Here's the live share price of Accelya Solutions India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Accelya Solutions India
|0.20
|3.50
|-1.93
|-5.73
|-17.12
|-5.81
|-4.09
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Accelya Solutions India has declined 17.12% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Accelya Solutions India has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,149.9
|1,142.52
|10
|1,149.65
|1,143.71
|20
|1,134.66
|1,139.17
|50
|1,126.62
|1,136
|100
|1,142.19
|1,157.39
|200
|1,230.57
|1,215.62
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Accelya Solutions India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.01%, FII holding fell to 0.11%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:54 PM IST IST
|Accelya Solutions In - Newspaper Advertisement Of Financial Results
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:52 AM IST IST
|Accelya Solutions In - Dividend Updates
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:47 AM IST IST
|Accelya Solutions In - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 30 June 2026 With Dividend Updates And Press Release
|Jul 15, 2026, 09:27 PM IST IST
|Accelya Solutions In - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
|Jul 14, 2026, 06:06 AM IST IST
|Accelya Solutions In - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting For Approval Of Audited Financial Results Of
Source: Dion Global
Accelya Solutions India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/09/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140PN1986PLC041033 and registration number is 041033. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 526.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.93 Cr. for the Year ended 30/06/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Accelya Solutions India is ₹1,144.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Accelya Solutions India is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Accelya Solutions India is ₹1,708.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Accelya Solutions India are ₹1,152.00 and ₹1,138.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Accelya Solutions India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Accelya Solutions India is ₹1,524.55 and 52-week low of Accelya Solutions India is ₹1,017.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Accelya Solutions India has shown returns of 0.34% over the past day, 3.5% for the past month, -1.93% over 3 months, -17.12% over 1 year, -5.81% across 3 years, and -4.09% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Accelya Solutions India are 17.91 and 5.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global