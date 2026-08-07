What is the share price of Accelya Solutions India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Accelya Solutions India is ₹1,144.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Accelya Solutions India? The Accelya Solutions India is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Accelya Solutions India? The market cap of Accelya Solutions India is ₹1,708.16 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Accelya Solutions India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Accelya Solutions India are ₹1,152.00 and ₹1,138.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Accelya Solutions India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Accelya Solutions India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Accelya Solutions India is ₹1,524.55 and 52-week low of Accelya Solutions India is ₹1,017.10 as on .

How has the Accelya Solutions India performed historically in terms of returns? The Accelya Solutions India has shown returns of 0.34% over the past day, 3.5% for the past month, -1.93% over 3 months, -17.12% over 1 year, -5.81% across 3 years, and -4.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Accelya Solutions India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Accelya Solutions India are 17.91 and 5.42 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global