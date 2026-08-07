Here's the live share price of Anand Rathi Wealth along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|2.51
|-3.19
|-1.33
|6.29
|21.90
|36.69
|7.08
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Anand Rathi Wealth has gained 60.27% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Anand Rathi Wealth has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,048.17
|2,043.34
|10
|2,055.17
|2,048.5
|20
|2,071.34
|2,040.93
|50
|1,932.65
|1,964.32
|100
|1,813.58
|1,852.1
|200
|1,662.85
|1,690.84
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Anand Rathi Wealth remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 10.40%, FII holding fell to 6.37%, and public shareholding moved down to 41.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|47,46,834
|2.78
|938.31
|42,00,000
|2.07
|830.21
|12,77,164
|1.81
|252.46
|9,00,480
|1.61
|178
|8,10,432
|0.82
|160.2
|7,97,542
|1.18
|157.65
|2,50,000
|0.94
|49.42
|2,10,000
|1.61
|41.51
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 16, 2026, 04:38 PM IST IST
|Anand Rathi Wealth - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Intimation Of Receipt Of In-Principle Approval From Internatio
|Jul 15, 2026, 04:51 PM IST IST
|Anand Rathi Wealth - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 11, 2026, 01:20 AM IST IST
|Anand Rathi Wealth - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 10, 2026, 11:23 PM IST IST
|Anand Rathi Wealth - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 10, 2026, 01:21 AM IST IST
|Anand Rathi Wealth - Revised Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Thursday, 09Th July, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1995PLC086696 and registration number is 086696. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1107.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anand Rathi Wealth is ₹2,079.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Anand Rathi Wealth is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Anand Rathi Wealth is ₹34,533.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Anand Rathi Wealth are ₹2,106.00 and ₹2,060.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anand Rathi Wealth stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anand Rathi Wealth is ₹2,215.35 and 52-week low of Anand Rathi Wealth is ₹1,269.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Anand Rathi Wealth has shown returns of 0.5% over the past day, 1.45% for the past month, 15.12% over 3 months, 60.27% over 1 year, 86.07% across 3 years, and 70.14% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Anand Rathi Wealth are 74.26 and 34.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global