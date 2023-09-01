Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|10.95
|31.81
|52.39
|60.56
|44.92
|58.25
|29.28
|4.04
|-1.44
|2.84
|8.30
|2.87
|77.52
|-17.64
|1.22
|-14.72
|-15.08
|-15.24
|-10.28
|78.90
|3.37
|9.30
|11.68
|22.08
|13.87
|6.84
|35.23
|15.44
|1.62
|-6.37
|15.11
|14.08
|12.30
|73.79
|31.33
|-0.26
|-14.74
|-15.09
|-8.04
|4.80
|171.65
|197.10
|10.02
|45.41
|46.91
|80.52
|49.77
|436.13
|116.78
|0.75
|14.56
|69.52
|83.26
|47.58
|93.76
|371.67
|1.24
|28.04
|78.85
|112.27
|117.43
|276.11
|392.03
|-15.56
|-15.22
|4.59
|38.33
|-10.98
|219.28
|101.46
|-7.61
|-21.10
|-10.72
|35.35
|24.16
|18.01
|18.01
|1.20
|5.30
|-5.59
|-3.57
|-3.71
|237.50
|275.00
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|UTI Mid Cap Fund
|17,01,083
|0.37
|31.57
|UTI Dividend Yield Fund
|9,20,656
|0.55
|17.09
|ICICI Prudential PSU Equity Fund
|4,83,400
|0.59
|8.97
|UTI Small Cap Fund
|3,14,357
|0.2
|5.83
|Aditya Birla Sun Life PSU Equity Fund
|2,97,602
|0.45
|5.52
MOIL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1962GOI012398 and registration number is 012398. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of ferro-alloys. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1436.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 203.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of MOIL Ltd. is ₹4,854.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of MOIL Ltd. is 19.56 and PB ratio of MOIL Ltd. is 1.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MOIL Ltd. is ₹242.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MOIL Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MOIL Ltd. is ₹239.90 and 52-week low of MOIL Ltd. is ₹140.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.