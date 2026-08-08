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Patanjali Foods Share Price

NSE
BSE

PATANJALI FOODS

Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Edible Fat
Theme
FMCGRural
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Dollex 200BSE FMCGBSE MidCap

Here's the live share price of Patanjali Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹357.00 Closed
0.56₹ 2.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Patanjali Foods Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹351.00₹357.40
₹357.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹328.05₹615.20
₹357.00
Open Price
₹353.65
Prev. Close
₹355.00
Volume
8,03,320

Source: Dion Global

Patanjali Foods Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Patanjali Foods		0.71-13.89-22.48-32.91-41.15-7.80-0.23
Marico		-0.661.923.9214.5420.4614.5210.43
AWL Agri Business		3.906.11-7.08-6.68-21.44-20.71-5.77
Manorama Industries		0.996.351.0911.9813.3165.4140.34
Gokul Agro Resources		1.5810.26-3.7130.1054.0757.4360.84
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure		-5.35-7.37-31.5211.81240.27216.1098.38
Sundrop Brands		1.884.740.485.79-15.95-8.51-7.56
Shri Venkatesh Refineries		19.9250.82118.9896.15109.19104.0889.17
Jayant Agro Organics		-2.839.478.8626.81-6.512.00-4.28
Modi Naturals		-4.10-7.784.1213.65-5.6219.6121.39
Kriti Nutrients		23.509.12-3.8721.08-12.553.7915.51
Gokul Refoils & Solvent		1.55-3.400.6815.45-2.398.535.06
Evexia Lifecare		-0.67-13.8722.13-9.15-34.07-7.13-30.17
Wardwizard Foods And Beverages		16.5811.85-14.8124.25172.41-32.4323.40
Integrated Proteins		0.45-2.7027.94410.28228.17136.25113.71
Vijay Solvex		-0.60-8.1916.1536.73-15.11-8.68-34.51
Ajanta Soya		2.53-3.73-18.48-22.76-30.98-7.25-1.16
Yashhtej Industries (India)		20.8846.913.45-17.58-17.58-6.24-3.79
M K Proteins		0.24-12.94-20.42-22.49-37.67-45.56-27.87
Apollo Ingredients		1.9145.40167.541,350.882,483.79195.63101.11

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Patanjali Foods has declined 41.15% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%), Manorama Industries (13.31%). From a 5 year perspective, Patanjali Foods has underperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and AWL Agri Business (-5.77%).

Patanjali Foods Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Patanjali Foods Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5354.6357.28
10347.47356.22
20365.78364.24
50403.73393.32
100436.6428.17
200493.6472.49

Source: Dion Global

Patanjali Foods Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Patanjali Foods remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 11.05%, FII holding fell to 8.53%, and public shareholding moved up to 12.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Patanjali Foods Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
15,15,7500.6662.3
11,61,0004.2547.72
8,88,8310.4636.54
5,61,1502.2123.07
5,10,6250.3720.99
3,21,4250.7913.21
90,3002.623.71
49,4500.162.03
18,2750.310.75
7,52500.31

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Patanjali Foods Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:47 PM IST ISTPatanjali Foods - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 14Th August, 2026
Jul 29, 2026, 09:27 PM IST ISTPatanjali Foods - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosur
Jul 25, 2026, 03:03 AM IST ISTPatanjali Foods - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosur
Jul 15, 2026, 05:54 AM IST ISTPatanjali Foods - Clarification On Significant Movement In The Price Of The Company''s Equity Shares
Jul 06, 2026, 10:02 PM IST ISTPatanjali Foods - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Patanjali Foods

Patanjali Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/01/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15140MH1986PLC038536 and registration number is 038536. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of vegetable oils and fats excluding corn oil. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40169.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 217.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Acharya Balkrishna
    Chairman
  • Mr. Ram Bharat
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Swami Ramdev
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Gyan Sudha Misra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tejendra Mohan Bhasin
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Girish Kumar Ahuja
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Durga Shanker Mishra
    Addnl.Independent Director
  • Mr. Baghrai Majhi
    Addnl. & Nominee Director

FAQs on Patanjali Foods Share Price

What is the share price of Patanjali Foods?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Patanjali Foods is ₹357.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Patanjali Foods?

The Patanjali Foods is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Patanjali Foods?

The market cap of Patanjali Foods is ₹38,845.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Patanjali Foods?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Patanjali Foods are ₹357.40 and ₹351.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Patanjali Foods?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Patanjali Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Patanjali Foods is ₹615.20 and 52-week low of Patanjali Foods is ₹328.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Patanjali Foods performed historically in terms of returns?

The Patanjali Foods has shown returns of 0.56% over the past day, -13.89% for the past month, -22.48% over 3 months, -41.15% over 1 year, -7.8% across 3 years, and -0.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Patanjali Foods?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Patanjali Foods are 21.41 and 2.97 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.98 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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