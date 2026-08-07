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Bank of India Share Price

NSE
BSE

BANK OF INDIA

Public Sector | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Banks
Theme
Bank (PSU)Rural
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Dollex 200BSE Enhanced ValueBSE MidCapBSE MomentumBSE PSU

Here's the live share price of Bank of India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹144.80 Closed
1.61₹ 2.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bank of India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹142.10₹145.20
₹144.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹109.30₹178.45
₹144.80
Open Price
₹142.95
Prev. Close
₹142.50
Volume
3,50,456

Source: Dion Global

Bank of India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bank of India		5.001.693.21-14.0429.4020.2515.78
State Bank of India		6.745.610.39-4.3536.1124.5120.39
Union Bank of India		7.1313.819.631.8938.4328.5938.75
Punjab National Bank		1.7710.505.08-7.019.4523.8324.24
Bank of Baroda		3.050.93-7.53-13.963.339.6925.24
Indian Bank		7.4814.354.44-0.4038.8837.3246.21
Canara Bank		5.205.16-3.27-11.1220.8626.0233.56
IDBI Bank		0.380.8410.98-19.16-6.008.8316.92
Indian Overseas Bank		1.120.76-2.47-3.71-5.159.8810.62
Bank of Maharashtra		-1.31-5.87-8.3018.1046.1932.2830.99
UCO Bank		1.030.15-3.01-8.95-5.97-0.8915.04
Central Bank of India		1.39-2.33-15.73-16.76-11.151.658.02
Punjab & Sind Bank		2.67-3.68-8.67-14.01-16.37-8.255.75

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bank of India has gained 29.40% compared to peers like State Bank of India (36.11%), Union Bank of India (38.43%), Punjab National Bank (9.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Bank of India has underperformed peers relative to State Bank of India (20.39%) and Union Bank of India (38.75%).

Bank of India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bank of India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5137.69139.69
10140.21139.93
20141.46140.84
50142.56142.36
100144.07143.87
200146.95141.75

Source: Dion Global

Bank of India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bank of India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 13.96%, FII holding fell to 6.87%, and public shareholding moved up to 5.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Bank of India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,93,84,3611.35272.16
1,45,00,0000.41203.58
1,33,97,2833.13188.1
76,80,4000.45107.83
60,65,3030.7985.16
38,50,0000.9454.05
37,25,6460.1852.31
34,98,0350.4549.11
33,88,2160.7247.57
32,86,4000.146.14

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Bank of India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 08:17 PM IST ISTBank of India - Bank Of India Has Informed The Exchange Regarding ''Functional Assignment Of Senior Management Of The Bank''.
Aug 01, 2026, 06:57 PM IST ISTBank of India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 31, 2026, 11:14 PM IST ISTBank of India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 30, 2026, 11:46 PM IST ISTBank of India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 30, 2026, 10:31 PM IST ISTBank of India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Interest Rates Updates

Source: Dion Global

About Bank of India

Bank of India is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/09/1906 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U99999MH1906PLC000243 and registration number is 000243. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance - Banks - Public Sector. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 75161.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4553.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. M R Kumar
    Chairman
  • Mr. Rajneesh Karnatak
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. P R Rajagopal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Subrat Kumar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Mishra
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Pramod Kumar Dwibedi
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Jamuna Ravi
    Shareholder Director
  • Mr. Prabodh Parikh
    Shareholder Director
  • Mr. Manoj Muttathil Ayyappan
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Ashok Narain
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Bank of India Share Price

What is the share price of Bank of India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bank of India is ₹144.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bank of India?

The Bank of India is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bank of India?

The market cap of Bank of India is ₹65,922.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bank of India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bank of India are ₹145.20 and ₹142.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bank of India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bank of India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bank of India is ₹178.45 and 52-week low of Bank of India is ₹109.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bank of India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bank of India has shown returns of 1.61% over the past day, 1.69% for the past month, 3.21% over 3 months, 29.4% over 1 year, 20.25% across 3 years, and 15.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bank of India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bank of India are 5.60 and 0.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.21 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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