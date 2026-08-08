Here's the live share price of TeamLease Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|TeamLease Services
|0.65
|-11.23
|-7.70
|-10.99
|-28.90
|-19.71
|-20.31
|Crisil
|5.50
|17.06
|10.83
|-1.99
|-11.26
|6.33
|10.67
|Urban Company
|10.59
|3.29
|-2.45
|16.06
|-14.37
|-5.04
|-3.05
|Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
|3.79
|-6.50
|19.63
|61.64
|61.64
|17.36
|10.08
|National Securities Depository
|0.70
|-2.78
|-5.38
|-15.18
|-26.89
|-4.27
|-2.58
|International Gemological Institute
|0.76
|1.74
|-2.08
|7.58
|-0.22
|-8.85
|-5.41
|Indegene
|7.12
|12.26
|3.84
|12.34
|-4.24
|-1.13
|-0.68
|WeWork India Management
|0.70
|2.21
|39.47
|28.99
|20.50
|6.41
|3.80
|SIS
|3.39
|2.07
|9.67
|26.06
|17.39
|-0.42
|-1.54
|PDS
|-0.77
|-0.06
|20.10
|3.23
|9.29
|3.79
|5.11
|Quess Corp
|-6.72
|3.63
|36.75
|47.10
|11.81
|-9.87
|-18.45
|CMS Info Systems
|3.30
|2.02
|-5.50
|-15.32
|-39.12
|-11.21
|2.80
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-2.37
|6.38
|67.06
|97.77
|35.93
|11.09
|6.51
|Updater Services
|3.69
|11.61
|26.88
|34.14
|-19.25
|-9.41
|-5.76
|IIRM Holdings India
|-4.70
|6.11
|53.32
|47.61
|71.68
|91.10
|77.40
|Krystal Integrated Services
|0.28
|-0.73
|-2.37
|-2.49
|-4.73
|-5.46
|-3.32
|Innovision
|-0.37
|-1.49
|-13.19
|-23.82
|-23.82
|-8.67
|-5.30
|Majestic Auto
|13.81
|45.31
|53.07
|39.09
|66.44
|44.27
|26.63
|Qualitek Labs
|6.38
|-4.71
|31.96
|30.43
|47.11
|31.15
|17.67
|NDL Ventures
|-1.08
|-3.43
|4.19
|26.57
|93.53
|-2.97
|-21.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, TeamLease Services has declined 28.90% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, TeamLease Services has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,268.52
|1,259.44
|10
|1,291.94
|1,280.3
|20
|1,343.22
|1,315.6
|50
|1,385.6
|1,347.12
|100
|1,307.9
|1,363.5
|200
|1,430.72
|1,468.1
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, TeamLease Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 47.81%, FII holding rose to 6.95%, and public shareholding moved up to 14.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|11,18,734
|0.3
|161.67
|9,06,759
|0.67
|131.04
|7,48,650
|0.75
|108.19
|4,50,000
|0.41
|65.03
|2,95,173
|0.08
|42.66
|2,68,009
|0.74
|38.73
|2,47,063
|0.22
|35.7
|2,26,777
|0.26
|32.77
|2,01,314
|0.15
|29.09
|1,83,195
|0.09
|26.47
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:18 PM IST IST
|TeamLease Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:11 PM IST IST
|TeamLease Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:44 PM IST IST
|TeamLease Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:41 PM IST IST
|TeamLease Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Closure of Buy Back
|Jul 30, 2026, 01:20 AM IST IST
|TeamLease Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
TeamLease Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/02/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140KA2000PLC118395 and registration number is 124003. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of employment placement agencies. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10736.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TeamLease Services is ₹1,245.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The TeamLease Services is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of TeamLease Services is ₹2,087.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of TeamLease Services are ₹1,272.05 and ₹1,239.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TeamLease Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TeamLease Services is ₹1,943.30 and 52-week low of TeamLease Services is ₹1,063.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The TeamLease Services has shown returns of -0.76% over the past day, -11.23% for the past month, -7.7% over 3 months, -28.9% over 1 year, -19.71% across 3 years, and -20.31% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TeamLease Services are 14.10 and 2.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global