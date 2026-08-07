Here's the live share price of Balu Forge Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
|Jash Engineering
|-1.76
|1.72
|18.12
|20.96
|-3.87
|-2.61
|-1.58
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Balu Forge Industries has declined 23.76% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Balu Forge Industries has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|440.92
|442.04
|10
|438.02
|441.69
|20
|444.83
|444.46
|50
|455.56
|454.12
|100
|464.51
|469.02
|200
|509.84
|500.66
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Balu Forge Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 53.52%, while DII stake increased to 0.95%, FII holding fell to 5.04%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:29 PM IST IST
|Balu Forge Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Finan
|Jul 08, 2026, 10:23 PM IST IST
|Balu Forge Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 30, 2026, 04:04 AM IST IST
|Balu Forge Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jun 29, 2026, 09:59 PM IST IST
|Balu Forge Ind. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Jun 29, 2026, 09:53 PM IST IST
|Balu Forge Ind. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Source: Dion Global
Balu Forge Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29100MH1989PLC255933 and registration number is 255933. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other transport equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 647.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 121.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Balu Forge Industries is ₹469.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Balu Forge Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Balu Forge Industries is ₹5,693.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Balu Forge Industries are ₹478.60 and ₹452.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Balu Forge Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Balu Forge Industries is ₹696.00 and 52-week low of Balu Forge Industries is ₹341.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Balu Forge Industries has shown returns of 2.18% over the past day, 3.55% for the past month, -15.77% over 3 months, -23.76% over 1 year, 38.11% across 3 years, and 13.27% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Balu Forge Industries are 21.99 and 3.57 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global