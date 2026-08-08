Here's the live share price of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
|Fedbank Financial Services
|-2.86
|-4.23
|-1.19
|1.87
|17.49
|2.21
|1.32
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has gained 61.08% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|389.96
|394.5
|10
|376.86
|383.86
|20
|353.1
|366.16
|50
|321.83
|341.1
|100
|317.4
|331.62
|200
|334.45
|323.99
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 31.48%, FII holding rose to 9.53%, and public shareholding moved up to 6.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|6,61,18,170
|2.07
|2,088.01
|2,70,07,230
|1.8
|852.89
|1,35,00,000
|1.77
|426.33
|1,30,45,930
|0.99
|411.99
|1,17,00,000
|2.63
|369.49
|1,04,99,100
|0.67
|331.56
|98,29,103
|1.06
|310.4
|92,32,926
|1.51
|300.02
|88,36,113
|1.82
|279.04
|84,13,356
|2.13
|265.69
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 04:30 PM IST IST
|M&M Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
|Jul 29, 2026, 06:59 PM IST IST
|M&M Fin. Serv. - ESG Rating
|Jul 27, 2026, 11:21 PM IST IST
|M&M Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 24, 2026, 08:36 PM IST IST
|M&M Fin. Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 23, 2026, 09:38 PM IST IST
|M&M Fin. Serv. - Scrutinizer''s Report Of 36Th AGM Along With Voting Results
Source: Dion Global
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/01/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921MH1991PLC059642 and registration number is 059642. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18445.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 277.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services is ₹408.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services is ₹56,780.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services are ₹409.60 and ₹387.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services is ₹412.30 and 52-week low of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services is ₹250.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has shown returns of 5.07% over the past day, 22.93% for the past month, 24.37% over 3 months, 61.08% over 1 year, 12.42% across 3 years, and 22.26% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services are 17.46 and 2.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.84 per annum.
Source: Dion Global