Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AMARA RAJA ENERGY & MOBILITY

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Auto Ancillaries
Theme
Electric VehiclesEV ChargingRenewable Energy
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹826.15 Closed
-2.41₹ -20.40
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹781.10₹833.35
₹826.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹781.10₹1,108.70
₹826.15
Open Price
₹781.10
Prev. Close
₹846.55
Volume
1,01,746

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility has declined 1.69% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -15.69%.

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility’s current P/E of 20.35x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility		-3.84-1.38-12.67-19.10-12.8313.03-2.00
Exide Industries		-3.89-1.56-13.31-22.90-6.7321.389.25
Ather Energy		1.054.143.5140.96132.8332.5418.41
HBL Engineering		-4.50-15.61-20.71-21.3557.5988.8175.62
Standard Batteries		4.19-8.14-4.55-22.74-21.8818.987.61
PAE		015.5678.4578.45180.8726.0621.60

Over the last one year, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility has declined 12.83% compared to peers like Exide Industries (-6.73%), Ather Energy (132.83%), HBL Engineering (57.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility has underperformed peers relative to Exide Industries (9.25%) and Ather Energy (18.41%).

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5854.89851.3
10849.78853.65
20859.25857.82
50878.61878.4
100925.49910.14
200960.21955.99

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 17.12%, FII holding fell to 17.37%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
20,29,1791.33170.33
15,24,9160.26128
13,50,2440.14113.34
11,24,6770.4894.41
10,27,6950.4586.26
9,09,0440.9676.31
7,50,2580.7862.98
5,45,6511.6445.8
3,97,5641.9933.37
3,74,7300.4931.45

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Futures

Price
  (%)
As on Invalid Date IST
Open Interest
  (%)
High
Low
Open
Close
Contract Traded
Turnover (in lakhs)

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Options

Price
  (%)
Not traded today
Open Interest
  (%)
High
Low
Open
Close
Contract Traded
Turnover (in lakhs)

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 26, 2026, 11:15 PM ISTAmara Raja Ene & Mob - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Feb 18, 2026, 12:01 AM ISTAmara Raja Ene & Mob - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 17, 2026, 11:57 PM ISTAmara Raja Ene & Mob - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 17, 2026, 11:51 PM ISTAmara Raja Ene & Mob - Intimation
Feb 13, 2026, 3:09 AM ISTAmara Raja Ene & Mob - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

About Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31402AP1985PLC005305 and registration number is 005305. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of primary cells and primary batteries nd rechargable batteries, cells containing manganese oxide, mercuric oxide silver oxide or other material. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12404.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Jayadev Galla
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Harshavardhana Gourineni
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vikramadithya Gourineni
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Bhairavi Tushar Jani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Annush Ramasamy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Amar Patnaik
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Radhika Shapoorjee
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Share Price

What is the share price of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amara Raja Energy & Mobility is ₹826.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Amara Raja Energy & Mobility?

The Amara Raja Energy & Mobility is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility?

The market cap of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility is ₹15,120.64 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility are ₹833.35 and ₹781.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amara Raja Energy & Mobility stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility is ₹1,108.70 and 52-week low of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility is ₹781.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Amara Raja Energy & Mobility performed historically in terms of returns?

The Amara Raja Energy & Mobility has shown returns of -2.41% over the past day, -1.82% for the past month, -13.17% over 3 months, -15.69% over 1 year, 14.14% across 3 years, and -1.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility are 20.35 and 1.92 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.27 per annum.

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility News

More Amara Raja Energy & Mobility News
icon
Market Pulse