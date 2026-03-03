Here's the live share price of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles has gained 2.46% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -40.29%.
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles’s current P/E of 1.60x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|-1.79
|-0.40
|3.91
|-46.47
|-40.35
|-4.70
|1.23
|Tata Motors
|4.69
|8.75
|38.16
|51.95
|51.95
|14.96
|8.73
|Ashok Leyland
|-0.45
|4.65
|28.55
|60.64
|100.05
|42.36
|26.12
|Force Motors
|-6.81
|16.70
|32.77
|18.07
|236.31
|165.09
|77.06
|Olectra Greentech
|-6.88
|-9.94
|-21.15
|-39.71
|-8.89
|22.32
|39.75
|SML Mahindra
|-9.86
|24.93
|28.88
|15.29
|302.80
|85.69
|55.80
Over the last one year, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles has declined 40.35% compared to peers like Tata Motors (51.95%), Ashok Leyland (100.05%), Force Motors (236.31%). From a 5 year perspective, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles has underperformed peers relative to Tata Motors (8.73%) and Ashok Leyland (26.12%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|381.72
|383.49
|10
|380.75
|381.27
|20
|376.55
|376.35
|50
|363.22
|376.43
|100
|389.93
|416.62
|200
|540.94
|502.95
In the latest quarter, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles saw a drop in promoter holding to 42.55%, while DII stake decreased to 15.34%, FII holding rose to 17.88%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,66,59,231
|1.55
|933.21
|2,25,67,226
|1.96
|789.97
|2,23,73,837
|2.23
|783.2
|2,03,44,145
|0.88
|712.15
|1,74,11,769
|1.44
|609.5
|1,24,14,248
|1.66
|434.56
|1,23,94,339
|0.89
|433.86
|87,64,610
|0.4
|306.81
|79,89,722
|0.88
|279.68
|78,72,980
|0.7
|275.59
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
|Price
(%)
As on Invalid Date IST
|Open Interest
(%)
|High
|Low
|Open
|Close
|Contract Traded
|Turnover (in lakhs)
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 01, 2026, 6:21 AM IST
|Tata Motors Passenge - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 19, 2026, 11:05 PM IST
|Tata Motors Passenge - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 18, 2026, 11:14 PM IST
|Tata Motors Passenge - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Feb 12, 2026, 2:26 AM IST
|Tata Motors Passenge - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 09, 2026, 8:36 PM IST
|Tata Motors Passenge - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/09/1945 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28920MH1945PLC004520 and registration number is 004520. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of motor vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 69419.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 736.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles is ₹370.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles is ₹136,432.09 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles are ₹378.40 and ₹348.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles is ₹743.80 and 52-week low of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles is ₹335.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles has shown returns of -3.3% over the past day, 8.83% for the past month, 3.83% over 3 months, -40.29% over 1 year, -4.14% across 3 years, and 2.46% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles are 1.60 and 1.27 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.62 per annum.