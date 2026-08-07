What is the share price of Balu Forge Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Balu Forge Industries is ₹469.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Balu Forge Industries? The Balu Forge Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Balu Forge Industries? The market cap of Balu Forge Industries is ₹5,693.28 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Balu Forge Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Balu Forge Industries are ₹478.60 and ₹452.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Balu Forge Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Balu Forge Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Balu Forge Industries is ₹696.00 and 52-week low of Balu Forge Industries is ₹341.35 as on .

How has the Balu Forge Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Balu Forge Industries has shown returns of 2.18% over the past day, 3.55% for the past month, -15.77% over 3 months, -23.76% over 1 year, 38.11% across 3 years, and 13.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Balu Forge Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Balu Forge Industries are 21.99 and 3.57 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global