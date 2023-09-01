Follow Us

TEAMLEASE SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Services - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹2,453.45 Closed
1.3833.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

TeamLease Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,377.95₹2,482.95
₹2,453.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,007.25₹3,454.75
₹2,453.45
Open Price
₹2,414.10
Prev. Close
₹2,420.00
Volume
20,800

TeamLease Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,490.22
  • R22,524.13
  • R32,580.27
  • Pivot
    2,434.08
  • S12,400.17
  • S22,344.03
  • S32,310.12

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52,927.542,378.73
  • 102,970.22,348.03
  • 203,027.322,337.25
  • 503,186.922,340.82
  • 1003,262.652,353.97
  • 2003,590.82,489.52

TeamLease Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.054.547.72-4.76-28.232.54-5.12
-4.598.9822.2241.0417.14-45.03-45.03
2.350.8228.6634.0155.41-35.94-35.94
-0.331.052.6814.4620.13116.10123.05
-0.03-8.486.5514.72-9.81178.54332.08
2.0717.6055.6276.02127.031,123.32590.91
-0.315.8213.5731.232.3626.90-11.67
1.14-1.898.0331.5329.10109.7342.21
0.400.113.5523.04-25.2016.11-56.09
-0.58-9.5910.7725.9037.3950.0850.08
-4.42-0.0715.7528.1049.19104.4253.06
5.711.7717.4237.5226.0731.5145.39
-1.0910.3830.4539.6629.6719.0019.00
0.92-0.48-0.83-2.24-1.30473.69487.28
-2.7212.1614.9394.6839.5293.6293.62
4.11-35.75-10.5016.079.659.659.65
0.5113.6527.0926.8162.60105.45-36.60
-0.05-3.853.1623.45-11.3417.3214.89
-0.10-3.293.41-2.85-8.87-8.87-8.87
1.649.139.6815.82-24.51-59.55-59.55

TeamLease Services Ltd. Share Holdings

TeamLease Services Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund3,78,8870.9889.34
ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund3,62,5161.0185.48
HDFC TaxSaver - Regular Plan3,37,4420.779.56
Invesco India Contra Fund2,96,5450.6369.92
Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund2,87,0141.6367.67
Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund2,80,0000.5666.02
ICICI Prudential Technology Fund2,70,3300.5963.74
UTI Mid Cap Fund2,13,7170.5950.39
Nippon India Multi Cap Fund1,95,4380.2446.08
UTI Small Cap Fund1,49,8831.1935.34
View All Mutual Funds

TeamLease Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingBuy Back of Shares
25 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About TeamLease Services Ltd.

TeamLease Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/02/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140KA2000PLC118395 and registration number is 124003. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Temporary employment agency activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5640.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Narayan Ramachandran
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Manish Mahendra Sabharwal
    Vice Chairman & Whole Time Dir
  • Mr. Ashok Reddy
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Rituparna Chakraborty
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Latika Pradhan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mekin Maheshwari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subramaniam Somasundaram
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Meenakshi Nevatia
    Independent Director
  • Dr. V Raghunathan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Zarir Batliwala
    Independent Director

FAQs on TeamLease Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of TeamLease Services Ltd.?

The market cap of TeamLease Services Ltd. is ₹4,58.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of TeamLease Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of TeamLease Services Ltd. is 36.45 and PB ratio of TeamLease Services Ltd. is 5.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of TeamLease Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TeamLease Services Ltd. is ₹2,453.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TeamLease Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TeamLease Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TeamLease Services Ltd. is ₹3,454.75 and 52-week low of TeamLease Services Ltd. is ₹2,7.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

