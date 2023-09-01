Follow Us

Balu Forge Industries Ltd. Share Price

BALU FORGE INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹206.45 Closed
1.132.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Balu Forge Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹203.35₹208.80
₹206.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹53.50₹212.45
₹206.45
Open Price
₹206.00
Prev. Close
₹204.15
Volume
1,47,109

Balu Forge Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1209.48
  • R2211.87
  • R3214.93
  • Pivot
    206.42
  • S1204.03
  • S2200.97
  • S3198.58

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 567.36196.37
  • 1067.55190.68
  • 2065.85185.66
  • 5064.88172.13
  • 10069.73150.46
  • 20092.39127.72

Balu Forge Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
18.1415.3494.64143.19273.83112.96157.91
2.636.9215.2218.8022.91190.38152.89
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
01.7744.11118.19132.62141.5016.83
19.978.3947.5167.83182.72659.401,258.92
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.67-4.4431.5127.7124.8848.40-48.09
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
26.8534.21117.38148.20313.14447.3292.01
14.6522.1484.84119.08104.731,824.82729.47
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.536.0323.2726.6768.32573.29257.58
-0.590.9760.4490.05261.141,158.92965.34
0.132.8819.92154.362,204.432,897.494,457.93

Balu Forge Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Balu Forge Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Jun, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
09 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Balu Forge Industries Ltd.

Balu Forge Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29100MH1989PLC255933 and registration number is 255933. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 285.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 82.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jaspalsingh Chandock
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Trimaan Jaspalsingh Chandock
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Jaikaran Jaspalsingh Chandock
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ragvendra Raj Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Radheshyam Soni
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shalu Bhandari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Balu Forge Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Balu Forge Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Balu Forge Industries Ltd. is ₹2,4.46 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Balu Forge Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Balu Forge Industries Ltd. is 57.88 and PB ratio of Balu Forge Industries Ltd. is 9.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Balu Forge Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Balu Forge Industries Ltd. is ₹206.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Balu Forge Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Balu Forge Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Balu Forge Industries Ltd. is ₹212.45 and 52-week low of Balu Forge Industries Ltd. is ₹53.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

