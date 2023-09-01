Balu Forge Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29100MH1989PLC255933 and registration number is 255933. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 285.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 82.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.