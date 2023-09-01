Follow Us

Supriya Lifescience Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹275.80₹285.05
₹278.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹170.15₹360.45
₹278.85
Open Price
₹285.05
Prev. Close
₹280.15
Volume
3,62,166

Supriya Lifescience Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1283.97
  • R2289.13
  • R3293.22
  • Pivot
    279.88
  • S1274.72
  • S2270.63
  • S3265.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5289.46272.39
  • 10289270.61
  • 20296.14267.87
  • 50328.97259.1
  • 100341.95250.52
  • 200390.86259.67

Supriya Lifescience Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.417.839.4240.24-21.30-28.67-28.67
0.16-3.0912.1915.5127.10112.5068.87
3.025.7329.1438.4921.7969.1591.94
-1.36-1.441.7526.07-0.3311.02178.70
-3.50-1.5922.5128.3732.7128.14115.04
-4.89-4.1321.6919.3819.3819.3819.38
-2.48-3.1919.5429.6064.7562.3151.36
-7.91-10.030.5520.9516.2331.7095.57
1.4510.6334.6165.2965.4715.0916.79
-2.17-5.125.1611.0323.1438.50170.84
-0.590.6325.0477.6452.800.8217.68
-1.72-9.336.9315.8822.1228.8264.36
1.881.726.0714.55-13.73-35.81-15.36
14.3835.7089.7236.84-29.28-2.78-2.78
1.172.278.277.52-0.58-8.46-17.19
-2.06-4.0722.717.18-3.77-14.07125.37
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.26719.83
1.221.7730.5745.5024.6376.86105.97
2.3210.6816.4626.23-30.9376.57353.46
2.31-4.0224.1176.31104.2256.5414.11

Supriya Lifescience Ltd. Share Holdings

Supriya Lifescience Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund15,53,1090.1239.73
Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF2460.090.01

Supriya Lifescience Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    Supriya Lifescience Limited has informed the Exchange about Schedule of meet
    17-Aug, 2023 | 10:59 AM

About Supriya Lifescience Ltd.

Supriya Lifescience Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH2008PLC180452 and registration number is 180452. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 530.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Satish Waman Wagh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Smita Satish Wagh
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Saloni Satish Wagh
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Shivani Satish Wagh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Balasahab Gulabrao Sawant
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kedar Shankar Karmarkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhairav Manojbhai Chokshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dileep Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Navnitlal Modi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Neelam Yashpal Arora
    Independent Director

FAQs on Supriya Lifescience Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Supriya Lifescience Ltd.?

The market cap of Supriya Lifescience Ltd. is ₹2,244.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Supriya Lifescience Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Supriya Lifescience Ltd. is 24.1 and PB ratio of Supriya Lifescience Ltd. is 3.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Supriya Lifescience Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Supriya Lifescience Ltd. is ₹278.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Supriya Lifescience Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Supriya Lifescience Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Supriya Lifescience Ltd. is ₹360.45 and 52-week low of Supriya Lifescience Ltd. is ₹170.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

