Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|18.14
|15.34
|94.64
|143.19
|273.83
|112.96
|157.91
|2.63
|6.92
|15.22
|18.80
|22.91
|190.38
|152.89
|4.10
|11.14
|18.43
|27.76
|15.71
|264.01
|176.00
|4.44
|77.40
|182.33
|270.21
|353.36
|2,229.68
|2,721.09
|10.14
|20.53
|43.22
|122.49
|184.65
|164.81
|184.89
|0.96
|6.17
|33.54
|49.30
|87.25
|244.31
|244.31
|-3.54
|5.21
|-2.07
|7.54
|-3.47
|1,727.24
|18,579.25
|0
|1.77
|44.11
|118.19
|132.62
|141.50
|16.83
|19.97
|8.39
|47.51
|67.83
|182.72
|659.40
|1,258.92
|0.55
|37.79
|139.07
|135.15
|160.16
|1,818.98
|2,609.47
|-0.67
|-4.44
|31.51
|27.71
|24.88
|48.40
|-48.09
|2.32
|-1.93
|16.29
|37.99
|10.05
|260.79
|190.80
|-0.65
|-0.48
|15.70
|26.97
|30.25
|15.06
|15.06
|2.61
|-8.64
|7.73
|56.77
|84.37
|167.04
|28.07
|26.85
|34.21
|117.38
|148.20
|313.14
|447.32
|92.01
|14.65
|22.14
|84.84
|119.08
|104.73
|1,824.82
|729.47
|-2.59
|55.97
|54.25
|75.30
|192.43
|4,391.50
|4,391.50
|2.53
|6.03
|23.27
|26.67
|68.32
|573.29
|257.58
|-0.59
|0.97
|60.44
|90.05
|261.14
|1,158.92
|965.34
|0.13
|2.88
|19.92
|154.36
|2,204.43
|2,897.49
|4,457.93
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|09 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Balu Forge Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29100MH1989PLC255933 and registration number is 255933. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 285.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 82.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Balu Forge Industries Ltd. is ₹2,4.46 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Balu Forge Industries Ltd. is 57.88 and PB ratio of Balu Forge Industries Ltd. is 9.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Balu Forge Industries Ltd. is ₹206.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Balu Forge Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Balu Forge Industries Ltd. is ₹212.45 and 52-week low of Balu Forge Industries Ltd. is ₹53.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.