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Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA FINANCIAL SERVICES

Mahindra Group | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
Theme
Rural
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Diversified Financials Revenue GrowthBSE Dollex 200BSE India 150BSE MidCap

Here's the live share price of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹408.50 Closed
5.07₹ 19.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹387.00₹409.60
₹408.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹250.90₹412.30
₹408.50
Open Price
₹388.80
Prev. Close
₹388.80
Volume
3,61,299

Source: Dion Global

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78
Fedbank Financial Services		-2.86-4.23-1.191.8717.492.211.32

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has gained 61.08% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5389.96394.5
10376.86383.86
20353.1366.16
50321.83341.1
100317.4331.62
200334.45323.99

Source: Dion Global

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 31.48%, FII holding rose to 9.53%, and public shareholding moved up to 6.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
6,61,18,1702.072,088.01
2,70,07,2301.8852.89
1,35,00,0001.77426.33
1,30,45,9300.99411.99
1,17,00,0002.63369.49
1,04,99,1000.67331.56
98,29,1031.06310.4
92,32,9261.51300.02
88,36,1131.82279.04
84,13,3562.13265.69

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 04:30 PM IST ISTM&M Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
Jul 29, 2026, 06:59 PM IST ISTM&M Fin. Serv. - ESG Rating
Jul 27, 2026, 11:21 PM IST ISTM&M Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 24, 2026, 08:36 PM IST ISTM&M Fin. Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 23, 2026, 09:38 PM IST ISTM&M Fin. Serv. - Scrutinizer''s Report Of 36Th AGM Along With Voting Results

Source: Dion Global

About Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/01/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921MH1991PLC059642 and registration number is 059642. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18445.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 277.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Anish Shah
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Raul Rebello
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Amarjyoti Barua
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Krishna Kumar S Nair
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Parag Rao
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Diwakar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Rebecca Nugent
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Milind Sarwate
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Padmaja Chunduru
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price

What is the share price of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services is ₹408.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services?

The Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services?

The market cap of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services is ₹56,780.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services are ₹409.60 and ₹387.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services is ₹412.30 and 52-week low of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services is ₹250.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has shown returns of 5.07% over the past day, 22.93% for the past month, 24.37% over 3 months, 61.08% over 1 year, 12.42% across 3 years, and 22.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services are 17.46 and 2.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.84 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services News

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