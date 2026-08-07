Here's the live share price of Elgi Equipments along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Elgi Equipments
|3.25
|-0.31
|4.51
|18.06
|10.20
|4.29
|23.39
|Ingersoll-Rand (India)
|-0.10
|-0.63
|-5.26
|24.30
|18.77
|13.21
|34.47
|Kirloskar Pneumatic Company
|-2.87
|-18.28
|-9.51
|21.81
|8.78
|32.67
|30.06
|Veljan Denison
|-4.74
|2.14
|58.70
|39.10
|30.86
|25.58
|22.64
|Revathi Equipment India
|6.07
|-3.72
|22.80
|17.17
|-18.75
|-37.79
|-24.78
|Semac Construction
|3.29
|-2.54
|8.33
|36.59
|-39.93
|-40.31
|-14.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Elgi Equipments has gained 10.20% compared to peers like Ingersoll-Rand (India) (18.77%), Kirloskar Pneumatic Company (8.78%), Veljan Denison (30.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Elgi Equipments has outperformed peers relative to Ingersoll-Rand (India) (34.47%) and Kirloskar Pneumatic Company (30.06%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|573.11
|581.56
|10
|579.25
|580.42
|20
|579.8
|581.94
|50
|589.9
|578.89
|100
|554.09
|561.26
|200
|518.39
|540.6
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Elgi Equipments remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 10.12%, FII holding fell to 21.90%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,00,00,000
|1.49
|598.1
|90,20,000
|2.28
|539.49
|10,00,000
|1.23
|59.81
|8,07,615
|0.6
|48.3
|7,23,000
|1.97
|43.24
|2,40,524
|0.17
|14.39
|1,79,556
|0.69
|10.74
|1,27,025
|0.86
|7.6
|84,860
|0.03
|5.08
|51,631
|2.89
|3.09
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 24, 2026, 08:33 PM IST IST
|Elgi Equipments - General Update
|Jul 22, 2026, 08:01 PM IST IST
|Elgi Equipments - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 21, 2026, 12:11 AM IST IST
|Elgi Equipments - Letter To Shareholders - Notice Of 66Th AGM And Annual Report For The Financial Year 2025-26
|Jul 20, 2026, 07:10 PM IST IST
|Elgi Equipments - Notice Of The 66Th AGM
|Jul 20, 2026, 07:06 PM IST IST
|Elgi Equipments - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Source: Dion Global
Elgi Equipments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/03/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29120TZ1960PLC000351 and registration number is 000351. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other pumps, compressors, taps and valves. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2342.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Elgi Equipments is ₹588.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Elgi Equipments is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Elgi Equipments is ₹18,643.76 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Elgi Equipments are ₹596.45 and ₹583.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Elgi Equipments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Elgi Equipments is ₹634.00 and 52-week low of Elgi Equipments is ₹408.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Elgi Equipments has shown returns of -0.19% over the past day, -0.31% for the past month, 4.51% over 3 months, 10.2% over 1 year, 4.29% across 3 years, and 23.39% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Elgi Equipments are 43.34 and 8.35 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.46 per annum.
Source: Dion Global