Here's the live share price of India Shelter Finance Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of India Shelter Finance Corporation has gained 5.95% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -0.33%.
India Shelter Finance Corporation’s current P/E of 16.65x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|India Shelter Finance Corporation
|1.68
|-9.18
|-15.97
|-19.41
|-4.60
|10.11
|5.95
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|-2.33
|-6.44
|-12.20
|-24.79
|-22.57
|-19.77
|-12.38
|LIC Housing Finance
|-0.47
|3.97
|-3.58
|-4.99
|5.70
|13.84
|2.66
|PNB Housing Finance
|-1.72
|-0.49
|-6.66
|3.38
|6.96
|19.14
|17.97
|Aadhar Housing Finance
|0.03
|-5.31
|-6.59
|-12.17
|19.95
|11.14
|6.54
|Sammaan Capital
|-4.21
|-1.11
|-4.30
|5.92
|34.43
|14.99
|-7.85
|Aptus Value Housing Finance India
|0.97
|-15.23
|-13.48
|-28.00
|-23.23
|0.34
|-7.16
|Home First Finance Company India
|-8.62
|-4.54
|0.95
|-12.65
|10.56
|13.82
|15.35
|Can Fin Homes
|-6.36
|-10.78
|-7.05
|8.13
|42.85
|13.64
|11.22
|Aavas Financiers
|-1.74
|-12.94
|-15.04
|-22.21
|-25.80
|-11.99
|-11.40
|Repco Home Finance
|-2.47
|-6.15
|-5.44
|5.46
|17.73
|23.76
|3.14
|GIC Housing Finance
|-2.13
|-6.73
|-8.89
|-13.59
|-5.83
|-3.82
|1.42
|SRG Housing Finance
|-2.33
|-9.27
|-3.68
|-15.61
|-8.89
|10.00
|2.02
|Coral India Finance and Housing
|-2.75
|-6.23
|-17.10
|-23.42
|-4.12
|0.74
|7.10
|Reliance Home Finance
|-10.09
|-26.79
|-34.29
|-57.64
|-32.57
|-11.22
|-3.18
|India Home Loan
|2.16
|5.73
|-3.41
|-0.22
|10.06
|-2.22
|-5.37
|Star Housing Finance
|-17.56
|-38.58
|-30.77
|-69.49
|-77.39
|-46.01
|-17.14
|Ind Bank Housing
|-4.12
|-0.30
|2.74
|1.31
|-10.66
|15.29
|0.72
|Sahara Housingfina Corporation
|-5.96
|-13.64
|-12.99
|-3.74
|-7.00
|-5.99
|-1.00
|Manraj Housing Finance
|0
|-0.21
|-14.43
|-16.14
|-15.41
|19.37
|24.70
Over the last one year, India Shelter Finance Corporation has declined 4.60% compared to peers like Bajaj Housing Finance (-22.57%), LIC Housing Finance (5.70%), PNB Housing Finance (6.96%). From a 5 year perspective, India Shelter Finance Corporation has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Housing Finance (-12.38%) and LIC Housing Finance (2.66%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|720.68
|727.16
|10
|728.95
|731.73
|20
|754.51
|744.8
|50
|780.86
|776.51
|100
|827.11
|808.49
|200
|863.23
|820.52
In the latest quarter, India Shelter Finance Corporation saw a drop in promoter holding to 47.61%, while DII stake decreased to 20.72%, FII holding fell to 7.48%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|67,53,991
|0.92
|542.04
|23,91,697
|0.75
|191.95
|8,76,629
|1.55
|70.35
|6,94,008
|0.78
|55.7
|5,20,122
|0.47
|41.74
|4,17,801
|0.95
|33.53
|3,89,492
|1.16
|31.26
|3,19,105
|0.86
|25.61
|3,04,443
|0.55
|24.43
|2,96,306
|0.53
|23.78
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 26, 2026, 10:34 PM IST
|India Shelter Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Feb 24, 2026, 9:10 PM IST
|India Shelter Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Feb 19, 2026, 3:32 AM IST
|India Shelter Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 12, 2026, 11:03 PM IST
|India Shelter Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 10, 2026, 10:24 PM IST
|India Shelter Fin. - Application To The Stock Exchanges Seeking Approval For The Reclassification Of Promoter/Promoter Group
India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/10/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65922HR1998PLC042782 and registration number is 042782. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Leasing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1164.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 53.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Shelter Finance Corporation is ₹725.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The India Shelter Finance Corporation is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of India Shelter Finance Corporation is ₹7,888.41 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of India Shelter Finance Corporation are ₹748.95 and ₹670.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which India Shelter Finance Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of India Shelter Finance Corporation is ₹1,011.45 and 52-week low of India Shelter Finance Corporation is ₹650.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The India Shelter Finance Corporation has shown returns of -0.79% over the past day, -3.52% for the past month, -17.55% over 3 months, -0.33% over 1 year, 10.11% across 3 years, and 5.95% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of India Shelter Finance Corporation are 16.65 and 2.60 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.69 per annum.