What is the share price of MOIL? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MOIL is ₹278.60 as on .

What kind of stock is MOIL? The MOIL is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of MOIL? The market cap of MOIL is ₹5,669.10 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of MOIL? Today’s highest and lowest price of MOIL are ₹284.45 and ₹277.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MOIL? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MOIL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MOIL is ₹405.10 and 52-week low of MOIL is ₹242.65 as on .

How has the MOIL performed historically in terms of returns? The MOIL has shown returns of -1.7% over the past day, 0.94% for the past month, -12.11% over 3 months, -13.54% over 1 year, 11.62% across 3 years, and 8.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of MOIL? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MOIL are 76.56 and 2.08 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.97 per annum.

Source: Dion Global