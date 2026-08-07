What is the share price of Adani Enterprises? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adani Enterprises is ₹3,007.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Adani Enterprises? The Adani Enterprises is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Adani Enterprises? The market cap of Adani Enterprises is ₹406,970.77 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Adani Enterprises? Today’s highest and lowest price of Adani Enterprises are ₹3,039.00 and ₹3,005.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Adani Enterprises? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adani Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adani Enterprises is ₹3,245.00 and 52-week low of Adani Enterprises is ₹1,753.45 as on .

How has the Adani Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns? The Adani Enterprises has shown returns of -1.19% over the past day, -3.23% for the past month, 19.72% over 3 months, 37.88% over 1 year, 6.74% across 3 years, and 15.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Adani Enterprises? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Adani Enterprises are 54.66 and 5.03 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.04 per annum.

Source: Dion Global