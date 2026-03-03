Here's the live share price of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility has declined 1.69% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -15.69%.
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility’s current P/E of 20.35x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
|-3.84
|-1.38
|-12.67
|-19.10
|-12.83
|13.03
|-2.00
|Exide Industries
|-3.89
|-1.56
|-13.31
|-22.90
|-6.73
|21.38
|9.25
|Ather Energy
|1.05
|4.14
|3.51
|40.96
|132.83
|32.54
|18.41
|HBL Engineering
|-4.50
|-15.61
|-20.71
|-21.35
|57.59
|88.81
|75.62
|Standard Batteries
|4.19
|-8.14
|-4.55
|-22.74
|-21.88
|18.98
|7.61
|PAE
|0
|15.56
|78.45
|78.45
|180.87
|26.06
|21.60
Over the last one year, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility has declined 12.83% compared to peers like Exide Industries (-6.73%), Ather Energy (132.83%), HBL Engineering (57.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility has underperformed peers relative to Exide Industries (9.25%) and Ather Energy (18.41%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|854.89
|851.3
|10
|849.78
|853.65
|20
|859.25
|857.82
|50
|878.61
|878.4
|100
|925.49
|910.14
|200
|960.21
|955.99
In the latest quarter, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 17.12%, FII holding fell to 17.37%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|20,29,179
|1.33
|170.33
|15,24,916
|0.26
|128
|13,50,244
|0.14
|113.34
|11,24,677
|0.48
|94.41
|10,27,695
|0.45
|86.26
|9,09,044
|0.96
|76.31
|7,50,258
|0.78
|62.98
|5,45,651
|1.64
|45.8
|3,97,564
|1.99
|33.37
|3,74,730
|0.49
|31.45
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
|Price
(%)
As on Invalid Date IST
|Open Interest
(%)
|High
|Low
|Open
|Close
|Contract Traded
|Turnover (in lakhs)
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 26, 2026, 11:15 PM IST
|Amara Raja Ene & Mob - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Feb 18, 2026, 12:01 AM IST
|Amara Raja Ene & Mob - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 17, 2026, 11:57 PM IST
|Amara Raja Ene & Mob - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 17, 2026, 11:51 PM IST
|Amara Raja Ene & Mob - Intimation
|Feb 13, 2026, 3:09 AM IST
|Amara Raja Ene & Mob - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31402AP1985PLC005305 and registration number is 005305. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of primary cells and primary batteries nd rechargable batteries, cells containing manganese oxide, mercuric oxide silver oxide or other material. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12404.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amara Raja Energy & Mobility is ₹826.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Amara Raja Energy & Mobility is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility is ₹15,120.64 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility are ₹833.35 and ₹781.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amara Raja Energy & Mobility stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility is ₹1,108.70 and 52-week low of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility is ₹781.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Amara Raja Energy & Mobility has shown returns of -2.41% over the past day, -1.82% for the past month, -13.17% over 3 months, -15.69% over 1 year, 14.14% across 3 years, and -1.69% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility are 20.35 and 1.92 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.27 per annum.