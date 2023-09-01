What is the Market Cap of Elgi Equipments Ltd.? The market cap of Elgi Equipments Ltd. is ₹15,549.14 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Elgi Equipments Ltd.? P/E ratio of Elgi Equipments Ltd. is 41.93 and PB ratio of Elgi Equipments Ltd. is 11.34 as on .

What is the share price of Elgi Equipments Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Elgi Equipments Ltd. is ₹493.40 as on .