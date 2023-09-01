Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|8,23,417
|0.82
|95.8
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|7,64,197
|1.31
|88.91
|SBI Small Cap Fund
|6,98,621
|0.41
|81.28
|Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund
|4,12,771
|0.67
|48.02
|Invesco India Tax Plan
|3,87,393
|2.09
|45.07
|Invesco India Multicap Fund
|3,29,830
|1.42
|38.37
|ICICI Prudential Banking and Financial Services
|2,25,120
|0.37
|26.19
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|2,20,481
|0.28
|25.65
|Quant Flexi Cap Fund
|1,50,000
|0.98
|17.45
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund
|90,850
|0.25
|10.57
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|12 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|12 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1995PLC086696 and registration number is 086696. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 403.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd. is ₹5,838.63 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd. is 32.24 and PB ratio of Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd. is 11.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd. is ₹1,398.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd. is ₹1,532.10 and 52-week low of Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd. is ₹644.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.