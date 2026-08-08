Here's the live share price of MOIL along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|MOIL
|-0.92
|1.09
|-11.99
|-11.44
|-13.41
|11.67
|8.91
|Coal India
|-0.11
|-3.62
|-11.31
|-4.15
|9.00
|21.11
|23.62
|Vedanta
|4.82
|0.76
|-9.28
|-59.26
|-36.74
|5.20
|-2.19
|NMDC
|0.21
|1.08
|-5.50
|0.95
|19.25
|31.44
|7.95
|Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
|3.42
|-0.73
|-17.22
|-6.56
|40.52
|51.41
|53.72
|Bharat Coking Coal
|0.18
|-10.32
|2.07
|-7.02
|-16.23
|-5.73
|-3.48
|Gravita India
|7.28
|-2.92
|-3.63
|3.63
|-5.47
|35.84
|56.04
|Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores
|-3.64
|0.34
|-5.49
|-3.87
|26.85
|45.97
|43.63
|Ashapura Minechem
|4.43
|16.21
|10.68
|13.39
|40.70
|55.21
|40.20
|Deccan Gold Mines
|9.15
|7.09
|72.65
|59.28
|63.82
|32.36
|61.32
|Caliber Mining and Logistics
|7.19
|13.00
|13.00
|13.00
|13.00
|4.16
|2.47
|The Orissa Minerals Development Company
|10.78
|14.43
|3.30
|-2.63
|-7.47
|2.68
|8.75
|20 Microns
|-2.51
|-3.69
|1.79
|2.09
|-19.61
|20.24
|24.19
|SK Minerals & Additives
|3.14
|21.05
|44.09
|237.12
|202.13
|44.57
|24.75
|VISA Chrome
|-1.93
|-7.85
|-21.23
|0.03
|14.50
|31.36
|26.97
|Nile
|-17.08
|-10.34
|-12.53
|-2.91
|-27.02
|27.64
|18.57
|Goa Carbon
|-0.33
|-1.98
|-1.71
|-1.47
|-18.65
|-13.04
|-2.67
|ASI Industries
|-9.68
|6.87
|-2.06
|-10.93
|-20.31
|14.87
|8.52
|Ganesha Ecoverse
|-5.29
|-19.10
|-0.81
|-2.29
|-32.27
|-17.22
|53.98
|Anmol India
|2.37
|-7.40
|-14.43
|-14.71
|-30.34
|-41.35
|-22.34
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, MOIL has declined 13.41% compared to peers like Coal India (9.00%), Vedanta (-36.74%), NMDC (19.25%). From a 5 year perspective, MOIL has underperformed peers relative to Coal India (23.62%) and Vedanta (-2.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|278.56
|281.15
|10
|273.69
|278.47
|20
|273.2
|277.3
|50
|283.8
|282.97
|100
|292.61
|293.31
|200
|316.81
|308.88
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, MOIL remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 6.82%, FII holding fell to 3.73%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|17,55,246
|0.26
|48.81
|8,92,478
|1.82
|24.82
|5,77,970
|0.06
|16.07
|4,38,384
|0.89
|12.19
|2,50,000
|0.18
|6.95
|95,000
|0.3
|2.64
|10,958
|0.84
|0.3
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:26 PM IST IST
|MOIL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:29 PM IST IST
|MOIL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 01, 2026, 08:34 PM IST IST
|MOIL - Fixation Of Price Of Different Grades Of Manganese Ore
|Aug 01, 2026, 04:25 PM IST IST
|MOIL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 29, 2026, 10:20 PM IST IST
|MOIL - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30.06.2026
Source: Dion Global
MOIL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1962GOI012398 and registration number is 012398. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of ferro-alloys. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1472.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 203.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MOIL is ₹278.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The MOIL is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of MOIL is ₹5,669.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of MOIL are ₹284.45 and ₹277.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MOIL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MOIL is ₹405.10 and 52-week low of MOIL is ₹242.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The MOIL has shown returns of -1.7% over the past day, 0.94% for the past month, -12.11% over 3 months, -13.54% over 1 year, 11.62% across 3 years, and 8.88% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MOIL are 76.56 and 2.08 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.97 per annum.
Source: Dion Global