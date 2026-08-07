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Anand Rathi Wealth Share Price

NSE
BSE

ANAND RATHI WEALTH

Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
Theme
Capital MarketPremium Consumption
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Capital Markets & InsuranceBSE Diversified Financials Revenue GrowthBSE Premium ConsumptionBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Anand Rathi Wealth along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,079.80 Closed
0.50₹ 10.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Anand Rathi Wealth Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,060.30₹2,106.00
₹2,079.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,269.50₹2,215.35
₹2,079.80
Open Price
₹2,085.00
Prev. Close
₹2,069.40
Volume
7,748

Source: Dion Global

Anand Rathi Wealth Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44
Edelweiss Financial Services		2.51-3.19-1.336.2921.9036.697.08

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Anand Rathi Wealth has gained 60.27% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Anand Rathi Wealth has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Anand Rathi Wealth Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Anand Rathi Wealth Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,048.172,043.34
102,055.172,048.5
202,071.342,040.93
501,932.651,964.32
1001,813.581,852.1
2001,662.851,690.84

Source: Dion Global

Anand Rathi Wealth Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Anand Rathi Wealth remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 10.40%, FII holding fell to 6.37%, and public shareholding moved down to 41.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Anand Rathi Wealth Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
47,46,8342.78938.31
42,00,0002.07830.21
12,77,1641.81252.46
9,00,4801.61178
8,10,4320.82160.2
7,97,5421.18157.65
2,50,0000.9449.42
2,10,0001.6141.51

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Anand Rathi Wealth Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 16, 2026, 04:38 PM IST ISTAnand Rathi Wealth - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Intimation Of Receipt Of In-Principle Approval From Internatio
Jul 15, 2026, 04:51 PM IST ISTAnand Rathi Wealth - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 11, 2026, 01:20 AM IST ISTAnand Rathi Wealth - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 10, 2026, 11:23 PM IST ISTAnand Rathi Wealth - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 10, 2026, 01:21 AM IST ISTAnand Rathi Wealth - Revised Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Thursday, 09Th July, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Anand Rathi Wealth

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1995PLC086696 and registration number is 086696. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1107.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anand Rathi
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Navratan Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Rawal
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Debasish Panda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Adesh Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Deena Asit Mehta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Anand Rathi Wealth Share Price

What is the share price of Anand Rathi Wealth?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anand Rathi Wealth is ₹2,079.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Anand Rathi Wealth?

The Anand Rathi Wealth is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Anand Rathi Wealth?

The market cap of Anand Rathi Wealth is ₹34,533.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Anand Rathi Wealth?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Anand Rathi Wealth are ₹2,106.00 and ₹2,060.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Anand Rathi Wealth?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anand Rathi Wealth stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anand Rathi Wealth is ₹2,215.35 and 52-week low of Anand Rathi Wealth is ₹1,269.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Anand Rathi Wealth performed historically in terms of returns?

The Anand Rathi Wealth has shown returns of 0.5% over the past day, 1.45% for the past month, 15.12% over 3 months, 60.27% over 1 year, 86.07% across 3 years, and 70.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Anand Rathi Wealth?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Anand Rathi Wealth are 74.26 and 34.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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