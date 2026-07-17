SBI Funds Management IPO Allotment Highlights: The bidding is over. Now comes the moment thousands of investors have been waiting for.

The SBI Funds Management IPO allotment finalised on July 17. After the issue attracted strong demand across investor categories, applicants are now keen to find out whether they have been allotted shares.

Here’s a quick look at everything investors should know.

SBI Funds Management IPO snapshot

Particulars Details IPO Size Rs 9,795 crore Final Issue Price Rs 574 per share Issue Type Offer for Sale (OFS) Expected Allotment July 17 Tentative Listing July 21

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SBI Funds Management IPO: Subscription in numbers

The IPO closed with an overall subscription of 41.73 times.

The Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB) portion led the demand with 140.11 times subscription, followed by the Non-Institutional Investor (NII) category at 22.51 times. The retail portion was subscribed 3.76 times.

SBI Funds Management IPO: GMP in focus

The grey market premium (GMP) is hovering around Rs 97 per share. Based on the issue price of Rs 574, the estimated listing price works out to nearly Rs 671, implying a premium of around 17%. The GMP, however, is an unofficial indicator and may not reflect the actual listing price

About the company

Founded in 1992, SBI Funds Management manages SBI Mutual Fund, India’s largest asset management company by Assets Under Management (AUM). It is a joint venture between State Bank of India (SBI) and Amundi.

The IPO is a 100% Offer for Sale (OFS. This means that the company will not receive any proceeds from the issue.

Live Updates

SBI Funds Management IPO Allotment Status Highlights: How to check your status online, GMP, Listing and more.