Here's the live share price of Adani Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
|Arvaya Healthcare
|-9.52
|60.92
|105.29
|126.33
|392.96
|72.73
|40.04
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Adani Enterprises has gained 37.88% compared to peers like Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%), MMTC (-0.93%). From a 5 year perspective, Adani Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Redington (16.46%) and Lloyds Enterprises (58.44%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3,030.1
|3,036.11
|10
|3,055.47
|3,048.32
|20
|3,098.09
|3,062
|50
|3,034.02
|2,969.74
|100
|2,619.61
|2,771.47
|200
|2,437.65
|2,586.77
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Adani Enterprises saw a drop in promoter holding to 71.96%, while DII stake increased to 10.75%, FII holding rose to 10.51%, and public shareholding moved down to 6.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|59,00,000
|2.09
|1,791.24
|49,00,000
|3.15
|1,487.64
|40,40,139
|3.64
|1,226.59
|30,80,000
|2.29
|935.09
|22,16,276
|1.22
|672.86
|20,26,768
|8.62
|615.33
|17,00,000
|1.62
|516.12
|15,67,103
|7.96
|475.77
|12,85,776
|2.97
|390.36
|11,97,088
|4.68
|363.44
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:15 PM IST IST
|Adani Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:52 AM IST IST
|Adani Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:56 PM IST IST
|Adani Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Aug 05, 2026, 04:29 AM IST IST
|Adani Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Jul 30, 2026, 03:53 AM IST IST
|Adani Enterprises - Submission Of Audio Recording Of Analysts / Investors' Call Pertaining To The Unaudited Financial Results
Source: Dion Global
Adani Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100GJ1993PLC019067 and registration number is 019067. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels and related products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23056.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 129.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Adani Enterprises is ₹3,007.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Adani Enterprises is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Adani Enterprises is ₹406,970.77 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Adani Enterprises are ₹3,039.00 and ₹3,005.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Adani Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Adani Enterprises is ₹3,245.00 and 52-week low of Adani Enterprises is ₹1,753.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Adani Enterprises has shown returns of -1.19% over the past day, -3.23% for the past month, 19.72% over 3 months, 37.88% over 1 year, 6.74% across 3 years, and 15.74% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Adani Enterprises are 54.66 and 5.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.04 per annum.
Source: Dion Global