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Adani Enterprises Share Price

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BSE

ADANI ENTERPRISES

Adani Group | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Service
Theme
CommoditiesGreen Hydrogen
Index
BSE 100BSE 1000BSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 500BSE CommoditiesBSE Dividend Stability IndexBSE Dollex 100BSE Dollex 200BSE India 150BSE India Sector LeadersBSE MetalBSE Select Business GroupsBSE Sensex 50BSE Sensex Next 30BSE Sensex SixtyBSE Sensex Sixty 65:35

Here's the live share price of Adani Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3,007.00 Closed
-1.19₹ -36.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Adani Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,005.00₹3,039.00
₹3,007.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,753.45₹3,245.00
₹3,007.00
Open Price
₹3,011.95
Prev. Close
₹3,043.15
Volume
1,18,025

Source: Dion Global

Adani Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15
Arvaya Healthcare		-9.5260.92105.29126.33392.9672.7340.04

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Adani Enterprises has gained 37.88% compared to peers like Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%), MMTC (-0.93%). From a 5 year perspective, Adani Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Redington (16.46%) and Lloyds Enterprises (58.44%).

Adani Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Adani Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53,030.13,036.11
103,055.473,048.32
203,098.093,062
503,034.022,969.74
1002,619.612,771.47
2002,437.652,586.77

Source: Dion Global

Adani Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Adani Enterprises saw a drop in promoter holding to 71.96%, while DII stake increased to 10.75%, FII holding rose to 10.51%, and public shareholding moved down to 6.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Adani Enterprises Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
59,00,0002.091,791.24
49,00,0003.151,487.64
40,40,1393.641,226.59
30,80,0002.29935.09
22,16,2761.22672.86
20,26,7688.62615.33
17,00,0001.62516.12
15,67,1037.96475.77
12,85,7762.97390.36
11,97,0884.68363.44

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Adani Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:15 PM IST ISTAdani Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 06, 2026, 12:52 AM IST ISTAdani Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 05, 2026, 09:56 PM IST ISTAdani Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Aug 05, 2026, 04:29 AM IST ISTAdani Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Jul 30, 2026, 03:53 AM IST ISTAdani Enterprises - Submission Of Audio Recording Of Analysts / Investors' Call Pertaining To The Unaudited Financial Results

Source: Dion Global

About Adani Enterprises

Adani Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100GJ1993PLC019067 and registration number is 019067. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels and related products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23056.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 129.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gautam S Adani
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Rajesh S Adani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pranav V Adani
    Director
  • Dr. Vinay Prakash
    Director
  • Mr. Bharat Sheth
    Independent Director
  • Mr. V Subramanian
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Vijaylaxmi Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Omkar Goswami
    Independent Director

FAQs on Adani Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of Adani Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adani Enterprises is ₹3,007.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Adani Enterprises?

The Adani Enterprises is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Adani Enterprises?

The market cap of Adani Enterprises is ₹406,970.77 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Adani Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Adani Enterprises are ₹3,039.00 and ₹3,005.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Adani Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adani Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adani Enterprises is ₹3,245.00 and 52-week low of Adani Enterprises is ₹1,753.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Adani Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The Adani Enterprises has shown returns of -1.19% over the past day, -3.23% for the past month, 19.72% over 3 months, 37.88% over 1 year, 6.74% across 3 years, and 15.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Adani Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Adani Enterprises are 54.66 and 5.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.04 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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