India Shelter Finance Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDIA SHELTER FINANCE CORPORATION

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Finance
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of India Shelter Finance Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹725.60 Closed
-0.79₹ -5.80
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

India Shelter Finance Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹670.10₹748.95
₹725.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹650.05₹1,011.45
₹725.60
Open Price
₹670.10
Prev. Close
₹731.40
Volume
3,306

Over the last 5 years, the share price of India Shelter Finance Corporation has gained 5.95% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -0.33%.

India Shelter Finance Corporation’s current P/E of 16.65x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

India Shelter Finance Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
India Shelter Finance Corporation		1.68-9.18-15.97-19.41-4.6010.115.95
Bajaj Housing Finance		-2.33-6.44-12.20-24.79-22.57-19.77-12.38
LIC Housing Finance		-0.473.97-3.58-4.995.7013.842.66
PNB Housing Finance		-1.72-0.49-6.663.386.9619.1417.97
Aadhar Housing Finance		0.03-5.31-6.59-12.1719.9511.146.54
Sammaan Capital		-4.21-1.11-4.305.9234.4314.99-7.85
Aptus Value Housing Finance India		0.97-15.23-13.48-28.00-23.230.34-7.16
Home First Finance Company India		-8.62-4.540.95-12.6510.5613.8215.35
Can Fin Homes		-6.36-10.78-7.058.1342.8513.6411.22
Aavas Financiers		-1.74-12.94-15.04-22.21-25.80-11.99-11.40
Repco Home Finance		-2.47-6.15-5.445.4617.7323.763.14
GIC Housing Finance		-2.13-6.73-8.89-13.59-5.83-3.821.42
SRG Housing Finance		-2.33-9.27-3.68-15.61-8.8910.002.02
Coral India Finance and Housing		-2.75-6.23-17.10-23.42-4.120.747.10
Reliance Home Finance		-10.09-26.79-34.29-57.64-32.57-11.22-3.18
India Home Loan		2.165.73-3.41-0.2210.06-2.22-5.37
Star Housing Finance		-17.56-38.58-30.77-69.49-77.39-46.01-17.14
Ind Bank Housing		-4.12-0.302.741.31-10.6615.290.72
Sahara Housingfina Corporation		-5.96-13.64-12.99-3.74-7.00-5.99-1.00
Manraj Housing Finance		0-0.21-14.43-16.14-15.4119.3724.70

Over the last one year, India Shelter Finance Corporation has declined 4.60% compared to peers like Bajaj Housing Finance (-22.57%), LIC Housing Finance (5.70%), PNB Housing Finance (6.96%). From a 5 year perspective, India Shelter Finance Corporation has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Housing Finance (-12.38%) and LIC Housing Finance (2.66%).

India Shelter Finance Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

India Shelter Finance Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5720.68727.16
10728.95731.73
20754.51744.8
50780.86776.51
100827.11808.49
200863.23820.52

India Shelter Finance Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, India Shelter Finance Corporation saw a drop in promoter holding to 47.61%, while DII stake decreased to 20.72%, FII holding fell to 7.48%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

India Shelter Finance Corporation Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
67,53,9910.92542.04
23,91,6970.75191.95
8,76,6291.5570.35
6,94,0080.7855.7
5,20,1220.4741.74
4,17,8010.9533.53
3,89,4921.1631.26
3,19,1050.8625.61
3,04,4430.5524.43
2,96,3060.5323.78

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

India Shelter Finance Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 26, 2026, 10:34 PM ISTIndia Shelter Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Feb 24, 2026, 9:10 PM ISTIndia Shelter Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Feb 19, 2026, 3:32 AM ISTIndia Shelter Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 12, 2026, 11:03 PM ISTIndia Shelter Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 10, 2026, 10:24 PM ISTIndia Shelter Fin. - Application To The Stock Exchanges Seeking Approval For The Reclassification Of Promoter/Promoter Group

About India Shelter Finance Corporation

India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/10/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65922HR1998PLC042782 and registration number is 042782. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Leasing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1164.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 53.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Sudhin Bhagwandas Choksey
    Chairman
  • Mr. Rupinder Singh
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sumir Chadha
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Savita Mahajan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rachna Dikshit
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Thomson Kadantot Thomas
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Parveen Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on India Shelter Finance Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of India Shelter Finance Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Shelter Finance Corporation is ₹725.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is India Shelter Finance Corporation?

The India Shelter Finance Corporation is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of India Shelter Finance Corporation?

The market cap of India Shelter Finance Corporation is ₹7,888.41 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of India Shelter Finance Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of India Shelter Finance Corporation are ₹748.95 and ₹670.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of India Shelter Finance Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which India Shelter Finance Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of India Shelter Finance Corporation is ₹1,011.45 and 52-week low of India Shelter Finance Corporation is ₹650.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the India Shelter Finance Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The India Shelter Finance Corporation has shown returns of -0.79% over the past day, -3.52% for the past month, -17.55% over 3 months, -0.33% over 1 year, 10.11% across 3 years, and 5.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of India Shelter Finance Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of India Shelter Finance Corporation are 16.65 and 2.60 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.69 per annum.

India Shelter Finance Corporation News

