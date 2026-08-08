Here's the live share price of Patanjali Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Patanjali Foods
|0.71
|-13.89
|-22.48
|-32.91
|-41.15
|-7.80
|-0.23
|Marico
|-0.66
|1.92
|3.92
|14.54
|20.46
|14.52
|10.43
|AWL Agri Business
|3.90
|6.11
|-7.08
|-6.68
|-21.44
|-20.71
|-5.77
|Manorama Industries
|0.99
|6.35
|1.09
|11.98
|13.31
|65.41
|40.34
|Gokul Agro Resources
|1.58
|10.26
|-3.71
|30.10
|54.07
|57.43
|60.84
|CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure
|-5.35
|-7.37
|-31.52
|11.81
|240.27
|216.10
|98.38
|Sundrop Brands
|1.88
|4.74
|0.48
|5.79
|-15.95
|-8.51
|-7.56
|Shri Venkatesh Refineries
|19.92
|50.82
|118.98
|96.15
|109.19
|104.08
|89.17
|Jayant Agro Organics
|-2.83
|9.47
|8.86
|26.81
|-6.51
|2.00
|-4.28
|Modi Naturals
|-4.10
|-7.78
|4.12
|13.65
|-5.62
|19.61
|21.39
|Kriti Nutrients
|23.50
|9.12
|-3.87
|21.08
|-12.55
|3.79
|15.51
|Gokul Refoils & Solvent
|1.55
|-3.40
|0.68
|15.45
|-2.39
|8.53
|5.06
|Evexia Lifecare
|-0.67
|-13.87
|22.13
|-9.15
|-34.07
|-7.13
|-30.17
|Wardwizard Foods And Beverages
|16.58
|11.85
|-14.81
|24.25
|172.41
|-32.43
|23.40
|Integrated Proteins
|0.45
|-2.70
|27.94
|410.28
|228.17
|136.25
|113.71
|Vijay Solvex
|-0.60
|-8.19
|16.15
|36.73
|-15.11
|-8.68
|-34.51
|Ajanta Soya
|2.53
|-3.73
|-18.48
|-22.76
|-30.98
|-7.25
|-1.16
|Yashhtej Industries (India)
|20.88
|46.91
|3.45
|-17.58
|-17.58
|-6.24
|-3.79
|M K Proteins
|0.24
|-12.94
|-20.42
|-22.49
|-37.67
|-45.56
|-27.87
|Apollo Ingredients
|1.91
|45.40
|167.54
|1,350.88
|2,483.79
|195.63
|101.11
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Patanjali Foods has declined 41.15% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%), Manorama Industries (13.31%). From a 5 year perspective, Patanjali Foods has underperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and AWL Agri Business (-5.77%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|354.6
|357.28
|10
|347.47
|356.22
|20
|365.78
|364.24
|50
|403.73
|393.32
|100
|436.6
|428.17
|200
|493.6
|472.49
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Patanjali Foods remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 11.05%, FII holding fell to 8.53%, and public shareholding moved up to 12.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|15,15,750
|0.66
|62.3
|11,61,000
|4.25
|47.72
|8,88,831
|0.46
|36.54
|5,61,150
|2.21
|23.07
|5,10,625
|0.37
|20.99
|3,21,425
|0.79
|13.21
|90,300
|2.62
|3.71
|49,450
|0.16
|2.03
|18,275
|0.31
|0.75
|7,525
|0
|0.31
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:47 PM IST IST
|Patanjali Foods - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 14Th August, 2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 09:27 PM IST IST
|Patanjali Foods - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosur
|Jul 25, 2026, 03:03 AM IST IST
|Patanjali Foods - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosur
|Jul 15, 2026, 05:54 AM IST IST
|Patanjali Foods - Clarification On Significant Movement In The Price Of The Company''s Equity Shares
|Jul 06, 2026, 10:02 PM IST IST
|Patanjali Foods - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Patanjali Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/01/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15140MH1986PLC038536 and registration number is 038536. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of vegetable oils and fats excluding corn oil. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40169.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 217.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Patanjali Foods is ₹357.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Patanjali Foods is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Patanjali Foods is ₹38,845.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Patanjali Foods are ₹357.40 and ₹351.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Patanjali Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Patanjali Foods is ₹615.20 and 52-week low of Patanjali Foods is ₹328.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Patanjali Foods has shown returns of 0.56% over the past day, -13.89% for the past month, -22.48% over 3 months, -41.15% over 1 year, -7.8% across 3 years, and -0.23% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Patanjali Foods are 21.41 and 2.97 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.98 per annum.
Source: Dion Global