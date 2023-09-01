Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Bank of India Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BANK OF INDIA

Sector : Finance - Banks - Public Sector | Largecap | NSE
₹88.00 Closed
2.562.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bank of India Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹85.25₹88.50
₹88.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹45.85₹103.50
₹88.00
Open Price
₹85.80
Prev. Close
₹85.80
Volume
1,04,01,831

Bank of India Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R189.22
  • R290.48
  • R392.47
  • Pivot
    87.23
  • S185.97
  • S283.98
  • S382.72

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 549.6286.77
  • 1048.287.19
  • 2047.9486.7
  • 5049.8383.72
  • 10048.0980.99
  • 20048.9876.85

Bank of India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.032.4517.9918.7070.3568.71-11.79
-0.08-6.92-2.276.116.79161.1285.90
0.53-5.153.1916.0342.94301.1625.74
6.596.8526.7930.7183.1088.90-24.09
-1.07-4.538.6822.4036.4454.70-1.72
0.89-3.576.1713.7534.36207.7315.32
-3.46-3.7319.5028.38102.82188.96-4.27
-3.2011.8320.7621.4968.99189.4795.79
-4.688.4637.0741.4193.98481.9314.62
-3.2510.6212.4119.27160.42131.4851.33
-2.1014.7526.1332.8380.88101.73-48.98
-1.7913.0922.6545.09111.85188.01194.64
-0.285.424.3230.84122.22173.447.36

Bank of India Share Holdings

Bank of India Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Banking & Financial Services Fund1,50,00,0002.93128.03
Nippon India ETF Nifty PSU Bank BeES82,93,1375.2870.78
Aditya Birla Sun Life Banking And Financial Services Fund69,96,3132.0959.71
Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund68,63,9911.2858.58
Aditya Birla Sun Life PSU Equity Fund68,39,6134.7358.38
Kotak Nifty PSU Bank ETF68,15,6955.2858.17
Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund28,59,0980.5924.4
Aditya Birla Sun Life Dividend Yield Fund16,06,2481.413.71
Sundaram Financial Services Opportunities Fund8,40,5910.877.17
Sundaram Financial Services Opportunities Fund - Institutional Plan8,40,5910.877.17
View All Mutual Funds

Bank of India Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
18 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
17 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bank of India

Bank of India is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/09/1906 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U99999MH1906PLC000243 and registration number is 000243. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance - Banks - Public Sector. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38075.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4104.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajneesh Karnatak
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. P R Rajagopal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. M Karthikeyan
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Swarup Dasgupta
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Subrat Kumar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Subrata Das
    Nominee Director
  • Mrs. Veni Thapar
    Shareholder Director
  • Mr. V V Shenoy
    Shareholder Director
  • Dr. Bhushan Kumar Sinha
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Munish Kumar Ralhan
    Part Time Non Official Director

FAQs on Bank of India

What is the Market Cap of Bank of India?

The market cap of Bank of India is ₹35,208.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bank of India?

P/E ratio of Bank of India is 9.17 and PB ratio of Bank of India is 0.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bank of India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bank of India is ₹88.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bank of India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bank of India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bank of India is ₹103.50 and 52-week low of Bank of India is ₹45.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data