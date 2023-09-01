Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|18 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|19 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
Accelya Solutions India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/09/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140PN1986PLC041033 and registration number is 041033. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 327.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.93 Cr. for the Year ended 30/06/2022.
The market cap of Accelya Solutions India Ltd. is ₹2,380.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Accelya Solutions India Ltd. is 20.08 and PB ratio of Accelya Solutions India Ltd. is 9.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Accelya Solutions India Ltd. is ₹1,594.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Accelya Solutions India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Accelya Solutions India Ltd. is ₹1,746.00 and 52-week low of Accelya Solutions India Ltd. is ₹1,41.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.