What is the Market Cap of Patanjali Foods Ltd.? The market cap of Patanjali Foods Ltd. is ₹44,418.58 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Patanjali Foods Ltd.? P/E ratio of Patanjali Foods Ltd. is -4316.04 and PB ratio of Patanjali Foods Ltd. is -9.43 as on .

What is the share price of Patanjali Foods Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Patanjali Foods Ltd. is ₹1,247.20 as on .