Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.44
|0.90
|1.51
|17.01
|44.31
|122.60
|0.90
|1.48
|0.66
|3.94
|18.90
|1.90
|100.83
|168.64
|0.61
|-3.77
|4.34
|12.59
|-13.07
|137.92
|127.43
|4.35
|-0.10
|8.18
|47.28
|43.08
|367.72
|274.01
|1.65
|-1.21
|4.99
|16.47
|28.06
|177.17
|141.59
|2.41
|-4.63
|-7.69
|11.81
|-9.43
|4.19
|23.35
|2.59
|3.17
|35.61
|56.55
|43.88
|170.78
|49.42
|0.04
|-6.47
|11.90
|31.20
|20.60
|8.71
|211.65
|2.36
|-6.19
|7.07
|21.05
|61.69
|200.16
|30.45
|3.45
|15.74
|33.36
|34.05
|13.96
|55.46
|109.24
|-4.86
|3.59
|19.21
|40.29
|34.01
|1,030.48
|177.92
|4.03
|-4.68
|20.55
|40.13
|59.50
|104.66
|-24.56
|-0.15
|-0.69
|2.72
|12.64
|24.69
|69.22
|63.01
|1.85
|7.55
|37.89
|38.59
|5.10
|-20.43
|-64.10
|1.40
|-4.05
|34.21
|36.24
|72.69
|561.29
|-17.48
|0.03
|-4.84
|12.85
|45.88
|43.57
|101.88
|270.18
|-2.10
|0.85
|33.75
|33.26
|48.57
|48.57
|48.57
|0.71
|-1.69
|27.63
|32.55
|24.97
|29.35
|88.83
|3.54
|-0.21
|18.23
|64.69
|46.52
|120.28
|63.22
|-6.42
|-7.99
|13.59
|7.58
|13.69
|86.98
|50.16
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|2,26,42,714
|1.48
|673.51
|Axis Midcap Fund
|1,36,43,615
|1.83
|405.83
|Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|1,26,17,274
|1.2
|375.3
|Nippon India Growth Fund
|1,25,00,000
|2.14
|371.81
|SBI Long Term Equity Fund
|1,12,49,195
|2.18
|334.61
|SBI Magnum Midcap Fund
|60,84,948
|1.53
|181
|ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund
|49,77,409
|0.3
|148.05
|HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|49,38,270
|1.38
|146.89
|Franklin India Prima Fund
|48,50,000
|1.67
|144.26
|ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap Fund
|47,36,574
|1.54
|140.89
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/01/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921MH1991PLC059642 and registration number is 059642. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9657.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 246.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. is ₹36,775.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. is 17.75 and PB ratio of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. is 1.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. is ₹299.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. is ₹346.55 and 52-week low of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. is ₹176.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.