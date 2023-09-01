Follow Us

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ANAND RATHI WEALTH LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,398.80 Closed
-1.94-27.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,392.00₹1,440.80
₹1,398.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹644.00₹1,532.10
₹1,398.80
Open Price
₹1,405.30
Prev. Close
₹1,426.50
Volume
77,942

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,427.85
  • R21,455.7
  • R31,470.6
  • Pivot
    1,412.95
  • S11,385.1
  • S21,370.2
  • S31,342.35

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5702.311,422.79
  • 10691.31,409.65
  • 20676.181,356.62
  • 50665.431,202.13
  • 100656.91,063.8
  • 200632.5932.26

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.2711.6664.6784.96115.99140.25140.25
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd. Share Holdings

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
DSP Small Cap Fund8,23,4170.8295.8
Quant Small Cap Fund7,64,1971.3188.91
SBI Small Cap Fund6,98,6210.4181.28
Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund4,12,7710.6748.02
Invesco India Tax Plan3,87,3932.0945.07
Invesco India Multicap Fund3,29,8301.4238.37
ICICI Prudential Banking and Financial Services2,25,1200.3726.19
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund2,20,4810.2825.65
Quant Flexi Cap Fund1,50,0000.9817.45
Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund90,8500.2510.57
View All Mutual Funds

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
12 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
12 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd.

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1995PLC086696 and registration number is 086696. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 403.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anand Rathi
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Rawal
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Mohan Tanksale
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Chandak
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kishan Gopal Somani
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sudha Navandar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd.?

The market cap of Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd. is ₹5,838.63 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd. is 32.24 and PB ratio of Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd. is 11.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd. is ₹1,398.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd. is ₹1,532.10 and 52-week low of Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd. is ₹644.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

