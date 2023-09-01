Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.03
|2.45
|17.99
|18.70
|70.35
|68.71
|-11.79
|-0.08
|-6.92
|-2.27
|6.11
|6.79
|161.12
|85.90
|0.53
|-5.15
|3.19
|16.03
|42.94
|301.16
|25.74
|6.59
|6.85
|26.79
|30.71
|83.10
|88.90
|-24.09
|-1.07
|-4.53
|8.68
|22.40
|36.44
|54.70
|-1.72
|0.89
|-3.57
|6.17
|13.75
|34.36
|207.73
|15.32
|-3.46
|-3.73
|19.50
|28.38
|102.82
|188.96
|-4.27
|-3.20
|11.83
|20.76
|21.49
|68.99
|189.47
|95.79
|-4.68
|8.46
|37.07
|41.41
|93.98
|481.93
|14.62
|-3.25
|10.62
|12.41
|19.27
|160.42
|131.48
|51.33
|-2.10
|14.75
|26.13
|32.83
|80.88
|101.73
|-48.98
|-1.79
|13.09
|22.65
|45.09
|111.85
|188.01
|194.64
|-0.28
|5.42
|4.32
|30.84
|122.22
|173.44
|7.36
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Banking & Financial Services Fund
|1,50,00,000
|2.93
|128.03
|Nippon India ETF Nifty PSU Bank BeES
|82,93,137
|5.28
|70.78
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Banking And Financial Services Fund
|69,96,313
|2.09
|59.71
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund
|68,63,991
|1.28
|58.58
|Aditya Birla Sun Life PSU Equity Fund
|68,39,613
|4.73
|58.38
|Kotak Nifty PSU Bank ETF
|68,15,695
|5.28
|58.17
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund
|28,59,098
|0.59
|24.4
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Dividend Yield Fund
|16,06,248
|1.4
|13.71
|Sundaram Financial Services Opportunities Fund
|8,40,591
|0.87
|7.17
|Sundaram Financial Services Opportunities Fund - Institutional Plan
|8,40,591
|0.87
|7.17
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|18 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|17 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Bank of India is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/09/1906 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U99999MH1906PLC000243 and registration number is 000243. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance - Banks - Public Sector. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38075.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4104.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bank of India is ₹35,208.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bank of India is 9.17 and PB ratio of Bank of India is 0.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bank of India is ₹88.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bank of India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bank of India is ₹103.50 and 52-week low of Bank of India is ₹45.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.