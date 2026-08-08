What is the share price of TeamLease Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TeamLease Services is ₹1,245.00 as on .

What kind of stock is TeamLease Services? The TeamLease Services is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of TeamLease Services? The market cap of TeamLease Services is ₹2,087.73 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of TeamLease Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of TeamLease Services are ₹1,272.05 and ₹1,239.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TeamLease Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TeamLease Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TeamLease Services is ₹1,943.30 and 52-week low of TeamLease Services is ₹1,063.40 as on .

How has the TeamLease Services performed historically in terms of returns? The TeamLease Services has shown returns of -0.76% over the past day, -11.23% for the past month, -7.7% over 3 months, -28.9% over 1 year, -19.71% across 3 years, and -20.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of TeamLease Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TeamLease Services are 14.10 and 2.00 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global