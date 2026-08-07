Here's the live share price of Greenlam Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Greenlam Industries
|8.33
|5.49
|19.76
|8.79
|22.07
|6.29
|15.11
|Century Plyboards (India)
|-1.86
|1.52
|-2.19
|-1.94
|5.79
|7.59
|13.35
|Stylam Industries
|4.93
|15.08
|34.27
|60.65
|104.59
|30.68
|22.38
|Greenply Industries
|-0.05
|-11.19
|6.74
|17.36
|-8.33
|19.30
|9.37
|Greenpanel Industries
|0.05
|-1.53
|-15.91
|-15.69
|-28.28
|-16.46
|-4.40
|Rushil Decor
|3.65
|11.53
|3.23
|-11.74
|-25.17
|-15.16
|-7.07
|Archidply Industries
|8.51
|8.51
|-1.08
|-7.39
|-13.40
|8.89
|21.19
|Ecoboard Industries
|4.34
|-2.45
|-16.72
|3.88
|91.62
|35.72
|38.62
|Duroply Industries
|1.46
|-14.29
|-25.05
|-27.00
|-48.75
|-17.52
|-1.23
|Royal Cushion Vinyl Products
|-4.85
|-9.52
|-7.02
|-27.81
|-35.37
|3.85
|8.69
|Archidply Decor
|-6.19
|5.60
|0
|-1.19
|-18.47
|-2.53
|15.18
|Alfa Ica (India)
|0.89
|-1.98
|1.51
|-6.04
|-16.38
|18.27
|11.27
|Adhata Global
|-9.41
|-33.04
|-16.12
|-17.50
|-50.75
|38.69
|21.68
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Greenlam Industries has gained 22.07% compared to peers like Century Plyboards (India) (5.79%), Stylam Industries (104.59%), Greenply Industries (-8.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Greenlam Industries has outperformed peers relative to Century Plyboards (India) (13.35%) and Stylam Industries (22.38%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|252.72
|256.06
|10
|250.66
|254.03
|20
|252.16
|253.03
|50
|248.83
|248.81
|100
|235.6
|244.14
|200
|243
|243.09
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Greenlam Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 10.89%, FII holding fell to 1.47%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,01,84,213
|1.34
|263
|63,24,706
|0.16
|163.33
|44,22,876
|0.15
|114.22
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:06 AM IST IST
|Greenlam Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:04 AM IST IST
|Greenlam Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:16 PM IST IST
|Greenlam Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:09 PM IST IST
|Greenlam Industries - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:03 PM IST IST
|Greenlam Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Source: Dion Global
Greenlam Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/08/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21016DL2013PLC386045 and registration number is 011624. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plywood products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2415.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Greenlam Industries is ₹273.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Greenlam Industries is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Greenlam Industries is ₹6,965.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Greenlam Industries are ₹277.00 and ₹266.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Greenlam Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Greenlam Industries is ₹280.60 and 52-week low of Greenlam Industries is ₹198.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Greenlam Industries has shown returns of 0.26% over the past day, 5.49% for the past month, 19.76% over 3 months, 22.07% over 1 year, 6.29% across 3 years, and 15.11% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Greenlam Industries are 123.82 and 5.91 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.15 per annum.
Source: Dion Global