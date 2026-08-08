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MOIL Share Price

NSE
BSE

MOIL

Public Sector | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Mining
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE Central Public SectorBSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of MOIL along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹278.60 Closed
-1.55₹ -4.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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MOIL Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹277.15₹284.45
₹278.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹242.65₹405.10
₹278.60
Open Price
₹282.45
Prev. Close
₹283.00
Volume
33,355

Source: Dion Global

MOIL Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
MOIL		-0.921.09-11.99-11.44-13.4111.678.91
Coal India		-0.11-3.62-11.31-4.159.0021.1123.62
Vedanta		4.820.76-9.28-59.26-36.745.20-2.19
NMDC		0.211.08-5.500.9519.2531.447.95
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation		3.42-0.73-17.22-6.5640.5251.4153.72
Bharat Coking Coal		0.18-10.322.07-7.02-16.23-5.73-3.48
Gravita India		7.28-2.92-3.633.63-5.4735.8456.04
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores		-3.640.34-5.49-3.8726.8545.9743.63
Ashapura Minechem		4.4316.2110.6813.3940.7055.2140.20
Deccan Gold Mines		9.157.0972.6559.2863.8232.3661.32
Caliber Mining and Logistics		7.1913.0013.0013.0013.004.162.47
The Orissa Minerals Development Company		10.7814.433.30-2.63-7.472.688.75
20 Microns		-2.51-3.691.792.09-19.6120.2424.19
SK Minerals & Additives		3.1421.0544.09237.12202.1344.5724.75
VISA Chrome		-1.93-7.85-21.230.0314.5031.3626.97
Nile		-17.08-10.34-12.53-2.91-27.0227.6418.57
Goa Carbon		-0.33-1.98-1.71-1.47-18.65-13.04-2.67
ASI Industries		-9.686.87-2.06-10.93-20.3114.878.52
Ganesha Ecoverse		-5.29-19.10-0.81-2.29-32.27-17.2253.98
Anmol India		2.37-7.40-14.43-14.71-30.34-41.35-22.34

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, MOIL has declined 13.41% compared to peers like Coal India (9.00%), Vedanta (-36.74%), NMDC (19.25%). From a 5 year perspective, MOIL has underperformed peers relative to Coal India (23.62%) and Vedanta (-2.19%).

MOIL Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

MOIL Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5278.56281.15
10273.69278.47
20273.2277.3
50283.8282.97
100292.61293.31
200316.81308.88

Source: Dion Global

MOIL Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, MOIL remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 6.82%, FII holding fell to 3.73%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

MOIL Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
17,55,2460.2648.81
8,92,4781.8224.82
5,77,9700.0616.07
4,38,3840.8912.19
2,50,0000.186.95
95,0000.32.64
10,9580.840.3

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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MOIL Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 05:26 PM IST ISTMOIL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 03, 2026, 08:29 PM IST ISTMOIL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 01, 2026, 08:34 PM IST ISTMOIL - Fixation Of Price Of Different Grades Of Manganese Ore
Aug 01, 2026, 04:25 PM IST ISTMOIL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 29, 2026, 10:20 PM IST ISTMOIL - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30.06.2026

Source: Dion Global

About MOIL

MOIL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1962GOI012398 and registration number is 012398. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of ferro-alloys. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1472.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 203.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ajit Kumar Saxena
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Tumane
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mrs. Rashmi Singh
    Director - Commercial
  • Mr. M M Abdulla
    Director - Production & Planning
  • Mrs. Usha Singh
    Director - Human Resources
  • Mr. Dinesh Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kapil Kotecha
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Iqbal Singh Chahal
    Government Director
  • Mr. Ashwini Kumar
    Government Director

FAQs on MOIL Share Price

What is the share price of MOIL?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MOIL is ₹278.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is MOIL?

The MOIL is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of MOIL?

The market cap of MOIL is ₹5,669.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of MOIL?

Today’s highest and lowest price of MOIL are ₹284.45 and ₹277.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MOIL?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MOIL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MOIL is ₹405.10 and 52-week low of MOIL is ₹242.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the MOIL performed historically in terms of returns?

The MOIL has shown returns of -1.7% over the past day, 0.94% for the past month, -12.11% over 3 months, -13.54% over 1 year, 11.62% across 3 years, and 8.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of MOIL?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MOIL are 76.56 and 2.08 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.97 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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