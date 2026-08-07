What is the share price of Anand Rathi Wealth? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anand Rathi Wealth is ₹2,079.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Anand Rathi Wealth? The Anand Rathi Wealth is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Anand Rathi Wealth? The market cap of Anand Rathi Wealth is ₹34,533.26 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Anand Rathi Wealth? Today’s highest and lowest price of Anand Rathi Wealth are ₹2,106.00 and ₹2,060.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Anand Rathi Wealth? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anand Rathi Wealth stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anand Rathi Wealth is ₹2,215.35 and 52-week low of Anand Rathi Wealth is ₹1,269.50 as on .

How has the Anand Rathi Wealth performed historically in terms of returns? The Anand Rathi Wealth has shown returns of 0.5% over the past day, 1.45% for the past month, 15.12% over 3 months, 60.27% over 1 year, 86.07% across 3 years, and 70.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Anand Rathi Wealth? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Anand Rathi Wealth are 74.26 and 34.60 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global