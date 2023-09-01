Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.94
|-8.65
|-8.81
|3.37
|0.13
|344.64
|231.99
|-2.45
|12.41
|17.19
|45.43
|61.80
|411.98
|403.92
|-2.21
|-1.27
|10.44
|1.61
|1.61
|1.61
|1.61
|2.18
|13.60
|-2.51
|40.47
|122.44
|288.51
|246.90
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Small Cap Fund
|1,00,00,000
|2.68
|535.55
|LIC MF Small Cap Fund
|1,98,201
|6.49
|10.61
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|1,14,257
|1.03
|6.12
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|74,140
|1.04
|3.97
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|46,945
|1.04
|2.51
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|26,682
|1.03
|1.43
|Shriram Flexi Cap Fund
|12,855
|1.05
|0.69
|HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF
|12,229
|1.03
|0.65
|Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund
|8,168
|0.09
|0.44
|HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|7,612
|1.04
|0.41
Elgi Equipments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/03/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29120TZ1960PLC000351 and registration number is 000351. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other pumps, compressors, taps and valves. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1582.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Elgi Equipments Ltd. is ₹15,549.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Elgi Equipments Ltd. is 41.93 and PB ratio of Elgi Equipments Ltd. is 11.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Elgi Equipments Ltd. is ₹493.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Elgi Equipments Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Elgi Equipments Ltd. is ₹623.00 and 52-week low of Elgi Equipments Ltd. is ₹357.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.