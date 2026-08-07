What is the share price of Greenlam Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Greenlam Industries is ₹273.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Greenlam Industries? The Greenlam Industries is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Greenlam Industries? The market cap of Greenlam Industries is ₹6,965.53 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Greenlam Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Greenlam Industries are ₹277.00 and ₹266.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Greenlam Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Greenlam Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Greenlam Industries is ₹280.60 and 52-week low of Greenlam Industries is ₹198.20 as on .

How has the Greenlam Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Greenlam Industries has shown returns of 0.26% over the past day, 5.49% for the past month, 19.76% over 3 months, 22.07% over 1 year, 6.29% across 3 years, and 15.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Greenlam Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Greenlam Industries are 123.82 and 5.91 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.15 per annum.

Source: Dion Global