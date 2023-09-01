Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|15,53,109
|0.12
|39.73
|Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF
|246
|0.09
|0.01
Supriya Lifescience Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH2008PLC180452 and registration number is 180452. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 530.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Supriya Lifescience Ltd. is ₹2,244.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Supriya Lifescience Ltd. is 24.1 and PB ratio of Supriya Lifescience Ltd. is 3.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Supriya Lifescience Ltd. is ₹278.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Supriya Lifescience Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Supriya Lifescience Ltd. is ₹360.45 and 52-week low of Supriya Lifescience Ltd. is ₹170.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.