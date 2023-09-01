Follow Us

Sector : Mining/Minerals | Smallcap | NSE
₹242.60 Closed
1.74.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
MOIL Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹235.50₹244.40
₹242.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹140.75₹239.90
₹242.60
Open Price
₹240.00
Prev. Close
₹238.55
Volume
14,90,115

MOIL Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1246.23
  • R2249.77
  • R3255.13
  • Pivot
    240.87
  • S1237.33
  • S2231.97
  • S3228.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5154.16228.45
  • 10152.76222.4
  • 20152.26214.24
  • 50159.35197.7
  • 100155.12183.59
  • 200164.5173.21

MOIL Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.9531.8152.3960.5644.9258.2529.28
4.04-1.442.848.302.8777.52-17.64
1.22-14.72-15.08-15.24-10.2878.903.37
9.3011.6822.0813.876.8435.2315.44
1.62-6.3715.1114.0812.3073.7931.33
-0.26-14.74-15.09-8.044.80171.65197.10
10.0245.4146.9180.5249.77436.13116.78
0.7514.5669.5283.2647.5893.76371.67
1.2428.0478.85112.27117.43276.11392.03
-15.56-15.224.5938.33-10.98219.28101.46
-7.61-21.10-10.7235.3524.1618.0118.01
1.205.30-5.59-3.57-3.71237.50275.00

MOIL Ltd. Share Holdings

MOIL Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
UTI Mid Cap Fund17,01,0830.3731.57
UTI Dividend Yield Fund9,20,6560.5517.09
ICICI Prudential PSU Equity Fund4,83,4000.598.97
UTI Small Cap Fund3,14,3570.25.83
Aditya Birla Sun Life PSU Equity Fund2,97,6020.455.52

MOIL Ltd. Corporate Actions

  • Financial Result Updates
    MOIL Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2023.
    04-Aug, 2023 | 03:20 PM

About MOIL Ltd.

MOIL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1962GOI012398 and registration number is 012398. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of ferro-alloys. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1436.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 203.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. M P Chaudhari
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Tumane
    Director - Finance
  • Ms. Usha Singh
    Director - Human Resources
  • Mr. P V V Pattnaik
    Director - Commercial
  • Mr. Mirza Mohammad Abdulla
    Director - Production & Planning
  • Mr. Dinesh Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prashant Vashishtha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mangesh P Kinare
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Deepak Singh
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Archana Majumdar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sukriti Likhi
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Sukhveer Singh
    Government Nominee Director

FAQs on MOIL Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of MOIL Ltd.?

The market cap of MOIL Ltd. is ₹4,854.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of MOIL Ltd.?

P/E ratio of MOIL Ltd. is 19.56 and PB ratio of MOIL Ltd. is 1.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of MOIL Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MOIL Ltd. is ₹242.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MOIL Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MOIL Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MOIL Ltd. is ₹239.90 and 52-week low of MOIL Ltd. is ₹140.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

