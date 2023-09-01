Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.05
|4.54
|7.72
|-4.76
|-28.23
|2.54
|-5.12
|-4.59
|8.98
|22.22
|41.04
|17.14
|-45.03
|-45.03
|2.35
|0.82
|28.66
|34.01
|55.41
|-35.94
|-35.94
|-0.33
|1.05
|2.68
|14.46
|20.13
|116.10
|123.05
|-0.03
|-8.48
|6.55
|14.72
|-9.81
|178.54
|332.08
|2.07
|17.60
|55.62
|76.02
|127.03
|1,123.32
|590.91
|-0.31
|5.82
|13.57
|31.23
|2.36
|26.90
|-11.67
|1.14
|-1.89
|8.03
|31.53
|29.10
|109.73
|42.21
|0.40
|0.11
|3.55
|23.04
|-25.20
|16.11
|-56.09
|-0.58
|-9.59
|10.77
|25.90
|37.39
|50.08
|50.08
|-4.42
|-0.07
|15.75
|28.10
|49.19
|104.42
|53.06
|5.71
|1.77
|17.42
|37.52
|26.07
|31.51
|45.39
|-1.09
|10.38
|30.45
|39.66
|29.67
|19.00
|19.00
|0.92
|-0.48
|-0.83
|-2.24
|-1.30
|473.69
|487.28
|-2.72
|12.16
|14.93
|94.68
|39.52
|93.62
|93.62
|4.11
|-35.75
|-10.50
|16.07
|9.65
|9.65
|9.65
|0.51
|13.65
|27.09
|26.81
|62.60
|105.45
|-36.60
|-0.05
|-3.85
|3.16
|23.45
|-11.34
|17.32
|14.89
|-0.10
|-3.29
|3.41
|-2.85
|-8.87
|-8.87
|-8.87
|1.64
|9.13
|9.68
|15.82
|-24.51
|-59.55
|-59.55
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|3,78,887
|0.98
|89.34
|ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund
|3,62,516
|1.01
|85.48
|HDFC TaxSaver - Regular Plan
|3,37,442
|0.7
|79.56
|Invesco India Contra Fund
|2,96,545
|0.63
|69.92
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund
|2,87,014
|1.63
|67.67
|Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund
|2,80,000
|0.56
|66.02
|ICICI Prudential Technology Fund
|2,70,330
|0.59
|63.74
|UTI Mid Cap Fund
|2,13,717
|0.59
|50.39
|Nippon India Multi Cap Fund
|1,95,438
|0.24
|46.08
|UTI Small Cap Fund
|1,49,883
|1.19
|35.34
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Buy Back of Shares
|25 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
TeamLease Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/02/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140KA2000PLC118395 and registration number is 124003. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Temporary employment agency activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5640.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of TeamLease Services Ltd. is ₹4,58.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of TeamLease Services Ltd. is 36.45 and PB ratio of TeamLease Services Ltd. is 5.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TeamLease Services Ltd. is ₹2,453.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TeamLease Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TeamLease Services Ltd. is ₹3,454.75 and 52-week low of TeamLease Services Ltd. is ₹2,7.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.