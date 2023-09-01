Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Patanjali Foods Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PATANJALI FOODS LTD.

Sector : Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction | Largecap | NSE
₹1,247.20 Closed
1.6420.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Patanjali Foods Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,205.00₹1,254.50
₹1,247.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹853.50₹1,495.00
₹1,247.20
Open Price
₹1,223.00
Prev. Close
₹1,227.05
Volume
3,36,584

Patanjali Foods Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,263.83
  • R21,281.17
  • R31,310.58
  • Pivot
    1,234.42
  • S11,217.08
  • S21,187.67
  • S31,170.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,425.851,235.9
  • 101,411.811,254.11
  • 201,391.151,271.06
  • 501,311.81,241.49
  • 1001,189.241,180.96
  • 2001,057.361,138.06

Patanjali Foods Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.80-7.3119.8031.703.38105.0213,021.05
-5.80-14.81-20.39-7.32-48.5031.1831.18
3.22-0.933.4312.82-3.71175.36142.58
5.4913.0629.38106.7459.2589.8989.89
-0.56-7.113.55-4.936.2415.5124.62
1.82-4.9812.27-1.5025.19648.62722.66
7.045.046.7817.8838.31284.65284.65
2.385.9413.247.721,013.882,951.062,970.12
4.4131.6933.6228.63-11.836.166.16
1.49-1.282.33-4.80-0.9788.65137.45
2.261.127.100.5611.04-8.59196.72
-10.00-36.84-46.00-58.42-74.66-28.48-20.00
2.19-10.4020.524.110.201,578.401,578.40
042.8642.86-16.67-33.33-76.74-96.44
0.768.84-2.2015.272.5687.79-26.87
3.541.90-10.560.63-30.90-30.00-22.47

Patanjali Foods Ltd. Share Holdings

Patanjali Foods Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
ITI Small Cap Fund1,12,3521.0814.95
ITI Mid Cap Fund40,6421.065.41
Nippon India ETF Nifty Midcap 15030,5540.434.07
Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund29,9120.433.98
Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund27,4770.433.66
Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 100 ETF14,4920.541.93
Mirae Asset Nifty Midcap 150 ETF12,5560.431.67
ICICI Prudential Nifty Midcap 150 ETF6,3240.430.84
ICICI Prudential Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund6,0140.430.8
SBI Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund5,4720.430.73
View All Mutual Funds

Patanjali Foods Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
  • Copy of Newspaper Publication
    Patanjali Foods Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication of Unaudited financial results for quarter ended 30.06.2023
    14-Aug, 2023 | 10:42 AM

About Patanjali Foods Ltd.

Patanjali Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/01/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15140MH1986PLC038536 and registration number is 038536. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of vegetable oils and fats excluding corn oil. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24205.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 59.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Acharya Balkrishna
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Ram Bharat
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Swami Ramdev
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Gyan Sudha Misra
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Tejendra Mohan Bhasin
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Girish Kumar Ahuja
    Independent Director

FAQs on Patanjali Foods Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Patanjali Foods Ltd.?

The market cap of Patanjali Foods Ltd. is ₹44,418.58 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Patanjali Foods Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Patanjali Foods Ltd. is -4316.04 and PB ratio of Patanjali Foods Ltd. is -9.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Patanjali Foods Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Patanjali Foods Ltd. is ₹1,247.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Patanjali Foods Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Patanjali Foods Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Patanjali Foods Ltd. is ₹1,495.00 and 52-week low of Patanjali Foods Ltd. is ₹853.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data