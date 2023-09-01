Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.01
|-6.53
|22.93
|44.70
|27.80
|201.33
|110.92
|11.22
|9.99
|7.21
|65.45
|53.34
|40.49
|40.49
|7.21
|6.33
|9.97
|5.80
|-44.95
|267.85
|-44.02
|-4.50
|22.33
|39.61
|61.45
|58.25
|425.45
|197.94
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|87,57,504
|0.94
|425.35
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|27,60,213
|1.15
|134.06
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|22,11,438
|0.31
|107.41
|HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|17,78,041
|0.41
|86.36
|Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund
|8,39,673
|0.57
|40.78
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Greenlam Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/08/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Assam, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21016DL2013PLC386045 and registration number is 011624. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plywood products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1559.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Greenlam Industries Ltd. is ₹5,634.02 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Greenlam Industries Ltd. is 42.34 and PB ratio of Greenlam Industries Ltd. is 6.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Greenlam Industries Ltd. is ₹443.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Greenlam Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Greenlam Industries Ltd. is ₹519.00 and 52-week low of Greenlam Industries Ltd. is ₹281.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.