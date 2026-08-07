What is the share price of Bank of India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bank of India is ₹144.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Bank of India? The Bank of India is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bank of India? The market cap of Bank of India is ₹65,922.63 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bank of India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bank of India are ₹145.20 and ₹142.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bank of India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bank of India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bank of India is ₹178.45 and 52-week low of Bank of India is ₹109.30 as on .

How has the Bank of India performed historically in terms of returns? The Bank of India has shown returns of 1.61% over the past day, 1.69% for the past month, 3.21% over 3 months, 29.4% over 1 year, 20.25% across 3 years, and 15.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bank of India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bank of India are 5.60 and 0.73 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.21 per annum.

Source: Dion Global