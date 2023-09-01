Follow Us

Adani Enterprises Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ADANI ENTERPRISES LTD.

Sector : Trading | Largecap | NSE
₹2,450.05 Closed
1.2730.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Adani Enterprises Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,380.00₹2,465.55
₹2,450.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,017.45₹4,190.00
₹2,450.05
Open Price
₹2,381.00
Prev. Close
₹2,419.25
Volume
67,63,257

Adani Enterprises Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,484.4
  • R22,517.75
  • R32,569.95
  • Pivot
    2,432.2
  • S12,398.85
  • S22,346.65
  • S32,313.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53,308.072,482.62
  • 103,269.372,504.01
  • 203,325.92,505.25
  • 503,333.812,452.18
  • 1002,839.892,410.11
  • 2002,383.482,454.32

Adani Enterprises Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.83-1.25-1.6956.62-24.22771.591,063.92
5.4214.0845.8337.804.54135.8535.66
-2.96-4.172.2927.0053.4753.4753.47
4.92-11.5230.1846.0248.10188.36251.12
4.7522.1518.3628.6418.91153.83-42.64
3.14-11.42-2.7836.9856.94277.05129.70
-1.64-5.01-0.0479.72126.00548.33548.33
7.57-0.7611.436.6325.96162.3898.31
0.490.787.9314.256.3245.4627.56
0.730.45-0.24-3.60-13.32413.20287.63
8.9125.2756.4061.8825.0795.60-15.60
-0.42-10.88-14.90-14.00-21.51-1.111,431.72
0.317.7315.619.909.909.909.90
-2.06-8.37-17.55-5.62-43.70175.92175.92
0030.0071.0571.05608.06636.13
3.2814.57-1.724.83-18.31285.89209.85
12.3419.7224.0137.304.85164.12-2.43
-3.870.69121.6393.92130.5081.45-22.84
1.48-14.375.9712.82-8.23-39.91-39.91
-6.86-10.93-39.18-70.32-43.03-43.03-43.03

Adani Enterprises Ltd. Share Holdings

Adani Enterprises Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Nifty 50 ETF57,58,5370.881,435.14
Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan19,01,4002473.87
UTI Nifty 50 ETF15,30,0550.88381.32
SBI Arbitrage Opportunities Fund6,04,2001.05150.58
Edelweiss Arbitrage Fund6,02,7002.55150.2
Nippon India ETF Nifty 50 BeES4,79,0320.88119.38
UTI Arbitrage Fund4,62,6003.68115.29
UTI Nifty 50 Index Fund4,24,0780.88105.69
HDFC Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan3,60,0001.4589.72
HDFC Arbitrage Fund - Wholesale Plan3,60,0001.4589.72
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Adani Enterprises Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
04 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Nov, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Adani Enterprises Ltd.

Adani Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100GJ1993PLC019067 and registration number is 019067. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels and related products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26824.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 109.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Gautam S Adani
    Chairman
  • Mr. Rajesh S Adani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pranav V Adani
    Director
  • Mr. Vinay Prakash
    Director
  • Mr. Hemant Nerurkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. V Subramanian
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Vijaylaxmi Joshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Omkar Goswami
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Narendra Mairpady
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Adani Enterprises Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Adani Enterprises Ltd.?

The market cap of Adani Enterprises Ltd. is ₹2,75,794.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Adani Enterprises Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Adani Enterprises Ltd. is 111.53 and PB ratio of Adani Enterprises Ltd. is 12.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Adani Enterprises Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adani Enterprises Ltd. is ₹2,450.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Adani Enterprises Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adani Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adani Enterprises Ltd. is ₹4,190.00 and 52-week low of Adani Enterprises Ltd. is ₹1,17.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

