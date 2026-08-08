What is the share price of Supriya Lifescience? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Supriya Lifescience is ₹924.85 as on .

What kind of stock is Supriya Lifescience? The Supriya Lifescience is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Supriya Lifescience? The market cap of Supriya Lifescience is ₹7,443.45 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Supriya Lifescience? Today’s highest and lowest price of Supriya Lifescience are ₹928.00 and ₹891.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Supriya Lifescience? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Supriya Lifescience stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Supriya Lifescience is ₹1,085.50 and 52-week low of Supriya Lifescience is ₹545.65 as on .

How has the Supriya Lifescience performed historically in terms of returns? The Supriya Lifescience has shown returns of 3.86% over the past day, 9.89% for the past month, 32.05% over 3 months, 39.59% over 1 year, 50.41% across 3 years, and 18.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Supriya Lifescience? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Supriya Lifescience are 35.59 and 6.21 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global