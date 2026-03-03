Facebook Pixel Code
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TATA MOTORS PASSENGER VEHICLES

Tata Group | Largecap | BSE
Sector
Automobiles
Theme
Electric VehiclesManufacturingMobilityPremium ConsumptionRural
Index
Here's the live share price of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹370.50 Closed
-3.30₹ -12.65
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹348.15₹378.40
₹370.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹335.35₹743.80
₹370.50
Open Price
₹348.15
Prev. Close
₹383.15
Volume
15,65,349

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles has gained 2.46% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -40.29%.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles’s current P/E of 1.60x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles		-1.79-0.403.91-46.47-40.35-4.701.23
Tata Motors		4.698.7538.1651.9551.9514.968.73
Ashok Leyland		-0.454.6528.5560.64100.0542.3626.12
Force Motors		-6.8116.7032.7718.07236.31165.0977.06
Olectra Greentech		-6.88-9.94-21.15-39.71-8.8922.3239.75
SML Mahindra		-9.8624.9328.8815.29302.8085.6955.80

Over the last one year, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles has declined 40.35% compared to peers like Tata Motors (51.95%), Ashok Leyland (100.05%), Force Motors (236.31%). From a 5 year perspective, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles has underperformed peers relative to Tata Motors (8.73%) and Ashok Leyland (26.12%).

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5381.72383.49
10380.75381.27
20376.55376.35
50363.22376.43
100389.93416.62
200540.94502.95

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles saw a drop in promoter holding to 42.55%, while DII stake decreased to 15.34%, FII holding rose to 17.88%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,66,59,2311.55933.21
2,25,67,2261.96789.97
2,23,73,8372.23783.2
2,03,44,1450.88712.15
1,74,11,7691.44609.5
1,24,14,2481.66434.56
1,23,94,3390.89433.86
87,64,6100.4306.81
79,89,7220.88279.68
78,72,9800.7275.59

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Futures

Price
  (%)
Open Interest
  (%)
High
Low
Open
Close
Contract Traded
Turnover (in lakhs)

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Options

Price
  (%)
Open Interest
  (%)
High
Low
Open
Close
Contract Traded
Turnover (in lakhs)

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 01, 2026, 6:21 AM ISTTata Motors Passenge - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 19, 2026, 11:05 PM ISTTata Motors Passenge - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 18, 2026, 11:14 PM ISTTata Motors Passenge - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Feb 12, 2026, 2:26 AM ISTTata Motors Passenge - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 09, 2026, 8:36 PM ISTTata Motors Passenge - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

About Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/09/1945 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28920MH1945PLC004520 and registration number is 004520. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of motor vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 69419.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 736.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. N Chandrasekaran
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Girish Wagh
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Hanne Sorensen
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Vedika Bhandarkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kosaraju V Chowdary
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Al-Noor Ramji
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Usha Sangwan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Om Prakash Bhatt
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bharat Puri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Guenter Butschek
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director

FAQs on Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Share Price

What is the share price of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles is ₹370.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles?

The Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles?

The market cap of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles is ₹136,432.09 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles are ₹378.40 and ₹348.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles is ₹743.80 and 52-week low of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles is ₹335.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles has shown returns of -3.3% over the past day, 8.83% for the past month, 3.83% over 3 months, -40.29% over 1 year, -4.14% across 3 years, and 2.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles are 1.60 and 1.27 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.62 per annum.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles News

