Here's the live share price of Bank of India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bank of India
|5.00
|1.69
|3.21
|-14.04
|29.40
|20.25
|15.78
|State Bank of India
|6.74
|5.61
|0.39
|-4.35
|36.11
|24.51
|20.39
|Union Bank of India
|7.13
|13.81
|9.63
|1.89
|38.43
|28.59
|38.75
|Punjab National Bank
|1.77
|10.50
|5.08
|-7.01
|9.45
|23.83
|24.24
|Bank of Baroda
|3.05
|0.93
|-7.53
|-13.96
|3.33
|9.69
|25.24
|Indian Bank
|7.48
|14.35
|4.44
|-0.40
|38.88
|37.32
|46.21
|Canara Bank
|5.20
|5.16
|-3.27
|-11.12
|20.86
|26.02
|33.56
|IDBI Bank
|0.38
|0.84
|10.98
|-19.16
|-6.00
|8.83
|16.92
|Indian Overseas Bank
|1.12
|0.76
|-2.47
|-3.71
|-5.15
|9.88
|10.62
|Bank of Maharashtra
|-1.31
|-5.87
|-8.30
|18.10
|46.19
|32.28
|30.99
|UCO Bank
|1.03
|0.15
|-3.01
|-8.95
|-5.97
|-0.89
|15.04
|Central Bank of India
|1.39
|-2.33
|-15.73
|-16.76
|-11.15
|1.65
|8.02
|Punjab & Sind Bank
|2.67
|-3.68
|-8.67
|-14.01
|-16.37
|-8.25
|5.75
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bank of India has gained 29.40% compared to peers like State Bank of India (36.11%), Union Bank of India (38.43%), Punjab National Bank (9.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Bank of India has underperformed peers relative to State Bank of India (20.39%) and Union Bank of India (38.75%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|137.69
|139.69
|10
|140.21
|139.93
|20
|141.46
|140.84
|50
|142.56
|142.36
|100
|144.07
|143.87
|200
|146.95
|141.75
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bank of India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 13.96%, FII holding fell to 6.87%, and public shareholding moved up to 5.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,93,84,361
|1.35
|272.16
|1,45,00,000
|0.41
|203.58
|1,33,97,283
|3.13
|188.1
|76,80,400
|0.45
|107.83
|60,65,303
|0.79
|85.16
|38,50,000
|0.94
|54.05
|37,25,646
|0.18
|52.31
|34,98,035
|0.45
|49.11
|33,88,216
|0.72
|47.57
|32,86,400
|0.1
|46.14
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:17 PM IST IST
|Bank of India - Bank Of India Has Informed The Exchange Regarding ''Functional Assignment Of Senior Management Of The Bank''.
|Aug 01, 2026, 06:57 PM IST IST
|Bank of India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:14 PM IST IST
|Bank of India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:46 PM IST IST
|Bank of India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:31 PM IST IST
|Bank of India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Interest Rates Updates
Source: Dion Global
Bank of India is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/09/1906 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U99999MH1906PLC000243 and registration number is 000243. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance - Banks - Public Sector. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 75161.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4553.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bank of India is ₹144.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bank of India is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bank of India is ₹65,922.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bank of India are ₹145.20 and ₹142.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bank of India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bank of India is ₹178.45 and 52-week low of Bank of India is ₹109.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bank of India has shown returns of 1.61% over the past day, 1.69% for the past month, 3.21% over 3 months, 29.4% over 1 year, 20.25% across 3 years, and 15.78% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bank of India are 5.60 and 0.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.21 per annum.
Source: Dion Global