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Balu Forge Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

BALU FORGE INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Balu Forge Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹469.00 Closed
2.18₹ 10.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Balu Forge Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹452.70₹478.60
₹469.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹341.35₹696.00
₹469.00
Open Price
₹462.55
Prev. Close
₹459.00
Volume
56,560

Source: Dion Global

Balu Forge Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30
Jash Engineering		-1.761.7218.1220.96-3.87-2.61-1.58

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Balu Forge Industries has declined 23.76% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Balu Forge Industries has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

Balu Forge Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Balu Forge Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5440.92442.04
10438.02441.69
20444.83444.46
50455.56454.12
100464.51469.02
200509.84500.66

Source: Dion Global

Balu Forge Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Balu Forge Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 53.52%, while DII stake increased to 0.95%, FII holding fell to 5.04%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Balu Forge Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 05:29 PM IST ISTBalu Forge Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Finan
Jul 08, 2026, 10:23 PM IST ISTBalu Forge Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 30, 2026, 04:04 AM IST ISTBalu Forge Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jun 29, 2026, 09:59 PM IST ISTBalu Forge Ind. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Jun 29, 2026, 09:53 PM IST ISTBalu Forge Ind. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Balu Forge Industries

Balu Forge Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29100MH1989PLC255933 and registration number is 255933. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other transport equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 647.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 121.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jaspalsingh Chandock
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Trimaan Jaspalsingh Chandock
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Jaikaran Jaspalsingh Chandock
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Radheshyam Soni
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shalu Bhandari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raghavendra Raj Mehta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Balu Forge Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Balu Forge Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Balu Forge Industries is ₹469.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Balu Forge Industries?

The Balu Forge Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Balu Forge Industries?

The market cap of Balu Forge Industries is ₹5,693.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Balu Forge Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Balu Forge Industries are ₹478.60 and ₹452.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Balu Forge Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Balu Forge Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Balu Forge Industries is ₹696.00 and 52-week low of Balu Forge Industries is ₹341.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Balu Forge Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Balu Forge Industries has shown returns of 2.18% over the past day, 3.55% for the past month, -15.77% over 3 months, -23.76% over 1 year, 38.11% across 3 years, and 13.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Balu Forge Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Balu Forge Industries are 21.99 and 3.57 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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