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Supriya Lifescience Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUPRIYA LIFESCIENCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE 1000BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Supriya Lifescience along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹924.85 Closed
3.86₹ 34.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Supriya Lifescience Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹891.00₹928.00
₹924.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹545.65₹1,085.50
₹924.85
Open Price
₹891.00
Prev. Close
₹890.50
Volume
12,892

Source: Dion Global

Supriya Lifescience Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Supriya Lifescience		6.719.8932.0534.4839.5950.4118.83
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Supriya Lifescience has gained 39.59% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Supriya Lifescience has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Supriya Lifescience Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Supriya Lifescience Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5859.04885.83
10851.65872.83
20851.8871.35
50898.69858.81
100769.81814.98
200748.14766.78

Source: Dion Global

Supriya Lifescience Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Supriya Lifescience remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.30%, FII holding rose to 6.18%, and public shareholding moved down to 20.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Supriya Lifescience Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
91,5192.069.32
25,3701.032.58

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Supriya Lifescience Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:53 PM IST ISTSupriya Lifescience - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 2026
Jul 21, 2026, 10:23 PM IST ISTSupriya Lifescience - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Jul 09, 2026, 05:12 PM IST ISTSupriya Lifescience - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 04, 2026, 10:50 AM IST ISTSupriya Lifescience - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.
Jun 23, 2026, 10:55 PM IST ISTSupriya Lifescience - Email Communication To Shareholders Regarding Dividend Taxation Provisions.

Source: Dion Global

About Supriya Lifescience

Supriya Lifescience Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH2008PLC180452 and registration number is 180452. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 827.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Satish Waman Wagh
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Ms. Saloni Satish Wagh
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Shivani Satish Wagh
    Joint Managing Director
  • Ms. Smita Satish Wagh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Balasahab Gulabrao Sawant
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dileep Kumar Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Navnitlal Modi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Neelam Yashpal Arora
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Ganapati Dadasaheb Yadav
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Sunil Subhash Bhagwat
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Supriya Lifescience Share Price

What is the share price of Supriya Lifescience?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Supriya Lifescience is ₹924.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Supriya Lifescience?

The Supriya Lifescience is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Supriya Lifescience?

The market cap of Supriya Lifescience is ₹7,443.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Supriya Lifescience?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Supriya Lifescience are ₹928.00 and ₹891.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Supriya Lifescience?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Supriya Lifescience stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Supriya Lifescience is ₹1,085.50 and 52-week low of Supriya Lifescience is ₹545.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Supriya Lifescience performed historically in terms of returns?

The Supriya Lifescience has shown returns of 3.86% over the past day, 9.89% for the past month, 32.05% over 3 months, 39.59% over 1 year, 50.41% across 3 years, and 18.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Supriya Lifescience?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Supriya Lifescience are 35.59 and 6.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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