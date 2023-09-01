Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.83
|-1.25
|-1.69
|56.62
|-24.22
|771.59
|1,063.92
|5.42
|14.08
|45.83
|37.80
|4.54
|135.85
|35.66
|-2.96
|-4.17
|2.29
|27.00
|53.47
|53.47
|53.47
|4.92
|-11.52
|30.18
|46.02
|48.10
|188.36
|251.12
|4.75
|22.15
|18.36
|28.64
|18.91
|153.83
|-42.64
|3.14
|-11.42
|-2.78
|36.98
|56.94
|277.05
|129.70
|-1.64
|-5.01
|-0.04
|79.72
|126.00
|548.33
|548.33
|7.57
|-0.76
|11.43
|6.63
|25.96
|162.38
|98.31
|0.49
|0.78
|7.93
|14.25
|6.32
|45.46
|27.56
|0.73
|0.45
|-0.24
|-3.60
|-13.32
|413.20
|287.63
|8.91
|25.27
|56.40
|61.88
|25.07
|95.60
|-15.60
|-0.42
|-10.88
|-14.90
|-14.00
|-21.51
|-1.11
|1,431.72
|0.31
|7.73
|15.61
|9.90
|9.90
|9.90
|9.90
|-2.06
|-8.37
|-17.55
|-5.62
|-43.70
|175.92
|175.92
|0
|0
|30.00
|71.05
|71.05
|608.06
|636.13
|3.28
|14.57
|-1.72
|4.83
|-18.31
|285.89
|209.85
|12.34
|19.72
|24.01
|37.30
|4.85
|164.12
|-2.43
|-3.87
|0.69
|121.63
|93.92
|130.50
|81.45
|-22.84
|1.48
|-14.37
|5.97
|12.82
|-8.23
|-39.91
|-39.91
|-6.86
|-10.93
|-39.18
|-70.32
|-43.03
|-43.03
|-43.03
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Nifty 50 ETF
|57,58,537
|0.88
|1,435.14
|Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan
|19,01,400
|2
|473.87
|UTI Nifty 50 ETF
|15,30,055
|0.88
|381.32
|SBI Arbitrage Opportunities Fund
|6,04,200
|1.05
|150.58
|Edelweiss Arbitrage Fund
|6,02,700
|2.55
|150.2
|Nippon India ETF Nifty 50 BeES
|4,79,032
|0.88
|119.38
|UTI Arbitrage Fund
|4,62,600
|3.68
|115.29
|UTI Nifty 50 Index Fund
|4,24,078
|0.88
|105.69
|HDFC Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan
|3,60,000
|1.45
|89.72
|HDFC Arbitrage Fund - Wholesale Plan
|3,60,000
|1.45
|89.72
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|04 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Adani Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100GJ1993PLC019067 and registration number is 019067. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels and related products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26824.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 109.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Adani Enterprises Ltd. is ₹2,75,794.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Adani Enterprises Ltd. is 111.53 and PB ratio of Adani Enterprises Ltd. is 12.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adani Enterprises Ltd. is ₹2,450.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adani Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adani Enterprises Ltd. is ₹4,190.00 and 52-week low of Adani Enterprises Ltd. is ₹1,17.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.