Here's the live share price of India Shelter Finance Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of India Shelter Finance Corporation has gained 5.95% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -0.33%.

India Shelter Finance Corporation’s current P/E of 16.65x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.