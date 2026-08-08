What is the share price of Patanjali Foods? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Patanjali Foods is ₹357.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Patanjali Foods? The Patanjali Foods is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Patanjali Foods? The market cap of Patanjali Foods is ₹38,845.48 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Patanjali Foods? Today’s highest and lowest price of Patanjali Foods are ₹357.40 and ₹351.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Patanjali Foods? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Patanjali Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Patanjali Foods is ₹615.20 and 52-week low of Patanjali Foods is ₹328.05 as on .

How has the Patanjali Foods performed historically in terms of returns? The Patanjali Foods has shown returns of 0.56% over the past day, -13.89% for the past month, -22.48% over 3 months, -41.15% over 1 year, -7.8% across 3 years, and -0.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Patanjali Foods? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Patanjali Foods are 21.41 and 2.97 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.98 per annum.

Source: Dion Global