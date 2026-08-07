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Accelya Solutions India Share Price

NSE
BSE

ACCELYA SOLUTIONS INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology
Index
BSE 1000BSE Information TechnologyBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Accelya Solutions India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,144.40 Closed
0.34₹ 3.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Accelya Solutions India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,138.50₹1,152.00
₹1,144.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,017.10₹1,524.55
₹1,144.40
Open Price
₹1,149.80
Prev. Close
₹1,140.50
Volume
565

Source: Dion Global

Accelya Solutions India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Accelya Solutions India		0.203.50-1.93-5.73-17.12-5.81-4.09
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Accelya Solutions India has declined 17.12% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Accelya Solutions India has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Accelya Solutions India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Accelya Solutions India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,149.91,142.52
101,149.651,143.71
201,134.661,139.17
501,126.621,136
1001,142.191,157.39
2001,230.571,215.62

Source: Dion Global

Accelya Solutions India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Accelya Solutions India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.01%, FII holding fell to 0.11%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Accelya Solutions India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 11:54 PM IST ISTAccelya Solutions In - Newspaper Advertisement Of Financial Results
Jul 30, 2026, 12:52 AM IST ISTAccelya Solutions In - Dividend Updates
Jul 30, 2026, 12:47 AM IST ISTAccelya Solutions In - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 30 June 2026 With Dividend Updates And Press Release
Jul 15, 2026, 09:27 PM IST ISTAccelya Solutions In - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
Jul 14, 2026, 06:06 AM IST ISTAccelya Solutions In - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting For Approval Of Audited Financial Results Of

Source: Dion Global

About Accelya Solutions India

Accelya Solutions India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/09/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140PN1986PLC041033 and registration number is 041033. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 526.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.93 Cr. for the Year ended 30/06/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. James Davidson
    Chairman
  • Mr. Gurudas Shenoy
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ravindran Menon
    Director
  • Mr. Jose Maria Hurtado
    Director
  • Ms. Meena Jagtiani
    Director
  • Mr. Saurav Adhikari
    Director

FAQs on Accelya Solutions India Share Price

What is the share price of Accelya Solutions India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Accelya Solutions India is ₹1,144.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Accelya Solutions India?

The Accelya Solutions India is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Accelya Solutions India?

The market cap of Accelya Solutions India is ₹1,708.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Accelya Solutions India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Accelya Solutions India are ₹1,152.00 and ₹1,138.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Accelya Solutions India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Accelya Solutions India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Accelya Solutions India is ₹1,524.55 and 52-week low of Accelya Solutions India is ₹1,017.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Accelya Solutions India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Accelya Solutions India has shown returns of 0.34% over the past day, 3.5% for the past month, -1.93% over 3 months, -17.12% over 1 year, -5.81% across 3 years, and -4.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Accelya Solutions India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Accelya Solutions India are 17.91 and 5.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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