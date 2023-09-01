Follow Us

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. Share Price

MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Largecap | NSE
₹299.15 Closed
0.51.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹293.85₹300.20
₹299.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹176.10₹346.55
₹299.15
Open Price
₹298.00
Prev. Close
₹297.65
Volume
22,93,396

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1301.18
  • R2303.87
  • R3307.53
  • Pivot
    297.52
  • S1294.83
  • S2291.17
  • S3288.48

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5210.22295.63
  • 10208.32293.43
  • 20198.99293.76
  • 50206.18297.09
  • 100197.33289.45
  • 200179.87268.53

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.440.901.5117.0144.31122.600.90
1.480.663.9418.901.90100.83168.64
0.61-3.774.3412.59-13.07137.92127.43
4.35-0.108.1847.2843.08367.72274.01
1.65-1.214.9916.4728.06177.17141.59
2.41-4.63-7.6911.81-9.434.1923.35
2.593.1735.6156.5543.88170.7849.42
0.04-6.4711.9031.2020.608.71211.65
2.36-6.197.0721.0561.69200.1630.45
3.4515.7433.3634.0513.9655.46109.24
-4.863.5919.2140.2934.011,030.48177.92
4.03-4.6820.5540.1359.50104.66-24.56
-0.15-0.692.7212.6424.6969.2263.01
1.857.5537.8938.595.10-20.43-64.10
1.40-4.0534.2136.2472.69561.29-17.48
0.03-4.8412.8545.8843.57101.88270.18
-2.100.8533.7533.2648.5748.5748.57
0.71-1.6927.6332.5524.9729.3588.83
3.54-0.2118.2364.6946.52120.2863.22
-6.42-7.9913.597.5813.6986.9850.16

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan2,26,42,7141.48673.51
Axis Midcap Fund1,36,43,6151.83405.83
Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan1,26,17,2741.2375.3
Nippon India Growth Fund1,25,00,0002.14371.81
SBI Long Term Equity Fund1,12,49,1952.18334.61
SBI Magnum Midcap Fund60,84,9481.53181
ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund49,77,4090.3148.05
HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan49,38,2701.38146.89
Franklin India Prima Fund48,50,0001.67144.26
ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap Fund47,36,5741.54140.89
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
  • Updates
    Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding 'Intimation for transfer of Equity Shares from Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited Employees Stock Option Trust '.
    24-Aug, 2023 | 04:47 PM
  • Investor Presentation
    Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited has informed the Exchange about Investor Presentation
    22-Aug, 2023 | 10:43 AM

About Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/01/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921MH1991PLC059642 and registration number is 059642. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9657.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 246.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Anish Shah
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Iyer
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Raul Rebello
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Amit Kumar Sinha
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashwani Ghai
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Diwakar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. C B Bhave
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dhananjay Mungale
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Milind Sarwate
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rama Bijapurkar
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Rebecca Nugent
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. is ₹36,775.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. is 17.75 and PB ratio of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. is 1.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. is ₹299.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. is ₹346.55 and 52-week low of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. is ₹176.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

