ACCELYA SOLUTIONS INDIA LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,594.55 Closed
1.3821.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Accelya Solutions India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,578.15₹1,608.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,041.50₹1,746.00
Open Price
₹1,580.70
Prev. Close
₹1,572.80
Volume
39,613

Accelya Solutions India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,611.88
  • R21,625.77
  • R31,642.63
  • Pivot
    1,595.02
  • S11,581.13
  • S21,564.27
  • S31,550.38

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,182.651,562.92
  • 101,123.61,538.47
  • 201,119.471,495.19
  • 501,115.961,428.67
  • 1001,017.311,382.66
  • 2001,003.481,329.73

Accelya Solutions India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.2516.1916.7139.1040.5655.7461.88
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

Accelya Solutions India Ltd. Share Holdings

Accelya Solutions India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
18 Apr, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
19 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Aug, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend

About Accelya Solutions India Ltd.

Accelya Solutions India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/09/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140PN1986PLC041033 and registration number is 041033. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 327.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.93 Cr. for the Year ended 30/06/2022.

Management

  • Mr. John Johnston
    Chairman
  • Mr. Amol Gupte
    Director
  • Mr. Nani Javeri
    Director
  • Ms. Sangeeta Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Jose Maria Hurtado
    Director
  • Mr. Gurudas Shenoy
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Saurav Adhikari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Accelya Solutions India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Accelya Solutions India Ltd.?

The market cap of Accelya Solutions India Ltd. is ₹2,380.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Accelya Solutions India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Accelya Solutions India Ltd. is 20.08 and PB ratio of Accelya Solutions India Ltd. is 9.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Accelya Solutions India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Accelya Solutions India Ltd. is ₹1,594.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Accelya Solutions India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Accelya Solutions India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Accelya Solutions India Ltd. is ₹1,746.00 and 52-week low of Accelya Solutions India Ltd. is ₹1,41.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

