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Greenlam Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

GREENLAM INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Greenlam Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹273.00 Closed
0.26₹ 0.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Greenlam Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹266.65₹277.00
₹273.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹198.20₹280.60
₹273.00
Open Price
₹272.60
Prev. Close
₹272.30
Volume
2,917

Source: Dion Global

Greenlam Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Greenlam Industries		8.335.4919.768.7922.076.2915.11
Century Plyboards (India)		-1.861.52-2.19-1.945.797.5913.35
Stylam Industries		4.9315.0834.2760.65104.5930.6822.38
Greenply Industries		-0.05-11.196.7417.36-8.3319.309.37
Greenpanel Industries		0.05-1.53-15.91-15.69-28.28-16.46-4.40
Rushil Decor		3.6511.533.23-11.74-25.17-15.16-7.07
Archidply Industries		8.518.51-1.08-7.39-13.408.8921.19
Ecoboard Industries		4.34-2.45-16.723.8891.6235.7238.62
Duroply Industries		1.46-14.29-25.05-27.00-48.75-17.52-1.23
Royal Cushion Vinyl Products		-4.85-9.52-7.02-27.81-35.373.858.69
Archidply Decor		-6.195.600-1.19-18.47-2.5315.18
Alfa Ica (India)		0.89-1.981.51-6.04-16.3818.2711.27
Adhata Global		-9.41-33.04-16.12-17.50-50.7538.6921.68

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Greenlam Industries has gained 22.07% compared to peers like Century Plyboards (India) (5.79%), Stylam Industries (104.59%), Greenply Industries (-8.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Greenlam Industries has outperformed peers relative to Century Plyboards (India) (13.35%) and Stylam Industries (22.38%).

Greenlam Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Greenlam Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5252.72256.06
10250.66254.03
20252.16253.03
50248.83248.81
100235.6244.14
200243243.09

Source: Dion Global

Greenlam Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Greenlam Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 10.89%, FII holding fell to 1.47%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Greenlam Industries Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,01,84,2131.34263
63,24,7060.16163.33
44,22,8760.15114.22

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Greenlam Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:06 AM IST ISTGreenlam Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 08, 2026, 12:04 AM IST ISTGreenlam Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 07, 2026, 11:16 PM IST ISTGreenlam Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 11:09 PM IST ISTGreenlam Industries - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 05:03 PM IST ISTGreenlam Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About Greenlam Industries

Greenlam Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/08/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21016DL2013PLC386045 and registration number is 011624. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plywood products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2415.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shiv Prakash Mittal
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Saurabh Mittal
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Parul Mittal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jalaj Ashwin Dani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandip Das
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Matangi Gowrishankar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Kapur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rahul Chhabra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Greenlam Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Greenlam Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Greenlam Industries is ₹273.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Greenlam Industries?

The Greenlam Industries is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Greenlam Industries?

The market cap of Greenlam Industries is ₹6,965.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Greenlam Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Greenlam Industries are ₹277.00 and ₹266.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Greenlam Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Greenlam Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Greenlam Industries is ₹280.60 and 52-week low of Greenlam Industries is ₹198.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Greenlam Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Greenlam Industries has shown returns of 0.26% over the past day, 5.49% for the past month, 19.76% over 3 months, 22.07% over 1 year, 6.29% across 3 years, and 15.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Greenlam Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Greenlam Industries are 123.82 and 5.91 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.15 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Greenlam Industries News

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