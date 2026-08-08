Here's the live share price of Supriya Lifescience along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Supriya Lifescience
|6.71
|9.89
|32.05
|34.48
|39.59
|50.41
|18.83
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Supriya Lifescience has gained 39.59% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Supriya Lifescience has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|859.04
|885.83
|10
|851.65
|872.83
|20
|851.8
|871.35
|50
|898.69
|858.81
|100
|769.81
|814.98
|200
|748.14
|766.78
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Supriya Lifescience remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.30%, FII holding rose to 6.18%, and public shareholding moved down to 20.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|91,519
|2.06
|9.32
|25,370
|1.03
|2.58
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:53 PM IST IST
|Supriya Lifescience - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 2026
|Jul 21, 2026, 10:23 PM IST IST
|Supriya Lifescience - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Jul 09, 2026, 05:12 PM IST IST
|Supriya Lifescience - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 04, 2026, 10:50 AM IST IST
|Supriya Lifescience - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.
|Jun 23, 2026, 10:55 PM IST IST
|Supriya Lifescience - Email Communication To Shareholders Regarding Dividend Taxation Provisions.
Source: Dion Global
Supriya Lifescience Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH2008PLC180452 and registration number is 180452. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 827.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Supriya Lifescience is ₹924.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Supriya Lifescience is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Supriya Lifescience is ₹7,443.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Supriya Lifescience are ₹928.00 and ₹891.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Supriya Lifescience stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Supriya Lifescience is ₹1,085.50 and 52-week low of Supriya Lifescience is ₹545.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Supriya Lifescience has shown returns of 3.86% over the past day, 9.89% for the past month, 32.05% over 3 months, 39.59% over 1 year, 50.41% across 3 years, and 18.83% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Supriya Lifescience are 35.59 and 6.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global