|0.08
|-3.85
|-6.15
|-7.55
|52.95
|63.56
|Sun TV Network
|6.36
|14.96
|14.00
|11.89
|11.23
|12.63
|4.38
|Prime Focus
|2.45
|6.36
|56.19
|92.66
|182.92
|52.39
|31.87
|Affle 3I
|-3.16
|-17.64
|-17.02
|-28.85
|-3.27
|10.21
|3.29
|PVR INOX
|-1.11
|3.56
|-9.57
|-9.29
|13.99
|-13.08
|-6.38
|Amagi Media Labs
|-1.03
|-0.22
|9.01
|9.01
|9.01
|2.92
|1.74
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-4.42
|2.01
|-15.61
|-27.59
|-6.76
|-25.06
|-17.64
|Latent View Analytics
|-5.02
|-30.39
|-28.47
|-22.88
|-9.52
|-2.84
|-7.68
|Saregama India
|-0.88
|-0.43
|-12.04
|-33.91
|-27.53
|-0.51
|22.53
|Network18 Media & Investments
|-3.89
|-11.21
|-25.08
|-39.00
|-18.16
|-17.48
|-4.34
|City Pulse Multiventures
|-2.41
|-9.08
|-4.82
|2.74
|133.13
|210.85
|216.39
|Aqylon Nexus
|-18.16
|-33.94
|-12.04
|6.02
|157.56
|779.64
|282.31
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|-3.92
|-6.79
|-20.34
|-30.03
|-20.65
|-12.18
|-19.65
|Signpost India
|2.02
|21.24
|19.86
|-8.99
|11.16
|-8.03
|-4.90
|Den Networks
|-4.27
|-5.44
|-14.56
|-25.21
|-11.67
|-3.72
|-14.37
|Balaji Telefilms
|-1.81
|12.93
|-12.06
|-3.26
|92.33
|31.56
|10.56
|Panorama Studios International
|0.54
|9.28
|-3.73
|-1.62
|-18.19
|102.50
|80.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|-3.83
|8.30
|-11.45
|-23.46
|1.62
|-5.45
|16.42
|New Delhi Television
|-1.82
|-4.81
|-5.76
|-28.75
|-13.33
|-23.14
|13.08
|TV Today Network
|-3.34
|0.33
|-10.69
|-20.27
|-20.45
|-16.62
|-15.06
Over the last one year, Tips Music has declined 7.55% compared to peers like Sun TV Network (11.23%), Prime Focus (182.92%), Affle 3I (-3.27%). From a 5 year perspective, Tips Music has outperformed peers relative to Sun TV Network (4.38%) and Prime Focus (31.87%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|554.98
|548.5
|10
|557.75
|552.54
|20
|556.45
|552.62
|50
|542.91
|546.87
|100
|534.39
|550.75
|200
|579.98
|571.76
In the latest quarter, Tips Music remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 4.97%, FII holding fell to 7.34%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|10,59,496
|1.27
|57.62
|5,96,719
|0.13
|32.45
|5,80,978
|0.47
|31.6
|5,74,769
|0.56
|31.26
|4,59,554
|2.53
|24.99
|4,07,695
|1.32
|22.17
|2,54,652
|0.29
|13.85
|1,46,793
|1.79
|7.98
|1,35,082
|1.08
|7.35
|1,12,734
|0.14
|6.13
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 21, 2026, 6:56 PM IST
|Tips Music - GST Inspection Or Search Concluded
|Feb 18, 2026, 9:50 PM IST
|Tips Music - GST Inspection, Search And Seizure
|Feb 18, 2026, 7:56 PM IST
|Tips Music - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 03, 2026, 10:07 PM IST
|Tips Music - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jan 24, 2026, 3:35 AM IST
|Tips Music - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Tips Music Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/05/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92120MH1996PLC099359 and registration number is 099359. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Sound recording and music publishing activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 310.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tips Music is ₹536.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Tips Music is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tips Music is ₹6,863.28 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tips Music are ₹551.55 and ₹501.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tips Music stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tips Music is ₹717.85 and 52-week low of Tips Music is ₹483.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Tips Music has shown returns of -0.69% over the past day, -2.2% for the past month, -2.95% over 3 months, -9.04% over 1 year, 52.84% across 3 years, and 64.52% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tips Music are 36.45 and 21.72 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.30 per annum.