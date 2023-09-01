Follow Us

GREENLAM INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Laminates | Smallcap | NSE
₹443.65 Closed
0.893.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Greenlam Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹440.05₹455.95
₹443.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹281.55₹519.00
₹443.65
Open Price
₹444.00
Prev. Close
₹439.75
Volume
30,721

Greenlam Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1453.62
  • R2462.73
  • R3469.52
  • Pivot
    446.83
  • S1437.72
  • S2430.93
  • S3421.82

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5317.38446.21
  • 10315.1449.77
  • 20309.33452.82
  • 50327.83443.71
  • 100330.76414.31
  • 200342.04380.38

Greenlam Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.01-6.5322.9344.7027.80201.33110.92
11.229.997.2165.4553.3440.4940.49
7.216.339.975.80-44.95267.85-44.02
-4.5022.3339.6161.4558.25425.45197.94

Greenlam Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Greenlam Industries Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan87,57,5040.94425.35
DSP Small Cap Fund27,60,2131.15134.06
Nippon India Small Cap Fund22,11,4380.31107.41
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan17,78,0410.4186.36
Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund8,39,6730.5740.78

Greenlam Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Greenlam Industries Ltd.

Greenlam Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/08/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Assam, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21016DL2013PLC386045 and registration number is 011624. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plywood products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1559.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shiv Prakash Mittal
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Saurabh Mittal
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Parul Mittal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sandip Das
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Matangi Gowrishankar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Kapur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rahul Chhabra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Greenlam Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Greenlam Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Greenlam Industries Ltd. is ₹5,634.02 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Greenlam Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Greenlam Industries Ltd. is 42.34 and PB ratio of Greenlam Industries Ltd. is 6.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Greenlam Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Greenlam Industries Ltd. is ₹443.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Greenlam Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Greenlam Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Greenlam Industries Ltd. is ₹519.00 and 52-week low of Greenlam Industries Ltd. is ₹281.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

