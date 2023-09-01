Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|ITI Small Cap Fund
|1,12,352
|1.08
|14.95
|ITI Mid Cap Fund
|40,642
|1.06
|5.41
|Nippon India ETF Nifty Midcap 150
|30,554
|0.43
|4.07
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund
|29,912
|0.43
|3.98
|Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund
|27,477
|0.43
|3.66
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 100 ETF
|14,492
|0.54
|1.93
|Mirae Asset Nifty Midcap 150 ETF
|12,556
|0.43
|1.67
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Midcap 150 ETF
|6,324
|0.43
|0.84
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund
|6,014
|0.43
|0.8
|SBI Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund
|5,472
|0.43
|0.73
Patanjali Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/01/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15140MH1986PLC038536 and registration number is 038536. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of vegetable oils and fats excluding corn oil. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24205.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 59.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Patanjali Foods Ltd. is ₹44,418.58 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Patanjali Foods Ltd. is -4316.04 and PB ratio of Patanjali Foods Ltd. is -9.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Patanjali Foods Ltd. is ₹1,247.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Patanjali Foods Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Patanjali Foods Ltd. is ₹1,495.00 and 52-week low of Patanjali Foods Ltd. is ₹853.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.