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TeamLease Services Share Price

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BSE

TEAMLEASE SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service
Index
BSE 1000BSE ServicesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of TeamLease Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,245.00 Closed
-0.76₹ -9.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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TeamLease Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,239.80₹1,272.05
₹1,245.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,063.40₹1,943.30
₹1,245.00
Open Price
₹1,242.40
Prev. Close
₹1,254.50
Volume
476

Source: Dion Global

TeamLease Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
TeamLease Services		0.65-11.23-7.70-10.99-28.90-19.71-20.31
Crisil		5.5017.0610.83-1.99-11.266.3310.67
Urban Company		10.593.29-2.4516.06-14.37-5.04-3.05
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute		3.79-6.5019.6361.6461.6417.3610.08
National Securities Depository		0.70-2.78-5.38-15.18-26.89-4.27-2.58
International Gemological Institute		0.761.74-2.087.58-0.22-8.85-5.41
Indegene		7.1212.263.8412.34-4.24-1.13-0.68
WeWork India Management		0.702.2139.4728.9920.506.413.80
SIS		3.392.079.6726.0617.39-0.42-1.54
PDS		-0.77-0.0620.103.239.293.795.11
Quess Corp		-6.723.6336.7547.1011.81-9.87-18.45
CMS Info Systems		3.302.02-5.50-15.32-39.12-11.212.80
Bluspring Enterprises		-2.376.3867.0697.7735.9311.096.51
Updater Services		3.6911.6126.8834.14-19.25-9.41-5.76
IIRM Holdings India		-4.706.1153.3247.6171.6891.1077.40
Krystal Integrated Services		0.28-0.73-2.37-2.49-4.73-5.46-3.32
Innovision		-0.37-1.49-13.19-23.82-23.82-8.67-5.30
Majestic Auto		13.8145.3153.0739.0966.4444.2726.63
Qualitek Labs		6.38-4.7131.9630.4347.1131.1517.67
NDL Ventures		-1.08-3.434.1926.5793.53-2.97-21.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, TeamLease Services has declined 28.90% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, TeamLease Services has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).

TeamLease Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

TeamLease Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,268.521,259.44
101,291.941,280.3
201,343.221,315.6
501,385.61,347.12
1001,307.91,363.5
2001,430.721,468.1

Source: Dion Global

TeamLease Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, TeamLease Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 47.81%, FII holding rose to 6.95%, and public shareholding moved up to 14.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

TeamLease Services Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
11,18,7340.3161.67
9,06,7590.67131.04
7,48,6500.75108.19
4,50,0000.4165.03
2,95,1730.0842.66
2,68,0090.7438.73
2,47,0630.2235.7
2,26,7770.2632.77
2,01,3140.1529.09
1,83,1950.0926.47

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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TeamLease Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:18 PM IST ISTTeamLease Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 07, 2026, 10:11 PM IST ISTTeamLease Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 08:44 PM IST ISTTeamLease Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 04, 2026, 08:41 PM IST ISTTeamLease Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Closure of Buy Back
Jul 30, 2026, 01:20 AM IST ISTTeamLease Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About TeamLease Services

TeamLease Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/02/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140KA2000PLC118395 and registration number is 124003. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of employment placement agencies. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10736.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Narayan Ramachandran
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Manish Mahendra Sabharwal
    Exe.Vice Chairman & Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ashok Reddy
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Rituparna Chakraborty
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Subramaniam Somasundaram
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajnarayan Ramakrishnan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Meenakshi Nevatia
    Independent Director
  • Dr. V Raghunathan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Latika Pradhan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mekin Maheshwari
    Independent Director

FAQs on TeamLease Services Share Price

What is the share price of TeamLease Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TeamLease Services is ₹1,245.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is TeamLease Services?

The TeamLease Services is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of TeamLease Services?

The market cap of TeamLease Services is ₹2,087.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of TeamLease Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of TeamLease Services are ₹1,272.05 and ₹1,239.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TeamLease Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TeamLease Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TeamLease Services is ₹1,943.30 and 52-week low of TeamLease Services is ₹1,063.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the TeamLease Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The TeamLease Services has shown returns of -0.76% over the past day, -11.23% for the past month, -7.7% over 3 months, -28.9% over 1 year, -19.71% across 3 years, and -20.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of TeamLease Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TeamLease Services are 14.10 and 2.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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