Elgi Equipments Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ELGI EQUIPMENTS LTD.

Sector : Compressors | Smallcap | NSE
₹493.40 Closed
0.562.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Elgi Equipments Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹491.05₹500.00
₹493.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹357.95₹623.00
₹493.40
Open Price
₹491.05
Prev. Close
₹490.65
Volume
2,89,055

Elgi Equipments Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1498.18
  • R2503.57
  • R3507.13
  • Pivot
    494.62
  • S1489.23
  • S2485.67
  • S3480.28

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5467.04479.53
  • 10440.07480.17
  • 20429.71491.28
  • 50466.57509.18
  • 100424.82505.82
  • 200378.13482.89

Elgi Equipments Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.94-8.65-8.813.370.13344.64231.99
-2.4512.4117.1945.4361.80411.98403.92
-2.21-1.2710.441.611.611.611.61
2.1813.60-2.5140.47122.44288.51246.90

Elgi Equipments Ltd. Share Holdings

Elgi Equipments Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Small Cap Fund1,00,00,0002.68535.55
LIC MF Small Cap Fund1,98,2016.4910.61
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund1,14,2571.036.12
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund74,1401.043.97
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund46,9451.042.51
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund26,6821.031.43
Shriram Flexi Cap Fund12,8551.050.69
HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF12,2291.030.65
Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund8,1680.090.44
HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund7,6121.040.41
View All Mutual Funds

Elgi Equipments Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    Elgi Equipments Limited has informed the Exchange about Transcript
    22-Aug, 2023 | 10:42 AM

About Elgi Equipments Ltd.

Elgi Equipments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/03/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29120TZ1960PLC000351 and registration number is 000351. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other pumps, compressors, taps and valves. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1582.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jairam Varadaraj
    Managing Director
  • Mr. N Mohan Nambiar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. B Vijayakumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sudarsan Varadaraj
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Ganesh Devaraj
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. M Ramprasad
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Harjeet Singh Wahan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Aruna Thangaraj
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anvar Jay Varadaraj
    Executive Director

FAQs on Elgi Equipments Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Elgi Equipments Ltd.?

The market cap of Elgi Equipments Ltd. is ₹15,549.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Elgi Equipments Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Elgi Equipments Ltd. is 41.93 and PB ratio of Elgi Equipments Ltd. is 11.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Elgi Equipments Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Elgi Equipments Ltd. is ₹493.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Elgi Equipments Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Elgi Equipments Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Elgi Equipments Ltd. is ₹623.00 and 52-week low of Elgi Equipments Ltd. is ₹357.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

