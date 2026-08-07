What is the share price of Elgi Equipments? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Elgi Equipments is ₹588.30 as on .

What kind of stock is Elgi Equipments? The Elgi Equipments is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Elgi Equipments? The market cap of Elgi Equipments is ₹18,643.76 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Elgi Equipments? Today’s highest and lowest price of Elgi Equipments are ₹596.45 and ₹583.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Elgi Equipments? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Elgi Equipments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Elgi Equipments is ₹634.00 and 52-week low of Elgi Equipments is ₹408.95 as on .

How has the Elgi Equipments performed historically in terms of returns? The Elgi Equipments has shown returns of -0.19% over the past day, -0.31% for the past month, 4.51% over 3 months, 10.2% over 1 year, 4.29% across 3 years, and 23.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Elgi Equipments? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Elgi Equipments are 43.34 and 8.35 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.46 per annum.

Source: Dion Global