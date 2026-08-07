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Elgi Equipments Share Price

NSE
BSE

ELGI EQUIPMENTS

L G Balakrishnan Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Theme
Rural
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Capital GoodsBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Elgi Equipments along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹588.30 Closed
-0.19₹ -1.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Elgi Equipments Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹583.95₹596.45
₹588.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹408.95₹634.00
₹588.30
Open Price
₹593.95
Prev. Close
₹589.40
Volume
9,506

Source: Dion Global

Elgi Equipments Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Elgi Equipments		3.25-0.314.5118.0610.204.2923.39
Ingersoll-Rand (India)		-0.10-0.63-5.2624.3018.7713.2134.47
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company		-2.87-18.28-9.5121.818.7832.6730.06
Veljan Denison		-4.742.1458.7039.1030.8625.5822.64
Revathi Equipment India		6.07-3.7222.8017.17-18.75-37.79-24.78
Semac Construction		3.29-2.548.3336.59-39.93-40.31-14.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Elgi Equipments has gained 10.20% compared to peers like Ingersoll-Rand (India) (18.77%), Kirloskar Pneumatic Company (8.78%), Veljan Denison (30.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Elgi Equipments has outperformed peers relative to Ingersoll-Rand (India) (34.47%) and Kirloskar Pneumatic Company (30.06%).

Elgi Equipments Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Elgi Equipments Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5573.11581.56
10579.25580.42
20579.8581.94
50589.9578.89
100554.09561.26
200518.39540.6

Source: Dion Global

Elgi Equipments Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Elgi Equipments remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 10.12%, FII holding fell to 21.90%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Elgi Equipments Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,00,00,0001.49598.1
90,20,0002.28539.49
10,00,0001.2359.81
8,07,6150.648.3
7,23,0001.9743.24
2,40,5240.1714.39
1,79,5560.6910.74
1,27,0250.867.6
84,8600.035.08
51,6312.893.09

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Elgi Equipments Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 24, 2026, 08:33 PM IST ISTElgi Equipments - General Update
Jul 22, 2026, 08:01 PM IST ISTElgi Equipments - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 21, 2026, 12:11 AM IST ISTElgi Equipments - Letter To Shareholders - Notice Of 66Th AGM And Annual Report For The Financial Year 2025-26
Jul 20, 2026, 07:10 PM IST ISTElgi Equipments - Notice Of The 66Th AGM
Jul 20, 2026, 07:06 PM IST ISTElgi Equipments - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)

Source: Dion Global

About Elgi Equipments

Elgi Equipments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/03/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29120TZ1960PLC000351 and registration number is 000351. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other pumps, compressors, taps and valves. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2342.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jairam Varadaraj
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sudarsan Varadaraj
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Varun Jay Varadaraj
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Srinivasan Krishnamurthi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Srinivasan Ravindran
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Suman Kumar Das
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Padmaja Alaganandan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anvar Jay Varadaraj
    Executive Director

FAQs on Elgi Equipments Share Price

What is the share price of Elgi Equipments?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Elgi Equipments is ₹588.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Elgi Equipments?

The Elgi Equipments is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Elgi Equipments?

The market cap of Elgi Equipments is ₹18,643.76 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Elgi Equipments?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Elgi Equipments are ₹596.45 and ₹583.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Elgi Equipments?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Elgi Equipments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Elgi Equipments is ₹634.00 and 52-week low of Elgi Equipments is ₹408.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Elgi Equipments performed historically in terms of returns?

The Elgi Equipments has shown returns of -0.19% over the past day, -0.31% for the past month, 4.51% over 3 months, 10.2% over 1 year, 4.29% across 3 years, and 23.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Elgi Equipments?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Elgi Equipments are 43.34 and 8.35 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.46 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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